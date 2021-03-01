Photo by Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There are many different ways to play the healthcare industry in the US. One way that is particularly appealing for investors who desire a consistent stream of income is to buy into a REIT that focuses on medical office buildings. One such opportunity these days is a company called Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Its extensive network of properties and consistent and positive cash flow makes it an intriguing prospect for long-term investors. That said, however, given the company's track record, it looks to be probably about fairly valued at best. This does not mean that the enterprise is a bad prospect, but it does mean that upside moving forward could be limited.

A significant national network

Physicians Realty is a rather large REIT. According to management, the company owns 275 properties, with at least 262 of these designated as health care properties, much of which are triple-net leases. In all, that works out to 13.97 million square feet of gross leasable area. This works out to an average facility size of 53,000 square feet. Its physical footprint takes it across 31 states in the nation, with its greatest exposure existing in Texas and Georgia. From me Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, the company generates 8.2% of its annualized base rent. Next in line is Atlanta, Georgia, from which the company generates 8.1% of its annualized base rent.

*Taken from Physicians Realty Trust

When it comes to individual tenants, its largest exposure is to CommonSpirit-CHI-Nebraska. In all, that client is responsible for 5.6% of its annualized base rent. Next in line is Northside Hospital at 4.8%. And this is followed by University of Louisville Health at 4%. In all, 30.5% of its annualized base rent comes from its top 10 tenants. So while the company may be geographically diverse, its clientele is fairly concentrated. Fortunately for management though, as well As for shareholders, the company has been successful in locking some of these clients down on a long-term basis. From 2021 through 2025, as an example, just 28% of the leases that it has on its books are due to expire. Lease is representing 4.3% of its annualized base rent are due to expire this year. This figure grows to 4.4% next year. Altogether, the weighted average time remaining on its leases stands out at 6.7 years.

*Taken from Physicians Realty Trust

Consistent growth is bullish

Operationally, Physicians Realty has been pretty solid in recent years period back in 2016, as an example, the company generated revenue of $241.03 million. This increased every year, except for from 2018 to 2019 when it dropped modestly, but then growth continued again into 2020. That year, revenue came out to $437.51 million. Some of this growth will surely do two annual escalators on its properties, which management has pegged at 1.5% to 3% with a weighted average today of 2.4%. That said, the bulk of this was likely attributable to the acquisition of properties over this period of time. Consider, as one example, 2020. Last year management spent $275.5 million on various investments. This year, that figure is expected to grow further to between $400 million and $600 million. It is unclear what the exact impact should be on its top and bottom lines as a result of this, but it is all but guaranteed to be a positive impact.

As revenue has increased, so too has profitability. Consider, as an example, operating cash flow. This figure grew from $127.20 million in 2016 to $233.30 million last year. FFO, or funds from operations, expanded from $114.77 million to $221.68 million. FAD, or funds available for distribution, expanded from $115.10 million to $208.46 million. NOI, or net operating income, grew from $174.91 million to $318.51 million. And, finally, EBITDA expanded from $159.59 million to $275.54 million.

With 2021 now underway, it would be useful to see how performance has been so far this year. In the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of $113.34 million. This compares to $107.43 million the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow expanded from $52.78 million to $57.67 million, and FFO grew from $52.78 million to $57.67 million. FAD expanded from $50.49 million to $54.46 million over this period of time. NOI expanded from $78.67 million to $82.50 million. And EBITDA grew from $67.49 million to $69.94 million. All the while, the company has maintained an occupancy rate of around 96%.

Shares look to be around fair value

When it comes to pricing the company, the process is pretty straightforward. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 17.2 if we use figures from 2020. Its price to FFO multiple is slightly higher at 18.1, while its price to FAD multiple is higher still at 19.3. The price to NOI multiple is quite low at 12.6. But the EV to EBITDA multiple for the firm is a lofty 19.8. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. What I found is that these five firms traded at a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 11.7 and 20.6. This means that three of the five players were cheaper than Physicians Realty is today. I then performed the same analysis using the EV to EBITDA multiple. These five firms range from a low of 18.3 to a high of 25.6. Once again, three of the five prospects were cheaper than Physicians Realty.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it is clear to me that Physicians Realty is an interesting prospect with an attractive history of growth behind it. It also has a good track record when it comes to generating cash flow off of that revenue. Putting all things together, it appears as though Physicians Realty could make for a solid long-term prospect. That said, shares look to be trading around the midpoint of their range with competition, which means that they are probably fairly valued relative to those competitors. That said, shares do not look particularly cheap on an absolute basis. Because of all of this, I would make the case the shares are probably, more or less, fairly valued. This does not mean that shares cannot deliver a decent return in the long run. In fact, they probably will. However, investors should not expect significant upside by buying into a business like this. Such returns will be modest and will occur over the long run.