On June 7, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Biogen’s (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BIIB) aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease. I had early predicted that a clean approval of the drug would lead to an increase in the value of Biogen's stock to about $480 per share. This probably needs to be revised downward to about the low 400s given that some doctors and some insurance companies will eschew aducanumab due to its questionable efficacy. Also, Biogen has to carry out a confirmatory trial to prove the drug's effectiveness. At a later point, it is possible (not probable) that the FDA will withdraw its approval for aducanumab.

In approving aducanumab, the FDA relied on one point over and over again: the drug lowered levels of amyloid plaques in the brain and this would likely produce a clinically significant outcome. Here are three examples of the FDA's singular rationale for approving the drug (with my commentary following each):

Today FDA approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease using the Accelerated Approval pathway, under which the FDA approves a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that may provide meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments when the drug is shown to have an effect on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients and there remains some uncertainty about the drug’s clinical benefit (all quotes from FDA statement).

The use of surrogate biomarkers to approve a drug of uncertain benefit is fool’s gold. Aducanumab removed large amounts of amyloid plaques from people’s brains and yet barely achieved statistical significance in one “successful” trial (and perhaps not even that if one measures relative versus absolute decline, and the larger number of ApoE4 carriers in the placebo group). The drug did not achieve clinical significance in any group except perhaps some participants with two copies of the ApoE4 gene (the difference in CDR-SB scores between placebo and drug group in the better trial was .39 at the highest dose for 78 weeks; a clinically significant difference would have been about 1.5 points). Based on other anti-amyloid trials (trial one, trial two), aducanumab may hardly slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease at all in non-ApoE4 carriers (although anti-amyloid drugs differ somewhat in the type of amyloid they target).

The FDA then went on to assert:

This approval is significant in many ways. Aduhelm is the first novel therapy for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003. Perhaps more significantly, Aduhelm is the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, the presence of amyloid beta in the brain. The clinical trials for Aduhelm were the first to show that a reduction in these plaques - a hallmark finding in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s – is expected to lead to a reduction in the clinical decline of this devastating form of dementia.

If amyloid plaques explained the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease why did every other trial attacking this “underlying pathophysiology” fail? There is very little correlation between amyloid plaques and cognitive decline. The FDA worked in reverse: amyloid plaques must be the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, therefore removing amyloid plaques should inevitably lead to a clinically significantly slowing down of the disease. But we already know from the data provided by Biogen that this is not the case.

And finally:

The late-stage development program for Aduhelm consisted of two phase 3 clinical trials. One study met the primary endpoint, showing reduction in clinical decline. The second trial did not meet the primary endpoint. In all studies in which it was evaluated, however, Aduhelm consistently and very convincingly reduced the level of amyloid plaques in the brain in a dose – and time – dependent fashion. It is expected that the reduction in amyloid plaque will result in a reduction in clinical decline.

There is a bit of sleight of hand here. There is a difference between a statistical and clinically significant slowdown in the rate of decline. Biogen barely achieved the first but failed to achieve the second (except perhaps in a small group of patients). Secondly, if removing amyloid is the key to treating Alzheimer’s disease why did only one trial produce statistically significant results? The answer is that those with one or two copies of the ApoE4 gene were titrated up to the higher dose for a longer period of time. ApoE4 carriers have higher amount of amyloid in their brain to begin with and these higher levels add to already existing oxidative stress. However, removing amyloid in this group of patients increases the risk for brain swelling and micro-bleeds. Why the FDA did not ask for the subgroup analysis speaks to the fact that its mind was likely already made up.

What does all this mean for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease? Unfortunately none of it is good. Other companies working on anti-amyloid approaches (such as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)) now know all they have to do to gain FDA approval is to produce results similar to Biogen’s. Even companies that have abandoned the anti-amyloid approach may now be encouraged to revive their efforts in this area. Soon there may be several anti-amyloid drugs approved for Alzheimer’s disease just as there were several acetylcholinesterase inhibitors approved for Alzheimer’s disease. And the results will likely be the same: almost no long-term benefits.

In addition if biomarkers are the criteria for approving Alzheimer’s drugs, then many others working peripherally on the amyloid approach can get their drugs approved as well without having to show much efficacy at all.

Of course this is all and good for a number of companies, but now more than ever companies working on an alternative approach will not receive the funding and attention they deserve. After all the FDA has essentially declared that amyloid plaques are the cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

Biogen, the FDA, and the Alzheimer's Association all worked in concert to get aducanumab approved. For Biogen it was about profit, for the FDA to finally be able to say it approved a new drug for Alzheimer's disease, and for the Alzheimer's Association to say that all its efforts on behalf of caregivers and Alzheimer's patients have finally been successful. But where it really matters -improving the function and quality of life of those with Alzheimer's disease - nothing was accomplished by their collaboration.

The FDA's decisions sets a very dangerous precedent that could set research on finding an effective drug for Alzheimer’s disease back by years. Hopefully, those working on different approaches to the disease will still be able to eventually convince the FDA that an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease lies well beyond amyloid.