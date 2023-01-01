Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I have seen article after article questioning the value of this equation for seniors, retirees, pension plans, and other institutions that need yield and cash flows. The focus is always on the equation, and I do not believe that is the proper focus. It is not the split between plays for appreciation and plays for income that is dysfunctional. It is what has been used for the yield component and the cash flow component that is now dysfunctional. By this, I mean bonds.

There are two aspects here upon which I base my conclusion. The first is “absolute value.” When you look at bond yields now, there is very little to be gotten.

Bloomberg Index Yield Spread U.S. Govt/Credit Bonds 1.415% U.S. Mortgage Bonds 1.748% 33 bps U.S. Corporate Bonds 2.118% 70 bps High Yield Bonds 3.956% 254 bps *Data provided by Bloomberg

Bonds are just no longer the answer, for the most part, for income streams. You may ask why, and I put the blame on 3 things. First, it is the money being provided by the Fed. Their assets now stand at $7.9 trillion, and they are buying Treasuries and mortgage bonds in measured steps for their own portfolio. Chairman Powell, of the Fed, has also stated that we will not have higher interest rates until 2023 or maybe 2024. You can believe him or not, but I take the Chairman at his word.

Second, it is the stimulus programs which are also flooding the markets with cash. We have one program underway. The Administration has projected three or four more programs, and this will mean more cash squirted into the system, along with more Treasury debt.

Finally, it is our recovery from the pandemic and the systematic use of more and more money as the American economy recovers. Here you can nod towards inflation, though the Fed says it is “transitory.” It is my view that inflation once used to move the bond markets, but now, with the Fed controlling the fixed-income markets, I see inflation more as an “influencer” of the Fed and not a direct market mover. For decades, inflation did move the bond markets, but those days, in my view, are behind us now.

The second aspect of why bonds yields now are not working is the “relative value” part of the equation. You will note, in the above chart, that the Bloomberg High Yield Index is at 3.956%. This is right at the tightest spread it has ever been to the U.S. Govt/Credit Index. You are getting nothing, as in nada, and zero, for any credit risk now. Consequently, bonds just do not work presently, for the 40% part of the equation, to provide a decent income and a stream of cash flows.

You can stare it in the face all that you like, but nothing is going to be changing anytime soon, in my estimation. So, when one thing no longer works, you have to pivot, and this is exactly what I have done.

I now use some carefully chosen closed-end funds and some exchange-traded funds as my answer to providing yield and cash flows. They are complicated and it takes a lot of homework to choose these funds. One objection to some of them has been their use of leverage. Well, when interest rates are this low, and we find ourselves in a “borrower’s paradise,” the cost of the leverage is minimized dramatically.

I also point out that almost all companies have leverage. They issue debt, they have bank loans, and so, leverage is a part of the bond markets, just like it is for these funds. At least with most of these funds, they have diversified portfolios, while a bond generally relies upon the financial condition of just one issuer.

It should also be noted that most of the funds pay out dividends. These, of course, can be cut or raised, and so, a lot of my work goes into determining what is actually in their portfolios. I also do a lot of work to determine whether their dividends are actually covered and studying the historical performance of the Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV) of each fund.

I have also discovered some exchange-traded notes (ETNs) recently, which I find quite interesting. They are actually obligations of some mainstay financial institutions, and they pay “coupons,” monthly or quarterly, and not dividends. Here is another space where outsized yields, as compared to traditional bonds, are available. For those of you that are mandated to buy bonds, here you go, one more pivotal solution.

Necessity is the mother of invention!

