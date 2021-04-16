Photo by Dave Zhong/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

I retain a Neutral rating for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LX).

This is an update of my previous article on LexinFintech that was published on January 11, 2021. The company's share price has surged by +72% from $7.00 as of January 8, 2021, to $12.08 as of June 7, 2021. The market currently values LexinFintech at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E ratios of 5.8 times and 5.1 times, respectively.

LexinFintech's 1Q 2021 top-line increased by +18% YoY to RMB2.9 billion, on the back of robust growth in loans and the user base. Other positives for the company included the improvement in its asset quality and the good performance of its new BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) product.

Recent news flow suggests that the regulators are still targeting the Chinese fintech and online consumer finance sector, and regulatory risks for LexinFintech and its peers should not be ignored. As a result, I choose to keep a Neutral rating for LexinFintech.

Strong 1Q 2021 Revenue Growth Driven By Growth In Loans And Users

LexinFintech reported the company's 1Q 2021 financial results last week on June 2, 2021. The company's top-line growth in the most recent quarter was strong, and LexinFintech turned around from a net loss in 1Q 2020 to deliver positive earnings in 1Q 2021 which was in line with market expectations.

Its revenue grew by +18% YoY from RMB2.5 billion in the first quarter of last year to RMB2.9 billion in the first quarter of this year. LexinFintech's loans outstanding and loan originations increased by +41% YoY and +58% YoY to RMB59 billion and RMB82 billion, respectively in 1Q 2021. This is line with a +18.3% GDP growth for China in the first quarter of the current year, as the economic recovery in the country has led to an increase in credit demand which provided a boost to LexinFintech's quarterly results.

In addition, LexinFintech's registered user base expanded by +57% YoY from 84 million as of end-1Q 2020 to 132 million as of end-1Q 2021. Over the same period, its active users, defined by the company as "users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners' platforms using credit line granted by" LexinFintech, rose by +29% from 6.4 million to 8.2 million over the same period.

More importantly, as an indication of management's confidence in the continuation of the positive revenue growth momentum for the full-year in 2021, LexinFintech has maintained its FY 2021 loan originations guidance in the RMB240-250 billion range post-1Q 2021 results. Based on the mid-point of this guidance, the company is expecting a very strong +38% increase in loan originations in FY 2021 as compared to its FY 2020 loan originations amounting to RMB177 billion.

Asset Quality Improvement And New BNPL Product's Performance Are Seen As Positives

Besides the solid revenue growth for the company in 1Q 2021, LexinFintech's improvement in its asset quality and the GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth of its new BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) product were also perceived as key positives by the market.

LexinFintech's 90 day+ delinquency ratio contracted by approximately -73 basis points to 1.84% as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Also, the company's first payment default rate with respect to new loans decreased significantly from close to 3.00% in March 2020 to 0.61% in March 2021.

Company's Definition Of 90 Day+ Delinquency Ratio And First Payment Default Rate With Regards To New Loans

Separately, LexinFintech's new BNPL product called Maiya, which was first introduced to the market in January 2021, has achieved a GMV of RMB60 million in 1Q 2021, and the company has guided that Maiya's GMV will jump to RMB300 million in 2Q 2021. The key advantage of Maiya, which supports the product's future growth potential, is the relatively low client acquisition costs. LexinFintech revealed at the company's recent 1Q 2021 earnings call that it only spent between RMB50,000 and RMB60,000 on a recent promotional activity for Maiya in Shenzhen, and still managed to sign on more than a thousand new clients. Also, according to a 2021 market research report, the China BNPL market is forecasted to grow at a +46% CAGR over the next eight years.

On the flip side, LexinFintech's core online consumer finance, and including its new BNPL product as well, are subject to significant regulatory risks, which are discussed in the next section.

Regulatory Risks Should Not Be Ignored

In my earlier January 2021 update article, I mentioned that "the halting of the Ant Group IPO, the proposed new rules for online micro-lending, and the lowering of the interest rate cap on consumer lending" point to "increased regulatory oversight for the Chinese fintech and online consumer finance sector."

Slightly more than a month ago, Reuters reported that "13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] and ByteDance" were called on by "Chinese financial watchdogs" to "strengthen compliance with regulations." This is another sign that the Chinese regulatory authorities are targeting the fintech and online consumer finance space in the country.

LexinFintech addressed regulatory concerns at its 1Q 2021 results briefing by emphasizing that it is "an independent company" (as opposed to a fintech arm of a tech giant) and the company does not "fall under, if you will, that level of regulatory risk or scrutiny."

Nevertheless, it is challenging to assess the probability and impact of such regulatory risks with any degree of certainty. As an example, Fidelity reduced the valuation of its Ant Group holdings by -50%, in response to the Chinese regulators' proposed restructuring of Ant Group. It is likely that there could be a further significant valuation de-rating of the Chinese fintech and online consumer finance sector if any negative regulations are imposed. As it stands now, most Chinese fintech and online consumer finance stocks are trading at below 10 times P/E (see peer valuation comparison table in next section), which is a reflection of the market's concerns about regulatory headwinds.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values LexinFintech at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E ratios of 5.8 times and 5.1 times, according to the company's stock price of $12.08 as of June 7, 2021. As a basis for comparison, LexinFintech's three-year average consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple is higher at 6.3 times.

LexinFintech is forecasted to generate ROEs of 35% and 30% for this fiscal year and the subsequent fiscal year, respectively based on market consensus' financial estimates. Sell-side analysts also see the company expanding its top-line by +22% and +18% in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

As compared to the company's peers, LexinFintech's valuations seem reasonable, as its forward revenue growth rates and ROEs are among the highest in the peer group.

LexinFintech's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Forward One-Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Current Year ROE Metric Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Metric Qudian (QD) 2.8 5.6 -38% +68% 7% 9% 360 DigiTech (QFIN) 6.9 5.7 +9% +14% 39% 34% FinVolution Group (FINV) 6.8 6.1 +19% +21% 23% 22%

LexinFintech's key risks are slower-than-expected users and loans growth, poorer-than-expected asset quality in the future, the new BNPL product failing to grow in line with market expectations, and new policies put in place by regulators that are negative for the Chinese fintech and online consumer finance sector.