In the following two videos, I break down my thoughts on the trading jobs numbers generally and what the most recent two non-farms releases tell us about the future of the labor market. The first video goes into my views on non-farms data, and how the market overemphasizing lagging labor data while underestimating leading and current indicators such as ISM surveys, retail/durable goods sales, and personal income data.
The second video goes into how the emergency pandemic benefits have become a de facto minimum wage hike and dampener of productivity. I then break down what this means for inflation and whether effects are transitory or structural in nature.
