Thoughts On Trading The Labor Market

Jun. 09, 2021 6:00 AM ET
Nicholas Pardini
Summary

  • Jobs numbers are overhyped and flawed data points.
  • Labor markets are lagging indicators.
  • The current "labor shortage" has many second-order effects.

In the following two videos, I break down my thoughts on the trading jobs numbers generally and what the most recent two non-farms releases tell us about the future of the labor market. The first video goes into my views on non-farms data, and how the market overemphasizing lagging labor data while underestimating leading and current indicators such as ISM surveys, retail/durable goods sales, and personal income data.

Jobs Numbers Are a Poor Trading Catalyst:

The second video goes into how the emergency pandemic benefits have become a de facto minimum wage hike and dampener of productivity. I then break down what this means for inflation and whether effects are transitory or structural in nature.

Economic Impact of Paying People Not to Work:

Nicholas Pardini is the founder of Davos Macro Research, which is a specialty macro research platform. Davos Macro Research Company Website:http://davosig.comNick has been invited and speaks at investment conferences globally and has appeared on financial media such Seeking Alpha, Zero Hedge, Futures Magazine, and USA Today among others. In addition to his financial publications, he runs the Youtube channel, Analyzing Finance with NickPreviously, he worked as analyst on the buyside for eight years. He has developed an expertise in global macro trading, commodities, options markets, and equity analysis in the US and emerging markets. Nick has visited and lived over 43 countries in five continents to develop an understanding on how the world and markets operate from a direct perspective. He also speaks at investment conferences globally and has appeared on financial media such Seeking Alpha, Zero Hedge, Futures Magazine, and USA Today among others.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

