Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

Historical data have shown that price to tangible book value ("TBV") ratio served as an effective determinant of total returns for banking stocks. It is intuitive considering banks' main profit generating recourse is just money itself. This article describes a method based on TBV + 10 x dividend to incorporate dividend into the valuation, effectively valuing banking stocks as an asset purchase plus current income (rather than a purchase of future earnings). This valuation method essentially values a banking stock kind of like a 10 year bond, if you consider the TBV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty.

Based on this valuation method, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) appears to be overvalued by about 20% at its current price of ~$390. Profitability analysis also suggests that its current level of returns is significantly above both its historical average and historical peak during this current business cycle. With concerns of overvaluation and profitability reversion to the mean, I have to conclude that I will remain on the sideline even though GS is a great business and just posed a blowout quarter.

I do not currently hold any GS positions. My most recent GS positions were initiated (together with a few other banking stocks) since 2017, and I've exited all of them earlier this year. I have been following GS and a few other banking stocks quite closely for many years.

Banking valuation and my general approach

The banking sector is a great place for value investors, ranging from legends like Warren Buffett to ordinary investors like myself for many good reasons. Banking caters to a fundamental human needs that is not going to change or go away anytime soon. Moreover, many of the major banks today like GS and JPMorgan (JPM) have established such a crucial role in the overall economy so they are too large and too important to fall. It is debatable whether these characteristics are good or bad for society. But as an investment, they definitely provide certainty and safety.

Although any investment, no matter how good it is in terms of safety and certainty, becomes a bad investment if made at the wrong price. The banking section is no exception. For a more detailed discussion of the evaluation of the banking section, I highly recommend the series of excellent articles written by Richard J. Parsons. He has systemically analyzed many bank stocks over many years, and eloquently presented the importance of valuation to investment in banking stocks. One important upshot that I took away from his analysis is that the price to TBV ratio is an effective determinants of total returns for banking stocks. Historical data have shown that buying banking stocks near or below 1.35x price to TBV has provided very favorable return to risk ratios with overwhelming odds.

However, GS is an investment bank and the 1.35x TBV guideline does not exactly apply here. It is not intended to apply either. The 1.35x TBV method is meant for the "typical" banks (integrated or money center type bank such as JPM or Wells Fargo). Readers interested in more details of the 1.35x TBV method should definitely check out Richard J. Parsons' earlier posts.

Here let's get back to GS. As an example shown below, it can be seen that the use of 1.35x TBV tends to overestimate the value of GS. The market simply does not value GS as highly as JPM, and my theory to explain this is because the market does not like the large fluctuations in its earning, as to be elaborated more later. My method for valuing bank stocks is to calculate the investment value ("IV") based on the following formula:

IV = TBV + 10 x dividend

The following chart also shows an example of this method applied to GS. As can be seen, it captures the market price better. And the method applies well to other types of banking stocks too. If you are interested, you can see its application in this analysis on JPM. As seen from this chart, when the market price fluctuates below the IV, it presents good entry opportunities followed by handsome total returns - though you do have to be able to stomach the short term volatility.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

GS profitability and growth

With the above backdrop, now let's look at GS more closely. GS is arguably the leader of global investment banking, and its top three businesses are Investment Banking (23% of '20 revenues), Market Making (39%), and Investment Management (17%). Led by its capable CEO David M. Solomon and management team, GS has delivered stable returns as shown below - stable under the context of a generically cyclic business.

Return on asset ("ROA") has been averaging 0.8% in the past decade and return on equity ("ROE") near 10%. The next chart compares the current ROA and ROE directly against its 10 year average and also the sector median. GS, as the premium investment bank, compares very favorably. There is no need to be alarmed by the fact that its ROA (1.08%) is currently slightly below the sector median (1.15%). For the banking industry, any ROA near or above 1% is very respectable. I myself am more cautious about the fact the GS's current ROA and ROE are significantly above the 10 year average and also above historical peaks. If taking 10 years as an approximation for a business cycle, I am more cautious about the reversion to the mean of profitability.

And as seen, the profitability also fluctuated quite a bit from year to year, unlike the more stable level for integrated banks likes JPM who has more uncorrelated and complimentary profit streams (details are in this full analysis). And again, my theory to explain the lower valuation of GS is because the market does not like such large fluctuation.

The business has also been growing its book value at a good pace. As shown in the next figure below, over the past decade, both book value and TBV have been growing at about 7% CAGR. For a bank at GS's scale, such growth is remarkable.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation of bank stock as a bond

In general, I invest in stocks as an equity investor, meaning I value them based on their future earnings. Based on analysis of their business moats and their return on capital employed, I estimate their potential for perpetual growth of their future earning as detailed in one of my earlier articles.

But when it comes to investment in banking stocks, I focus more on the current asset value and income, essentially my valuation method becoming the evaluation of bond. As mentioned above, I estimate the IV of banking stocks by TBV + 10 x dividend. Here let me explain my thoughts and rational of this method in more details.

First, why do I use TBV? The short answer is that it is really the best we have for the current worth of a bank. For a large bank holding trillions of dollars of assets and liabilities, I believe even the executives themselves do not exactly know the current value of their bank. If you find this hard to agree with, imaging a much smaller scale task - imagine ourselves trying to determine the current net worth of our household. Highly liquid assets such as stock holdings and bond holdings are easy and we can come up with an accurate number, but nonetheless the number fluctuates day to day and by quite a bit for some days. Now move on to less liquid assets such as our house and cars. The margin of error is now much larger because we need to make assumptions about the selling price, the selling costs, and how long it would take to sell them. Now move further onto even less liquid assets such as collectibles or intellectual properties, and the margin of error can become really large here.

The above uncertainties are multiplied by a LOT for large tanks. They would have trouble to follow the day-to-day fluctuation even for their liquid assets. And for their less liquid assets and intangible assets (such as intellectual properties, customer relationships, goodwill, etc.), they would have to estimate based on some assumptions. And at the end, TBV is as good as we can get to - even there is still uncertainties. To get a very rough sense of how much uncertainties there could be, the following chart shows the difference between the TBV and the book valve (including all the intangibles). As you can see the difference between these two had been as large as 10% for GS and is about 6% now. For an even larger bank like JPM, the difference could be as large as more 25% to 40%.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Next, why do I use dividend rather than earning? The short answer is that dividend is more reliable and indicative of a bank's performance than earning. The following chart provides some insights. As seen, for GS over the past 10 years, dividend has been steadily increasing (at an impressive 13.6% CAGR). For years that it stagnated, it was because capital constraint regulations (instituted after the 2008 financial crisis) won't let them.

In contrast, as seen, earning fluctuates quite a bit from year to year. On one hand, earnings are subject to many factors out of anyone's controlled: interest rate change, overall economy, or just bad luck. On the other, earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation.

Dividend overcomes the above issues with earnings. Dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management's view more clearly and directly - at least for business like GS who has a long track record of being good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence about their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simply and clear.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

With the above discussion, now let's look at the valuation of GS more closely using the above method. The following chart compares the actual stock price and my valuation method. As can be seen, the stock is significantly undervalued during 2011~2012, then rose to be about fairly valued between 2013 and 2018, and again became significantly undervalued during 2018 to later part of 2020. I started my GS positions during 2018~2019 and was lucky enough to buy my shares significantly below IV (almost near the TBV). Then the market price began to move significantly above the IV starting early part of 2021 (which was when I fully exited my GS positions).

As a future scenario analysis, suppose GS grows the TBV by 10% next year and grows the dividend by 20% next year, the investment value calculated by my method would be around $320. At its current market price is ~$390, it is about 20% higher than this forward projection. Combined with my concern that its current profitability is significantly above both its historical average and its historical peak during this current cycle, I feel the margin of safety is thin here and therefore decided to remain on the sideline.

Note I am NOT predicting GS stock to go down from here. There are both downside and upside risks from here. And my view is that a lot of it depends on how the pandemic unfolds and the subsequent pace of the renormalization of the economy. Furthermore, as seen, a 20% deviation from the IV is kind of "normal" given the historical volatility of GS. Lastly, as aforementioned many time above, GS is a great business with a leading position in its sector. With its combination of scale, reputation, and capable management team, there is no reason why its past performance won't continue in the long term. My decision to exit my positions earlier this year and remain on the sideline line is all driven by my own risk tolerance.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article analyzed GS profitability from the business cycle perspective and its valuation based on an asset/income approach. The valuation method is based on TBV + 10 x dividend, essentially valuing a banking stock kind of like a 10 year bond. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty. Based on these analyses, current profitability is significantly above both its historical average and historical peak during this current business cycle, and its current price is about 20% above the investment value. With these considerations, I have to conclude that I will remain on the sideline.

As a final thought, I wanted to share this following chart showing the price volatility. The blue line in the chart shows the deviation of the annual high price of GS from the IV, and the orange line the deviation of the annual low price from the IV. This chart first reiterates that a 20% deviation - in either direction - is "normal" in the case of GS. And secondly it also reminds me of something I read in my investment textbook in graduate school many years ago: "Volatility is not risk. Volatility is opportunity".

Thx for reading! Any comments, additional thoughts, alternative ideas are greatly appreciated!

Source: author.

My portfolio strategy and disclosure of holdings

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selecting methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio's All Whether Portfolio. I hold three asset classes: gold, treasury bonds, and stocks. The main variation is adding a Dynamic Leverage as detailed in another one of my posts in case you are interested. Out of the stock asset class, 2/3 are invested in indexed stock ETFs (including leveraged ETFs), and the remaining 1/3 is invested in individual stocks.

For these individual stocks, I hold a rather concentrated portfolio of no more than a dozen stocks. For my stock selections, I follow a variation of Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula ("MF") method. The variations primarily involve A) the inclusion of growth rate into the ranking, B) the use of a relative valuation metric (i.e., a stock's current valuation compared to its historical valuation) to replace the absolute PE or EV/EBIT ratio in the original magic formula method, C) the fundamental aspects of the business, and D) some consideration of diversifications across different market sectors (though I do not mind holding multiple stocks in the same sector).

With the above background, here are my current holdings and their weight in my current portfolio. As you can see, I currently hold 9 positions. BTW, I wish Seeking Alpha encourages authors to not only disclose their ownership of a given security, but also to disclose the size of their position. I am a firmer believer that actions speak louder than words. Instead of (or in addition to) showing the arguments and analysis, show how much you actually hold. How much we actually hold tells more about our true opinion than our analysis.

I have written an analysis for some of them with links provided here in case you are interested. And I will gradually write my analysis for the rest of my holdings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which represents an asymmetric reward/risk profile to me as discussed in this full analysis here. AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ), a pharmaceutical juggernaut Intel Corp. ( INTC ), a global leader in integrated circuits Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a diversified telecommunication provider Kroger (KR), the US largest grocery store by sales, which represents a good setup for a contrarian play as discussed in this full analysis. Merck & Co. (MRK), a global leader in health care and animal health products Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading aerospace and defense company, which represents a wide moat business at a fair price as discussed in this full analysis here. General Dynamics (GD), a leading aerospace, marine systems, and defense company, which represents a business with both short term potential and decent perpetual growth prospects as discussed in this full analysis here. Alibaba Group (BABA), the largest ecommerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume

Source: author

As you can see, my selection method tends to select stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, and high quality. In terms of valuation, all holdings are trading at very reasonable valuation (both in terms of absolute valuation and relative valuation). The average PE is ~13.x for this group, compared to ~44 for the overall market (represented by SP500).

In terms of the growth, the PEG column provide some insights. The PE Growth ratio ("PEG") was defined as the PE divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. As seen, this group offers an average PEG of 1.4, with the maximum of 1.8. In contrast, the PEG for SP500 is ~4 (assuming ~8% growth rate and ~2% current dividend yield).

In terms of quality, they are all leaders in their sector with a well-establish business model, brand name, and moat, with financial strengths among the strongest. For one thing - the interested coverage, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expense, is ~12x. And this calculation excluded INTC and BABA, which are essentially debt free currently. And the quality of the business, measured by return on equity ("ROE"), is on average 30%, more than double that of the overall market. Note the ROE of ABBV is ~160% with its particular capital structure and is not included in this average.

As a diversified group with such a wide margin of safety compared to SP500 both in terms of valuation, financial strength, and quality, they have been helping me beating the overall market and at the same time sleeping well over many years.