Photo by shulz/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

Founded in 1986, ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is a global provider of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. The company operates under two broad segments:

Network Solutions, which includes hardware and software products that support fiber, copper, coax, and fixed wireless access infrastructures as well as residential and business connectivity solutions. This segment accounts for 86% of total revenue (TTM numbers). Services & Support, which includes a portfolio of complementary services, such as network design, implementation, and cloud management services, assist operators in deploying the multi-vendor networks. This segment accounts for 14% of total revenue (TTM numbers).

Source: Author’s Estimates using data from latest 10K report

Further, the two segments above can be narrowed into three revenue categories, namely:

Access & Aggregation, which is focused on solutions that are used by service providers to connect their network infrastructure to subscribers. This category includes hardware and software-based products and services that aggregate and/or originate access technologies.

Subscriber Solutions & Experience concentrates on subscriber solutions that terminate broadband access in the home and/or business. These solutions include copper and fiber WAN termination, LAN switching, Wi-Fi access, and cloud software services for both residential and business markets

Traditional & Other Products, which encompasses different products and services and certain other offerings

Those products and services are utilized by a diverse global customer base of network operators that range from those having regional or national reach and operating as telephone or cable television network operators to alternative network providers such as municipalities or utilities, as well as managed service providers who serve small- and medium-sized businesses and distributed enterprises. The industry is highly competitive and among the key competitors, we can find companies like Nokia (NOK), Cisco (CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei.

Company Analysis

The company is currently trading at $21.39/share or 78.17x trailing twelve months ("TTM") earnings (vs sector median of 27.34x TTM). The current valuation represents an earnings yield of 1.28% which is above the 1 year Treasury return, but still very low. Further, it implies that the current valuation is likely pricing in the broadband access market momentum and the potential growth opportunities. However, high valuation doesn't mean much by itself. Companies with a sustainable economic moat deserve a premium above their fair value and, for this reason, I would try to find out if the company has one. Figuring out whether a company will have an economic moat in the future is a tough task, however, looking for some evidence that it currently has one is an easier job. A company that possesses a sustainable economic moat is a company able to earn excess profits (over their cost of capital). Even if there are different ways of looking for evidence of an economic moat, I would like to do it by analyzing the company's free cash flow, margins, and return on equity. Below, I display the key indicators I will use to perform such analysis.

Source: Author’s Estimates using data from latest 10K report

I would like to guide you through this process by doing a Q&A analysis.

Does the company generate free cash flow? It seems that in 2018 ADTRAN Inc. was a free cash flow generative company, however, that trend changed and since 2019 this number turned negative. By looking at financials, I can trace the reason for a negative free cash flow to two numbers. A business acquisition, which happened in 2018 (this translates into higher capex), and due to negative change in working capital. A negative free cash flow is not a good sign, especially if we are analyzing an established firm What are the company's margins? The production profitability or the gross margin shows a growing pattern with a current level of 42.3% (vs sector median of 48.52%), which is good. The operating margin and net margin are both negative, which is not a good sign. Even if I may be ok with a negative net margin I don't like to see a negative operating margin. Nonetheless, all three margins present a growing pattern and show a better picture than on free cash flow. What is the company's ROE? Return on equity is a nice tool used by shareholders to measure profits on their invested capital in the company. Companies having an economic moat are able to consistently deliver value to their shareholders. If we look at historical ROE we can see an inconsistent pattern for ROE, which turned positive in 2020. Overall, ROE tells us a similar story, of a company that is trying to improve its performance. What kind of other insights we could get? An interesting story comes when we look at the operating expenses and the inventory as % of revenues. The former is decreasing over time (47% in 2018 to 43% TTM), which implies disciplined management. The latter is growing (18.9% in 2018 to 24.2% TTM). Even if usually a high level of inventory is bad because inventories tie up cash, this is not the case. By carrying a high level of inventory, the company ensures supply continuity throughout the pandemic. Below you can see the evolution.

Source: Author’s Estimates using data from latest 10K report

Overall, I don't see any clear evidence of the company's sustainable economic moat. The lack of an economic moat means that we should pay more attention to the price at which we purchase the stock. A company that lacks a sustainable economic moat carries a much higher risk, and for this reason, we should require a higher return.

Technical Analysis

Currently, the price movement is in the bullish mode, because the price is trading above the SMA180 and it experiences a high momentum. Assuming that my Elliott wave count is correct, we are getting closer to the end of the fifth wave. The end of a fifth wave usually implies an ABC correction, before the stock resumes its normal trend.

Source: TradingView.com

Final Thoughts

From the fundamental point of view, the current valuation seems to price in the growth opportunities, however, the broadband access market momentum can push the stock higher. The lack of a sustainable economic moat should be taken into account to avoid possible surprises in a market downturn scenario (or we should require a higher margin of safety). From the technical point of view, the price action seems to suggest that a short-term correction is coming. Overall, I would suggest being cautious especially if you are looking for a short-term play.