Founded in 1986, ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is a global provider of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. The company operates under two broad segments:
Further, the two segments above can be narrowed into three revenue categories, namely:
Those products and services are utilized by a diverse global customer base of network operators that range from those having regional or national reach and operating as telephone or cable television network operators to alternative network providers such as municipalities or utilities, as well as managed service providers who serve small- and medium-sized businesses and distributed enterprises. The industry is highly competitive and among the key competitors, we can find companies like Nokia (NOK), Cisco (CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei.
The company is currently trading at $21.39/share or 78.17x trailing twelve months ("TTM") earnings (vs sector median of 27.34x TTM). The current valuation represents an earnings yield of 1.28% which is above the 1 year Treasury return, but still very low. Further, it implies that the current valuation is likely pricing in the broadband access market momentum and the potential growth opportunities. However, high valuation doesn't mean much by itself. Companies with a sustainable economic moat deserve a premium above their fair value and, for this reason, I would try to find out if the company has one. Figuring out whether a company will have an economic moat in the future is a tough task, however, looking for some evidence that it currently has one is an easier job. A company that possesses a sustainable economic moat is a company able to earn excess profits (over their cost of capital). Even if there are different ways of looking for evidence of an economic moat, I would like to do it by analyzing the company's free cash flow, margins, and return on equity. Below, I display the key indicators I will use to perform such analysis.
I would like to guide you through this process by doing a Q&A analysis.
Overall, I don't see any clear evidence of the company's sustainable economic moat. The lack of an economic moat means that we should pay more attention to the price at which we purchase the stock. A company that lacks a sustainable economic moat carries a much higher risk, and for this reason, we should require a higher return.
Currently, the price movement is in the bullish mode, because the price is trading above the SMA180 and it experiences a high momentum. Assuming that my Elliott wave count is correct, we are getting closer to the end of the fifth wave. The end of a fifth wave usually implies an ABC correction, before the stock resumes its normal trend.
From the fundamental point of view, the current valuation seems to price in the growth opportunities, however, the broadband access market momentum can push the stock higher. The lack of a sustainable economic moat should be taken into account to avoid possible surprises in a market downturn scenario (or we should require a higher margin of safety). From the technical point of view, the price action seems to suggest that a short-term correction is coming. Overall, I would suggest being cautious especially if you are looking for a short-term play.
