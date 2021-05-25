Photo by Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) was nearly a COVID-19 fatality. The stock traded as low as $2.12 in August 2020. Many of the smaller middle market companies that CPTA had invested in were especially hard hit by the pandemic. Things looked especially grim in Q1 2020 with a disastrous loss of $42 million and actual balance sheet leverage ballooning to 2.72X.

Even prior to the pandemic disaster, CPTA had been underperforming. This small BDC has suffered from an awful management track record and high management fees. With a current market capitalization of only $68 million, CPTA has higher administrative overhead and less access to capital than larger BDC peers.

Fortunately, there been some recent improvements. CPTA reported surprisingly good Q1 2021 earnings. Mount Logan Management, LLC just received shareholder approval to become the asset manager. Note that Mount Logan is a subsidiary of BC Partners. A potential merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) now appears likely since both BDC's are managed by BC Partners.

Despite these recent improvements, CPTA remains deeply discounted. At a recent price of $24.95, CPTA still trades at a massive 44% discount to the $44.74 net asset value. The Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe database lists 47 public BDC corporations. The average BDC currently trades at a 2% premium (see statistics located at bottom of BDC Universe database) to NAV. The 44% discount for CPTA makes it cheaper than every other public BDC with the exception of SVVC. Unfortunately for Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) shareholders, a recent attempt to oust their under-performing asset manager just failed on 5/25/2021. In contrast, CPTA shareholders just successfully voted to approve a new asset manager on 5/28/2021. This article makes the positive case to buy CPTA ahead of a potential merger with PTMN and also presents the major risks.

Strong Q1 earnings:

CPTA reported surprisingly strong Q1 2021 earnings as many of its small business clients rebounded from the pandemic. Liquidity improved dramatically, NAV increased and excessive balance sheet leverage was reduced. As noted in the Q1 report:

Net asset value per share of $44.74 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 11.3% from December 31, 2020

Total debt-to-equity of 1.62:1 at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.98:1 at December 31, 2020, regulatory debt-to-equity 1.03:1 at March 31, 2021

PTMN grows through mergers

PTMN has been on an acquisition binge since BC Partners became the asset manager on 3/29/2019. The OHA Investment Corporation merger closed on 12/18/2019. The Garrison Capital Inc. merger closed on 10/28/2020. The planned Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) merger appears to be progressing and may close shortly in Q2 2021. HCAP shareholders will be voting on the merger at a 6/7/2021 special meeting.

The growth through mergers has been advantageous for PTMN shareholders as explained in my 12/15/2020 article. As a larger company, PTMN has lower borrowing costs. Overhead is lower as a percentage of assets. PTMN has been thriving with BC Partners as the asset manager. The Q1 2021 net investment income was 11 cents per share, resulting in very strong coverage for the 6 cents quarterly dividend. PTMN non-accrual loans have now dropped to less than 1% of the portfolio's fair value. PTMN shares have nearly doubled over the last year, although they continue to trade at a 16% discount to the $2.92 NAV.

BC Partners is an experienced asset manager

CPTA has already made substantial progress by replacing their subpar asset manager with BC Partners. BC Partners has successfully managed billions in assets since it was founded in 1986. PTMN has already started to show improved results with BC Partners. While BC Partners is still not that well known to many U.S. investors, they have a strong track record in Europe. BC Partners sold a minority stake to The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) in August 2019. That deal further enabled BC Partners to provide competitively priced services to client companies.

A PTMN merger would lower fees and administrative costs

Significant progress has been made by firing Capitala Group as the asset manager. Unfortunately, CPTA still suffers from excessively high management fees. An excellent 5/22/2021 NoticePapers blog details how the current CPTA management agreement is inferior to the PTMN management agreement. While the 5/28/2021 CPTA shareholder vote did not address these problems, merging CPTA with PTMN would solve them.

A PTMN merger would provide access to capital

Liquidity has improved at CPTA. As of Q1 2021, CPTA had cash and cash equivalents of $60 million and an undrawn $25 million credit line with Keybank, N.A (KEY). Balance sheet leverage has declined to a reasonable 1.6X. Even so, CPTA still faces a very challenging debt maturity schedule. 100% of its debt matures in 2022 or 2023. As a small standalone company that nearly failed in 2020, CPTA may face higher borrowing costs as this debt is refinanced. This challenging maturity schedule provides a strong incentive for CPTA to complete a near term merger with a stronger BDC such as PTMN.

What are the major risks?

See pages 32 - 68 of the annual report for a detailed discussion of CPTA risks. I have very briefly highlighted some of the major risks here. As a smaller BDC catering to lower middle market clients companies, CPTA was hit much harder by the pandemic than larger BDC peers. Even with recent improvements in Q1, CPTA still has an elevated level of non-performing client loans. CPTA faces a challenging refinancing schedule in 2022 and 2023. There is no guarantee that CPTA will merge with PTMN. As a small standalone BDC, CPTA faces competitive disadvantages as compared to larger peers. These include a relatively high fee structure, a higher cost of capital and higher overhead costs.

Conclusions

Based on the OHA Investment Corporation, Garrison Capital Inc and HCAP transactions, CPTA would trade about 28% higher if it was merged with PTMN in a similarly structured transaction. Those prior PTMN mergers were all designed to be roughly net asset value neutral. This would result in a large gain since CPTA shares trade at a 44% discount to NAV as compared to a 16% discount to NAV for PTMN. Even without a PTMN merger, long suffering CPTA shareholders will benefit from more professional management with BC Partners.