Photo by da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials ETF (DTN) is an intriguing offer right now. It has an excellent forward dividend yield of 3.48%. It's well-balanced and diversified across nearly 100 securities and 50 industries, excluding Financials, of course. Its constituents have lagged the S&P 500 over the last year, and the Financials sector is known to underperform in corrections. With the numerous bull cases I could make for DTN, I'm choosing to resist the short-term temptation and focus on its fundamentals instead. And in this respect, it's clear that DTN falls short, and investors are much better off playing the long dividend investing game instead.

DTN Overview

DTN tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Index, a carve-out of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index that selects the ten highest-yielding companies in each sector (excluding Financials) from the three hundred largest companies by market value. There are screens for quality and momentum, too, as, like all of WisdomTree's domestic value funds, a composite score excludes certain companies as follows:

Source: WisdomTree Core Equity Index Methodology

The Index is indicated dividend yield-weighted and is reconstituted annually in December. WisdomTree provides the following fund information, including its 0.38% expense ratio. The distribution yield of 1.37% appears incorrect, as WisdomTree's detailed distribution history reconciles with Seeking Alpha's trailing yield of 2.62%. Based on DTN's current constituents and their weightings, I have calculated its forward yield to be 3.48%.

Source: WisdomTree Fund Overview

Given its approach to selecting the top ten stocks in each sector by market capitalization, it's unsurprising to see that DTN is a reasonably balanced fund. Consumer Staples stocks make up 15.50% of the fund currently, while Communication Services, Utilities, Information Technology, Real Estate, and Materials are all in double digits. At the bottom of the list is the Energy sector, with a weighting of 3.44% from just four stocks. Only 12 Energy stocks qualified for the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, and eight were disqualified based on their market capitalizations or composite scores. This process excluded big Energy companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which pleased me, as I noted in my article on the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE).

Source: WisdomTree Fund Overview

DTN's top ten holdings, which make up 21.42% of the fund, are listed below. I want to point out that since the Index only reconstitutes once per year in December, many of these holdings are simply the best performers this year so far. Altria Group (MO) has been a fantastic holding, up about 21% YTD compared to 13% for the S&P 500. Lumen Technologies (LUMN) is up 57%, and Philip Morris (PM) is up 20%.

Source: WisdomTree Fund Overview

You'll see this a lot with many WisdomTree ETFs, and that could be a good or bad thing depending on how volatile the market is. Suppose you bought DTN right after it was reconstituted in December. In all likelihood, you got what you paid for, which is a group of high-yielding dividend stocks spread out across ten sectors that met certain quality and momentum screens. However, as the year progresses, momentum takes over more and more, and quality tends to take a backseat, especially if the economic environment changes. There's a good chance that in another six months, DTN will be a shadow of its former self, so keep this timing in mind if you are contemplating taking out a position.

Performance Analysis

Since its inception, DTN has returned an annualized 8.37%, which is slightly behind the 8.82% for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN). It's performed better than the U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), which I covered here, but all three have trailed the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) by a sizable margin. Given the decade of growth the stock market just had, this isn't surprising, nor is it a reason to ignore a value strategy.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What is surprising, though, is how poorly it performed during the Great Financial Crisis. Between November 2007 and February 2009, DTN lost 46.83% despite having no exposure to the Financials sector. This is an important reminder that even excluding Financials stocks will not necessarily protect you in a financial crisis.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

On the other hand, an analysis of the five most significant market drawdowns in the last decade does show that the Financials sector is usually among the worst performers. Just recently, from January to March 2020, the SPDR Select Financials Sector ETF (XLF) lost 31.75% compared to 19.43% for the S&P 500. Only the Energy sector performed worse during this period. We saw something similar from April to May 2012, and generally speaking, it does make sense to underweight this sector during drawdowns.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

Analysis

DTN Technicals

There's a bit of hidden value in DTN that isn't obvious by looking at the fund's price in relation to its 52-week high. The chart below indicates that DTN is nearing its highs like many others, including the S&P 500. This may cause an otherwise interested investor to hesitate to initiate a position, perhaps hoping for a pullback.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This logic is flawed, though. The reason is that DTN's latest annual portfolio turnover rate is 46%, indicating that much of its performance comes from stocks no longer in the fund. Put differently, an ETF's recent price performance means little if its turnover is high. On the contrary, SPY's recent price performance, and the fact that it's essentially at its all-time high, means quite a lot as its annual portfolio rate is just 2%. To fairly compare the two, we have to look at DTN's weighted-average composition as it is today. I've done this below, and it appears there's a bit more room for the ETF to climb.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

The chart above clearly shows DTN's constituents have been performing well as of late. DTN's weighted-average last price vs. 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages are all higher than SPY's. The same goes for price returns. However, the annual price position, which I've calculated as the difference between the last price and the 52-week low, divided by the difference between the 52-week highs and lows, is significantly lower than SPY's. To illustrate, consider the following statistics for DTN's top 15 industries:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

As shown, there are a lot of heavily-weighted industries that are well off their 52-week highs. For example, the Drug Manufacturers - General industry, which comprises 7.65% of the fund, has plenty of stocks lagging the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can say the same for Household & Personal Products stocks like Newell Brands (NWL) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB), as well as Telecom Services stocks like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). Based on price action alone, there's a good chance DTN is trading at a discount and will therefore outperform the S&P 500 in the near term.

DTN Fundamentals

Technical analysis is only one part of the equation, though, and I believe fundamental analysis carries more weight. Based on the metrics I favor in this economic environment, it looks pretty mediocre and similar to how DHS is constructed - a fund I did not recommend.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Like DHS, DTN is getting close to being a low-beta fund, which could be beneficial in a downturn but likely an underperformer in the long run. What's particularly noteworthy here is its weighted-average cash to total debt ratio is just 33.33%. Other dividend ETFs like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) are in much better cash positions. With the ratio written right into their methodologies, it's no wonder these two funds are some of the best performers in the dividend space. On this crucial metric, DTN falls well short of acceptable.

Investment Recommendation

While my technical analysis of DTN revealed it to be possibly undervalued, I have bigger concerns. First, I'm not yet convinced that an ex-Financials strategy makes much sense today. There is the risk of higher interest rates, but this should be a tailwind for banks, not a headwind. Even if the economy were to stall and Financials were to lead the way down, there's little historical evidence that a higher-yield strategy excluding this sector works. We saw this during the Great Financial Crisis, where even those XLF lost 76.34%, DTN still managed to underperform.

Second, and perhaps most crucially, is DTN's weak operating cash position as a percentage of total debt. The best dividend ETFs like SCHD and RDVY don't have this problem, while DTN's methodology only loosely looks at positive trends in cash over assets. My recommendation is that unless you're overweight in Financials elsewhere in your portfolio and you're simply looking to balance things out, pass on this ETF and focus on the fundamentals instead. A strategy of buying quality companies and holding them while collecting dividends is one worth following. Unfortunately, an investment in DTN isn't going to help you get there any faster.