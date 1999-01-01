Photo by AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Following its initial public offering on the NASDAQ on Thursday, dLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) instantly fits right into this market. Like so many growth stocks, the cross-border payments play has a hugely attractive story, along with a valuation that seems to incorporate that story and then some.

This is only a five-year-old company, after all. Yet it's posted impressive results so far, with revenue more than doubling in 2020. E-commerce demand, the expansion of the 'gig economy' worldwide, and improved macro situations in developing markets all provide mid- to long-term tailwinds that should give dLocal a long growth runway going forward.

In this market, the rule generally has been to focus on the quality of the story over the question of the valuation. So far, investors have done just that with DLO. The IPO is priced at $21, above the indicated $16-$18 range. DLO opened at $31, and closed at $32.39. After Monday's trading, it sits above $34 thanks to a late-session rally that nearly erased early losses.

The optimism toward the IPO makes some sense given the company's performance so far and its potential going forward. But there is one rather large potential risk, which in turn leads to two questions. The long-term question is whether that risk will play out. The short-term question is when, if ever, the market considers pricing that risk in. In the meantime, it does seem like some patience might be warranted here.

The Path to the dLocal IPO

Uruguay's dLocal began as a division of another payment platform, AstroPay. According to dLocal's IPO prospectus, AstroPay and its affiliate Directa24 focus on verticals including online gambling, foreign exchange, binary options, and adult entertainment, which "do not have a clear legal framework" in their core markets (Latin American and India). dLocal was separated in 2018, apparently bringing its existing management team with it.

The business model is more reputable than that of its former parent and relatively simple to describe (if not so simple to execute). Through an API (application programming interface), dLocal allows international merchants to operate in emerging markets as if they were their home markets. The platform includes payment processing (which dLocal itself actually handles) along with capabilities to manage foreign exchange, tax, fraud, and compliance. dLocal offers both pay-in (i.e., accepting payment for e-commerce) and pay-out (notably, compensating contractors for ride-hailing; Didi (DIDI) is a client) capabilities.

It's largely a top-heavy business. Per the prospectus, 92% of TPV (total payment volume) came from merchants with at least $6 million in annual volume. Major clients include not just Didi, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Spotify (SPOT). dLocal also works with platforms, notably Shopify (SHOP), to offer services to their merchants.

And it's been an impressively fast-growing business. TPV went from zero to $2 billion-plus (the full-year 2020 figure) in less than five years. dLocal started in Brazil and now operates in 29 countries. Latin America remains the base, driving 89% of 2020 revenue, but the Middle East and Africa, in particular, offer significant growth potential.

dLocal has managed to post impressive profitability amidst that growth. The company posted GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) profit in both 2019 and 2020; trailing twelve-month GAAP earnings per share sits at 16 cents. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totals $52 million over the past four quarters, at an enormous 41% margin.

Indeed, as dLocal CEO Sebastián Kanovich told Barron's, the company didn't need to go public to raise capital. dLocal itself only sold 4.4 million shares; another 25 million plus the 4.4 million share underwriters' option came from management and private market investors, including well-known General Atlantic.

Is DLO Stock Too Expensive?

There's a lot to like here. But the market certainly has priced DLO stock accordingly.

On a fully diluted basis (which includes warrants given to a customer; that may well be Amazon given that giant has executed similar deals with Plug Power (PLUG) and other companies), dLocal has a market capitalization of about $10.6 billion. Using trailing twelve-month results, and backing out post-IPO cash, DLO trades at about 82x revenue and just shy of 200x EBITDA.

The revenue multiple, in particular, is eye-popping. Among large-cap tech names, only Snowflake (SNOW) has a higher multiple.

But at the same time, there aren't too many better stories out there in the market. dLocal grew revenue 88% in 2020. And while the novel coronavirus pandemic probably helped the e-commerce side of the business, the pay-out side of the business almost certainly took a hit. Indeed, we saw revenue growth accelerate in Q1 2021 to 124%.

How dLocal is growing too helps the bull case. Net retention rate continues to impress at 186% in Q1 and 171% for full-year 2020, showing that existing clients keep sending more volume the company's way. Yet there are plenty of new customers to gain, platforms to partner with, and markets outside of Latin America to tap.

At the end of the day, it's the bottom line that matters. 200x EBITDA for this kind of growth, with these kinds of margins, is not out of line. Revenue growth should last for decades. Profitability can improve still further, owing to the nature of the platform model, which as dLocal notes offers high incremental margins.

As stretched as the valuation appears to be, it's a valuation that can be supported by the current growth. There's a path here to several billion dollars in revenue against the trailing twelve-month $126 million. 40%-plus margins suggest $1 billion-plus in EBITDA, and that can lead to a valuation in the $40-$50 billion range relatively easily.

Obviously, those are all long-term bogeys. But the market is big enough, the structural tailwinds are intact, and the speed in which dLocal became a force in cross-border payments strongly suggests the model is attractive to customers. Again, in this market, those characteristics have over and over outweighed any concerns about valuation, particularly when those concerns are based largely on headline multiples.

The Big Concerns

That's not to say there aren't any concerns here at all. In fact, there's one big worry looking forward: dLocal's take rate.

In 2020, dLocal's revenue was 5.04% of TPV, up from 4.29% the year before. The high take rate seems like a good thing, particularly given its growth, as it suggests dLocal is driving not only more volume from existing customers, but offering more services as well. (The company gets paid either a flat fee or a percentage of volume on a pre-approved basis.) And in the mid-term, the take rate probably is good news, even though it dipped back down to 4.34% in Q1.

The question, however, is how long that opportunity lasts at that price. PayPal (PYPL), probably the best payments company out there, has a take rate under 3%. Payoneer, which is merging with special purpose acquisition company FTAC Olympus (FTOC), is at 0.8% with a similar model, albeit one focused more on developed countries. Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) has a take rate of just 0.2%.

dLocal is able to capture a much larger share of volume precisely because of its business model. The focus on emerging markets stunts competition to some degree, and also positions the company as far more useful to the likes of Microsoft and Amazon. Those companies have significant operations and existing partnerships in say, Western Europe in a way that they may not in Brazil, Argentina, or Nigeria.

More importantly, most of dLocal's markets have high percentages of unbanked customers and low penetrations of internationally-enabled credit cards from the likes of Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).

In the prospectus, dLocal cites estimates that 83% of e-commerce spending came from local payment methods. Last year, dLocal highlighted its work with Spotify in Latin America, where according to the company 63% of the population is unbanked. Via the dLocal platform, Spotify users can pay for subscriptions in cash or bank transfer. Internationally-enabled credit cards drive 10% of e-commerce in Brazil, 30% in India, and 13% in Nigeria (again, per the dLocal IPO prospectus).

Simply put, it's difficult for international companies — even huge international companies — to sell in these emerging markets. The financial infrastructure simply isn't there. That makes dLocal indispensable, and allows for a take rate that is 5x-6x that of Payoneer.

The concern is: for how long does this last? dLocal's take rate, and thus its profit margins, depend on the lack of infrastructure which governments and businesses are trying to improve. One obvious source of potential competition, to at least some eyes, would be cryptocurrency. dLocal is a partner of RippleNet, though it does not appear actually involved in any projects using the Ripple token (XRP-USD). But Ripple Labs is working on the cross-border payments problem that is creating at least some of dLocal's profits. Many other firms in DeFi (decentralized finance) and elsewhere too are looking to tackle the myriad other problems that dLocal is currently solving.

Obviously, this doesn't mean that dLocal's growth suddenly comes to a halt in a few years. Neither Ripple nor other crypto products may gain much traction. But it does create a potential narrative that (somewhat ironically, given the crypto discussion here) is somewhat similar to the one that has greeted Coinbase (COIN) since it went public in April: that pricing power is going to erode.

If dLocal's take rate goes from the high-4% seen over the past four quarters to something like 3%, this business looks exceptionally different. That pricing compression would not only decelerate top line growth, but crush the 40%-plus margins the company currently is driving. If payments become a commoditized industry even in emerging markets, those margins get competed away.

Is dLocal's IPO Stock a Buy?

It's probably a bit too simplistic to argue that an investor should avoid DLO stock if she believes in that risk, and buy if she doesn't. But only a bit.

If dLocal's competitive environment is much the same ten years from now as it is at the moment, dLocal stock probably turns out to be a winner. And that's a very real possibility.

Brazil (26% of TPV) appears to be dLocal's largest market, and it was decades ago that Charles De Gaulle reportedly said that Brazil was "the country of the future...and will always be so." There are very real, structural problems in many emerging markets that aren't likely to be fixed simply through crypto or DeFi or government-driven efforts. And while the payments space has numerous players, direct competition for dLocal appears somewhat limited, with privately held EBANX (another LatAm 'unicorn') among the firms clearly on the company's turf.

Even if the risk does play out, it's not going to play out any time soon — and it may not be priced in any time soon. Coinbase's fees are evident through a basic Google search, making that narrative relatively simple to see and to understand. For dLocal, that's not necessarily the case.

Personally, given some of the volatility that has greeted the 2021 class of IPOs, and the take rate risk, I'm on the sidelines after the big post-IPO rally. Were I intent on paying up for emerging markets growth, I might instead take a look at Jumia Technologies (JMIA), which despite its far weaker fundamentals (emphasis on "far" and "weaker") would benefit from improved infrastructure, rather than suffer from it.

But this is an interesting story. And it wouldn't be stunning if a better price did arrive in the next few months. A high headline valuation and a thin float can lead to some significant short-term downside.

Even at this price, growth investors can and should consider DLO. Again, there's a reason the IPO has been so well-received: dLocal offers an attractive combination of growth, profitability, and potential. The stock isn't cheap — but it shouldn't be. The question, aside from the take rate, might just be how expensive is too expensive.