Brief Thesis

Asset allocation has never been easy. The Great Harry Markowitz taught us the importance of portfolio diversification, through Modern Portfolio Theory, which has since been a staple in finance related higher learning.

In a lesser vane, Davy Day Trader taught us the importance of using randomness for asset selection - by pulling Scrabble letters out of a bag to build his portfolio. Not the most scientific methodology behind asset allocation, but possibly demonstrative of today's capital market panorama.

Increasingly, DIY day-traders have started bombing the investment landscape - with a plethora of live streams, blogs, and Reddit posts, as they trade their way to 6 figures generating one percent per day. Seems plausible, right?

But for those who tire of long YOLOs on over-leveraged ailing but popular US businesses, or who have had enough of SPAC-mania, now is time to embrace perchance a lesser-known investment set-up - that of factor analysis.

Yes, I know - more boring than Meme stocks, the latest Chamath Twitter post or Youtuber live-streams - yet having its foundations deeply rooted in a targeted range of ETFs, outdated factor analysis appears increasingly overlooked.

Gone are the good old days of selecting value over growth, momentum rather than income, or small cap v large cap. But a brief review of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) allows us to resurrect the old, out with the new, as we see how this ETF can fit into less volatile portfolios.

Call me old fashioned, but despite the changing investment landscape, I remain bullish on IVW's long term prospects.

Source: Market Chameleon

Product Overview

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is one of Blackrock's most popular growth focused exchange traded products. The fund focuses predominantly on large-cap growth plays so readily present in the S&P 500. Factors behind individual underlying stock selection include revenue growth, earnings growth, and momentum.

To date, the fund holds roughly 240 underlying S&P 500 listed stocks, aimed at tracking the investment results of an index of large-capitalization US equities exhibiting growth traits. Those are the key underlying characteristics - large cap US listed firms and a penchant for growth in both sales and earnings.

The fund is one of the ETF dinosaurs, having launched about 21 years ago. With considerable assets under management, and averaged daily traded volumes to boot, the ETF remains one of the staples of any factor based analytical approach to returns on US capital markets.

The fund has endeavored to embrace trends in ESG (environmental, sustainable, and governance) investing by publishing a range of ESG related metrics - these include things such as involvement with weapons, firearms, tobacco, and energy.

12 month historical % price change v holdings weight IVW

Source: Koyfin

Holdings of the usual suspects - (AAPL), (MSFT), (AMZN), (FB) and (GOOGL) - remain abundantly present in the fund, demonstrative of the current US capital market landscape. The technology tilting has meant that more speculative technology plays, with projected earnings further out in the future, have been negatively impacted by changes in US interest rates most lately.

Another important point remains the more meaningful international revenue generation characteristics of S&P 500 firms, implying the importance of changes in the value of the dollar.

Relatively strong fund outflows over the past month may be indicative of that rotation away from big growth focused technology in favour of smaller value focused names.

Source: ETFDB.com

To date, the key holdings have had a relatively bumpy ride in news headlines:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) remains entangled in a legal battle with EPIC Games, the maker of Fortnite, with regards to the Cupertino-based tech giant's alleged monopoly of digital distribution via the App Store.

Amazon (AMZN) has traded mainly sideways during the year and been used as a political punching ball regarding workers rights (the right to form trade unions), despite solid numbers delivered during the SARS-Cov2 pandemic.

Facebook (FB) has been front and centre in the debate regarding censoring of political opinions - its recent indefinite ban on former President Trump has been watered down to a two-year suspension from the platform.

All large US technology players appear to be caught up, either directly or indirectly, in the Biden administration's plight to coordinate international tax codes to crack down on fiscal evasion.

6-month total return IVW contrasted against US 10 year

Source: Tradingview

A recent spike in US treasuries, specifically the US 10-year bond, has pressured returns in technology focused securities, as investors gradually rotated away from long duration bonds and technology stocks, whose earnings are more heavily projected into the future, for the comparable safety of US government debt.

To that effect, we have seen a range of technology focused investment vehicles trade sideways over the past 3 months.

6-month comparative analysis (IWN) v (IJJ) v (IWM) v (IJH) v (IVE) v (IJK) v (IWO) v (IVW)

Source: Koyfin

A closer look at returns across all factor analysis-based ETFs demonstrates how large-cap technology has markedly underperformed as investors gradually rotated into small and mid-cap value plays. Over the past 6 months, returns profiles have considerably changed.

(IWN) iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF + 33.96%

(IJJ) iShares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value ETF +29.38%

(IWM) iShares Russell 2000 ETF +23.06%

(IJH) iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF +22.08%

(IVE) iShares S&P 500 Value ETF +18.99%

(IJK) iShares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth +14.19%

(IWO) iShares Russell 2000 Growth +12.44%

(IVW) iShares S&P 500 Growth +11.18%

Sector Breakdowns IVW iShares S&P 500 Growth

Source: Koyfin

Reviewing year-to-date sector breakdowns of asset classes present in the ETF underscores how the fund has performed so modestly over the past 6-months. With 40% of the fund's underlying securities focusing on technology, meager gains delivered by the asset class come fully to light - over the period, returns have been modest at 8.79%, equating to a 269-basis point contribution to fund returns.

Oppositely, being underweight energy underlines how this fund, with its technology focus, has missed out on energy's gradual renaissance following a remarkable 2020 demise - with only 0.07% of the fund's underlying securities present in the energy industry, energy's 69% year-to-date returns have solely translated into a 3-basis point contribution.

Scatter Chart - Underlying securities IVW price returns YTD v relative trading volume - emphasizes a mixed bag of returns over the past 6 months.

Source: Koyfin

Structure

As described earlier, the fund contains a who-is-who of well publicized technology staples, such as AAPL, MSFT, AMZN and FB. Because of big tech's meaningful representation in returns delivered by the S&P 500, correlations with the main index are strong (0.95). Accordingly, the top 10 fund holdings also represent ~48% of total assets under management.

Top 15 Holdings - iShares S&P 500 ETF Growth Fund

Source: ETFDB.com

Blackrock's big tech growth focused fund remains a staple of factor-based ETF investing. Commanding $32B dollars in investor money allows for large, traded volumes, competitive spreads, and lowered expense ratios. Not as competitively priced as its nearest competitor - Vanguard's (VUG) Vanguard Growth ETF which charges solely 4 basis points to hold, the fund does remain nonetheless comparably well priced when contrasting against average ETF expense ratios industry wide.

An options market does exist for the product which provides investors a degree of flexibility in tailoring risk to suit individual investor profiles.

Comparative Overview IVW iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs from ETF.com

Key Takeaways

As the investment world has changed, so too have techniques for asset selection. Factor analysis, a dinosaur which contrasted against more novel techniques, appears somewhat left behind.

Yet a range of well-established ETFs allows investors to take on risk exposure to certain market factors, whether they be growth, value, momentum, or even volatility. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF fits in nicely here, among a family of other factor-focused funds.

In the case of IVW, it has suffered the rate-induced beat down most recently witnessed as investors scrambled for the (relative) safety of government debt at the expense of one of the most popular trades over the past decade - that of large cap growth.

Accordingly, a degree of sideways price action, matched with fund outflows could underscore the importance of this rotation - away from large cap technology in favor of factors such as small or even mid-cap value.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is a product which commands attention nonetheless - despite the recent rough ride, the fund has returned over 229% since inception and has demonstrated, through its longevity, the importance of technology in the make-up of US capital markets.

The usual suspects make up a meaningful part of the fund's assets - with firms like AAPL, MSFT, AMZN or even FB playing a leading role in total returns. Notwithstanding, each corporate behemoth faces its fair share of challenges - from political lobbying to weaken alleged monopolies through to improvements regarding workers rights or even claims surrounding fiscal responsibility.

Yet despite the latest headwinds, it is difficult not to have big technology play a starter role in any long-term investment set-up.

The investing panorama has indeed changed with the advent of SARS-Cov2, locked down communities and a smoking hot US equity market. Yet with those changes, several observers posit that big tech's 10-year bull run is slowly ending.

While macro-economic forces have stoked evolution in investor portfolios, it remains difficult to discount technology as a leading factor behind US economic dominance. To that effect, it remains hard not to be bullish on what is a compelling set of underlying growth-focused companies.