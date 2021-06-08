Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 8, 2021 8:50 AM ET

Mathai Mammen - Global Head of Research & Development, Johnson and Johnson

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Well, great. Good morning everybody. Thanks for joining us. I'm Terence Flynn, the BioPharma analyst at Goldman Sachs and we're very pleased to have Johnson and Johnson with us. Joining us from the company this morning is Mathai Mammen, who is Global Head of R&D. Mathai, thank you so much for joining us. We really appreciate your time today.

It is my great pleasure Terence, happy to be here.

Great. Maybe just to start, a couple of high level questions. The first one I had is just, as you think about your capabilities on the R&D side, what do you think really differentiates J&J's approach, and again as we think about kind of the implications of COVID, any changes to R&D that you're making as a result coming out of the epidemic year?

Yes, so just to step back and think about how we're organized as an R&D organization is quite distinctive. The way it works is, we're I think the only company to have truly end-to-end therapeutic area structures as a prominent feature prominently in how we operate, meaning there's a therapeutic area had say David Lee for immunology or [indiscernible] for oncology, that covers all aspects of that area from early discovery and target selection through the last labeled indication of medicine prior to our last exclusivity.

So you know, it can be a couple of decade kind of span of control, and that makes so much of what we do easier relative to other experiences I've had in other companies. So that's one big one and it enables us to think differently and I've decided to keep it that way and reinforce it.

The other is the heavy leaning in, in recent years, into use of data and analytics data science, that's really distinguishing how we operate. And you asked about the COVID-19 experienced, I would say how we were able to execute on our vaccine trial was very much because we have invested heavily in data science and that sort of the first domino to fall, I would say in changing us, may be like other companies too and that has led to a culture change in how we operate and make use of emerging data sets to fundamentally change how we define disease, identify patients, diagnose patients to sites, all sorts of things that are practical and executable where we're doing right now.

So it's our work structure and data science and I would put upfront there are all these other elements too on how we're regularly beating up our portfolio and knocking down programs that we believe can't make a world of difference for patients, so that is a cultural feature of Janssen that I'm really proud of and we've reinforced to everything that normal progression seeking that sometimes happens in companies doesn't happen here. And I'd say that's a patient centric very important element to how we operate.

One other thing that I think has been a distinguishing feature is the ability to kind of balance internal and external innovation and I think you guys have done a great job there, especially on the therapeutic side. So maybe just talk to us about some of the forward outlook there, how are you thinking about that year has again, similarly has COVID led to any changes about how you're thinking about that balance? And then any therapeutic areas of interest or nuance that again you guys are focused on here in the forward?

Yes, so the therapeutic areas that we're in cover a lot of what medicine covers right now, so I don't see the need to change those fundamentally in our range. There are individual diseases that we'll lean into more heavily. We have our disease areas stronghold and pathway stronghold structures that sit underneath the therapeutic area structure.

An example of a new area that we're looking to invest in heavily going forward is bladder cancer and its motivated by some of the work that we talked about publicly with Balversa and the Taris acquisition, but we have so many more ideas and programs in that space that we'll continue to work on, and we want to make bladder cancer something that goes from 95% on survival rate in five years to something that looks like prostate and headed in the direction of myeloma today where we just give it a go and create the right regimens.

With regard to external innovation, you're right, like J&J as a whole and Janssen specifically, we are completely agnostic as to where innovation comes from. We've opened the doors through some terrific capabilities on our discovery side to being a partner of choice when we offer certain capabilities that are unique to discovery stage companies and true complementation as possible and of course on the develop inside we're agnostic as to a source of a medicine that we think is going to make again transformational medicine and treatment for a patient.

I'd say with COVID it's interesting. I mean it is not even COVID per se, but it's just all the resource, the funding that's moved into the biotech arena, it's done a couple of things. On the caution side it has loaded some companies that may not have otherwise been -- it wouldn’t have been possible and we have to be especially discerning, but on the other side it's given life to some high risk high reward opportunities. So we invest a fair bit of time continuously scouring, creating the right connections, relationships. A lot of this comes down to inference and trust. So it's a machine that we have right now that that look at the world and we situate ourselves within it, not above it, but within it as a participant in this ecosystem and I think that served us well and will continue to do that.

Great, great. Well, as we think about again another, kind of high level question here, you guys are hosting a Firm Day in November, and I think the last one was a couple of years ago here, but anything that we should pay attention to here? What are you excited about, may be give us some early insights of what to expect or a little bit of a preview?

Sure. Now there is a lot going on in our portfolio as you know and so what we've done, we'll have an opportunity to talk a lot more about this, but the portfolio has been changing quite a bit over the last few years and we'll have an opportunity to talk about some of the new disease areas that we're in, in full. I've mentioned the bladder cancer. I haven’t talked about lung cancer yet, but these are areas that are new to Janssen and were the products that are merging right now are spectacular.

Like amivantamab, especially right now in for exon 20 characterized lesions non-small cell lung cancer is going to be really interesting, but in combination with lazertinib we believe this can be a truly transformational product for lung cancer. And something that actually is the preferred product lung wall EGFR characterized lung tumors. So this is a big deal and we have multiple other programs behind that in lung cancer, and lung cancer is still 25% of cancer. So this is one of those big areas that we'll unveil more in full, but we've already talked to and you know about amivantamab especially in combination with lazertinib.

Bladder cancer we believe what we have is going to be really, really big, probably bigger than the environment really understands in full today. We're going to combine it with various agents, both our original Taris, which is gemcitabine slow release in the bladder, Balversa, eventually switching to Balversa in that peristalized combination with our PD-1 lazertinib. These regimens that will create and many that I haven’t mentioned right now behind it, we believe can completely change how bladder cancer is treated today and the outcomes that most unfortunately that have bladder cancer might come to expect.

Those are a couple. On other I'll mention just before leaving that, I'm happy to elaborate on more is the vaccine space. We don’t have commercial vaccines today. It is not a business for us, but we've been working away for the past five to 10 years on vaccine portfolio apart from COVID-19 we'll be really excited to talk about our RSV program which we believe is both our first in class and best in class. This is for older adults and a really exciting program protects against sepsis with E-coli.

So, gram negative vaccines aren't really a thing right now, and I'm truly excited about what we'll be able to do protecting patients from E-coli infections, and let's maybe enables us to look beyond that and other gram negatives. So then there's others. So we have an HIV vaccine cooking. So the vaccine space in full, is something that we'll begin to emphasize as we approach the business review later this year.

Great, and I think we'll come to amivantamab in a little bit here in terms of some of the candid assets, but I guess the vaccine discussion is a good segue to turn to the next topic I want to touch on, congratulations on the EUA for your COVID-19 vaccine. I know you guys, worked very rapidly to bring that to the market and to patient's here. As you think about the manufacturing guidance and the outlook there, are you guys still comfortable with being able to supply a billion doses this year? I know there's been some back and forth on the emergent facility, but maybe just give us an update on kind of where you stand on the manufacturing side?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, so just taking a step back, we are very proud of this vaccine. We believe like you know there will be actually a fair bit of data that gets rolled out in the coming month or two, that's a follow up on the EUA data set, the data set that afforded the EUA, and I think we're going to be able to show that our vaccine is especially durable, like it's a long lasting effect and that's likely result of a lot of memory T-cells being induced by the vaccine. So that does make a difference to how the vaccine will likely be used and where it will be used in the future.

And the other key feature that we already knew about, but what will be reinforced in a big way, is the broad based activity against the virus regardless of which way the virus kind of pivots. So I don't think we'll be needing to chase particular variants because there's underlying again cell mediated immunity coverage for all the variants that we know of right now equally, equal to the to the original Wuhan strain.

So, on the manufacturing side, as you know, we're working very hard with the emergent facility in Maryland, but we're not only dependent on that. We have a number of other facilities in the world that are making both vaccine and drug substance, and so vials drug product, and these will come online very shortly, and we remain really confident that that pacing of a billion doses by year end should be there. And if there's any change to that, we'd obviously update. The emergent situation is an ever evolving kind of situation, but we are working extremely closely with health authorities, FDA and close collaboration to get that facility in a state that we're proud of and create lots of vaccine for the world.

Great, great, well maybe one follow up, obviously the duration of protection is a key question everyone's focused on here for your vaccine and the other vaccines. So, how are you thinking about the duration of protection here? Do you think this will last more than a year? Again, it sounds like your comments you feel pretty comfortable there, but maybe give us your best outlook for how long we'd expect that duration to last here and how frequently we might need a booster shot?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, so I'm not going to be able to be very specific right now, because we're looking at data right this minute, and we will publish it in the coming couple of months or a month or two, but I'll tell you like, the key to durability is the induction of memory T-cells. Right? And we see extremely good levels of memory CD4 and memory CD8 T-cells and better than what other manufacturers have reported by quite a bit.

And we see corresponding downstream components of the immune system meeting both effector CD8 cells and antibodies that have a kinetics that is comfortably, flat. And so, we will be able to talk more specifically about what that interval should look like as we get more data published in the coming month or two, but I'm feeling really good Terrance, about the durability of our vaccine, and I don't know whether it would be required once yearly or even less frequently than that and we'll be able to speak to that shortly.

Okay, great, good, to hear. I guess one other follow up is that, date of the new data coming out, is that from the second Phase-3 trial that you guys are running with the booster schedule or this is just follow up data from the first kind of Phase-3 trial or maybe it's some real world experience?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, it's multiple sources. We have actually Phase 1 and 2 studies also running, where we do a lot of sampling from the participants there to further characterize their immune response with time, so it's that, plus the 3001 study, this is ENSEMBLE which is the first big Phase-3 study. We have more data coming out in the July timeframe there, where we'll have lots of data both on durability and on activity against variance [ph].

When you're referring to the two-dose study was, I think, I characterize that right now as a bit of a backstop that we had in case our data were not broad based or were not durable. And in which case, maybe a booster shot within a couple months or at two months would be necessary. We'll see a lab data 2 in July, but with the emerging data on the single shot, I'm feeling really good that the single shot is actually a really good vaccine.

Okay, okay, great. Well, again, in the interest of time, I want to move on to your cancer portfolio. We're on the heels of ASCO right now. Obviously, this has been a big growth driver for the company, particularly in multiple myeloma and CLL, where you have two cornerstone franchises here.

Obviously, you're developing a number of new myeloma agents as well targeting some of these new antigens. You have a CAR-T, you have some bio-specifics. Maybe just walk us through kind of as you think about the portfolio here, how do you see the paradigm in myeloma evolving? And then, we'll dig into some of the specific assets here, but just if you step back kind of 10,000 feet, if we look out three to five years, how does the paradigm evolve here on the myeloma side?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, and so we have our eyes squarely on heading towards cure, and we understand that every patient enters the system at a slightly different place. They may have different tumors, they're in different circumstances with different access. So what we want as Janssen is to create the right regimens for a broad spectrum of patients, so as to head towards cure. And we want to work towards these combinations, sequencing in the right way agents to be able to do exactly that. And I see that in that three-to-five year timeframe as fundamentally evolving and we as a serious leader in the space with multiple tools for all these different patients.

So, you know, I'll highlight a couple things. The cilta-cel program, this is our BCMA CAR-T program. It's, I'll just speak very personally for me, I don't think I've ever seen in my professional career data that I'm as excited by as this program is producing. Again, CARTITUDE-1, we see, so first, who was in CARTITUDE-1, these are patients with multiple myeloma that have received a median of six parallel lines of therapy, like 85% of them were triple refractory, and their life expectancy was quite short.

And what we see right now is 18 months after dosing 81% of these patients are alive and that's pretty phenomenal. We have a 92% MRD-negativity rate and the way we define MRD-negativity is you can't attack a myeloma cell in 10 to 5 or 100,000 cells. So it's a very, very high bar for a response of 92% of our patients have had single shot of cilta-cel are MRD-negative, and then this was their background coming in. So this is phenomenal. That said, we're going to continue to move that to earlier lines. We are of the philosophy in our cancer space that hit the patients with the best possible therapy as early as possible, and that will lead to the best outcome.

So we'll be looking even the CARTITUDE-1 results were incredibly good. We'll be moving down the lines as we go. We have as you've suggested other therapies, the CD3 redirectors, so teclistamab and talquetamab are very important products to us. This is a lot less burdensome for the patients and what we've been able to demonstrate so far and both of these by the way have breakthrough, teclistamab is breakthrough designation and both of them were moving forward very aggressively.

We see just excellent data. We see the tolerability as particularly good. We see the outcome as particularly good relative to other CD3 redirectors. And I want to mention one thing that's very important here is the going back to what I said at the beginning, we're creating regimens. So we have running right now a combination of the BCMA, CD3 Teclistamab with DARZALEX.

And if you recall, DARZALEX not only has activity obviously against multiple myeloma, but it has immune modulating activity. It does clear out some, like some Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells, it increases clonality. So we believe that combination where we’ve already yielded data, that it’s really effective and works better together. We’re going to really hammer on that and see how far we can take that as a regimen. And depending on how that goes, we may move those combination concepts with DARZALEX to other CD3 redirectors as well.

So, we get the question sometimes coming back like, do you have to choose between CAR-T and the CD3 redirectors? I believe there’s different cohorts of individuals in the real world that come in, that have different circumstances. Some are particularly ill and need urgent attention. They’re not going to be able to, they’re not going to be great candidates for cell-to-cell. They may be ideal candidates for a CD3 redirector program, maybe following treatment with DARZALEX or in combination.

So we have these various ways of constructing our regimens that we believe just from what I said in three years it’s going to make a world of difference to patients with multiple myeloma. And then we have other therapies that might address multiple myeloma by other mechanisms. Talquetamab is another example of a different antigen GPRC5D that’s also found on multiple myeloma cells, plasma cells. And if for some reason BCMA we hit a wall or the patient’s hit a wall, we can use talquetamab, either by itself or in combination following other therapies so as to rescue these patients if they get in trouble and there are others beneath that as well. So I don’t know. I think we’re a company right now that’s incredibly, strongly committed to heading towards cure in multiple myeloma.

Great, well, obviously, really, really exciting and lots of progress. I guess two follow-ups is on the competitive landscape. So as you think about the profile cell-to-cell your CAR-T BCMA. How do you think that stacks up? I know, these, cross trial comparisons are difficult, but again, as you think about the profile there maybe just give us your perspective? And then the other area where there’s been maybe some forward progress is the allogeneic CAR-Ts, and so as you guys think about that, is that something you’re also focused on? Do you have any internal programs there to kind of take that off the shelf approach and move it forward or is the biospecifics kind of the way you get there with an with an off the shelf?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, great questions. So with, with BCMA CAR-T cell-to-cell, as you just said, the big caveat is cross trial comparisons. But we are looking at some pretty phenomenal data that I believe are best-in-class. They are best-in-class to what seen. The 18 months survival that I mentioned of 18 months, the very high degree of progression free overall of that kind of durability. So both the depth of the response and the durability of response I believe are best-in-class. And, it’s interesting to think of why that might be. And we’ve offered a number of suggestions, hypotheses, and we’re going to continue to explore that. And depending on what we find, we will translate it to other CAR-T cells, NK cells, off-the-shelf technology, where those insights.

One of the special features of cell-to-cell is it has a dual binder. So this is, you can imagine a by pair topic thing that binds its target BCMA as a vise might, instead of just one spot, it grabs hold of it as a vice. And that’s a particularly high affinity interaction. And you can easily imagine why that’s helpful, like if the tumor cell for example, has lower levels of that targeting antigen on its surface, this might be a way of not losing hold, so low density on surfaces of cells. But we believe that in addition to that, there are other good reasons. The way this cell is manufactured and the CARs installed in the T cell makes also other very interesting features.

For example, the time to any degree of Cytokine release syndrome seems narrowly in that seven to nine-day window. There too what that might provide is the potential for patients to be treated in the outpatient setting. That’s going to be huge from an access standpoint, as opposed to a very burdensome state for patients. So not only are our data excellent as you’re asking, and I think strongly differentiated, but some key features and a mechanistic explanation might make it particularly an accessible CAR-T.

Okay, great. Maybe we’ll touch on an amivantamab now and congrats on FDA approval. You mentioned this earlier in your remarks. Maybe just remind us where this fits in the treatment paradigm right now for the current population. And then as you think about that, sequencing question, I guess, what percentage of patients in the U.S. are already receiving NGS for their tumors and kind of would already know their status for this specific mutation?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, so this is a fantastic question, actually, I’m excited to answer it. So first of all with amivantamab right now we have accelerated approval. We call it Rybrevant. So amivantamab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. And these are of the category where the EGFR has an exon 20 insertion, mutation in it. So exon 20 somewhat messes up the tyrosine kinase binding site. So, other tyrosine kinase inhibitors would have trouble getting in tumors of this type. So amivantamab, just as a reminder to everyone listening, does not bind the amivantamab site. So it is a dual binding bispecific that instead engages EGFR on the top of the extracellular domain. So this is oblivious it is irrespective of what’s going on within the tyrosine kinase domain.

So that’s very different and very special. Plus the other specificity that it carries is it binds CNEt and CNEt is often in response to EGFR inhibition is one of the important resistance mechanisms where it comes up. So taking advantage of this alternate engagement mechanism for EGFR, and getting in front of any work around the tumor might have is part of the reason Rybrevant amivantamab we believe is very special.

And so the way that will work now going forward is we’ll look at it in combination with lazertinib, which is a next generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor. And so beyond these exon 20 insertion mutations, we’re going to move into the broader EGFR mutation class, where not only will amivantamab provide an alternate engagement mechanism and better response as a result, but we’re using like a best-in-class, late next generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor lazertinib.

You asked about sequencing and this is important. So it is still a minority of people that have NGS sequences that would understand their tumor. This is going to be an issue across the board for many mutation specific treatments, precision medicine that’s coming in our industry. What we’re doing, I mentioned the importance of data science before, what we’re doing is, we’re working on a methodology where we can use histopathology slides to infer an EGFR mutation of the right type.

And that’s a big deal because everyone has a biopsy, and everyone gets slides made and so that’s not a done deal and we’re going to update on that as time goes on. But I just want to give a heads up of the kinds of things we think about and it’s patient access that’s the most important, so if we can get everyone to understand that they’re a candidate, by practically understanding that not everyone is getting their tumors fully sequenced, the patients will be better off.

Great, and maybe just one last one before we move on to another program is, I know you’re running the head-to-head trial, you referenced this versus Tagrisso. Is there an opportunity for I think clinicaltrials.gov suggests data 2024 timeframe? Is there a possibility that data could have an interim analysis before that timeframe, and we might see data before then?

Mathai Mammen

We do have planned interim analyses, but right now we should just expect it in full as clinicaltrials says, but we do have opportunities depending on how good the combination is to take a look and if it’s supportive, then come forward quicker.

Okay, great. Another outside of oncology another interesting program in Phase 2 that I think has been more below the radar, maybe is This Factor FXIa inhibitor that you’re working on with your partner, Bristol Myers. There’s two Phase 2 trials going on. I think we’re expecting data from the total knee replacement study here this year, and then the stroke prevention study next year, maybe just talk to us about, the robustness of the genetic, preclinical and clinical data that validate Factor FXIa as a target? And then what are you hoping to see from these Phase 2 trials to give you and your partner confidence in moving into a broader Phase 3 program?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. Great, question. Super excited about this program. We and our partner, BMS are both really excited about this program. So just as a reminder, this is a Factor FXIa inhibitor and so it’s not a very old discovery. It’s a fairly recent, that there’s a kind of hemophilia called hemophilia C out there, that didn’t really recognize until recently as a form of hemophilia, where people are deficient in Factor XI. And so what that yields is, and there aren’t a lot of these people, so there is genetic evidence here, but it’s not like there are hundreds of thousands of these people. But from what we could discern among groups of patients that are deficient in Factor XI, is they do have sometimes mild, like nosebleed or brushing your teeth kind of bleed, but they don’t have bleeds per se that are clinically concerning, of the kind that one would have with other forms of hemophilia.

There isn’t enough evidence from the genetics alone to understand that they’re protected against ischemic strokes, but that’s our hypothesis that we’re largely testing in this study whether we can have efficacy with the promise of genetic, the genetics from a bleeding perspective, not having as much bleeding as a Factor X or other ways of stopping clots. And so this is our big test, as you said, there’s the AXIOMATIC total knee replacement study and the products called Novaxion [ph]. So that’s what's the name of the Factor XI inhibitor. So AXIOMATIC total knee replacement will read out a little bit later this year. And the secondary stroke prevention, another AXIOMATIC study, will read out after that. Both of these are really important.

The first one compares Novaxion [ph] to Enoxaparin. So Enoxaparin is the standard of care following total knee replacement. So that’s going to be a really important study. We will look, we will judge the results based on adequate efficacy relative to Enoxaparin, but hopefully, reduced clinically relevant bleeding rates. And we think there’s enough signal there that we’ll be able to tell the difference. Axiomatic secondary stroke prevention is different.

The vaccines added to aspirin and Clopidogrel, which is the standard therapy in secondary stroke prevention, there we began recruitment in 2018. It’s ongoing. It’s very much on track. Particularly proud of the teams, by the way on both these studies that they kept everything running through [indiscernible] measures through COVID. So we remain more or less on track to report results as we’ve said for some time. And when there’s data, we’ll talk about it more, but this could be a game changer, depending on exactly what we see.

Okay, great. Yes, looking forward to seeing that data here over the near term. Obviously, one other area that’s highly topical right now is Alzheimer’s disease, given the, Biogen aducanumab approval yesterday. I know you guys are working in Alzheimer’s for a long time, and you have a Tau program in development, but just would welcome your perspective on kind of what this approval means for the industry, maybe how you think about Alzheimer’s drug development, and then how we should think about your Tau program and when we might see initial Phase 2 data?

Mathai Mammen

So, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, there’s probably nothing more serious or more an unmet need right now in the world than that as the population of the world ages and many, many people suffer the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. So it’s a massive area of investigation. It’s also a massive area of historically a failure heart failure, heart failure because the biology of how one develops Alzheimer’s is still not super clear.

So, I congratulate my colleagues at Biogen for moving this into now the market space and it’s an incredible achievement. I think it does float a lot of boats right now, like that event. We’re committed for the long-term in this space. And we’ve been working, as you mentioned right now on a Tau program that’s quite different from some of the other Tau programs. So Tau is a key protein in these tangles that that when seeded kind of spread around the brain, and our work in conjunction with the Amyloid to actually cause the pathology. So it’s a critical component, we think both alone and in combination with Amyloid to cause Alzheimer’s disease.

So our Tau program though, is different in that the antibody binds to a Phosphorylated protein in the middle of Tau, and we call it a mid domain binder. And the reason that’s really important is, that the ends of Tau where other Tau programs have targeted there they disappear, because in the processing, sometimes they get clipped away. So it’s an incomplete engagement we feel to go for a Tau that binds to these ends of Tau. So it’s a very differentiated program that way. We don’t think the other approach in fact has as high a chance. And so we’ll be looking forward to data in the coming year or so on some data a little bit more than that maybe for looking at some of the preliminary data.

And then behind that, we have a strong program, highly committed. We have through past efforts in Alzheimer's disease, some very specialized ways of identifying patients different times, in different states of their pathology, our pet biomarker capabilities and impact on this program are huge. And so that’s going to be a key element of how we define our patients as we look forward to data from the Tau program.

Great. Maybe, last question here in the interest of time is, the regulatory framework for the JAK inhibitors is another topic that’s top of mind for a number of folks here. You guys are developing TD-1473, which is a local acting JAK for IBD and you’re running, I think, a pretty broad Phase 2b study right now. So may be just would welcome your perspective on risk benefit here for the category and then how should we think about what you need to see to advance into Phase 3?

Mathai Mammen

Yes, so systemic JAK inhibitors are effective and they offer patients a great deal of benefit. But as you said, and as we all know, they come with safety concerns and black box warnings and ultimately, limit efficacy, because there’s a probably a ceiling on systemic exposure and the regulators are very focused on that. So the compound you’re referring to 1473, now named Izencitinib, this has got restricted following oral administration. So our partners at Theravance have worked on a molecule that when taken orally are absorbed just into the lamina propria and don’t really go beyond the relevant portions of the gut where all the immune action is.

So this is in an a pretty big study right now and we’re quite hopeful that regulators will consider this kind of drug differently as if there isn’t, there really isn’t substantial or even much at all systemic exposure. So all the facts that the regulators and clinicians and myself worry about with systemic JAK inhibitors should be avoided entirely.

The analogy here, I think appropriately, is inhaled steroids versus systemic steroids. One is they’re both, they both can be very effective, but one is a whole lot more tolerable and safer than the other. And the regulators have learned to think about those topical versus systemic therapies quite differently. So we’ll see when there’s data, like what -- with more advanced clinical outcomes and pharmacokinetics we’ll have a package that will then take to regulators and be able to have this exact conversation.

Okay, great. Well, thanks so much Mathai. I really appreciate your time and insights today and best of luck and stay safe.

Thank you, Terrance. I appreciate the opportunity.

Thank you. Take care, everybody.

