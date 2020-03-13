Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Dell Technologies (NYSE: NYSE:DELL) is expected to complete the spin-off of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:VMW) in calendar Q4 2021. As part of the spin-off, VMware will pay a one-time special dividend of $11.5-12.0 billion, of which $9.3-9.7 billion will go to Dell given Dell's 80.6% ownership stake. Dell shareholders will receive 0.44 VMW shares for each Dell share owned, based on current shares outstanding. VMW's two share classes will be consolidated into one class.

Since I first recommended DELL in March 2020 at about $40/share, the stock has increased above my ~$96 target price. This article argues that perhaps ~10% upside remains. I offer a financial profile for each standalone company, some thoughts on the risks and opportunities going forward, and an updated sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) analysis.

Here is a summary chart of the estimates I will be discussing:

Exhibit 1. FY 2023 Pro-Forma Estimates For Dell and VMware

Dell Profile

Based on my proprietary model, Dell's post-spin profile in FY 2023 will look roughly like this:

$80-85 billion in revenue. Management is targeting "GDP to GDP+ growth" but has not defined which GDP metric it is benchmarking against. I take this to mean that low single-digit growth is the goal. However, this may be optimistic if the pandemic pulled forward some demand, as some fear. Dell has cited data from market research firm IDC that PC units growth is expected to moderate in CY22, following 13% growth in CY20 and 18% growth in CY21.

Upon completion of the Boomi sale, revenue mix would be ~20% servers, ~20% storage, ~45% commercial PCs, and ~15% consumer PCs. The profit mix would be distributed roughly equally between server/storage and the PC business (i.e., even though the PC business has more revenue, it has lower margins).

$8.0-8.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, with EBITDA margin fluctuating between 9.5% and 10.5% as mix and the cost environment changes.

~$5.50 in non-GAAP EPS with about 800 million shares outstanding. EPS could grow mid-to-high single digits if management deploys capital judiciously, including a share repurchase program.

Post-spin net debt of ~$17 billion, representing a leverage ratio in the range of about 2.0x net debt/EBITDA. Approximately ~40% of this debt would be related to Dell Financial Services ("DFS"), which is to say that it would be securitized by receivables, is lower risk, and is regarded more favorably by credit ratings agencies. Dell's target ratio is 1.5x debt/EBITDA excluding the DFS debt, and the spin-off will get Dell very close to this target. I view this capital structure as stable and sustainable, giving Dell the freedom to use future FCF for organic investment, acquisitions, buybacks, and dividends. In my opinion, this is the most transformative part of the spin-off, as it removes the onerous debt burden that has been an overhang for Dell's stock for years.

Normalized FCF (i.e., FCF after accounting for the need to offset stock comp dilution) of ~$4.5 billion, or ~$5.50 per share.

Exhibit 2. Dell Standalone Net Debt & Leverage Post-Spin

Opportunities & Threats. The biggest opportunity for Dell is a chance to focus reinvestment into the hardware business, which has been reinvigorated somewhat by the pandemic (particularly on the PC side). On the server/storage side, Dell is focusing on its on-premises storage-as-a-service offering ("APEX"), though the competition is crowded and it remains to be seen how growth will trend.

In my view, low single-digit growth for the overall business is the best case scenario. With good stewardship of capital, this is enough to drive the stock price higher. However, Dell's track record on capital stewardship is mixed, with high dilution from stock compensation expense and a history of questionable tuck-in acquisitions that were later divested. Once leverage is at a sustainable level post-spin, my hope is to see balanced capital deployment, including regular return of capital to shareholders.

My fear is that growth, margins, and earnings will be volatile, which could hinder multiple expansion. Also, Dell is maintaining a multi-class share structure, which could prohibit its inclusion in major indices like the S&P 500, also limiting multiple expansion.

VMware Profile

Based on my proprietary model, Dell's post-spin profile in FY 2023 will look roughly like this:

~$13.5-14.0 billion of revenue growing mid-to-high single digits organically. VMware management aspires for double-digit growth, but that likely includes acquisitions as neither near-term guidance nor a sober look at long-term market opportunities support double-digit organic growth.

Revenue mix would be ~20% license revenue (a declining business), ~30% subscription & SaaS (the source of most growth), and ~50% from professional and software maintenance services, which has been a stable growth portion of the business.

$4.6-4.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA, likely growing slower than revenue in the near-to-intermediate term as mix shifts away from licenses (90-95% gross margin) and toward the faster-growing SaaS business (75-80% gross margin).

~$7.15 of non-GAAP EPS. This is ~$0.50 below current consensus due to the issuance of debt needed to fund the special dividend. The pace of EPS growth will depend heavily on capital deployment decisions. The natural tendency will be for EPS to grow more slowly than revenue for the same mix shift reasons driving slower EBITDA growth. Aggressive share repurchases could offset this dynamic. However, management has recently preferred bolt-on acquisitions in the SaaS area, which have been dilutive to EPS growth (the acquisitions tend to be only marginally profitable).

Net debt of ~$8 billion at the end of FY22, representing just under 2x net debt/EBITDA. VMware will need to take on debt to pay the special dividend. This capital structure should be easily sustainable given VMware's strong FCF generation and growth profile.

Normalized FCF (i.e., FCF after accounting for the need to offset stock comp dilution) of $3.0 billion annually, or ~$7.00 per share, growing in-line with EPS or perhaps slightly slower as working capital needs increase.

Opportunities & Threats. The biggest opportunity for VMware is to transform its business into a SaaS powerhouse, which bulls argue could drive multiple expansion (assuming current SaaS multiples hold). VMware trades at ~5x revenue versus ~12x for the broad enterprise software universe, though with slower organic revenue growth. After the spin-off, VMware's liquidity will be significantly higher, and with a single-class share structure, it will be a likely candidate for inclusion in the S&P 500. These factors could increase demand from both passive and active investors.

My concerns are twofold. First, I am not convinced that rich enterprise software valuations across the board are justified. Part of this is simply my view on proper accounting. Software companies (including VMware) tend to exclude stock compensation from non-GAAP earnings, which is inappropriate given the enormous dilution large stock-based comp can cause. Including stock comp, VMware's EPS would be about 30% lower, and its current PE multiple would be closer to 30x rather than 23x. More than this, however, is the issue of VMware's growth rate. With the current level of visibility, I can't justifiably forecast organic revenue growth above high single-digits, which is probably not enough to justify a great deal of multiple expansion.

Secondly, the market in which VMware operates is evolving extremely rapidly, and it's no sure bet that VMware will be able to sustain a market-leading edge. The three main changes are (1) the go-to-market model is moving to SaaS instead of licenses and (2) containers (Kubernetes) are a growing threat to virtual machines, and (3) VMware's portfolio is becoming more diversified, to encompass things like security and AI-driven analytics. At times, VMware's strategy can be difficult to decipher and a bear might argue they are playing defense more than offense at this point. To my eye, their portfolio of acquisitions can sometimes look like a hodgepodge of software rather than a unified strategy. And on top of this, the company is transitioning its CEO after Pat Gelsinger's recent departure to lead Intel.

Valuation

The best comps for standalone DELL are trading at 6-7x forward EV/EBITDA and ~9x forward P/E, while a broader IT hardware comp set is trading at 8-9x EV/EBITDA and 11-12x P/E. In my long-term DCF model, I forecast low single-digit near-term growth and 0% perpetuity growth, with 10-12% expected returns. Applying these metrics to my estimates for Dell yields the results in the table below.

We end up with a range of prices from the high $40s to the low $60s. I am more confident in the lower end of this range, so will assume a $50-55 price target for standalone DELL.

Exhibit 3. Standalone DELL Valuation

Turning to VMW, at today's market cap less the special dividend, VMW is trading at ~19x my FY23 pro forma EPS estimate. This represents ~$59 per DELL share, and suggests a sum-of-the-parts valuation of ~$111, as shown in the exhibit below.

As mentioned above, the bull case on VMware is about multiple expansion post-spin. I have included two scenarios where the P/E multiple expands to 25x and 35x, suggesting EV/Revenue of ~6x and ~8x and total value per DELL share of ~$131 and $163, respectively.

Exhibit 4. Sum-of-the-Parts: Current & With VMW Multiple Expansion

Scenario 1 is probably within reach given my current high single-digit revenue growth expectations. Scenario 2, however, would likely require meaningful revenue growth acceleration, which I simply can't justify.

Thus, realistically, the total value to a DELL shareholder is likely in the range of $111-131, assuming my projections hold. This represents between 7% and 27% upside from the closing price on 6/7.

It's also worth noting that under the multiple expansion of Scenario 1, a standalone VMW shareholder today should expect about 28% upside, including the special dividend. For believers in the multiple expansion thesis, this suggests holding VMW standalone could be the better play from here.