Article Thesis

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is a leading content creator. With its Disney+ streaming service, the company has been widely successful, rivaling peers such as Netflix (NFLX). During the pandemic, some of its business units, such as its theme parks, performed badly, but the company should see fundamentals improve as the economy is opening up again. Investors should, however, also consider the stock's valuation before making a purchase. The dividend suspension, which was announced on May 5, 2020, means that Disney is not necessarily a great pick for an income investor's portfolio.

Disney Company Overview

The Walt Disney Company owns some of the most renowned brands in the entertainment industry, including Disney itself, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. These brands and franchises are monetized through a wide range of business units, including movies, series, theme parks, merchandise, and Disney's relatively new streaming service, Disney+. Disney+ has grown very successfully over the last couple of quarters, which is why Disney's stock has enjoyed strong gains over the last two years, despite the fact that some of its business units have been hit quite hard by the pandemic. Investors are, however, putting a lot of value on Disney+, and that makes sense when we consider that Netflix -- which does only own a streaming service, and nothing else -- is valued at $220 billion. Disney+ has slightly less than half as many subscribers as Netflix, thus we could assign a value of about $100 billion on the streaming service, using the logic behind Netflix's valuation. Since Disney is valued at about $320 billion right now, we could therefore assume that about one-third of that is attributed to its streaming service. The remaining two-thirds of its valuation would therefore be attributed to its more legacy businesses, such as theme parks, its movie business, its consumer products, and its large TV division, which includes ESPN.

During the pandemic, while Disney+ enjoyed healthy growth, theme parks and the movie business suffered from lockdown measures that prevented these units from operating at pre-crisis profitability levels. The same is true for Disney's cruise line, which naturally suffered from a large hit to its results.

Even though Disney+ is growing quickly, the unit is not profitable yet. When we then account for the profitability headwinds for many of Disney's other units during the current crisis, it is not surprising to see that results took a big hit in 2020 relative to how profitable Disney was in the past:

Earnings per share had grown at an attractive pace between 2010 and 2019 before the company saw its profits vanish during 2020. On an adjusted basis results were not that bad, but non-GAAP earnings per share still declined massively in 2020, dropping to just $0.80 for the last four quarters.

Going forward, thanks to reopening efforts in the US and international markets, results should improve, but fiscal 2021, which ends September 30, will still not be a strong year for the company. Current consensus estimates see the company earning $2.40 this year, although it should be noted that the consensus estimate for fiscal 2022 is more than twice that amount, at $5.10.

It will, if the analyst community is right, take until fiscal 2023 for Disney to get its profits back to pre-crisis levels:

The $6.50 in EPS expected two years from now would equate to net earnings of about $12 billion. This would be significantly above pre-crisis levels, but the share count increase during the 21st Century Fox takeover would mean that EPS would be more or less in line with 2018.

Based on current estimates for 2022, DIS trades at 35x net profits, while DIS trades at 27x 2023's net profits. Both of these earnings multiples can't be described as cheap, considering how DIS was valued in the past:

DIS used to trade at high-teens earnings multiples not too long ago, whereas shares are significantly more expensive today. To some degree that can be justified by Disney+ and the value it will eventually create even though the unit is not profitable yet, but even considering that fact, Disney's shares don't look cheap today.

Does Disney Pay Dividends?

Disney had a quite solid dividend track record before the pandemic, and was well-liked among dividend growth investors, even though its dividend yield never was especially high. Due to the stresses put on the company by the COVID pandemic, DIS decided to suspend its dividend, however, which is why there has not been any dividend payment since January 2020.

Disney's free cash flows have dropped quite a lot from a level of close to $10 billion before the pandemic to around $3.6 billion in 2020, which is why it makes some sense that management decided to preserve cash during times of uncertainty. In retrospect, it looks like Disney would have been able to finance the dividend even during the pandemic, as the dividend cost about $3 billion before it was suspended, which means that the company would have been able to finance it in 2020 out of cash flows. That was, however, not yet clear when Disney decided to suspend payments in H1 of 2020 -- when the trajectory of the pandemic was way less certain compared to today.

What Was Disney's Last Dividend?

Before the suspension, Disney used to pay $1.76 a year, divided into two semi-annual payments. In 2018, Disney paid out $1.72, and in 2017, Disney paid out $1.60. Dividend growth had thus slowed down even before the pandemic, as the dividend in 2019 was just 2% higher compared to the previous year, whereas dividend growth stood at 8% in 2018, and at 12% between 2014-2017.

It seems, to me, very likely that Disney will eventually reinstate its dividend, although no exact time frame is known. Some analysts have argued that Disney should keep the dividend suspension in place to focus on investing in its business, but I believe that both should be doable at the same time. Once operating cash flows are back at pre-crisis levels, Disney could invest $10+ billion a year in its business, e.g. for streaming content, and the company would still be able to finance its dividend at $1.76 a share without running into any issues.

Is Disney's Dividend Yield Good?

For now, of course, the answer is that there is no dividend yield because Disney does not pay and dividends right now. If we assume that dividends will get back to pre-crisis levels in 2022 or 2023, which I deem a realistic assumption, then we can take a look at what the dividend yield would look like in this scenario. At $1.76 a share, Disney's dividend yield would be almost exactly 1%, using today's share price. That is, both relative to the broad market and relative to Disney's historic dividend yield, not too good:

Disney used to yield about 1.2%-1.6%, thus the hypothetical dividend yield of 1.0% is about one-third below the historic average. The hypothetical forward dividend yield is also significantly lower compared to the yield of the broad market, although it should be noted that this has been the case in the past as well.

Is Disney A Good Dividend Stock For 2021 And Beyond?

We don't know when/if the dividend will be reinstated, and I personally think it is very much possible that there will not be any dividend payments this year, although I assume we will see dividend payments next year. On top of that, even set at pre-crisis levels, the dividend would not yield very much.

Disney has a very favorable long-term growth outlook, however, thanks to its streaming service, international growth, etc. It seems quite possible that dividend growth would accelerate back to a high-single-digit to low-double-digit pace once the company has fully recovered and things are back to normal.

The expected dividend yield is thus not a reason to buy shares, but for those that emphasize dividend growth, Disney could be worthy of consideration. We don't know yet whether Disney will reinstate its dividend at the old level and whether it will raise its dividend aggressively, but thanks to a strong growth outlook, Disney should have the ability to do so. There are uncertainties for sure, but for those that don't mind the risks, Disney may be a choice for a low-yield/high-growth type of dividend growth stock.

I included Disney in my dividend growth model portfolio "Dividend Growth 30" about a year ago, with the reasoning that this could be a very solid high-growth long-term pick, even though the dividend was suspended at the time. Since then, shares are up almost 60%, which I deem a quite attractive return. That means, however, that shares are also significantly more expensive today. At 35x next year's earnings, and at a still rather high 27x 2023's earnings, I don't think Disney is overly attractive today. For those that want exposure to a high-growth streaming service provider with excellent brands and a global footprint, and that have a very long-term investment horizon, current valuations may be less important, however. Considering that Netflix trades at 46x forward earnings, one may make the case that Disney is worthy of a buy today, although I think it is a hold at current prices, as the valuation is too high to justify a buy rating -- even considering the compelling long-term growth outlook. It remains part of my dividend growth model portfolio, and I don't see any reason to not hold shares when one bought them at a more favorable price.