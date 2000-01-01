Photo by syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Its been an eventual half-year for the Russell 2000 index and, in particular, meme-trade penny stocks rising to ranks similar to the world's largest companies, albeit only in terms of market capitalization. Aside from the speculative meme-trades strokes of luck, there are financially solid opportunities in micro-cap space, and I believe that Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) is one.

Data by YCharts

ELMD is a profitable, growing micro-cap medical device manufacturer operating in a low-penetrated market, opening an enormous opportunity for growth. In the past seven years, healthy profit margins led to an accumulated surplus, positive return on equity, and higher cash balance. The company has no debt and fuels its growth organically, supported by a conservative operational strategy, allowing for gradual but steady growth.

Data by YCharts

The Product

ELMD manufactures and sells a wearable medical device called Smartvest that facilitates the expulsion of phlegm from the lungs. It is sold to patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, "COPD." The accumulation of phlegm often leads to severe complications and repeated hospitalization due to inflammation. There is no cure for COPD, and physical therapy is the first-line standard of care treatment, along with drugs or surgery aiming at alleviating the symptoms.

The wearable vest connects to an air pump generating High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation "HFCWO" through repeated inflation and deflation cycles. It is a second-line treatment after physical therapy if the latter fails to improve the patient's condition. Smartvest is sold by prescription only and is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and to my knowledge, most private insurers.

Image Source: www.smartvest.com

Market Size

As a second-line treatment option, not all COPD patients are prescribed an HFCWO. ELMD gives a conservative estimate of its market size at 630,000 patients, far less than the estimated total patient prevalence of 4,200,000 but much more than the estimated patients treated by HFCWO, demonstrating a significant opportunity for growth.

Source: ELMD annual report

ELMD doesn't reveal the price or number of Smartvests sold each quarter for competitive reasons; it sells its product at different prices to different payers.

Still, Medicare public records (ZIP file) show that Plan-B Medicare patients paid an average of $1,240 per HFCWO device across the fifty States. The standard Medicare co-pay is 20%, which translates to an average price of $6,200 per device.

To my knowledge, private health insurers pay more, but an increasing number of private third-party payers are demanding the alignment of prices with Medicare and Medicaid programs. Non-insured patients probably pay even higher fees. For example, in an online review post, a patient complained about her 50% private insurance co-pay for Smartvest, citing a total cost of $10,000. Hill-Rom (HRC), ELMD's largest competitor, sells its HFCWO internationally for $9,800, verifying our estimated price range for non-insured patients.

Using the estimates above, Smartvest weighted average selling price, based on the FY 2020 payer-type ratios as a percentage of revenue, is approximately $6,700 per device. This translates to a market opportunity of $3.4 billion, using the 630,000 patient pool.

Source: Company filings

This market opportunity hasn't gone unnoticed by the prominent electronic device manufacturers such as Phillips (PHG), which acquired RespirTech in 2017, and Hill-Rom, which bought Advanced Respiratory Inc in 2003. Currently, ELMD is the third-largest player in the market, after HRC and PHG but ahead of privately-owned AffloVest.

Revenue Trends

Understanding the operational details of micro-cap companies is essential to making a sound investment decision. Customer relationship is key to how ELMD differentiates itself from peers, perhaps the only way, other than price (more on this in the following sections.)

ELMD directly markets its product to patients and physicians. Sales reps pitch the benefits of HFCWO devices, spreading awareness of the treatment. On the patient side, follow-up calls and similar acts of kindness go a long way with patients with chronic diseases such as COPD, who, in turn, give positive feedback to their physicians, encouraging more prescriptions. The company processes all reimbursement claims on behalf of patients and helps physicians with paperwork related to the device, aiming at making the sale as seamless as possible.

ELMD recently announced that it is enhancing its marketing strategy to give more focus on institutional clients, a move that I see as a sign that ELMD's adult teeth are finally starting to come in. ELMD has been overlooking institutional clients who are, in many cases, already tapped by competitors, focusing on direct sales to greenfield customers who are not using an HFCWO therapy. Healthcare institutional clients are an important market because physicians at a hospital are more likely to prescribe the default HFCWO device at their institution.

Given the low-penetration market, ELMD's revenues are highly correlated with the number of its sales representatives. Still, although revenue has increased consistently since 2014, earnings per share "EPS" and per share cash flows haven't due to margins' variability. New sales team members are not as productive as more experienced ones. When the company adds a new sales team member, they drag the overall margin until they reach their potential after six to twelve months on the job. The graph below depicts these dynamics.

Source: SEC filings. Graph created by the author.

Data by YCharts

One can't help but notice the revenue dip in 2013-2014, raising an eyebrow, given all the positive catalysts mentioned above. The company decreased the size of its sales force in this period, but that is not the main reason for the revenue dip. Instead, it is the repercussions of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obama Care. Despite that the bill was signed into law in 2010, many of its primary articles only became effective in the subsequent years, disrupting the reimbursement processes across the industry and, from what I understand, indirectly pulling down physician referrals in the process.

Since FY 2014, the company grew its revenue each year as it grew its sales team and healthcare providers and insurance payers became comfortable with the new legislation.

Source: YCharts. Photo edited by the author to enhance readability

Cash Flows

Micro-cap stocks lack adequate coverage by analysts who overlook the sector because of a lack of investor interest, who, in turn, disregard the sector because of inadequate coverage and lack of information. This pendulum can significantly deviate micro-cap stocks from their intrinsic value for prolonged periods. For this reason, positive cash flow is essential and the most crucial element when investing in micro-caps. As long as the company has a positive cash flow, tangible book value will increase with every passing year to a point where the deviation between market price and the company's intrinsic value becomes stark, pushing shares forcefully upward.

Positive free cash flows increased ELMD's book value per share every year since 2014, but its stock price remained constant, narrowing the gap between the two metrics until the shares spiked upwards, rising more than 100% in 2016 and 2019.

Data by YCharts

For a company like ELMD, tangible book value acts as a technical support line for its share price. The closer ELMD shares get to tangible value, the higher the capital gain opportunity. From my experience, this rule doesn't apply to all companies. It is not uncommon for a micro-cap or even larger company to trade below tangible value. For example, at one point in 2015, Citi was trading below tangible book value because investors were skeptical of the value of its assets. Other companies trade below book value because of the history of negative cash flows from investing in projects with uncertain returns.

These issues, in my opinion, are absent in ELMD's case. The company has a history of positive cash flows that extend for years, and its growth model is tested. Most of its assets are held in cash and accounts receivables from credit-worthy clients, such a Medicare, Medicaid, and insurance companies, not to mention that accounts receivables are net of expected default.

Discounted Cash Flows

In the past five years, ELMD revenues increased by an average of 9%. I believe the company can sustain this level of growth in the long run, given the market size opportunity. Remember, a conservative market size estimate points to $3.7 billion. Assuming the company grows its revenues at ~9% annually for the next ten years, total sales in the period will add up to $527 million, equal to 14% of the estimated market size, which, I believe, reflects its current market position after Hill-Rom and Philips.

Below is a table showing ELMD revenue forecast by segment

Source: Historical data from ELMD financial statements. Forecast figures are the author's estimates. Table created by the author.

ELMD has been able to maintain high-profit margins averaging 77% in the past three years. In my opinion, the FDA's authorization to refurbish and resell used Smartvest devices helped maintain margins by reducing warranty costs, which feed into COGS. The company actively asks patients to return their product once they stop using it, and most of the patients comply.

Source: Ycharts. Photo edited by the author to enhance readability

Selling and general expense have remained consistent at around 65% of revenue each year since 2015. Marketing and sales personnel constitute a significant part of SG&A, and I don't believe that there are considerable economies of scale going forward. Including that of the board, management expenses constituted a mere $1.6 million or 8% of total SG&A in 2020. In the latest earnings call, management stated that they intend to ramp up their sales team to drive revenue growth.

The company also announced that it intends to increase R&D expenses to develop the next generation Smartvest. Historically, R&D hovered between 1% and 5.5%, fluctuating with initiatives to develop its device. Currently, the company estimates that R&D will be in the range between 4% and 6% of revenue in 2021. I expect this to continue through 2022 before returning to average levels of 2%

Below is a table showing COGS, SG&A, R&D, and EBIT estimates

Source: Author's estimates

Since the company has no debt, the weighted average cost of capital is equal to that of equity and is estimated at 8.5%. Factoring in a 2% terminal growth, the fair value of ELMD shares is $17.2, translating to a 63% appreciation opportunity.

Source: Author's estimates

Final Thoughts: Competition, Patents, Moat, and Risks

ELMD trails HRC and PHG in terms of market share. Obviously, this is not ideal, and I don't expect ELMD to change its market position soon. ELMD's competitors have significantly deeper pockets, and more extensive product catalogs in the HFCWO space, allowing them to reach more customers. For example, HRC has at least three High-Frequency Oscillation devices; The Monarch, The Vest, and The Volara.

ELMD derives almost half of its revenues from national health insurance programs, namely Medicare and Medicaid. Any changes in federal regulations regarding the reimbursement code of its device can have a significant effect on revenue. For example, many medical devices fall under a Medicare and Medicaid Competitive Bidding Program "CBP," where only selected suppliers are eligible for reimbursement in a specific bidding region. If regulatory changes expand CBP to include HFCWO, ELMD's revenues will suffer.

ELMD holds 16 U.S patents on its device, one of which expired or is about to expire this year. In any case, I don't view ELMD's patent portfolio as a source of a considerable competitive moat. After all, Smartvest is an inflatable garment connected to an air pulse generator through a hose. As the adage goes, when there is a will, there is a way, and even competitors in the most technologically advanced industries find ways around their peer's patent exclusivity. In Hill-Rom's lawsuit against ELMD after the launch of Smartvest, not a single complaint revolved around patents; instead, Hill-Rom's infringement action was regarding the brand name, which it alleged was similar to its product "The Vest." This shows that the patent portfolio in the HFCWO space is weak for ELMD and its competitors.

ELMD's small R&D program produced marginal improvements in its device across the years, including Smartvest SQL in 2013, which is lighter and quieter than its predecessor, and Smartvest Connect in 2017, which uploads usage data to the internet.

One can't help but notice that ELMD increased its R&D spending in recent quarters, currently hovering around $400 - $500 thousand per quarter. This is still a frail figure from where I stand, but it is clear something is brewing inside ELMD's workshop. Management announced that it is working on its next-generation Smartvest but hasn't provided any details. Historically, ELMD has been a market follower, shadowing its competitor's innovations. For example, The Smartvest Connect is ELMD's answer to Hill-Rom's VisiVest, the first connected HFCWO device. I wouldn't be surprised if ELMD's current R&D project is a battery-powered Smartvest, mimicking Hill-Rom's The Monarch HFCWO device.

Data by YCharts

Summary

Micro-cap stocks can deviate from their intrinsic values for extended periods, trading below larger peers' price multiples. Still, ELMD's positive cash flows feedback to its tangible value and cash balance, creating a rising support line for its shares.

The company has a track record of increasing revenue, supported by a low-penetrated market that allowed the company to monetize untapped markets for its product. As we advance, the planned increase in the company's sales force and strategic positioning towards institutional clients opens an opportunity for ELMD to prove itself as a major player in the HFCWO device market.