Neil Mitchill - CFO

We're continuing next with Raytheon Technologies. We're very lucky to have with us Neil Mitchill, the company's CFO. Prior to being named CFO, earlier this year, he served as the Corporate VP of FP&A as well as IR and he was also the CFO of Pratt & Whitney, prior to being CFO during the transition or just before the transition of Raytheon's merger with United Technologies.

Neil, welcome, thanks so much for joining us. I think you have some initial comments, and then we'll get right to Q&A after that.

Neil Mitchill

Great. Thank you, Myles. Thank you so much and good morning everyone. Let me start off first, as we always do with some legal disclosures. So, today's presentation and discussion may contain some forward-looking statements such as comments on our future plans, objectives, and expected performance. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual actions or results to differ greatly. You should consult our SEC filings for description of those risks and uncertainties.

So, okay with that out of the way, Myles, let me start out with a couple of comments; first, on our Q1 results in our outlook for the year and then hit on a few key points from our recent Investor Day before we get to Q&A.

We're pleased with our first quarter performance. As you've heard me talk about already, it exceeded our expectations despite the difficult year-over-year compares. We did see momentum building across our businesses during the first quarter and that does continue. So, no change to our full year outlook today, but our Q1 performance did give us the confidence to raise both the low end of our sales and our earnings per share outlook.

Neil Mitchill

Myles Walton

Neil Mitchill

Myles Walton

Neil Mitchill

Myles Walton

Neil Mitchill

Welcome to COVID. So, let's see. So, let me let me backtrack. I'm sorry. So, again, we were pleased with our first quarter performance that exceeded our expectations, despite the difficult year-over-year compares, we did see momentum building across the businesses in the first quarter and that does continue.

No change to our full year outlook today, Myles, but our Q1 performance, as you know, gave us the confidence to raise both the low end of our sales and adjusted earnings per share outlooks for the year back in April. So, our sales guidance for the year remains now at $63.9 billion to $65.4 billion, or up 1% to 3% organic growth year-over-year and earnings per share is in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 for the year.

I continue to expect approximately $4.5 billion of free cash flow for the full year. So, again, no change to the full year financial outlook today, but we do still feel very confident in the full year outlook and we'll continue to monitor that as we wrap up the second quarter in four to six weeks here.

So, with that, let me summarize a couple of key points from our recent Investor Day. As you know, we have a balanced portfolio of businesses at RTX, brought together by the merger of UTC and Raytheon about a year ago and our portfolio transformation is essentially complete. We've got four leading -- industry-leading businesses with RAS R&D, Collins and Pratt, each of those would be a top 10 A&D business on their own. And we're confident in the future of our business because of the resiliency of the end markets.

We believe we're well-positioned for growth and focused on operational transformation as we move forward now. And just quickly on the defense side, we expect global defense spending to be slow but steady, but we expect higher growth in the markets where we have a competitive advantage.

As you know, we recently got a first look at the U.S. Department of Defense, fiscal year 2022 budget. I'm sure we'll talk about that more in a few minutes. On the commercial side, we expect robust growth as the industry continues to recover. We are encouraged by the recent uptick in travel in the U.S. over the holiday weekend and we continue to monitor international markets which are lagging a bit. But as expected, we won't likely see the international markets recover until the end of 2023.

But the good news is that once that traffic does fully recover to 2019 levels, we do expect to see air traffic continue to grow at about a 5% CAGR as it has done historically pre-pandemic.

We also continue to see opportunities for us to drive continuous innovation across all the markets to accelerate growth. In the four key areas that we discussed in our Investor Day, we continue to invest about $6 billion a year and the combination of company-funded research and development and CapEx between 2022 and 2025. And that's in addition to nearly $5 billion of customer-funded R&D annually over the same period.

We talked a great deal about the other day revenue synergies, we're investing in those technologies that will enable significant revenue synergies. To-date, we've already identified a pipeline of over 300 actionable projects that are worth over $10 billion in incremental revenue and we believe there's more to come there.

As I mentioned, our portfolio transformation essentially is complete. So, we're now putting a lot of focus on our operational transformation. We took out over $2 billion of cost last year, still have plenty of opportunity, I believe, in front of us as we execute on over $5 billion of gross cost reduction initiatives going forward.

We'll be relentless in the cost reduction efforts to attack high cost footprints. These additional cost reduction opportunities will be enabled by our new core operating system that we talked about a couple of weeks ago. This will drive further productivity in our factories, our supply chain, and in the back office.

And as always, we continue to evaluate the portfolio and the businesses that we own for strategic fit. While nothing to say today, we'll continue to evaluate those businesses and there's a few things we continue to look at.

In summary, we're continuing to invest in -- to drive long-term sustainable sales growth across our portfolio; we expect a robust 6% to 7% five-year sales CAGR from 2020 through 2025; we expect substantial margin expansion, 550 to 650 basis points over that same period, driven principally by the commercial aero recovery and our focus on cost reduction and defense program execution. And all of that should translate to robust free cash flow growth and by 2025, we expect free cash flow to be over $10 billion.

Of course, we'll continue to return cash to shareowners, we've said we will return at least $20 billion to shareowners in the first year -- full year following the merger and we're well on our way to doing that.

And lastly, I'm confident that we have the right team in place and the right franchises across our businesses to deliver these results for shareholders over the next several years.

So, with that, Myles, let me turn it back to you finally, for Q&A.

Q - Myles Walton

All right. All right Neil. Well, thanks for being a trooper and getting through the technical issues first off. Let's start with the defense budget. It did come out last couple of weeks, obviously, about half of your business is currently in the defense arena. How did the assumptions play out versus the reality of the proposal? Are there any puts and takes you'd want to make us aware of?

Neil Mitchill

So, overall, I would say Myles, we weren't too surprised with the Department of Defense budget request. As we said, sort of, back in our Investor Day, we expected relatively stable defense spending growth, we saw what 1.6% on the topline budget.

I think it's important to look at the modernization accounts, those have the most impact on our business. And I would say the administration held that modernization funding relatively flat to down about a point compared to fiscal 2021 levels that were ultimately enacted by Congress.

But still, I'd say those accounts are still at historically high levels and they were even slightly higher than where we had expected from the prior administration's plan for fiscal 2022.

So, no major surprise that there. There were some puts and takes as you kind of pointed out, between the R&D, T&E account, which was up 5% and the procurement account, which was down 6%. That said, we believe that the healthy increase in research and development funding does reflect what we've been saying, which is the administration remains focused on the evolving threat environment and we believe that as we talked about a few weeks ago, we're well-positioned to provide the products, services, solutions, technology, et cetera, to address those threats that the world and the U.S. see going forward. And we should be able to outperform the topline budget growth rates.

So, what I would say Myles too is don't forget, we've got a pretty sizable international component to our defense businesses, about 40% of our backlog is international. And so that combined with our $65 billion backlog, I think puts us in a pretty good place.

Myles Walton

So, sticking to the high level and sort of the incremental news since the Investor Day, Airbus also came out more explicit with what their rate plans are. And so framing question, what are your thoughts around the OE rates that you were looking to support through your 2025 plan? And vis-à-vis the plan you laid out at Investor Day, how do the rates that that Airbus talked about align with your own assumptions?

Neil Mitchill

So, good question. We all saw what Airbus said the other day and here's what I would say, we've been saying all along that we expect the single aisle narrowbody market to lead the recovery on the OE side, and we believe that. Two, I'd say Airbus' announcement is another vote of confidence in the narrowbody recovery.

When I think about how we're positioned, we've said frequently that we're capitalized for rate 63 thereabouts, as that had been our plan even prior to the pandemic. We were keen to not cut our factory capacity and volumes during the pandemic, because we knew that demand will come back, not going to get into specifics today about where we see our ultimate ability to produce, but we're continuing to discuss rates with Airbus and the other OEMs as well. But I would say that our Investor Day assumed rates in the range of rate 63 as you get into 2025 in that period.

Myles Walton

Great. So, maybe at aerospace aftermarket, which is -- and you alluded to, it was strengthening through the quarter, and I think you mentioned that was continuing to strengthen here in the second quarter, maybe just give us some color as to your thoughts as it relates to that for the current period and the remainder of the year?

Neil Mitchill

Sure. So, we're watching the recovery like everybody on a week-to-week basis, day-to-day, I guess. But overall, I would say our view on the recovery continues to track with our expectations, certainly encouraged by what we're seeing in terms of domestic travel both in the U.S. and even in some parts around the world. As you know, U.S. departures are only down about 15% versus pre-pandemic levels. So, that's encouraging.

China's down about, 19%, 20%, that's ebbed and flowed a little bit, as well, but generally good improvement. So, I think, you know, we're feeling good about that. The vaccine making good progress there certainly in developed countries, with still some work to do internationally. So, we continue to watch it.

But as I think about what that means for our outlook, I feel good about the second quarter. And the sales EPS and cash ranges we put out there, we said sales would be between $15.5 billion and $16 billion, EPS between $0.90 and $0.95 and free cash flow about twice what we saw in the first quarter.

I would say that April and May, we've seen good trends, continuing trends on the commercial aftermarket, still got a month to go. So, I don't want to go ahead of myself here, but still feel good about where we were talking about just a few months ago.

For the full year, again, as I said earlier, still feel good about sales, EPS, and achieving about $4.5 billion of free cash flow. We'll come back in July and give another outlook for the rest of the year once we see how the second quarter closes out, which is an important quarter for us, obviously.

Myles Walton

Yes. No, and as you look at the - across the spectrum guidance for the year, is the aftermarket the biggest swing item that you have in there as you look at it one way or the other to the upside, or to be in the range?

Neil Mitchill

It really is, Myles, because as you know, we're monitoring the customer behavior here. What this really comes down to is we had a pretty good first quarter, some good green shoots, as the airlines prepare for the summer travel season. And we are watching to make sure we understand whether that's a short-term trend that will have some ebbs and flows to it, or it will remain kind of persistent through the rest of the year.

And if it remains persistent, then you should expect us to be performing at the higher end of our ranges for sure. So, that's where we are. I think after we get through another month here and we have a good look at bookings for the summer, both here and in Europe in particular, then I think we'll have a better sense for what the rest of the year might look like. But that's the key variable.

Myles Walton

Okay. And you'd already mentioned it, but I wanted to delve a little bit further into. The $10 billion target of free cash flow you have for 2025, you laid out in the Investor Day, some elements of the walk from 2020 to 2025. But there's still a couple questions that maybe you can add some clarity to, in absolute terms, how much is working capital a portion of that, or maybe put it in context of going through the walk to get from -- where you are to where you want to go?

Neil Mitchill

Sure. Yes, so let me give you a few numbers. What I'll do is I'll build off a 2020 the $2.3 billion of free cash flow that we generated in 2020 on a pro forma basis. So, the majority of the growth between 2020 and 2025 will come from robust operating profit growth across all of our businesses, but about 80% of that growth will come from our commercial businesses. So, that's about $7.3 billion or so,

I put out a multi-year chart on the pension, key metrics, we'll have about $450 million of pension headwind over that period. And then I mentioned but did not quantify, I'll put a number around it some lower corporate costs, offset by obviously, higher taxes on the higher operating profit, that'll generate a net benefit of about $200 million, between 2020 and 2025. And the rest, so call it, what $650 million or so would come from working capital.

And I talked about working capital, principally improving in the area of inventory and I think it's Collins and Pratt, where we have the best opportunity to improve our turns. One of the benefits, I think of having gone through a ramp pre-pandemic, and now we'll be going through a ramp, again, is we have a good understanding of where the supply chain is, we should be more targeted in where we have to build buffer inventory and I think that remains significant opportunity for us to generate some cash flow over the next several years here.

Myles Walton

And then just to, sort of, drill that one a little bit, 2020 baseline working capital was largely a neutral. I know, beginning of the year, you thought it'd be a headwind, I think by the end of the year is largely neutral. And then the one-off costs that were in 2020, I imagine are in that corporate and working capital bucket as well, is that the way to think about it?

Neil Mitchill

That's true. Exactly. Yes, we -- that's apples-to-apples comparison, if you will, on the $2.3 billion to $10 billion.

Myles Walton

Okay, great. And then you've you raised that the Investor Day the target for capital return to shareholders $18 billion to $20 billion now, above $20 billion in the first four years, does that contemplate the divestiture of the train and logistics business? And also what happens after 2023 and 2024 and 2025 in terms of capital deployment strategies?

Neil Mitchill

Yes, so we haven't kind of parsed up the cash balance to exclude any proceeds. But I haven't contemplated any major proceeds from the disposition of businesses and our capital deployment ranges at this time. So, we'll have to cross that bridge when we get to it, but we do feel very confident that we can get to at least $20 billion of capital return to shareowners over the next several years now.

As I've talked about $12 billion of that will come from dividends, $8 billion from share repurchase. So, I feel very confident in those numbers now as we look at the shape of the recovery.

Going beyond that, I think, as I said the other day, we got plenty of optionality. First, our priority is going to be to continue investing in the growth and innovation for the business, that $6 billion that I talked about. So, this free cash flow that we get in 2024 and 2025 is already after having invested significantly in the business and I think that's important. This will give us the flexibility to continue returning cash in the form of dividends, share buyback, and potentially bolt-on M&A, or debt repayment wherever we best think that cash is deployed at the time.

Myles Walton

The area that I got a lot of questions on after Investor Day was around profitability targets, particularly at Pratt, and maybe just focus a bit of the attention there, as it relates to the -- obviously, you'll have a big rebound in margins, but that 2025 margin is still constrained, I think, to a large extent by mix, as well as negative engine margin. So, maybe lay out some of the headwinds that still exist during that period of time, and maybe a little bit more detail and fleshing out the margins and where they're heading at Pratt?

Neil Mitchill

Sure, yes. So, we'll continue to see margin expansion at Pratt, not to the levels, we were expecting pre-pandemic, but we're not at peak Pratt margins in 2025. nor are we for Collins at -- for that matter. But as I think about Pratt, the key drivers of what will drive that expansion is going to be the commercial aftermarket recovery, that'll be the biggest part of what we'll see drive margin expansion there, largely on the back of the V2500 shop visit activity. Chris Calio, talked to you other day about shop visits increasing by about 50% from where we expect them to be this year in 2021. So put puts you in the range of about 800 or so V2500 shoppers, that that's obviously a bit lower than what we were thinking pre-pandemic, we were thinking about 1,000 shop visits in that time period, I'd say that's what's -- one of the things that's causing the margin to be a little lower than we had previously expected.

But that said, we are working to get those the V2500 shop visits back to 1,000 over time. We're encouraged by the cargo, we think that the demand for the wide-body engines, the PW2000s, PW4000s will remain a bit stronger. We're working with operators now extend time on wing there. So, that should continue to contribute.

And GTF is a bit of -- obviously negative engine margin will be a headwind. Chris talked about it peaking in the middle of the decade, 2025 period, again, as volumes continue to ramp back up.

And GTF aftermarket will also increase as we get into those 2025 period, but it will be at a lower margin than our V2500 fleet, principally because these are the first shop visits, we'll still be doing combustor retrofits during that time period, those will come with some lower margins attached to launch customer contracts and the like, but that should improve as you get to the second half of the decade.

Myles Walton

Okay, and the 750 or 800 and shop visits versus the 1,000, is that a reflection of retirement trends that happened through the crisis? Is it a reflection of management of green time that's going on at the airlines? How would you sort of explain slightly lower outlook there?

Neil Mitchill

Yes, I think it's a little of both. We certainly have seen airlines manage the green time on aircraft during the last 14, 15 months. And so that is playing into the equation for sure. We are estimating slightly higher retirements over the period than we were before the pandemic. The good news is the GTF power and aircraft are flying quite a bit, even through the pandemic and so we think that the GTF is the architecture of the future and we'll be expecting to ship many more of those over the coming years.

But we do expect a little bit of retirement activity. I think the jury's still out on how that retirement -- those retirements actually play out Myles. Recall, these are pretty young airplanes, they're 12, 13 years old, on average. I think they've got a lot of life left in them. They may switch hands between airlines, but I think that they'll continue to fly. So, we'll have to see that could be some upside. But right now, we've taken the posture that some of those will get retired and replaced with newer aircraft.

Myles Walton

And realizing the volume in 2025 of GTF is significantly higher than it was in 2019, but how does the cumulative negative margin relate to that $1.2 billion that you all had talked about as being sort of the level of the 2018, 2019 period? How much higher is it?

Neil Mitchill

Yes, it could get a little higher, not much. So, I think that is about where we would peak out, of course, if the volume increases, that'll come with more negative engine margin. I always like to think about negative engine margin as an investment, it goes to the P&L, but each aircraft that we put out there, positive NPV, it's got a highly assured aftermarket stream. So, I think it's net-net a good thing for us, but we do expect that that any of them to creep back up, and with it will come obviously, the aftermarket from the existing fleet. There's plenty of engines out there. There's a lot of lease pool engines that we've got to get overhauled as well. But we -- net-net, I think it's all good news for us.

Myles Walton

And it does sound like the GTF at this point, the crisis for all the bad actually allowed you to resolve a lot of the in-flight issues and reliability and durability issues, at least to a point where it's really cured, I think, some of the customer relationships and given how active it's been the fleet, it does seem like -- at a minimum, it's been an opportunity for Pratt to resolve some of those items that are outstanding?

Neil Mitchill

Yes, you're right. We were really able to take advantage of shop visit activity that was down last year to bring in GTF and overhaul, I might say we're nearly 99% complete with retrofitting a couple of the issues that we were facing.

We still have an option to upgrade the combustor, we'll do that over the next several years, that'll improve time on wing as well. But the engine is performing great, dispatch reliability of 99.97%, between the A320 to A220, and Embraer models, we've got over 9 million hours of time on these engines. So, we're in a good place. We're able to capitalize on the downtime last year and I think it positioned our customers in a better place today than they were pre-pandemic for sure.

Myles Walton

And Collins the margins, they're getting to 20%. I'm curious could you lay out maybe the dispersion chart in words of how different the profitability is within Collins aerospace or the businesses? Is there significant dispersion? Is there a high concentration around profit levels?

And then maybe in the context of portfolio shaping, after you're through a few years of seasoning, is that an area where going forward portfolio shaping might be more active than not?

Neil Mitchill

Sure. So as Steve laid out a couple of weeks ago, Collins is a very large business, it's got over 150 major product lines, very comprehensive product offerings, they've been very successful. And as I think about the businesses, some of the businesses have margins that are well above the 20%, some are below. But when we look at the portfolio, on balance, they're all very good businesses. I think they complement the suite of products and services that we offer across the platforms.

But if you think about it, avionics and aerostructures, really strong businesses. Some of our other businesses don't have quite the aftermarket or have more built to print tight margins. We'll continue to work on those businesses to get the margins up. I'm not going to get into whether we do anything with them at this point, but clearly, great businesses, but yes, dispersion of margins clearly across the portfolio.

I think a couple other things to point out Myles about Collins, we certainly got a fair amount of military content there, 2020 sales were about 60% commercial, 40% military, the commercial being about split evenly between OE and aftermarket.

We've continued to invest a lot of money in new programs and platforms. I think that's what makes Collins a great business that we don't need to wait for the next platform launch to win the new business, we can invest in upgrades and put retrofits in you saw that with the success of the ADS-B software update. So, it is a very good business, very diverse.

I think, lastly, I would say, a lot of our Collins products we manufacture in-house. So, last year, we did realize some significant under absorption. But when that volume comes back, which we're confident that it will, we'll be prepared to deliver on that and we should get better absorption and you'll see that in the incremental margins going forward.

Myles Walton

I know, we encountered a bit of a technical difficulty, but I did have one more question if I could and I guess it's across the portfolio, you've gone through a crisis, you've taken out an enormous amount of structural -- it's not about cost, some of that being structural and you laid out the moving pieces of that in the 2025 outlook. But how much more opportunity is there as you go forward from not built into that 2025 plan? Or is the 2025 plan building in more or less the -- I would say best case outcome, but how conservative or aggressive or realistic would you characterize the different elements of that 2025 vision you laid out?

Neil Mitchill

We're never satisfied with the take out of cost. So, we'll continue to do more and generate more ideas. I would say we believe our 2025 outlook is robust. It's -- I wouldn't call it aggressive, but I think that it is something that we think is achievable, but it has some stretch in it.

That said we're aligned organizationally to go drive more cost out of the business. I think we will have the opportunity to do that over the next several years, especially as volume picks up, we'll leverage our core operating system. But I think right now we'll continue to do cost take out, look at those high cost factories that's where there's a big opportunity, I think, is in the footprint area as we move forward and we'll keep working on synergies.

We've been very, very happy with what we've seen with the Raytheon and UTC merger synergies. I expect that we've got more to do there as well. So, we're not done yet.

Myles Walton

Okay. Well, great. Well, thanks so much for joining us, Neil. Apologies for the technical difficulties, but appreciate you as always being with us here at our conference.

Neil Mitchill

Thanks, Myles. My pleasure. Talk to you soon.

Myles Walton

Take care.

Neil Mitchill

Bye.