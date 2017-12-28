Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Hey Everyone

The market continues to just chug along, basically the same as it has been the last couple of months. The crypto noise on Twitter has gotten a lot quieter and now the AMC, GME, etc. bulls are at it again. Quite the show to be watching. I'm not playing that game as it doesn't sit with our dividend growth investing strategy but I'd most likely have more money if I did. Just remember if you are playing it, those businesses don't have much underlying value, make sure you take some profits.

Raises or Cuts

Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN

Telus (NYSE: TU

It didn't take long after that recent Algonquin Power purchase for them to announce that 10% raise. This company has treated shareholders very well and most likely will move forward. The stock price isn't bad at the moment and we will most likely be growing that position, even more, this month. I wasn't even expecting the Telus raise, so that was nice. They used to do 2 raises a year, but last year, only did 1. Maybe they are moving to the deuce again.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2021 - $122.74

May 2021 Dividend Income

7 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks May 2020 Income May 2021 Income Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG 18.98 20.88 National Bank of Canada OTCPK:NTIOF) 25.56 25.56 AltaGas OTC:ALTGF) 2.40 sold Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO 33.92 sold Inter Pipeline OTCPK:IPPLF) 8.32 8.32 AbbVie - USD (NYSE: ABBV 82.60 91.00 RioCan OTCPK:RIOCF) 30.24 (One Drip) sold Extendicare OTCPK:EXETF) 18.36 (3 Drips) sold SmartCenters OTCPK:CWYUF) 24.51 (One Drip) 32.22 (One Drip) Rit Etf 0 64.73 (3 Drips) General Mills - USD (NYSE: GIS 66.64 (One Drip) 71.40 (One Drip) Totals 311.53 314.11

5 stocks Dripped in May - meh.

A very minor growth rate. These months ain't getting much love. I sold that BMO position to grow National but put it to something else instead. I plan on growing both National and Procter & Gamble positions moving forward. Got to add to those positions growing those divs 10%. Are they a steal now? Definitely not though...

Our Drips added $6.32 to our yearly forward dividends this month:

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Panel Income

In April (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 889 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $256.03 into our chequing account this month.

Last April, the system generated $328.32. A flip from last month, but April brought snow and cloudy days compared to March. All good.

Total Income for 2021 - $703.58

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $8,190.39

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break even - $-24,206.07

Google AdSense

Thanks to all of you, Google paid us a bit for the ads on the site. $117.47

Definitely isn't going to let us retire early but helps cover some of the costs of running the site. Thanks again

Total May 2021 Passive Income - $ 1,187.61

May 2020 Passive Income - $1,139.85

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - $47.76

So, many portfolios move in these months and yet still squeak out ahead. Not bad. Again, these are our worst months of the quarters and I'm cool with that. Just got to keep moving forward and growing.

Totals For 2021

Dividends Year To Date Total - $3,010.75Other Passive Income Year to date - $3,736.51Total Passive Income for 2020 - $6,747.26Year-End Goal - $17,390.71 - %38.79

Still behind the goal if we look at it monthly. We should be getting 8.3% a month, and with 5 months done, we should be at 41.5%. I think we can do it now that solar is pumping in some coin as well.

May 2021 Purchases

Love the company. Our tech sector continues to need a boost and Microsoft was one of our lowest positions in the portfolio. This purchase fixed both those holes. You can say these tech companies are too expensive but that's what I thought when we started buying Microsoft at 200. They continue to be making a tonne of money and, moving forward, will probably continue to do so. We bought 7 shares at $247.11 per share.

Xaw Etf

Added 9 more Xaw to the portfolio as well.

In total, we added $19.76 to that forward income with new purchases last month. One of the lowest months that I can remember, but it's to be expected when you are buying these kinds of low-yielding/higher growth stocks.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue to make our monthly donation of 75 bucks to The Nature Conservancy of Canada

Increase Dividends by $1,680.19 this year. (bringing our forward income from dividends to $8,329.13 a year)

With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises we continued to grow the size of our dividend Portfolio. Total increase so far in 2021 is $494.39 29.42% of our goal.

Etf Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 9 more units of Xaw ETF.

Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

May 2021 Passive Income Conclusion

Overall, a decent month. Financially, these months aren't the best, but the snowball continues to grow momentum. The weather is super nice though, and Ford just announced we will be moving to phase 1 this Friday. Camping is a go, awesome. June is going to be a great month.

cheers!

How are you doing both with your passive income sources and how are things with life in general?

It is what it is, trust me you get what you give - I'm way up, I feel blessed - Drake

