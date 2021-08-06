Photo by wathanyu/iStock via Getty Images

A recent Seeking Alpha article highlighted a smorgasbord of companies with attractive attributes selected by Credit Suisse. It drew my attention to Insmed (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:INSM) as one of its "Top Outperform" ideas.

In this article, I evaluate Insmed as a potential addition to my biotech portfolio.

Insmed is a development stage biotech with a hefty ~$3 billion market cap and one approved therapy

Back in 09/2018 the FDA approved Insmed's ARIKAYCE (ALIS - amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for the treatment of refractory lung disease caused by a group of bacteria, Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC). The following slide from a 06/2021 Insmed presentation, the "Presentation", gives more detail on MAC and ARIKAYCE:

At the time of the FDA's approval of ARIKAYCE, a Reuters article citing a Cowen analyst pegged this therapy as having significant worldwide peak sales potential aggregating in excess of $1 billion.

According to the article:

Cowen estimates the drug to bring in peak sales of about $890 million in the United States and about $700 million in the European Union by 2026.

This would aggregate $1.590 billion; with a 3-4X multiplier effect this would support a market cap of ~$5.5 billion. Today as I write on 06/08/21, Insmed has already built its market cap to nearly $3 billion. It seems to be a little ahead of itself, although once the retarding impact of the pandemic fades into the background its revenue production may well catch up.

Insmed is in the third year of its US launch with its European and Japanese launches just beginning

Insmed wasted no time following ARIKAYCE's 09/2018 FDA approval. In 01/2019 it issued a launch progress report, quoting CEO Lewis:

We are very pleased with the U.S. launch progress of ARIKAYCE and the strides we have made in a short period of time to reach patients with refractory MAC lung disease...Importantly, we've seen steady increases in patients initiating therapy during the first three months of launch and have been pleased with the rates of reimbursement to date from payers. The strong prescription uptake we've seen thus far is complemented by positive anecdotal feedback from treating physicians. ...

At page 62 of its most recent 10-K, Insmed lists the following table of its ARIKAYCE revenues for 2019 and 2020:

The following from page 4 of Insmed's most recent 10-Q updates ARIKAYCE revenues through Q1, 2021:

The revenues shown are predominantly, if not exclusively, from the US. The Presentation slide below shows the timing of the ARIKAYCE ex-US approvals and its expansion launches in the EU and Japan:

During Insmed's Q1, 2021 earnings call, CEO Lewis noted that he expected these to be the first of many approvals. He enthused that Insmed was quite proud of its growing global capacity for development and commercialization. In connection with its European launch, he emphasized the peculiar nature of the European system.

In response to an analyst question as to whether revenues from Germany and the Netherlands made material contributions to Q1, 2021 results, CEO Lewis provided an interesting observation on the European market. He noted that rather than a monolithic market such as exists in the United States, Europe's market was instead an accumulation of markets for different countries.

He described the situation as follows:

...Europe is always a slow and staggered launch. And that's nothing to do with the drug, it has everything to do with the way Europe works. They approve the drug first centrally, and then each country sequentially goes through a process of reimbursement. ... [J]ust because you are approved in Europe does not mean you can sell in Europe. You have to come to a negotiated agreement with each country, one at a time, and those typically take, in some cases, more than a year to finalize. In our case, we have already had some early wins and some very positive trends. So, we think that's going to lay strong groundwork for our success in Europe.

Indeed Insmed's initial pricing arrangements in both Germany, which it characterized as a free pricing environment and the Netherlands, which is not, are reimbursing at a level equal to that in the United States. This is counterintuitive to me insofar as reimbursement in Europe typically lags the United States by a considerable degree.

In its Presentation appendix slide 46 Insmed sets out the following projections for launch within key European jurisdictions:

If Insmed continues to get favorable reimbursement decisions, its European ARIKAYCE revenues should grow significantly as 2022 unfolds.

Insmed has two significant candidates in stage 3 trials

Insmed's pipeline includes three molecules, two of which are in phase 3 trials. The first is for its ARIKAYCE in treatment of MAC to expand its label from its current position in treatment of refractory disease to a Front Line treatment. This study, designated NCT04677569, is currently recruiting with a goal of 250 participants.

The study will include two arms, an experimental arm and a placebo arm; the experimental arm will receive 590 mg of ALIS plus azithromycin 250 mg and ethambutol 15 mg/kg, once daily. The primary outcome measure is:

Change from Baseline in Respiratory Symptom Score at Month 13 [Time Frame: Baseline to Month 13]

In addition, there will be 11 secondary outcome measures; the bulk of these depends upon cultures read at various points from Month 6 to Month 15. The Estimated Study Completion date is 08/2023.

As reflected in the Presentation slide 25 set out below, the refractory MAC patient population compared to the NTM patients reflects an almost 10 fold increase. In other words, such a label expansion would present a major development:

At this point, let me mention the potential confusion which the acronym NTM brings to this discussion. In the context here, NTM could mean generally "Nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease". Instead, I take it as meaning "Newly Diagnosed Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM)" as defined in NCT04677569. I welcome comments, particularly gently phrased comments, directed to this point.

The excerpt from Insmed's webpage below shows its second phase 3 candidate therapy:

Insmed's phase 3 brensocatib study dubbed the "ASPEN Study", NCT04594369, is a large pivotal trial with a target enrollment of 1620 patients. Its brief summary at clinicaltrials.gov lists its primary objective as:

... to evaluate the effect of brensocatib at 10 mg and 25 mg compared with placebo on the rate of pulmonary exacerbations (PEs) over the 52-week treatment period.

ASPEN has three different arms, a placebo arm and arms for brensocatib dosed alternately at 10 or 25 mg. Its outcome measures are listed as:

The Estimated Study Completion date is for ASPEN is 03/2024. Slide 43 from Insmed's Presentation below names its predecessor phase 2 "WILLOW" study and also brensocatib's special designations from the FDA:

Unfortunately for Insmed and its shareholders, this important trial has several years to run before it will be ready to deliver its topline data. Nonetheless, Insmed is already touting (Presentation slide 43) its strong ARIKAYCE based credentials assuring it has an experience base to deliver a powerful worldwide launch of brensocatib in treatment of bronchiectasis.

Insmed acquired brensocatib in 10/2016 from AstraZeneca (AZN) for $30 million, plus milestones of up to $120 million and tiered royalties up to mid-teens. This arrangement with AstraZeneca is intriguing. It provided AstraZeneca options to develop brensocatib in COPD or asthma.

In 03/2020, Insmed announced that AstraZeneca had exercised its:

... first option in their October 2016 license agreement, electing to advance [brensocatib] INS1007 for the potential treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma through Phase 2b development. It retains the option to further advance INS1007 for COPD or asthma contingent on mutual agreement on commercial terms. Insmed retains the rights for all other indications.

The interesting aspect of this option exercise relates to these unspecified future commercial terms of AstraZeneca's ongoing rights in the event the trial is successful. During Insmed's Q1, 2020 earnings call, Insmed noted that as a next step it and AstraZeneca were working on a joint steering committee for the development of brensocatib in the two optioned indications.

Conclusion

Insmed's ARIKAYCE has only had one full year of pandemic free launch. Given that limitation its launch, which pulled in >$40 million during its Q1, 2021, is impressive and may yet live up to the Cowen analyst's projections, with a year or two delay beyond 2026.

The question current and new investors will ask themselves is what are Insmed's catalysts over the next few years and what price points might we expect? I have already mentioned that ARIKAYCE in its current approved indication could take it to a market cap of $5.5 billion or nearly a double from its current spot.

How likely is it that Insmed can meet this enhanced valuation, and if it can, how long will it take? My assessment on that point is that it indeed has reasonable prospects of achieving such a level over the next 5-7 years. However, that alone is not enough to interest me in adding Insmed to my speculative biotech portfolio.

I am neutral on this stock given its current posture. Nonetheless, I have opened a small position. I want to keep informed on its progress. Its potential outsized gains in the event of a label expansion for ARIKAYCE as discussed are enticing.

Buyouts are always a risky reason to speculate on a stock. Nonetheless, I like to imagine that as Insmed rubs shoulders with AstraZeneca in connection with its brensocatib development, its potential in both brensocatib and ARIKAYCE will meet AstraZeneca's deal parameters.

In sum, Insmed lacks compelling near term catalysts to make it a "buy"; however, it has potential that makes it worth ongoing review and, for those so inclined, minor positions.