Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) is a buy. In my estimation, the company has the potential to generate a return of 15% to 25% annually for long-term investors.

Business Description

CACC provides financing to subprime car buyers. About 95% of the loan volume is for borrowers with either FICO scores below 650 or no FICO score. The company has two programs for the dealers: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, CACC buys the right to service a package of loans from the dealers. Under the Purchase Program, CACC buys the Consumer Loans from the Dealers and keeps all the amounts collected from the consumer. The breakdown of these two programs are as follows:

Source: 10-K Filed on February 12, 2021

How do They Make Money?

Here's what happens at the time of the car sale:

The customer makes a down payment of about 20% of the car price to the dealer.

CACC pays about 44% of the value of principal & interest to the dealer (this payment is called the "advance").

The advance and the dealer down payment are enough to recover the cost and generate a profit for the dealer.

And during the loan collection period:

Customers pay on average about 70% of the loans. CACC keeps all the loan repayments until it recoups 130% of the advance. Once 130% of the advance is repaid, CACC gets a 20% servicing fee, and the dealer gets 80% of the remaining payments. The 80% of the remaining loan payments that dealers get is called the "Dealer Holdback."

The main difference between the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program is the Dealer Holdback. In the portfolio program, the dealer has an additional upside if the loan gets fully collected. Therefore, the dealer receives less money in advance. On the other hand, under the purchase program, the dealer sells the loans for a higher upfront advance but does not participate in the loan collection upside.

Sustainable Economic Moat

In order to understand the economic moat of CACC, we need to realize that the portfolio program makes up about 2/3 of the loan volume and the purchase program makes up the other 1/3. The "advance" % for the portfolio program and the purchase program in 2020 were 43% and 45.5%, respectively. Therefore, the question is why dealers prefer to participate in the Dealer Holdback program rather than getting paid cash all up-front from the purchase program when the difference between the portfolio program and the purchase program is only 2.5%? I believe it is because of the type of borrowers that CACC lends to. I think CACC provides financing to borrowers who do not meet the standards of other subprime lenders. According to NBC News, the average subprime borrower was charged 17.8% last year but an average CACC borrower was charged about 23%. I could be wrong about this but in my estimation, the borrowers could not get a better loan than what CACC offered them. Otherwise, they would not have accepted a loan with a 4.2% higher interest rate.

There are two main factors that enable CACC to offer loans to deep subprime borrowers. First, CACC is probably the largest subprime auto lender in the U.S., and it has collected a pool of data from previous borrowers which allows the company to better predict borrowers' credibility. According to the 2021 10-K: "All Consumer Loans submitted to us for assignment are processed through our internet-based CAPS application, which enables our Dealers to interact with our proprietary credit scoring system." Second, CACC has an established relationship with dealers. On the one hand, CACC has ended its relationship with dealers that have not abided by the Dealer Servicing Agreement and/or have not generated a pool of profitable loans. Therefore, the current active dealers are hand selected among many dealers. On the other hand, dealers have been working with CACC for decades, are familiar with the CAPS application, and can reliably expect their cash flow while using CACC as a lender.

The charts below show the details about loans and the collection forecast:

Source: 10-K Filed on February 12, 2021

Source: 8-K filed on April 7, 2021

Source: 8-K filed on April 7, 2021

Why Loan Volume Shrank in 44% YOY in May 2021

On June 3rd, 2021, CACC announced its loan volume shrank in May 2021 by 44% YOY and was down 33% from 2019. I believe multiple factors contributed to this drop in the loan volume such as tight lending practices (which usually happens during economic downturns), uncertain buyers due to COVID, more cash ready buyers due to stimulus who don't need financing, shortage in the used car market, and less active dealers. I believe most of these factors are transitory and as the economy returns back to normal, the loan volume will improve. The only factor that is probably here to stay is lower growth inactive dealers. Here is what the management had to say about lower active dealer growth in the 8-K document published on April 7, 2021.

As the table shows, the gain in unit volume since 2001 has resulted, in most years, from an increase in the number of active dealers partially offset by a reduction in volume per dealer. Prior to the pandemic, we faced two challenges in growing unit volume. First, increased competition was making it more difficult to enroll new dealers and more difficult to retain those who had already enrolled, since they had more alternatives to choose from. In addition, increased competition was putting downward pressure on volume per dealer. Second, as the number of active dealers increased, it became harder to grow at the same rate. The impact of these challenges is apparent starting in 2016. After rapid growth in 2015, active dealer growth slowed each year from 2016 to 2019. Last year, the pandemic added a third challenge. Starting in March, we experienced a significant decline in the demand for our product as authorities placed limits on economic activity in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Those same restrictions hampered the ability of our field sales force to conduct in-person meetings with dealers, which reduced the sales force's effectiveness. Unit volume in the first quarter declined by 10.1% from the same period of the prior year. Unit volume increased by 5.7% in the second quarter as stimulus payments increased demand. But the impact was temporary, and unit volume fell by 8.8% and 18.1% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The following table summarizes the trend in the number of active dealers from 2001 to 2020:

Source: 8-K filed on April 7, 2021

Biggest Risk: Regulation

I am not very familiar with laws and regulations in the subprime lending industry. That aside, as a result of the consumer-oriented nature of the industry in which CACC operates they are subject to various laws and regulations. The current short % of float sits at about 18%. The main investment thesis for short sellers is a regulatory change. Short sellers believe the regulation in this industry will get drastically stricter which would decrease CACC's profits. Steve Eisman's largest short position as of January 22, 2021, was CACC and he explained his reasoning in this video. According to the Q1 10-Q, CACC and Commonwealth of Massachusetts reached an agreement in principle to settle this lawsuit, and as a result, CACC estimated a loss of $27.2mm to settle Massachusetts's claims.

Here is the full text from the 10-Q filed on April 29, 2021:

On August 30, 2020, we were served with a complaint, filed by the Attorney General in Massachusetts Superior Court in Suffolk County, alleging that the Company engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices in subprime auto lending, debt collection, and asset-backed securitizations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in violation of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Law, M.G.L. c. 93A. The complaint seeks injunctive relief, restitution, disgorgement, civil penalties, and payment of the Commonwealth's attorney's fees and costs. On March 15, 2021, the court entered an order denying a motion by the Company to dismiss four of the Commonwealth's seven claims and granting in part and denying in part a motion by the Commonwealth for partial summary judgment on three of its claims. On April 27, 2021, the Company and the Commonwealth reached an agreement in principle to settle this lawsuit, and, as a result, we have estimated a probable loss of $ 27.2 million, all of which was recognized as a contingent loss during the first quarter of 2021.

It is definitely true that there are certain practices that CACC needs to change and certain laws that need to adapt. However, I am not sure if the whole industry and regulation around it will be changed. I see regulatory changes as a risk to this company and I will account for that risk in my discount rate, but I don't see it as a major risk factor that could bankrupt the company or anything as such.

Management

CACC seems to have capable and responsible management. What I like about the company is that they don't try to grow their number of active dealers and pool of loans fast. The company prefers to focus on the quality of dealers and loans to gradually grow the business. I believe high insider ownership (more than 25%) is the main reason for having conservative underwriting practices.

Valuation

Any type of company should be valued based on three factors: Return on equity (ROE), price-to-book ratio (P/B), and reinvestment rate. Common shareholders are the equity owners, so investors need to value the company by looking at how much they are earning on their equity (ROE) and what multiple of equity they pay to become owners of the equity (P/B). Over a long period of time (15+ year) a company's stock return is approximately equal to the average ROE and the entry/exit P/B multiple becomes much less relevant. Over a short period of time (let us say less than 5 years), the stock return will be much more dependent on the entry/exit P/B multiple the investor pays rather than ROE. Each year's earnings can be either distributed, reinvested in the business, or a combination of both. A higher capacity of reinvestment enables the company to earn more (dollar amount) on its equity in the years ahead and generate compounded returns for the shareholders.

The average ROE during the 1992-2020 period is 23.3%. The beginning and ending P/B multiples are 9.02x and 2.94x. Therefore, the multiple changed by a factor of 3 during this period. Even though the P/B multiple changed drastically during this period, the stock return was about 19.5% (1992-2020) which is close to what the business generated on its equity. As I mentioned before, a stock return over a long period of time cannot be much higher or lower than what the business generates on its equity regardless of the entry/exit multiples and this was just an illustration of that fact.

The chart below shows the ROE for the past 29 years:

Source: 8-K filed on April 7, 2021

Is past performance a good indicator to predict future performance? In my estimation, the answer is yes. The economic moat has widened for CACC over the years as they have strengthened their relationship with the dealers. On the downside, they are under much more pressure from regulatory scrutiny these days. Overall, the company's prospect has not changed much, and the past ROE is still a good indicator to predict future performance.

As was discussed above, it is becoming harder for CACC to increase the number of active dealers. Moving forward, the company will have less room for reinvestment as it is reaching a mature state. I predict they will start paying out dividends or increase the share repurchase program (they have been buying back their shares very aggressively since 2010. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding dropped from 30 million in 2010 to 17.7 million in 2020). Because of that, the company will be slightly less of a compounding machine in the future compared to the past two decades.

Therefore, I believe the stock's return will be lower than its historical average ROE of 23% and it will return about 15% annually. This means that with a discount rate of 15% the current stock price of $397 per share is justified and investors can expect to earn 15% annually. As I mentioned before, I account for the risk of regulatory changes by having a higher discount rate and a 15% discount rate is high enough to justify that risk.