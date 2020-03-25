Chris Watt/Getty Images Entertainment

The recent events surrounding AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) stock have taken many by surprise. It is the second time this year that users (or as they call themselves “apes”) of r/wallstreetbets were able to inflict massive losses on short sellers. However, it was different this time around as unlike last time when discount brokerages like Robinhood, Interactive Brokers (IB), etc. acted against retail investors and stopped them from buying stocks; it was prime brokerage Jefferies (JEF) which barred its institutional clients to short stock this time. Sure, some retail brokerages like TD Ameritrade (AMTD) also increase margin requirements for their retail clients but that was nothing as compared to outright blocking retail investors to purchase stocks and options which happened last time.

If we look at the recent sell-side commentary or even Seeking Alpha articles, almost no one has a bullish opinion on the stock. There is a plethora of bearish commentary out there whether it is Whitney Tilson calling the top just before the stock doubled again, sell-side analysts coming up with target price like $1, or even SA authors recommending selling the stock.

Something similar happened during GameStop (GME) saga. Short-sellers like Citron Research came up with negative commentary when the stock was rising, sell-side price targets suggested (and still suggests) significantly lower fair value, and even well-regarded academicians like NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran came up with a fair value of $47 per share for the company. While it is easy to dismiss this price volatility as temporary dislocation, the stock price of GME hasn’t corrected back to the pre squeeze levels even after several months following the squeeze. Instead, some sell-side analysts have increased their target price.

So, a question arises – what are the factors that short-sellers and Wall Street analysts are missing in these cases? Are these moves just flukes or are there some fundamental aspects one needs to consider? I believe there is a fundamental aspect to these moves which mainstream analysts and short-sellers are missing when they are coming up with price targets like $1 for AMC.

Betting Against Management

Short-selling is a tough profession. It is not only a bet on the fact that a company’s business (or a country’s economy – if you are shorting the index) is on a decline or will be facing significant headwinds but also the fact that those in charge (Government in case of country and management in case of a company) can do nothing about it. I believe it’s the latter part where most of the short sellers are getting it wrong.

I have seen professional fund managers betting against the market post great recession, questioning how long Federal Reserve’s easing and Government stimulus can sustain. Only after a significant hit to their performance did they realized - it is never profitable to bet against Fed. Even last year, during Covid-driven correction, experienced fund managers like Bill Ackman were out with quotes like “America will end as we know it”. He was smart and experienced enough to quickly reverse his position in just a few days as Federal Reserve and Treasury acted but underestimating what a Government can and will do to avoid a recession is a mistake that many short-sellers make. Even the most respected investor of our time Warren Buffett sold his shares in airlines last year, underestimating the Government’s will to save jobs in the industry.

On the individual stock front, Tesla (TSLA) is a great example where many short sellers were piled up and questioned if the company can be profitable and maintain its leadership position in the EV industry with its peers catching up. Not only did the company turn profitable and maintain its leadership position, but it is also making good progress in self-driving cars which can be a very big market in the future. It was a tough time for Elon Musk but in the end, his management and leadership skills triumphed over the skepticism of short-sellers like Jim Chanos and David Einhorn.

The first mistake short-sellers and most of the Wall Street analysts are making with AMC is betting that management (the current one or the new – in case there is a change) cannot turn around the business. They did the same in the case of GameStop. Even when Ryan Cohen took over and it was very clear that he will install a new management team, short-sellers continued to take bearish bets which proved costly. Betting that no management or no change in strategy will work for a company is a very risky proposition.

Now some readers may argue that AMC has seen around $8 mn of insider selling as the stock has rallied. Doesn't this mean management is itself skeptical of the potential turnaround? I disagree. If you look at insider sales in the current rally, it is much less than what happened in January and March. Further, retail activism is itself a new phenomenon and many insiders are conservative investors who do not understand the mechanics here. So, they might like to take the risk off but this sale isn't a sign that the business can't be turned around. Even in GME's case, there was a good deal of selling from insiders in January at significantly lower prices compared to where it is now. It didn't impact Ryan Cohen's turnaround plans.

Betting that Old Economy companies can’t compete

The second and somewhat related mistake which short-sellers are making is assuming old economy companies will never learn and be able to compete against the new rivals. This was certainly true a decade ago. When Amazon (AMZN) was in its initial phases of growth, many Brick and Mortar retailers underestimated the risk and their businesses got decimated. However, times have changed now and many old-economy companies are competing well with their upstart rivals as managements have learned to adapt.

For example, when Amazon entered industrial MRO markets, existing distributors like Fastenal (FAST) and Grainger (GWW) not only defended their position but also continued to post revenue, earnings, and share price growth.

Another good example is CarMax (KMX). A few years back, it was getting a very low P/E multiple and trading at half the current price as investors were worried about the emerging competition from online used car retailer Carvana (CVNA). To counter it, CarMax also launched its online offering and has received decent traction. It is expecting double-digit sales CAGR for the next five years and the stock has done very well since I first wrote about the company back in December 2018.

A current example of this valuation discrepancy can be seen in the implied valuation of Warner Bros. Discovery – a company to be formed through a proposed merger between AT&T’s (T) Warner Media business and Discovery (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK). Despite HBO Max giving a good competition to Netflix (NFLX), this company is still getting valued at just 9x FY2023 EBITDA and 10.5x FY2020 EBITDA (if we go by the current price of Discovery’s C shares) versus Netflix’s over 34x EV/EBITDA.

Coming back to AMC, the key short thesis here is that consumers now prefer watching movies at home rather than in theaters. This argument conveniently ignores the fact that there is a big difference between watching a movie on mobile or television versus the big screen experience. AMC plans to use a part of its recently raised funds to upgrade theatres and improve the consumer experience. If they are able to create an enhanced movie-going experience that resonates with the customers, it might increase footfalls and arrest the decline that the business is currently witnessing. This might also create an opportunity to generate more revenues from the customers. Further, if AMC is able to catalyze industry consolidation thanks to its recently raised capital, it might be in a good position to negotiate with studios on the exclusive theatrical windows for the new movies. So, writing off AMC’s ability to stage a turnaround just because it is an old-economy stock is not correct.

Retail investors are also consumers

The third thing which bears are missing is that the retail investors are not only shareholders of the company but also its customers. If they decide to allocate more of their weekly entertainment expenses towards watching movies at AMC movie theaters, it can certainly improve the company’s top and bottom line. Management surely is doing its part to encourage these retail shareholders by giving free popcorn and exclusive screenings.

We saw a somewhat similar trend with GameStop which saw its sales and profit benefit as retail shareholders of r/WallStreetBets encourage each other to purchase games from GameStop. There are over 10 mn members of r/WallStreetBets. I believe a good number of them are based in the U.S. This is a big enough number of customers to turn around a business.

HODL investing

AMC’s 80% of shareholder base is now retail investors and management is now trying to connect with them and listening to what they have to say. This is somewhat like management listening to activist fund managers. However, unlike fund managers who have to care about their short to medium-term returns and are answerable to their investors, retail investors are answerable to no one. They have shown with GameStop that the myth that they are short-term shareholders who can be scared away by short sellers is wrong.

In the short term, fund managers who constantly talk with managements and have resources to perform channel checks, etc. have an advantage in terms of determining where the business is headed. However, in the long term, this advantage goes away. A retail investor who was using the iPhone in 2009 and invested in Apple (AAPL) after being convinced of its superiority over other phones would likely have done much better in terms of return than fund managers who constantly tried to predict quarterly earning beats and misses of Apple. Unlike fund managers, retail investors are not even under compulsion to sell a stock if it does extremely well and becomes an extraordinarily large part of their portfolio.

All companies love to have investors with a long-term view and in this regards many retail investors are better than fund managers. The Hold for Dear Life or HODL investing which r/WallStreetBets seems to be propagating actually can work for both investors (who are not at an information disadvantage in the long term) as well as the companies in which they are investing (which can take the strategic decisions from long-term perspective). Short-sellers clearly seem to be overlooking this factor. Even if we look at the companies like Tesla which have created immense value for shareholders, there were times when their stock price was under pressure due to short attacks or near-term headwinds. However, if you have an investor base that is looking for a really long-term investment horizon and you can raise funds at higher valuations to support long-term growth/turnaround plans - it becomes much easier for management to focus on what really matters for the business.

So, basically, when you are thinking about shorting a company like AMC favored by r/WallStreetBets, think about it as having a group of activist shareholders with a really long-term investment horizon and also a significant influence on the company’s customer base. Including these factors in your analysis might help you in preventing significant losses if you are a short seller.

The current average consensus price target for AMC is $5.25 with $1 being the lowest and $16 being the highest. For FY2022, when the business environment is expected to return to normal, the company’s sales are expected to be $4.79 bn (consensus expectations). According to the company’s latest 10-Q, the number of shares outstanding for the company was ~450 mn as of May 2, 2021. But there is a significant capital raise happening and I believe we can see total shares outstanding approaching ~550 mn when the company is done with its capital raises in the short term. So, at the average analyst target price of $5.25, sell-side analysts are expecting the company to have a market capitalization of $2,887 bn (based on 550 mn share count) and giving it a P/S ratio of ~0.60 based on FY2022 consensus sales expectation. They clearly were not modeling a turnaround or accounting for any of the factors I discussed above. The same thing must have happened with buy-side firms who would have ended up betting against a potential turnaround and were caught in this short squeeze.

Currently, the stock is trading at over 10 times the sell-side consensus price target. So, instead of getting a P/S ratio of 0.60x, it is commanding a P/S ratio higher than 6x. Where the stock eventually settles will depend on how much equity management can raise at the current valuations and how retail investors perceive the effectiveness of management strategy to turn around the business. But there is a good chance that the stock will settle at much higher levels compared to the $9 to $10 range it was trading in April. I am a conservative investor and the stock is not currently at the valuations where I will prefer buying it but short-selling it might not be a good strategy either. One way to profit from this price volatility is by selling cash-covered puts with a $10 strike price and September 17, 2021 expiry. These puts are trading around ~$0.67. So, if one writes these puts he/she can make 6.7% returns in the next 3 months (before commissions) and will start making losses only if the stock goes below $9.17. So, there is an attractive trading opportunity for options traders here.

But the really important takeaway here is not dismissing what is happening in AMC and what has happened in GameStop as a one-time, momentum-driven “madness of the crowd” event. Looking forward, short-sellers need to incorporate the “retail activism” phenomenon in their analysis, or else they will continue to face extreme losses.