Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock, issued by the largest and the most renowned coffee chain, has seen a monstrous rally this year. It still looks like there is still sales and earnings growth potential. Most of it is due to international markets, especially China. However, the company is highly overvalued right now. Please don't get me wrong. The stock price might carry on rising for a while but according to the company's valuation multiples, it is already quite overvalued. But let me explain this in a bit more detail.

Starbucks dominates the market

Starbucks is a rapidly expanding market leader with growth opportunities in Asia. The company is a US-quartered international coffee chain with a presence in many countries but most importantly the US, Canada, the UK, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Source: Statista

Although the company looks quite large and mature, it still has plenty of growth potential in terms of geography. For example, India and other Asian countries might be highly attractive opportunities. Right now, the Indian economy is suffering due to the Covid-19, but the Indian market generally has offered plenty of growth opportunities for international companies.

The company has by far overtaken its closest competitors in the US. As of the 2019 data, Starbucks had more stores than Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) and JAB-owned brands put together.

Market share of selected leading coffee chains in the United States as of October 2019, by number of outlets

Source: Statista 2021

The US is still Starbucks' core location. However, the amount of opened stores in the US is not rising as rapidly as it is rising in China. As you can see from the excerpt below, 332 stores in the US were opened, whereas 182 of them were closed. Quite different is the situation with the stores based in China. 613 of them were opened and only 32 of them were closed. So, it looks like the pace of growth is slowing down in the US and the Americas region in general, whereas the International segment, especially China, is flourishing.

Source: Starbucks' annual report, page 8

As concerns China, there are two major factors. First, Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY), used to be Starbucks' major competitor by revenue measure. However, after the notorious accounting scandal, when the company's management exaggerated its revenue figure by $310.5 million, Luckin Coffee is not anywhere as large and powerful as Starbucks. Even before the whole truth about Luckin cooking the books came out, the company did not even pretend to be profitable. However, analysts, myself included, considered the company to be highly innovative. Instead of traditional in-store coffee drinking, the company developed its own app allowing customers to order their favorite cup of coffee directly to their offices, homes, and university campuses.

It might look as if Starbucks is inferior in terms of customer service. But no. Starbucks does not just offer the takeaway alternative to traditional in-store coffee drinking, it also signed a partnership agreement with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER). The latter offers the opportunity to order Starbucks coffee online. It is then delivered directly to the customers. So, in that respect, everything is done for the customers' convenience.

It might seem as if Starbucks is already a mature company. That is absolutely true. It already has a well-established brand name and has been operating since 1971. What is more, one might wonder how much growth a coffee chain can really offer. After all, it is not a cryptocurrency or an EV company with plenty of growth potential. Nevertheless, its high growth rate is mostly due to developing countries where American habits are getting more and more popular. Among them is undoubtedly coffee drinking. Here China is one of the greatest markets simply because coffee is not a very common drink there just yet. However, the number of coffee consumers in China is growing at a fast pace. According to some analysts' estimates, between 2013 and 2019, the number of coffee drinkers rose by around 74%. At the same time, most people in China still drink tea. So, it looks like there is still quite a lot of growth potential.

Financial soundness and earnings history

Whilst the 2020 revenue and earnings decline was logical and expected, I still do not think that Starbucks has perfect financial health. Starbucks is currently rated as a Baa1 company by Moody's. It is a lower medium-grade credit rating. But let us have a look at some balance sheet data.

Below you could see the 2018-2020 balance sheets.

Source: Starbucks' 2020 annual report, page 54

Source: Starbucks' 2019 annual report, page 50

But I would like to touch on the two key metrics, namely the cash and cash equivalents and the equity/deficit balance. The former metric has shown great improvements between 2019 and 2020. This is significant since 2020 was associated with many pandemic-related store closures.

However, in my view, the equity figures are truly frightening. In the last three years, the company only had a positive equity figure in 2018. But in 2020, it was $(7,794.4) mln, the highest deficit in the last three years. In my opinion, this is not inspiring at all. In fact, the company's total liabilities far exceeded its assets, which is not a sign of great financial health.

Source: Starbucks' annual report, page 27

As concerns the company's earnings and revenue history, it paints rather an optimistic picture. Total net revenues declined only slightly in 2020. But it is more than explicable since most of the company's stores were closed for quite a long time period in China and the US.

However, the closures led to a much more dramatic decline in the company's earnings-per-share (EPS) figure, which is not a sign of the company's efficiency, in my view.

Source: Prepared by the author based on the company's data

Source: Prepared by the author based on the company's data

Luckily for the shareholders, the dividends were not cut by much in 2020. They decreased from the figure of $1.49 in 2019 to $1.23 in 2020. The 2020 dividend coverage ratio was really low. However, in 2019, it totaled 1.95, which was reasonable. Starbucks' estimated forward dividend yield is 1.61%, whereas if we take the 2020 dividend, we will only get a yield of 1.1%.

The earnings and dividend picture does not look inspiring right now, but if we consider the massive reopenings and the general economic rebound, Starbucks has an opportunity to raise its revenue and earnings figures.

Valuations

But are not the general economic optimism and the company's bright growth future already factored in the stock quotes? In my view, they are. In fact, the stock is highly overvalued right now.

Data by YCharts

If we look at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio history, we will see that it has never been as high as it is now. I appreciate the 2020 results were special due to the economic headwinds.

Data by YCharts

The forward P/E ratio of around 37 looks much more favorable, indeed. However, this figure already takes into account quite high earnings estimates. But even if we assume the estimates are very accurate, a P/E of 37 is quite high. The average P/E for the S&P 500 has historically ranged from 13 to 15.

The company currently does not even have any price-to-book (P/B) ratio since, as I have mentioned before, Starbucks' liabilities exceed its assets.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Starbucks is a true star in terms of growth, brand recognition, and business reputation. It has tremendous opportunities to expand further in international markets. However, its balance sheet, earnings stability, low dividends, and most importantly its excessive overvaluation do not make this stock a great buy right now, in my opinion. At the same time, the massive reopenings, the high likelihood of better earnings results soon are sound arguments for the long-term shareholders to hold their Starbucks stock, I think.