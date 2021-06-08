Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Call June 8, 2021 12:15 PM ET

David Tarantino

Okay Good morning or good afternoon depending on where you are. I'm David Tarantino, now the restaurants analyst at Baird. I'm thrilled to welcome the team from Chipotle to join us today. As many of you know, Chipotle is the leader in the fast casual segment in the restaurants industry with a brand that has established incredible standards of quality in terms of food quality, and also has generated really strong financial returns for shareholders. So, I'm pleased to welcome several members of the management team today, including Chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol; CFO, Jack Hartung; and the rest of the finance team here. So, maybe – well welcome everybody. Thank you for joining.

Yeah, good morning. Good to be.

Good morning.

Great. Brian, I thought a good place to start, would be, you know, as you think about, you joined the company about three years ago, a little over three years ago, and you had a vision for growing Chipotle into a $10 billion plus brand with 5,000 locations and average unit volumes of 2.5 million, so lot’s changed and you made a lot of progress over the past three years. So, I just wanted to see if you would maybe share some thoughts on what your current vision is for the brand, now that you've kind of gone through the last three years?

Yeah, sure. Well, definitely a lot has happened in the last three years and really proud of the team and the culture that we've created over that time, and then obviously, the results that we've delivered. You know, I would say, one of the things that I probably didn't anticipate was getting to that 2.5 million as fast as it looks like we've gotten there. So, you know, as we've been talking about it, we don't see any reason why we can't get to 3 million, 3.5 million average unit volumes in, you know, the very near term, and then still deliver, you know, that 6,000 plus new unique opportunity.

So, we've, kind of, as a group always said 2.5 was more of an emotional milestone, versus necessarily the destination point. And, you know, with the growth of our digital business, now doing, you know, call it, $2 billion, $3 billion, translating to about, you know, a million dollars of AUV per restaurant or a little more. And then the dining room’s coming back, combined with, you know, great operations, smart execution on the menu, and this ongoing digital system that I believe we can continue to grow.

Now, there's no reason why you can't quickly get yourself to 3 million, 3.5 million and then obviously, really exciting margins to accompany that. So, there's a lot of powerful growth to be had, and I was just talking about the U.S. opportunity. You know, we're still in the early days now of using our stage gate process to validate Europe, and then obviously, we'll continue to assess when the right time is to go beyond even Europe, but to answer the question about the original goal of 2.5 and you know, call it 5,000 restaurants, I'd say, we've kind of pivoted to now going well beyond 3 million, and probably closer to 6,000 restaurants, and, you know, having a lot of growth in our digital business and a lot of growth in our dining room is kind of the future we see.

Great, thank you. And can you maybe just describe the path to 3.5 million? You know, I do think about what needs to happen to get there. Is it just a matter of recapturing a lot of the in-restaurant traffic and holding on to the digital sales or you envisioning that differently if you were to get to that level?

Yeah, look, I don't know exactly what that split will be David, but, you know, look, our restaurants, the dining rooms, without a digital business were definitely at the capacity to do $2.5 million worth of sales. We've demonstrated we can do over $1 million of sales digitally. And now with the new equipment that we put in, that enabled us to launch quesadilla for the digital business, and the fact that we got 20 some – so how many million?

21.

21 million people in our rewards program. You can see how we now have equipment and technology that will allow us to grow our digital business from where it is today. And then look, our dining room experience I think is the way people want to experience dining. It's like great customization, terrific ingredients, excellent value, terrific speed, and then a great seat. You know, so if you want to sit in the restaurant, it's a great seat. If you want to get it to go, you've got that option, too.

So, I think our strategies that we put in place are the right strategies to continue the growth path forward. What that split is? I don't know, but I think there's growth in both kind of businesses call it the digital make line business and the frontline business.

Got it. Maybe segueing to growth, I guess what, how do you think about unit expansion, which is kind of one of the key engines of the growth story here? So, you know, you've laid out a target, you know, to get to about 200, gross openings this year? I mean, where could that go over time? Is that is that 200 to sort of on your way to a higher number. And I guess how are you thinking about growth as it relates to the next few years?

Yeah, look, I think, you said it well. It’s like, probably 200 on our way to a higher number. The good news is, the demand for Chipotle is really high. The number one barrier that consumers tell us is access, and is both physical access. I think we've done a pretty good job on the digital access, but the physical access is still one of the number – it is the number one barrier to Chipotle. So, as we continue to open Chipotle lanes, and you know, our traditional Chipotle, we continue to get great returns, you know, we're on track, definitely to do our 200 plus this year, and we'll continue growing from there. Because I think we've got now the operational capability, and we're building the people capability.

So, you know, how high does that go? I think it'll, frankly, the more of us making sure we've got the right people capability for the speed at which we open them. Because the economics are there, the landlords want us and the sites are ripe. So, you know, I don't know if want to add anything to that Jack.

Yeah, I just think, you know, David, when we think about, you know, the 200 this year is a step up from what we did the year before. The inventory building is going, you know, really well now. Other restaurant companies are back in the market now. So, we're bumping into them, but generally, landlords want us in our buildings. I feel good about the pipeline and I definitely agree with Brian, that the 200 is on our way to something higher than that. And as we've always been, you know, very careful about the one thing that we have to make sure we don't do is out outgrow our people pipeline. And so some of the steps we took recently is to make sure our pipeline keeps up with our growth, and we feel good about that as well.

Got it. Do you think Chipotle could be a double-digit unit growth company or is that too lofty in terms of the number that that would require?

I think it could be in the ballpark of that, but we've never set a, you know, percentage of existing. It's more been about on the ground what does the inventory building look like, like for the quality sites in the areas that we're looking? How well, is that going? And what's our people pipeline look like? And if you get the right intersection of those two, the right number will fall out. You know, a lot of companies will say we're going to shoot for X number, or X percent, and [then come hell or high water] they're shooting for that. And ours is a little bit more organic and a little bit more, let's get the right mix of those two things. Could theoretically lead to something that's 10%, which would be in the 300. I think there's that possibility, but you know, we're always away from that right now.

Yeah, makes sense. And Jack, can you give us a refresher on what your unit economic model looks like at the current? I guess we're targeted, you know, volumes and margins, you know, from both units, and then how much different Chipotle is relative to [the traditional you]?

Yeah, listen the economics continue, David on our new restaurants continue to be very, very, very strong. I mean, out of the box, the average restaurant is, you know, generating cash and cash return in that kind of 40% range. And keep in mind, the restaurants open up and then they are, in year one, they are our highest [comping restaurants]. And the margins in the first year are a little bit bumpy too. You know, when you open up new restaurant, you're not as efficient.

So, it's not too long that 40% turns into a 60, 65, approaching 70%. And I would say the gap between a Chipotle lane versus a non- Chipotle link is about 10 full percentage points, meaning, you know, if a non-Chipotle lane opens up at a 40% cash on cash, Chipotle lane on average, because of higher volume and higher margins, is probably more than 50% range. So, it's fully, you know, 10% above a non-Chipotle lane. So that's obviously why we're leaning in and why we've announced that we expect to open at least 70% of our restaurants is you’ll have its [full lane].

Great. Thank you for that detail. And while we're on the subject of growth, Brian, can you give or Jack, can you give an update on international and higher? I think we got some markets that are in the stage gate process, and I guess when does international in your mind become a bigger part of the story?

Yeah look, I'm very excited about what our learning plans are for Europe. I feel like we've now put the digital system into Europe, which gives us a new tool as part of our opening approach. And now we also have varying formats, you know, from small to the traditional size Chipotle that you've seen, although – so I'm – what I mean small, you know, as small as a dark kitchen only all the way to a full Chipotle.

Okay. And then we're wrapping it now with our digital system. So, everybody has a digital make line, and then you obviously have that frontline experience. And we just opened a restaurant, I guess it was about two weeks ago in a town in Chiswick, and then we're about open a new one here in Clapham about, I think next week, or maybe it might even be today, June 8 tonight.

It’s this week.

Yeah. So, it's this week. And what I love about this is, we'll have all these different formats now in various trade areas so that we get clarity on hey, what's the one that gives us the best return with highest probability of success? And, you know, look, COVID has slowed us down. Our plan was to do this about a year ago to have these things built and already have a year of learning in it, but you know, we're probably, you know, 18, 24 months out before we get great learning on the sites that we're opening, but, you know, it's, I think it's the right disciplined approach. And, you know, we're a week or two into some of these openings, and they're off to a good start.

Great. And is the plan, I guess, you know, if you like what you see, will you accelerate fairly quickly over there or will it be more of a, you know, how long will it, I guess, how long will it take before this becomes a meaningful driver?

Brian Niccol

David Tarantino

Brian Niccol

So, you know, that's been, I think the brand has been really powerful, and has only gotten stronger. And then, you know, specifically as you think about the tactics underneath it, look, our digital system continues to be a flywheel that continues to grow. We just added the quesadilla platform to it. That was back in March. You know, for our menu, just to keep it I think, relevant.

We did cauliflower rice, obviously, that's going to be coming off and then we probably have some news that we'll do in the back half of this year. And that's kind of the cadence, we're getting into, you know one item out every six months and it's all about keeping the menu relevant and very much in front of culture. You know, and then look, I think our operations, did a phenomenal job throughout the pandemic.

So, people stayed with us and then as the dining rooms open, frankly, we need to get back to being great at throughput again. You know, I think as our team members get used to having a line again, and moving people down the line and our customers get used to moving down the line again, we're going to continue to grow from here. And, you know, that's what I love about where we are right now, you know, as I get to go visit restaurants. It's great to see the lines back, I wish they would be moving a little faster. But that will happen. And I'm already starting to see that happen.

You know, in places where the dining rooms have been open longer that's already happening. So, look, those strategies have great operations, you know, using a disciplined approach to innovation, so that we keep our innovation, you know, within our operating model, and then making sure that it's customer centric, it's working, and then continue to build the brand, is another key piece of the puzzle. So, now we're going to keep doing it, because it's working.

Yeah. That makes sense. One question I had about your, maybe a little bit shorter-term in nature, you know, around your second quarter guidance, the guidance you gave for same store sales implied a deceleration, if I look at a two-year comp metric, you know, versus what you had been running even in the fourth quarter, and in the first quarter, so I guess, you know, can you maybe elaborate on the reasons why, you know, that might be the case, or whether, you know, that guidance was conservative or how are you thinking about it when you issued the guidance?

Brian Niccol

You know, and it's one of those crazy moments in time, where you just have to remind yourself, when you look at it on [two-year basis], it's like, look, we are performing, we have strength, we have, I would say, a lot of brand tailwind driven by the initiatives that we have, as well as the goodwill behind the brand. And, you know, as we talk, where we started this conversation, it's like, you know, you could say, maybe we're conservative, maybe it should be higher, maybe it should be lower. What I keep the eye of the prize on is, we're going to 3 million, 3.5 million and thousands more restaurants. So, you know, you can tell me what you think about the second quarter, I think we're doing a great job with the strategies and where we're ultimately going.

Hey, David, just to add one more thing. I mean, listen, we look at your report that comes out every week, as well, where you do the survey of what the trends are. And there's something happening in April, and to Brian's point, we weren't sure how the next chapter would unfold. But we started to see that industry wide with our sales as well. So, something whether it was, you know, maybe the stimulus, you know, the previous stimulus, may be wearing off or just something going on with the reopening. So, it feels like our results, you know, is just somewhat mirrored. You know, when we were looking at this in April, for the guidance mirror to what's happening in the industry, it's just a little bit of a leveling off going on.

Yeah. Make sense. On digital, I wanted to, sort of get, kind of the interplay with what's happening within in-restaurant transactions returning and what's happening in the digital channel, I guess, are you seeing the digital sales stick as some of these in-restaurant transactions come back? I guess what are you seeing so far?

Brian Niccol

David Tarantino

Brian Niccol

I think they're better than they were when people order them on the front line, and we use that tortillas, I know they are better for a lot of reasons. We're faster, the product is hotter, the cheese is really melted, and, you know, I think, what's the line is, like it's a whole new way to Chipotle. And people are – they're liking it. They love the idea of being able to dip it into our [guacamole and sour cream]. So, it's kind of lot of legs, man. And, you know, I think I've talked about it. I'm a sucker for that barbacoa quesadilla, it’s tough to beat. So, my wife asked me, why am I ordering a burrito and the quesadilla? And I'm like, are you trying to say something? But it's really good.

I agree. Is that, Brian, do you have a vision for that becoming an in-restaurant item, as opposed to just a digital make line item or are you pretty happy with it just being digital only?

Brian Niccol

David Tarantino

Brian Niccol

Now, I think Jack, and I have said this over and over again, we really prefer not to take pricing, but it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed, and make sure that we had the pipeline of people to support our growth. And then with that, we've taken some pricing to cover some of that investment. So – but, you know, to date, our value proposition is as strong as it was before we had to make some of these moves. Jack might want to add something.

Yeah, just the only other thing, David is, you know, there are some inflation pressures that we're all feeling, the whole industry is feeling, even outside our industry is feeling, right now it's on labor. You know, ingredient [indiscernible] talk about it. And we'll see where that leads as well. So, it feels like the industry is going to have to react. Our approach was to get in front of this and lead, to first invest in our people and then to do the right thing. So, we can pass that through. So, it feels like the right thing at the right time. And it feels like the industry is now going to have to either do something similar or play some kind of catch up. Otherwise, you'll just lose the staffing game, and if you lose the staffing game in this business, it's not going to end well.

Yeah. High correlation to being staffed in delivering sales.

Makes sense. Can you remind us how much pricing you are taking in this latest round? Is that?

Yeah, it's in that 40-ish, you know, 3.5 to 4, something like that, David, depending on how the product mix shakes out. And the intent there was to basically cover the dollar cost of the increase in wages. Okay, not to protect margin, but to cover the dollar cost. And, you know, we'll see how the rest of the year unfolds. And, you know, see what our margins do.

See what resistance, if any, we see and then see what happens to the labor markets. But, you know, so far, we'd like how things have played out so well – you know, so far, in terms of the response to the increase both from our existing people, as well as applicants as well. So that part of the move was the most important part, and we're pleased with how that's gone so far.

Yeah. Got it. And then on the margins, I don't think we can complete the discussion here without talking about this matrix that you've laid out. So, I guess, Jack, how are you, I guess, what's your confidence level of being able to get to that matrix? I think you had previously said by the end of the year.

Yeah. Listen, David, the mechanics are now changed. Okay. So, this idea of this handy 2.5 versus 25%, are going to be challenged by just what I'll call mechanics. And for example, the move that we just took is going to, on an annual basis, push up our volume a $100,000, okay. And we won't get margin for that. All right. So what I just mentioned to you, you take about a 4% price increase to cover the dollar cost of the extra labor, while you're now at a higher sales volume, you've got the same cash flow that margin is actually going to be a little bit lower.

So, the algorithm mechanics are going to be very, very different. So, I think what you'll see us do over the next few quarters is talk about what the adjusted algorithm will look like. The profitability will be the same or greater, but in terms of just the relative, what's the margin doesn't line up, you know, perfectly to [2.5 and 25], that's going to have to be restated a bit. But in terms of our profitability, our ability to drive, you know, either at or in the ballpark of the industry leading margins, we think all that still applies, but just the mechanics will be a little bit differently going forward.

Great. So, I understand this is just a mathematical exercise as opposed to a change in confidence and being able to deliver, kind of gross profit in-line with what you thought previously?

Jack Hartung

If you calculate that same cash flow, you probably move your margin down about 80 basis points or something like that. So, there's a mechanical difference, yeah we're making the exact same amount of money. All right. So, from a return standpoint, which is the most important thing, the things that, you know, we talked about, in your earlier questions, our returns of opening up new restaurants and getting a 40% return growing to 60%, 70% over a few year period, that's all preserved. Okay, but [they cannot] have just the algorithm, it's just going to have to be redefined a bit as we move forward.

David Tarantino

