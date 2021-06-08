Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference Call June 8, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Jennifer Hamann - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kenny Rocker - Executive Vice President, Marketing and Sales

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Tom Wadewitz

Hello. This is Tom Wadewitz. This is the second session of the day at UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference. A second session on the transport track. It’s pleasure for me to have Union Pacific with us. We have Jennifer Hamann, the CEO. And we have Kenny Rocker, the Head of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer. Brad Stock, I think he is making things happen with us as well. So, thanks to all three of you for joining us.

Jennifer, I'm going to hand it to you and then, I think you've got some slides and Kenny as well, and then we'll go to the fireside. So, thank you for joining us.

Jennifer Hamann

All right. Great. Well, thanks Tom and good morning to you. Good morning everybody. There are slides that accompany our prepared comments this morning, and they're going to be shown in the video chat, but they can also be found on our Investor website next to the webcast for the event.

And of course, before we start, I do want to remind everybody that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. So, please refer to the website and SEC filings for additional information about our risk factors.

So, if you turn to slide three, this is a snapshot of our current network operations. And as you can see, following the weather events in February and March, our productivity and service products have improved, but not to the levels that we expect. There continue to be impacts from the disruptive supply chains, particularly within intermodal space, which when coupled with the continued volume strain are challenging, both our service and efficiency today. Travel fluidity and cycle times across the network though are improving, our service reliability has measured by trip plan compliance has also come up off the lows of earlier this year, but still in the room for further gains.

Locomotive and workforce productivity remained strong as we use our resources more efficiently and train length remained solid with both April and May coming in around 9,400 feet. As you may hear from Kenny in the moment, we have a great opportunity to capture new business and demand is strong, but it's imperative that we made continued improvement to our service product to meet our customer needs.

Kenny?

Kenny Rocker

Yes. So, thanks Jennifer and good morning. So, starting on slide four. Looking at the second quarter volumes as of June 2nd on the slide, we're showing both the year-over-year and the sequential changes. The comparison versus 2020, up 26% is obviously influenced by the onset of the pandemic and last year's economic shutdowns. Comparing to the first quarter, volumes are 7% or up 7% on a seven-day average, which is a more meaningful number as it reflects both the recovery from first quarter weather events, as well as continuing economic strength.

Looking at in a little deeper by business team, all lines are seeing a sequential improvement in our coal, fertilizer and beverage business. Industrial has made some sequential improvements and rock and metal were worse. Industrial chemicals and plastics have recovered to levels seeing harness of the weather impact in the south. Overall, in an industrial, there are encouraging signs, but still have progress to be made. Premium continues to be driven by very strong intermodal shipments.

Restocking and e-commerce continue to drive demand we see in that business. Automotive remain significantly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage, with increasing signs that could now persist into the third quarter.

Moving onto slide five. We hit hard our commercial growth initiatives at Investor Day to the strength to demonstrate how we plan to outperform the market over the next three years. Some of you have asked what's different now and what gives us confidence that we can achieve the positive volume growth, forecast that we've laid out. Today, I want to be clear on how we plan to do it.

Our growth plan is focused on four key pillars, grow the PSR, transform the sales culture, advance the customer experience, expand our network reach. First, let's start now grow the PSR. We will continue to leverage our PSR driven and proved service product and lower cost structure within that to win new business. Our enhanced service product is opening up new markets where we can compete and on with trucks, we are taking advantage of it in markets like renewable diesel where our reliable manifest service product provides a consistent supply of inbound feedstocks to producers as well as handle that outbound product.

The second pillar is transforming our sales culture. We have a move layers in our organization, invested in new technology tools and change the compensation structure of our team to support hunter mentality to win business, but it can't really though just be marketing and sales that changes the entire company needs to transform its mindset and truly oriented towards growth.

The third pillar is advancing the customer experience. And that's where we're close collaboration with our new CIO, Rahul Jalali. We are meeting with the customers to better understand the barriers to do business with business at UP. We are almost transforming his technology team to be product development focused, and more to improve the customer experience.

The final pillar and where I plan to spend a little bit more time today is expanding our network reach. This is where we can unleash the great strength of our UP franchise with our improved service product to reach more customers. One way that we do that is to integrate deeper within supply chains to participate in the markets. For example, in the beverage markets, we have aligned with Constellation to convert more of their business to rail, and we are excited to participate in the emerging seltzer market. Our Loup subsidiary continuing to enter deeper into the auto parts markets, given their strong relationships with OEMs. Recently, Ford awarded both the opportunity to move inbound auto parts for the launch of their new 2022 Bronco at their Michigan assembly plant.

Expanding our network reach also includes developing new locations on UP to serve our customers. This includes the use of our focus sites program, which currently features over 25 shovel-ready sites on our rail network. One premier site is Prime, the 3,000-acre industrial park, just south of Dallas. Prime Pointe is strategically located close to major interstates and adjacent to our Dallas Intermodal Terminal. One great example of leveraging Prime Pointe is the collaboration we made with KTN to design Dallas to Dock product, which provides plastic produces optionality for their actual product. KTN recently completed an expansion of their warehouse space and additional packaging lines that doubles its capacity. Prime Pointe is a great speed to market solution for our customers, but we have others across the network as well.

Finally, we also expand our network reach to the development of new service offerings. In January, we launch our Twin Cities Intermodal Terminal, filling the impact of their intermodal service to the growing market in the Midwest. More recently, we announced three additional exciting advantages. First is our collaboration with Savage to construct Idaho’s First Intermodal Rail Terminal in our rail yard Pocatello. The terminal provides the match back opportunities to use westbound empty containers to export hay and other agricultural on through the Pacific Northwest. The terminal was expected to be operational later this month.

Second is our new global four grain transload facility in Chicago, which is designed to increase the competitiveness of our international intermodal market segment. We expect to begin operations early in the fourth quarter, just in time for fall harvest. And the new facility creates the most competitive grain export program in the Chicago marketplace, the co-location we are creating a more efficient supply chain by eliminating train as the containerized loading takes place directly at Global IV.

Turning to slide six. Finally, we are very excited about our new Inland Empire Intermodal Terminal Union Pacific directly in the heart of this massive import distribution region, Southern California. Today, there are only 2 million imports trucked from the ports of LA and Long Beach into the Inland Empire. Conservatively, we expect the Inland Empire Intermodal market size to be around 1.5 million units. Later this month, we introduced our pop-up ramp, capable of producing 45,000 lifts within our West Colton Yard. We will begin our first intermodal presence in this region. We will continue to increase our footprint as we demonstrate our commitment to our intermodal network and take advantage of Union Pacific's franchise to serve new markets.

So with that, I'll turn it back over to Jennifer to wrap it all up.

Jennifer Hamann

Thanks Kenny. So, turning to slide seven. As we stated in our first quarter earnings, this slow start to the year has not dampened our expectation to demonstrate improvement across all three performance drivers in 2021, volume, price, and productivity.

Sitting here today, we're still very confident in our full year growth target of around 6%. And as a reminder, that 6% outlook is a net number, as it reflects the two percentage point combined impact of loss whole volumes, as well as the year-over-year decline and other energy shipments such as crude oil and frac sand. The volume strength we've seen in the second quarter, and as Kenny just discussed, is very encouraging. Although, we are still watching, as he mentioned that semiconductor shortage, which has now carried into the third quarter. Our guidance around full year pricing, productivity and operating ratio improvement closer to the 200 side of that 150 to 200 basis points guidance range, all remain intact.

I do have a couple below the line items that I want to highlight for you quickly, that will primarily impact the second quarter. First, we issued an 8-K on May 27th, recognizing pretax gains in $50 million and other income in the quarter from the sale of Burnham yard in Colorado. In addition, the states of Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Idaho have lowered their corporate income tax rates, which combined result in an approximately $45 million reduction in deferred taxes in the second quarter. This will lower our quarterly effective tax rate to around 22.5% and our full year 2021 rate will be closer to 23%. The impact earnings per share in the quarter from both of the land sale and the tax rate changes is $0.12.

Our capital spending plan remains at $2.9 million for the year, well above our long-term guidance at the low 15% of revenue as we generate capacity with our PSR focus and we will remain -- are committed to our industry-leading dividend payout ratio, as well as strong share repurchases. We can plan, as I said previously, to return approximately $6 billion to shareholders in 2021 through share repurchases, and that includes our recently announced $2 million in ASR.

So, with that Tom, we'll turn it back over to you to start the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tom Wadewitz

Great. Thanks, Jennifer. So, why don't I start with -- I've got a couple for Kenny, I think just on the markets and are you offered some helpful comments. Which markets have been -- have seen a pretty strong sequential lift and seem to be really at a strong level? And in which markets do you think are maybe delayed still a bit by supply chain, that would have further room to ramp up as we look forward?

Kenny Rocker

So, our premium business, and when I say premium, I don’t refer into our intermodal business, has been pretty strong and bold, sequentially and year-over-year. When we talk about intermodal, I am referring to our international intermodal business, which is pretty strong, the domestic business, and I'll call it parts of it really is e-commerce sector. Our growing business has been very, very strong. I'm not sure we've seen growing volumes at this level in the second quarter and recent times at least.

And then there's still a lot of skepticism out as if I take things we're concerned about from a market perspective on these semiconductor issues. Going back in March, I would've said, I thought I would've cleared off six weeks from then and I worked at, the same thing in April. Now we believe that we should get to close to normalized sometime at the beginning of the third quarter, but that's still then kind of a way you see scenario.

Tom Wadewitz

So, when you think about that semiconductor impact, is that really just kind of auto supply chain and finished vehicles, or is that hitting you in other segments as well?

Kenny Rocker

We're not able to see the impact in the other segments. There are going to be some impact, but I'm referring to both the finished vehicles and the auto part sector. That's where we see it up and in center [ph].

Tom Wadewitz

So, do you have visibility to a further ramp in third quarter or that kind of remains to be seen in terms of how the chip issue plays out?

Kenny Rocker

So we sat down with customers here recently a ton of them, and they told us that they would expand that that reduction would come on around that time. Again, their skepticism there, because they've mentioned that before, but clearly that's the most term feedback that we received from our customers.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. What about other areas? I think you had some comments on plastics and industrial chemicals going to the pre-February weather level. I think that's what you said it. What about the kind of ramping industrial economy and further ramp in those segments? Is that something that you'd say there's a lot of kind of running room for that segment or for other industrial segments? Or how do you think about where we're at there and what could happen looking forward?

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. So, a couple of things. It's been encouraging to see -- the production rates have come back up and when they got issues -- with the weather issue back in February, even at the March. So, we are seeing that wrap up. We're seeing that all the industrial chemicals side, also a lot of the piece that go in to the plastics that we're making, and then we're also still bullish long-term on plastics and petchem markets. We still have another number of plants that are still going to come online this year and over the next couple years.

Tom Wadewitz

So, is it reasonable to think that kind of cyclical dynamic would give you some further lift in some of those industrial categories in second half -- kind of a sequential lift? I am sorry, go ahead.

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. We'll have some modest improvement as we move on throughout the year.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. How do we think about the coal business? I know it's a headwind this year. Obviously, it's kind of longer term secondary decline. Not much you can really do about that. But if you say, well, where coal is that at the present time, does it kind of fit at that level in third quarter, fourth quarter? Or how do you think about that kind of near term basis?

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. So, just being transparent here, and we've talked about on the earnings call, we have a contract loss that has impacted us. We're going to continue to look at natural gas prices. We've been talking to our customers. Our customers -- even with some of the weather issues that heard earlier in the year where it's pretty cold, there was still some pretty large stockpiles that are out there that they have to work off. So, it's going to continue to be a headwind for us throughout the rest of the year.

Tom Wadewitz

From an absolute basis though you think it's kind of stable, or you think it kind of falls off further?

Kenny Rocker

It's going to continue to decline. We don't see anything structurally that will change that. Maybe there are some things that happen that impacts the soul of that that kind of coming, but it's going to continue to structurally decline.

Jennifer Hamann

If you're talking about just this year, Tom, that's -- our guidance of the 1% headwind, that's really kind of how to think about it overall. We wouldn't change that at this point.

Tom Wadewitz

Yeah. Okay. Okay. Great. What about grain -- grains has been running so strongly. You run into tougher comps in second half, is it kind of realistic to think that maybe grains down as you look at, I don't know if it's third quarter, fourth quarter? Or would you say maybe there's a chance we keep growing this even against tougher comps?

Kenny Rocker

So, you probably don't miss the worst on our workload for the second half. And also we have some visibility to the second half. But going into this is still too soon as we sit here in June to say how the second half will play out. We have some pretty high comps in the second half of last year. So, it's just too soon.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. Let's see. On the pricing trend and how you think about pricing? I mean, the rails have had a great pricing story. I don't know. I'm trying to remember back when Jennifer if you and I talked about the pricing story when you were in investor relations.

But needless to say, rails have had a good pricing story for a long period of time. I think what we're seeing in transport today is a remarkable pricing story, whether it's container -- international container shipping, truckload, LTL, everything. How do we think about the impact to rail pricing from that? I mean, it seems like there could be a kind of a delay in the way that flows through and also kind of a moderation. And you don't see rail pricing down, so you're not going to see rail pricing up 15% -- 12%, 15%, like we're seeing the truckload market this year. But how do we kind of translate that, just outstanding pricing environment for transport overall? And how we think about rail pricing this year and next year?

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. I'll maybe start…

Kenny Rocker

Okay.

Jennifer Hamann

… and maybe you can provide some commentary. I mean, I think you're right Tom, especially when you phrase it in terms of -- you don't see with rails -- you haven't seen when those kind of those big spikes up and down. Part of that is because we have a pretty large percentage of our local business is under multiyear contracts, call it 45% or so. And then we got about 25% that's tariffs. So that's the spot business that we get the ability to touch. And then, there's 35% or so that's one year types of contracts. And so, that's the piece that we have the most -- we also have some real-time pricing available with.

And you've heard Kenny talk about -- I'll let him talk some more about the fact that when we went to the domestic intermodal business season, we didn't see some good opportunities. But to your earlier comment, that gives us a little bit more -- we don't have that high highs, we don't have the low lows. We're a little bit more steady, but I do think within that -- environment is solidifying. And you're going to see some of that start to probably show itself in the back half of 2021. And so that should carry forward into 2022, depending on kind of how long that that truck market price stays elevated. But.

Kenny Rocker

So, I'll start off with a few comments, Tom. First of all, we were very pleased and encouraged with the pricing environment on the intermodal side. Our prices reflected what you saw in the marketplace. There were some areas like coming on the West Coast where again, our pricing was growing along. What you sitting out there in the marketplace in terms of the low to mid double-digit increases. Not only on the intermodal side, but there are a few public tiers that we have in place where we have taken midyear increases modest, but still yet midyear increases. So, it's not just an intermodal story. There are some markets also that have been what I'm going to call hot like paper is going, but e-commerce or lumber that's going into the home centers or housing markets areas where we're still getting more uplift.

And then finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't say this, we talk about the new compensation plan in our sales organization is on -- our the commercial team is on it. But as much as growth is part of it, there was a component of pricing that's included in there. So, they're still disciplined and how we price.

Tom Wadewitz

What are the most notable changes in that sales compensation plan, kind of current versus what it used to be?

Kenny Rocker

I wouldn't say that from a broader sense. First of all, we've removed a lot of layers. We will win a large customer a couple of weeks ago and [technical difficulty] how fast and decisive we were and making decisions to grow business. We've removed layers. With compensation plan without get into a lot of details, I'll add that it has our team excited and they want to go out and exceed their goals. So, it make it -- achieve the plan. And it just means that we're spending more time talking to our customers about how we can grow their business on rail and come up with solutions, even for some, and maybe move to non-rail destination. So, in this world about how we're spending our time and what we're spending our time on.

Tom Wadewitz

Right. Okay. And the -- I guess, the output of that you expect to be like a -- kind of a greater focus on volume, a greater focus on profitability, or just greater efficiency of your Salesforce overall.

Kenny Rocker

No. Absolutely. The end game is definitely greater focus on the line and the profitability we want to do both, but volume growth is imperative for us.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. What about the pricing? I mean, I think obviously intermodal is most directly competitive with truck, is there a fairly broad in terms of the lift to pricing in carload, I think you kind of alluded to some -- maybe mid-year increases? Is that a kind of a broad favorable impact to carload pricing, or is that fairly narrow just in terms of the current tightness in the market?

Kenny Rocker

It depends on the markets. I mean, in those markets where we're seeing some pretty strong demand, Tom, we're going out and taken a little bit more price to work on service product that’s out there and a lot of the resources that we're putting out there in terms of call it equipment or service offerings.

Tom Wadewitz

Do you think that it's enough to -- I mean, I know your revenue per car numbers have a lot of moving parts, fuel has been higher, so you'd probably get some lift on fuel surcharge for car, length of haul, what if you're doing hazardous materials or regular plastic pallets or whatever. So a lot of moving parts, but do you think those price actions are something we would be able to would be visible in revenue per car performance if you look to second half?

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. I mean, I think, we've talked about the fact that we do think our yields should inflect positively in the second half, and I think you'll see that reflected in revenue pretty good. We feel we will certainly be part of that. As you know, fuel prices are much higher year-over-year right now.

Tom Wadewitz

Right. Is fuel notable headwind in the second quarter? I think, we had seen right prior to you and they talked about -- they have currency with Canadian dollar. Obviously, that's not something for you. They did also mention to move up in fuels in the quarter. Is that -- I assume that's true for you. Is that something meaningful to consider or kind of modest in the scheme of things?

Jennifer Hamann

No. I mean, it's continued to move up. Our fuel surcharges as you know have about two month lag on them. And so as -- it has continued to move up and kind of the -- it was fairly, I'll say flattish showing March to April, little bit heavy to May, start to move up again in May, June has moved up again. So there was a little bit of catch up that's going to have to occur there, and that will continue to have an impact on us from an operating ratio standpoint.

Tom Wadewitz

Right. Okay. I've got a couple questions that have come in from the Q&A box here. And so, let me try a few of those. So, I've got one that's how long do you think the industrial expansion can continue in terms of years and kind of any commentary on that? So, is this something you maybe have visibility into 2022 or multi-year? How do you think about that in terms of industrial expansion?

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. I mean, I'll just start at a high level. When you look at, and we talked about this at the Investor Day, if you look at kind of what global insights forecasts are and industrial production over the next three years to be up, I think about 2.8% or so. So -- and I don't think that's very a whole lot since that time period. And I don't know, Kenny, if you're getting any signals from customers that would say.

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. Just thinking about kind of -- I mean, I think that’s the best -- that’s still -- what you call a solid number …

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah.

Kenny Rocker

… over a 30-year period.

Jennifer Hamann

You bet.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. So, you're optimistic on industrial economy multiyear.

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. I had, I guess, another question that's kind of a pretty high level one, but I suppose an interesting question. Just what would your pitch be in terms of Union Pacific compared to other railroads? I guess, three of the six have some kind of M&A component today that that's driving a different dynamic. But if you said, Pacific versus CSX and Norfolk Southern, what do you think from an investor perspective why should someone own UNP versus the other two, or what might be different about the UNP strategy, your franchise or opportunity?

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. I mean, I think it really goes back to what we talked about at our Investor Day, Tom, in terms of what we think sets us apart and has set us apart. When you look back over the last many years, we have outperformed our peers across a variety of metrics, but importantly, in terms of the cash returns that we have delivered to shareholders. We have been very deliberate about that and we have been met our expectations there, that we laid out. But for a little bit of a shortfall relative to the $20 million of share repurchases were just targeted that we put out in 2018 and that was really pandemic related. And I think we only came up short by call it a couple million dollars. So, those industry leading cash returns, I think first and foremost are kind of the headline that's what's happened in the past.

But more importantly that's what we think is going to happen in the future. We have a strong plan to get there and that's driven in large part by the growth that Kenny and his team are going to produce. Eric and his team are going to continue to improve that very efficiently. And so, industry leading margins, I think that's critical.

So, when you put growth that we as a company have not seen before historically, so when you talk about a 3% growth pager with industry leading margins, that's a very powerful story and that's going to return great cash when you think about how we're going to continue to stay very disciplined from a capital standpoint. We're investing for growth -- Kenny seen with the capacity that we generated through PSR much less capital intensive in terms of that future growth profile. And then cash that we're going to be able to do some great things with including industry leading dividend and share purchases. So, I think nothing but upside going forward for Up and I think we're going to lead the fleet in all of those metrics.

Tom Wadewitz

Great. Yeah. That's helpful. That's very clear framework. I had another question that came in and I think this has really long lines of the intermodal system. You -- I think you put in place some significant surcharges on your container pool business. And I think as I understood it, last year that was done to protect capacity for committed customers, and it looks like you're doing something similar. How do we -- first off, do I understand that right? Or is there also significant revenue generation from those surcharges?

And then what does that mean for capacity? Does that mean that the systems just not -- the outlook is not that good for more capacity or fluidity in the next few months?

Kenny Rocker

No. You're right on Tom. I mean, as for our MCP program, so we are protecting those customers that made commitment with us, stay with us all year, and we've done this before. And they increased throughout the year. In fact, the numbers and levels at they are now are still not at historical highs. I'm looking at it as a positive for sure. I look at it that it means demand is very strong. And we are not right on more capacity on it. Talk about that Inland Empire capacity, that's coming off, we have the Twin Cities Terminal. So, I look at it as a positive. We look at it as a positive to go out there and grow as much long as we can.

The one thing that we change if we could is the amount of dwell that's out there in the marketplace. So, we're seeing customer hold on assets a little bit longer, maybe taken a little bit more time in the warehouses, but setting -- said all that aside, the demand is strong in this great environment to be in.

Jennifer Hamann

And certainly there is a bit of a revenue impact there, Tom, and lot on the margins. But we were really focusing -- as Kenny kind of alluded to this, working with customers to really improve those turn times because that's what we all really want to see is a better fluidity and cycle times through that network, because there remain uncertainty and so forth.

Tom Wadewitz

My understanding is that revenue impact is relatively small. Is that right? Or is it --?

Kenny Rocker

Yeah.

Tom Wadewitz

Yeah.

Kenny Rocker

That’s the best. Yeah.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. What's within Union Pacific's control in that system fluidity issue? We listened to kind of J.B. Hunt presentations and talk about it and it feels like there are different depending on who you're talking to different constraints, but it does feel like it's not entirely within your control in terms of warehouses, if they're short on labor, then chassis -- containers don't get turned trailers, don't get turned all of that. Would you -- what are you doing from a UP perspective to -- is it more people in the terminals? Is it more containers in a container pools, more rail crews? What is it that UP is doing to drive that fluidity?

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. A number of things. One is, Eric's team on the operating side has increased the number of trends that we moved in a circle off the West Coast in our terminals. A few weeks ago, we actually sat down with a member of our international customers and just really talk to them about whether they're going to drive the efficiency in their supply chain. So, we're sitting down with our customers and working with their PCLs to secondary. What can you do to turn?

So, we're engaged in our customers to engage their customers. But we've also done some other things. We've also made more room in our terminals to look at containers that may not need to move immediately and store them somewhere else in our terminal. We've engaged our contractors. We spent considerable time at the ports. I've been on conference calls with them. I mean, we don't -- we were really engaging all the players, Taiwan, even if we don't have control with them something we can engage in. So, we're going to continue to work on what we can control as our service product. And we're -- like I mentioned doing everything we can to make sure that it's consistent.

Jennifer Hamann

And because certainly the more reliable and more time we were making that box available, the better chance we have of that customer kind of thinking of that box on a timely basis. And so, to the extent that they know a box availability is 10:00 AM, and I can have a driver there at 10:00 AM that's going to be efficient for them. That's going to help the whole process.

Tom Wadewitz

So, are those actions something that you would expect to see sequential improvement in fluidity or is that kind of tough to have visibility to?

Kenny Rocker

The way I would say is that it's allowed us to continue to catch a lot of the demand. So, anytime you put more volume on your network, anytime we can put more containers in the terminals and maybe put them somewhere, anytime you can come up with solutions like that, that allows you to at least keep the volume pace that’s in front of you. Clearly, we still want to make sure we can give it more efficiency, but we also don't want to lose the volume of demand. That's a problem.

Jennifer Hamann

But I think it's going to be a bit of a long slog, kind to your question Tom. I mean, it doesn’t seemed to be -- as you just -- or Kenny described, there's a lot of parties involved in this supply chain and everybody's got a role to play and I think many cities have constraints along the way.

And so when you look ahead, I don't see this changing necessarily through the end of the year. Probably, it's going to be a bit slower too. I think you can improve over that time period. Absolutely. But my guess in terms of getting back to what I'll call historical fluidity, that's probably a few months off and probably not something next year.

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. And talking to our customers that I mean is going to be strong for sure. And this year, maybe into a little bit first quarter of next year. We're going to be sitting down back-to-school type of demand here next several weeks. So, the demand is there.

Tom Wadewitz

Right? Well, let's see. When I think about the terminal footprint and it's interesting approach in the pop-up terminals, it seems like kind of innovative approach maybe versus what you would have done historically. How hard is it to convert those to permanent capacity? So, if you get the uptake on those and you say, this is a market that we really want to have a bigger facility. On those pop-ups, do you have the land surrounding land? And it's just a matter of kind of -- I guess, asking Jennifer for the money and then go spend it, or is it -- I know how that works.

So, is that really a thing or are there kind of land constraints that make it a little bit of a longer process if you do want to put more terminal cost in place?

Jennifer Hamann

Well, I think that the unique thing here is Tom, in both of the pop-ups that we're talking about, the one in Minneapolis and then the one in California, is that when we put the pop-up content out there, we also did it with a longer term plan behind us. So, we didn't put up the pop-up and then say, okay, now if this works, let's figure on the long-term. We really did it together.

And so, in Minneapolis, we do have land that's adjacent there, that we can further expand that property in that footprint. In LA, we're actually putting that pop-up in our West Colton Terminal. So, it's a site that we already have land. And so, it's really more about shifting operations as part of PSR. Now, I won't say we actually did acquire a little bit of land adjacent to the west terminal, it was something that was available to us. And so we took advantage of that opportunity. But by and large, these are kind of existing footprints that we have the ability to grow into.

Kenny Rocker

And this is a high demand market where for that pop-up scenario. I mean, it will be for us as soon as we open up.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. So, it's not -- it sounds like it's not that hard to expand it further if you want to. There's not a land constraint.

Jennifer Hamann

No. We have those plans in place.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. Let's see. How do we think about the -- I guess there's a lot of focus on potential -- the efforts of CN and KSU to get together. And it seems to me like -- I look at the UP network and you have a number of different strengths and franchises, but your Chicago -- your Texas to Chicago line is very efficient. I think it's the shortest route structure, a franchise line for you. Because it seems like that would be somewhat you'd see increased competition. If CN is able to buy KSU -- you are going to see CP was -- how do you think about measures you can take to offset risks to the auto supply chain? CN could actually go to Michigan and Eastern Canada and you'll get to Chicago. So, I just -- I guess I want to get your thoughts on whether you think that's meaningful risk or what you do to kind of protect against that.

Jennifer Hamann

Well, Tom -- and Kenny will jump in here too. I mean, we look at the competitive environment across a variety of fronts, and those are competitive dynamic that we compete against today quite frankly. That business, when it gets to the border, it can stay on KCS and get interchanged with standard CP to go to the ultimate destination. But as you mentioned, we do have a great round of structure between Texas and Chicago, and that's not going to change with the merger and our service is very good there. We've got deep relationships with those automotive customers. And so, we're going to continue to work with them and make sure that they see the value in the UP franchise.

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. And the only thing I'll add is that the value -- Jennifer mentioned value. We're talking about the customer experience. We're talking about technology. We're talking about all the things that from an ease of doing business perspective, we can leverage, because we've been in those markets for a while now.

Tom Wadewitz

How much can you do contractually to protect that? Is that something where -- obviously if you're serving an auto customer, you have a nice network of -- I guess I forget the term, but auto lots that you lay in trains in and then take them to the dealer, put them on the trucks to go to the dealers. So that's advantage. Obviously, with CN or CP is not going to serve LA and western destination markets.

So, you -- it's not like you don't have some cards to play. Is that a pretty significant factor in terms of kind of maybe retaining business with given auto OEM on Texas to Chicago? Or how do you think about the different -- I guess, sticky -- points of stickiness with customers that you have?

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. We have -- I think that's a good way to put it Tom, but there are some things from a commercial strategy we could do that puts us in a very competitive situation. I wouldn't just be down one line and there are also some things around the term of those contracts without getting into a lot of details. But we certainly feel like we have a number of actions that we could take to minimize our risk.

Tom Wadewitz

Right. Right. Okay. Let's see. If we go to the port congestion issue LA, Long Beach. I think there have been port issues across the -- I don't know, probably across the globe. How would you think that hurts you on your kind of longer term growth from port's ability Long Beach? Is that something concerns you, or do you say, look, there's going to be growth coming in there. We just do our best to capture it. And if there's further kind of share loss to Eastern ports or Canada, that's -- it's part of big enough growth for everybody to kind of do okay in that setting.

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. So, we work with the ports pretty closely. I would say that they have reacted and put more resources in place. And so, you have seen the backlog or shifts that were out there, waiting to get in, which is encouraging. And that's really a short-term solution that still we could improve upon.

I think your question's more long-term. We feel like, Hey, if they can get their framework together and their structure together, they put more resources in place to serve more technology. We've been talking to them quite a bit about the technology piece, so we can get more visibility. All those things are going to help the overall supply chain, meaning we're able to get to the continuous quickly, moving to the Inland terminals quickly. I'm encouraged by what we see and how they're responding, but we're still going to be asking them to do more.

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. I mean, I think they understand that it's a competitive dynamic, that they have some ability to influence. We do too and that's the match backs that you hear us talked about in terms of making it more advantageous for our intermodal partners to bring their containers inland. And then we had a match back opportunity whether it’s plastics in the Dallas area, grain, G4, intermodal transload facility we are just brining in and Kenny also mentioned the hay match back at the line also. Those are all things that can help make those port choices more attractive as well.

Tom Wadewitz

Right. Okay. Yeah. That makes a lot of sense. I've got two more from the audience here, and I think we've just got a couple minutes left. So, one here on the -- I guess on the new business that -- Kenny, you've talked about new intermodal and new carload business. Is that business come in at a good margin that it's kind of strong incremental margin, accretive to overall margin performance? Or when you do things to win new business, is it attend to be -- you're doing a little bit -- maybe you take business, which isn't as strong in the margin side. How do you think about that kind of margin impact as some of the new business you have coming in?

Kenny Rocker

No. We are very encouraged with the margins and we are winning this business on again. You got to make sure there is someone with parcel which is a growth engine for us and sweet spot for us. And then some on the domestic side and again, we've been encouraged by the margins that we're bringing those on.

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. And that's all kind of encompassed in some of the guidance that we have out there, Tom longer term, in terms of the mid to high 60% kind of incrementals that's taken into account working with Eric team and their new business development opportunities, how that looks.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. And then another question I had coming in is relating to the gateways. I don't know that the investment community that -- broadly speaking, everybody's going to understand how the gateway process works. What's typical, how you do business with KSU today at Laredo? When CN talks about keeping gateways open and using Rule 11, what does that mean? Can you give us a little further understanding of how kind of gateways work? And if CN says we're going to keep the gateway open, I mean, what does that mean potentially?

Jennifer Hamann

You are going to talk about Rule 11 or?

Kenny Rocker

Yeah. I mean, basically we just want to make sure we have a very competitive environment. Today, we have what we believe is a pretty transparent environment. And when we work on business development opportunities, and into the auto Mexico and as we move forward, we want to make sure that that same transparency and integrity is there as we get to know exactly what's going on south of the border with gateway structure.

So, those are -- that's what we talk about there. There are some other operational items out of there in terms of hours of the border and windows, but from a commercial perspective that's what we're talking about.

Jennifer Hamann

I think usually it’s tough to -- Lance has talked about one another things that we'll certainly be engaged in the regulatory process that goes forward, whether it's CP or CN, is that equality at the border and being treated south of the border fairly as well. That's an important part of this for us.

Tom Wadewitz

Right. Okay. So, I feel like I'd be remiss here if I didn't ask one PSR question in a 45-minute session here. So, I know we're just over, but I'll give you the last question here. What -- how do we think about the PSR opportunity? I think at the analyst meeting in the Q&A, you said, well, maybe we were like 70% there on PSR. I know that it's hard to kind of say is that there's an end -- it's not an end point.

But do you think that it's -- let's say train length expansion, is that driven by growth primarily? Is that just more execution of redoing train schedules and kind of the same element of PSR you've done the last few years? Or how do we think about kind of the elements of capturing that remaining opportunity on the cost side and the kind of broader PSR framework?

Jennifer Hamann

Well, I mean, volume certainly does help. And when you get more volume that gives you more optionality and that's going to help you drive train length. And when I say optionality, just in terms of train scheduling as well, because our network operations team led by John Turner who spoke at our Investor Day, and that's something they're continually looking at is the network, train schedules or where there are opportunities to make adjustments and tweaks, continuing to meet the customer's needs that help us from train lane.

I think we talked about the combination tool that we use to identify where you have two trains that are shorter in terms of their origin, but we have the opportunity in a long line of road to combine them and run them longer for some portion of their journey. And certainly, the investments that we're making to the sites that is where we have a tremendous opportunities. We're able to put those longer sightings in place to be able to build on our train so that we can have sort of meets and passes with those long trains. As an investment that we made, starting back in 2019, we did about 37 projects in 2020, we've got another 20 or so that are in flight for here in 2021. So, that's really another great enabler for longer trains.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. Great. Well, with that, I think we should wrap things up. Jennifer, Kenny, Brad, thanks so much for all the insights. Thanks for joining us and spending time with us today.

Jennifer Hamann

Yeah. Thank you, Tom and good questions. Hope to see you in-person sometime soon.

Tom Wadewitz

Yeah. Likewise. Have a great day.

Jennifer Hamann

Thanks. You too.