Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) presents a growth story with clients like the US Army or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I appreciate the business model, but I believe that investors are too optimistic. The company reports sales growth of 36% y/y, but it is entering the markets that grow at a CAGR of less than 17%, which may decrease sales growth. In any case, with an optimistic DCF model and assuming 40%-50% sales growth until 2025 and positive CFO/Sales, I obtained a target price that is 25%-28% lower than the current market price. Hence, I expect downside risks in the coming months.

Kopin Makes A Lot Of Money Thanks To Defense Programs

Headquartered in Westborough, Kopin was formed in 1984. The company is a developer of high-resolution microdisplays and related products for the defense, industrial, and consumer sectors:

In 2020, more than 50% of Kopin's sales came from contracts with the defense industry. Clients related to the industrial and enterprise sectors were responsible for 16% of the total amount of sales. Kopin also obtained 25% of its revenue thanks to R&D services provided to other companies:

I believe that investors would like to know what Kopin is offering to the US Army. In the quarter ended March 27, 2021, the company reported sales growth of 42% and total revenue growth of 48%. Clearly, the company is experiencing significant demand from the defense industry. Just read the words of the management about the company's defense program:

This is by far the strongest defense program portfolio in Kopin's history. Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Kopin is a display supplier of the US Army's Family of Weapon Sights — Individual program. In addition, the company also develops new displays for armored vehicles under the M1A2 program. According to the annual report, the company expects demand from both programs. Investors will most likely expect an increase in production in the next several years. Please remember this fact because I will assume significant sales growth in my DCF model:

We are a display supplier for the US Army's Family of Weapon Sights Individual program and are undergoing qualification for the FWS - Crew Served variant. We are also in development for a new series of displays for armored vehicles under the M1A2 program. The FWS, M1A2 and our existing production avionic programs are expected to increase production for the next several years. Source: 10-k

The Microdisplay Market Is Not Large. Kopin May Not Grow That Much In The Future.

According to Markets and Markets, the global microdisplay market size is expected to be equal to $3.6 billion by 2025. I believe that the market opportunity is not that large. So, financial analysts cannot really claim that sales growth will be that significant for a long time:

The global microdisplay market size is projected to grow from USD 712 million in 2020 to USD 3,609 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2020 to 2025. Source: Microdisplay Market by Product, Technology

Kopin is also trying to increase its target market by developing new products with large enterprises like Google or Skully. The company's Google Glass Enterprise Edition offers professionals a solution for accessing information online:

Source: Kopin

I appreciate quite a bit the development of new products. With that, Kopin may be entering the markets that are not growing at a large pace. Allied Market Research notes that the AR/VR smart glasses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027:

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AR/VR smart glasses market generated $8.31 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $33.16 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027. Source: Global AR/VR Smart Glasses Market

Kopin currently reports sales growth of more than 36%. If the company's sales grow thanks to the AR/VR smart glasses market, I will expect sales growth to be lower than 36%. You cannot expect sales growth of 36% when you operate in a market that grows at a CAGR of 16.6%. If sales growth declines, the expectations for free cash flow will also decline. In that scenario, the company's valuation could decline.

Solid Balance Sheet, But The Company's Price To Book Value Is Too Expensive

With an asset/liability ratio above 3x and $32 million in cash, the company's balance sheet looks quite solid. The price to book value per share is overvalued as compared to that of other competitors. It is more than 18x. However, I wouldn't expect any financial advisor to claim that there is too much debt or liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

As of March 27, 2021, the company does not seem to have financial debt. Kopin does not need to receive financing from banks because suppliers and employees receive their money a bit late:

Source: 10-Q

With Optimistic Assumptions, The EV/Sales Is Too Expensive

Market participants are expecting Kopin to report 2022 sales of $56 million and 2021 sales of $47 million. It means that the company would report sales growth of 17% and 19% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. I want to make very optimistic assumptions to see what we get. Sales growth in 2020 was equal to 36%. In addition, in the quarter ended March 27, 2021, Kopin had total revenue growth of 48%. The company also expects additional demand for its defense products. Let's imagine sales growth of 48% in 2021 and 2022.

Source: Market Screener

With sales growth of 48%-50%, we would get 2022 sales of $89 million. If we assume an enterprise value of $680-$800 million, Kopin trades at close to 7.6x 2022 sales. I believe that it is a bit expensive as compared to other competitors. Competitors trade at 0.4x-9x forward sales, but the median is close to 1.1x-1.6x. Finding a company that only does what Kopin does is complicated. I also know that the competitors chosen are larger than Kopin. With all this being said, I believe that the information from these competitors helps us understand that 7.6x 2022 revenue is an expensive valuation:

Source: Ycharts

Competitors do report as much revenue growth as Kopin. They show sales quarterly growth y/y of 9%-67%. With sales growth of 48%-50%, I don't think that Kopin can justify trading at a more expensive ratio than most peers:

Source: Ycharts

Being Very Optimistic, My Target Price Would Be $6.6

In the last quarterly report, Kopin reported sales growth of more than 45% q/q. I want to be extremely optimistic in this case. I assumed 48.11%-50% sales growth.

Source: Ycharts

I decided to use a CFO/Sales figure of 10%-30% because other competitors report a somewhat similar ratio of CFO/Sales. Putting all together, I obtained FCF of $3.5-$75 million per year from 2022 to 2025:

Source: Author

Assuming a share price of $8.49, a beta of 2.3, and a risk-free rate of 2.46%, I believe that most investors will get a WACC of 15%. If you use different assumptions, your result may be a bit different. But, I wouldn't expect your results to be extremely different from those of mine:

Source: Author

With the FCF reported earlier, I get a sum of FCF of $94 million. I used a WACC of 15% and a total of five years:

Source: Author

I believe that other investors may use a DCF within ten years or even 15 years. I understand that point. We are talking about a company that may experience growth for a long time. Instead of using a period of 15 years, I decided to use a long-term growth rate of 6%, which appears to be significant. With all these assumptions, I would not expect investors to claim that I am not optimistic. In sum, the present value of the terminal value is $439 million, and the equity value per share is equal to $6.6:

Source: Author

Risks

Notice that a significant part of the company's sales comes from the defense sector. I believe that a decline in the US government defense budget could seriously damage the company's revenue line. Kopin has discussed this risk in its annual report:

A decline in the US government defense budget, changes in spending or budgetary priorities, a prolonged US government shutdown or delays in contract awards may significantly and adversely affect our future revenues, cash flow and financial results. In recent years, US government appropriations have been affected by larger US government budgetary issues and related legislation. Department of Defense ("DoD") funding levels have fluctuated over this period and have been difficult to predict. Source: 10-K

The company reports sales for its defense contracts based on the percentage of completion. If the management is wrong while assessing the status of a project, sales could be overstated. It means that the company may have to change its past revenue line if there are errors:

We recognize revenue for our defense contracts and some commercial contracts based on the percentage of completion, which require significant management judgment, and errors in our judgment could result in our revenue being overstated or understated, and the profits or loss reported could be subject to adjustment. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

I believe that Kopin will not be able to report 36%-48% sales growth in the future. With the AR/VR smart glasses market growing at less than 17%, Kopin's sales growth will eventually decline. Using optimistic sales growth of 40%-50% until 2025, I obtained a target price of $6.6. Analysts with more realistic expectations may get a lower target price. In my opinion, most financial analysts would be expecting significant downside risks in the company's valuation.