GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

(Note: Before we get started, this is a Canadian company so the slides will show Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated).

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) posted a very good quarter when compared to the previous fiscal year. But some of that progress was hidden by the Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF) merger. It is not unusual for merger-related issues to make it hard for the market to understand what is going on. Previously, I cautioned that it could take a good six months to maybe a year for the financial statements to clean up and begin reporting operations.

Cash Flow Confusion

Management evidently assumes that shareholders can keep up with what is going on. There should be a reconciling standard when mergers happen and the numbers jump "all over the place".

Source: Cenovus Energy First Quarter Financial Statements Filed with Sedar May 2021.

Here is exactly one of the things that is very confusing. On the one hand, management reported a GAAP cash flow using Canadian accounting standards shown above. The problem is that many of the account balance changes were caused by the combination of the two companies as opposed to solely an operations change (due to earnings, operations or lack thereof). So the C$902 million of "Net Change in Non-Cash Working Capital" in this case did not mean that there was cash used necessarily. Instead a more likely explanation is that this was caused by the way the two companies were able to run separately (and now some poor soul had to put the two balance sheets together).

Source: Cenovus Energy First Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

In this case, the actual operations appear to have generated C$1141 million dollars. That is a huge jump in cash flow from the weakening conditions in the first quarter of 2020. The results actually went negative as the price of oil went negative in the second quarter for a while. Obviously, things are well onto the recovery track.

To repeat, the key in the changes in account balances for GAAP is not only the operating results, but also the one-time combination of the different balances of an integrated company Husky with Cenovus, which was largely an upstream company. Something like this occurs rarely and will be very confusing as the market can barely tell exactly what is going on.

The adjusted funds flow is a giant figure compared to the current stock price or even the enterprise value. Should management maintain that level of funds flow, then the stock price should appreciate considerably from current levels.

Since Cenovus is now an integrated company like Imperial Oil (IMO), one would expect a better valuation due to less volatile earnings than when Cenovus was purely an upstream play. Now Cenovus management has expressed a lack of interest in the gasoline station part of the Husky business. However, that could prove to be a mistake because consumer gasoline tends to be relatively steady during the business cycle. The consumer gasoline cycle is muted by a steady demand component during downturns. In the current environment, Cenovus management is unlikely to sell anything to reduce debt because the current environment is not all that friendly. However, that attitude could change as the recovery continues.

Guidance

The corporate guidance does not really have all the proposed savings there. This could be management being conservative or it could be due to the logistics of merging two fairly sizable companies. It may be a while before the savings become apparent.

Source: Cenovus Energy January 2021, Guidance Presentation

Probably the most important here is the very high costs of the Husky thermal operations. Cenovus management has reported that those costs are changing in a downward direction. That needs to happen. Otherwise management should be shutting them down while expanding the lower-cost Cenovus thermal operations to take up the slack. The latest management presentation has not really materially changed this guidance to reflect the goal of decreasing those high costs.

Probably one of the larger boosts from this merger was the refinery access to lower-cost thermal production. As can be seen above, the Husky thermal production cost at least $8 per barrel to even double that. Getting those costs down one way or another will provide substantial cost savings to the combined company. It will be a cost savings that is extremely visible to the market.

Another unexpected production boost has been the recovery in natural gas prices. This company put the natural gas production assets on hold as takeaway capacity became an issue and natural gas pricing tanked. But now the market for natural gas has changed dramatically resulting in far better profits than anyone could have foreseen. Those profits may enable drilling for condensate and other liquids that would balance profitability in the future of this operation.

Headwater Exploration Lottery Ticket

For those with long memories, Cenovus Energy announced a conventional opportunity found on its thermal lands. The company has now passed that opportunity to Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) [HWX.TO] so that management can concentrate on the recent merger and other more material issues.

Source: Cenovus Energy First Quarter Financial Statements Filed with Sedar May 2021.

Headwater Exploration is the former Corridor Resources that has been taken over by some former managers that built and sold Raging River (OTC:RRENF) to Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF). Compared to the original Corridor Resources, the new goal to develop this conventional find of relatively heavy oil is far larger than the original Corridor Resources operation. That makes this company essentially a startup. However, the management built a multi-billion dollar company before. There is every chance they can do it again.

The Cenovus Energy management showed its faith in the venture by accepting stock for a fairly large chunk of Headwater. Cenovus management also retained an overriding royalty interest. The large payoff should be the success of Headwater in developing this conventional pool to build a company as they did before. That could very well result in an eventual acquisition offer by Cenovus on the condition that the Headwater management stays to run this.

Investors need to remember that managements tend to specialize in a part of the industry. Cenovus specializes in the thermal part of the industry and appears to be doing a good job there. So bringing in specialists for a conventional find appears to be a risk-lowering smart move.

The Future

Management clearly has its hands full for the time being. The Superior Refinery is being rebuilt after the fire. But even in this case insurance proceeds combined with technology improvements since the refinery was originally constructed make this another place to improve profitability.

The combined company is likely to emerge far more profitable than the two companies were originally as savings were discussed featuring the upstream segment as well.

However, the logistics of combining two companies can be daunting and very much do constitute a risk for the immediate future. Financial statements are likely to be confusing to the market next quarter as well. After that the statements will begin to focus more on continuing operations. That should enable a better price for this stock going forward.