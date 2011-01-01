Photo by Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a healthcare company that helps American consumers get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford through its pharmacy price transparency (discount coupons) and telemedicine platform. GoodRx helps consumers with prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail-order prescriptions, lab tests, and in-person doctor visits. Since its launch in 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save more than $25B on prescriptions. Over the last three years, GoodRx has emerged as the No. 1 most downloaded medical app with very positive consumer ratings, and the business is showing great momentum too.

With a vision of building the leading digital platform for consumer healthcare, GoodRx is delivering affordability at different stages of the consumer healthcare journey, thereby creating more value for customers and driving higher consumer lifetime value. GoodRx's consumer-first approach, advanced technology and trusted brand are helping the company lead the digital transformation of the multi-trillion dollar healthcare market in the United States. And GoodRx is only just getting started. The company's expanding suite of offerings, deep brand-building investment, and differentiated content are accelerating consumers' understanding of how GoodRx helps reduce healthcare costs and driving broad consumer adoption.

My investment thesis for GoodRx:

GoodRx is a rapidly-growing, consumer-centric, digital healthcare platform.

After starting out with a prescription discount business, GoodRx has expanded into telehealth, manufacturer solutions, and a lab test marketplace. This platform expansion showcases the company's ability to develop innovative technology and new lines of revenue.

GoodRx is well positioned to disrupt the $4T healthcare industry through its advanced technology platform, with visionary founders still at the helm.

Both consumers and physicians love GoodRx, as evidenced by NPS scores of 90 and 86. These high net promoter scores are down to the fact that the company is helping consumers fulfill their healthcare needs at affordable prices.

In 2020, GoodRx raked in $550M in revenue (up 42% y/y) with a gross margin of 95%. Although the company had significant net losses in 2020 due to its IPO (stock awards to management), I expect it to be profitable starting 2021.

GoodRx has been around for a decade. However, the company is still only just scratching the surface of a massive industry. With rapid adoption of newer solutions (+164% y/y growth in Other revenue), GoodRx will likely continue to grow revenues (at a robust pace) over upcoming years and deliver massive free cash flow to its shareholders in the 2020s.

The correction in technology stocks has brought GoodRx down to just above its IPO price at $39/share, and we believe this represents good opportunity for long-term investors to start a position below its fair value of $47.

In today's article, we will study GoodRx's business in detail, analyze its financials, and formulate a business valuation. Without further ado, let's begin.

GoodRx Is Saving Billions For American Consumers

The healthcare system in the United States is broken - for many it's expensive, complicated, and confusing. American consumers face higher out-of-pocket costs and insurance hurdles (and restrictions) every year. These rising costs are forcing families to go uninsured or underinsured. As a result, Americans fail to receive the care they need. To solve these problems, GoodRx created a marketplace that offers prescription information and discounts to consumers by removing inefficiencies from the healthcare system. GoodRx has also extended its platform to include telehealth, solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers, and healthcare-focused content and insights.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

American consumers face wide variance in price across pharmacy stores and a lack of transparency into available alternative medications due to a highly complex healthcare ecosystem. The differential between drugs could run into the $100s between pharmacy stores right across the street from each other.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx savings seem magical, too good to be true. But how does it work?

Exploring The GoodRx Platform

GoodRx's proprietary technology platform empowers consumers by providing easy access to price transparency and affordability solutions for medications, convenient telehealth consultations, and other healthcare services and resources. In a nutshell, GoodRx's offerings help drive greater medication adherence, faster treatment, and better patient outcomes.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

Through partnerships, GoodRx has created a database of 200 billion pricing data points, which it analyzes in real time using AI/ML techniques to help consumers save money on their prescriptions. Pharmacies are happy to tie up with GoodRx because they can fill prescriptions that would have gone unfilled (additional sales), and GoodRx drives high repeat activity (80%+). GoodRx has built a win-win solution for the entire healthcare ecosystem, and we will look at a prescription transaction example in just a couple of minutes.

GoodRx's network strengthens with every transaction due to its feedback loop, creating a hard-to-replicate virtuous cycle. As more consumers and partners use GoodRx, the company is able to offer stronger consumer savings that elevate its brand. With further scale, GoodRx's unit economics continue to expand. Moreover, the company is expanding into newer product lines to offer consumers more value across different areas of the healthcare system.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx combines a complex back-end with a simple, elegant, free-to-use app that helps consumers get significant savings and better healthcare. Additionally, GoodRx benefits industry stakeholders, including PBMs, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and pharmacy stores.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

Today, GoodRx Coupons are accepted at more than 70,000 pharmacies in the United States. The company has tie-ups with almost all the major retail pharmacy chains like Walgreens (WBA), Walmart (WMT), CVS Pharmacy (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD), and Kroger (KR). Therefore, GoodRx is widely accessible throughout the US.

Source: goodrx.com

As I said before, GoodRx creates value for multiple stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. In the last decade, GoodRx has helped American consumers save $25B on prescriptions. These savings help consumers get the care they need at affordable prices, which indirectly pleases physicians who are able to deliver better health outcomes. Pharmacies enjoy increased foot traffic and higher customer satisfaction. Furthermore, GoodRx has proven its ability to be a reliable growth channel for Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). Lastly, GoodRx's manufacturer solutions help them engage and convert high-intent users.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx is building a strong brand among consumers and physicians, as evidenced by incredible Net Promoter Scores of 90 and 86, respectively. Furthermore, the GoodRx app is the No. 1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years, and it is rated 4.8/5 stars with over 700K reviews.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

So far, we have explored GoodRx’s business and value proposition. However, we still haven't looked at how the company makes money. The following image shows a prescription transaction example:

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx receives 14%-15% of consumer price (portion of PBM fee) on each transaction where a GoodRx coupon is used. A take rate of 14%-15% is significant, but industry stakeholders are happy to pay GoodRx this amount because it drives repeat activity, increases foot traffic, and delivers higher consumer satisfaction.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

The prescription business contributes nearly 90% of GoodRx's total revenues. However, its other newer business lines are growing much faster.

Building A Futuristic Digital Platform For Consumer Healthcare

GoodRx's vision is to build the leading digital platform for consumer healthcare, and the company's expansion beyond prescriptions into adjacent services is proving to be a prudent business strategy. In recent years, GoodRx has introduced new offerings - Subscriptions (GoodRx Gold, KrogerRx), Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Solutions, Telehealth (GoodRx Care [HeyDoctor]), and GoodRx Marketplace.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

The description and business model of each of GoodRx’s offerings are outlined in the image above. We will discuss the financial performance in a bit, but let us explore the qualitative aspects of these offerings. GoodRx is a consumer-centric company, and all its offerings are oriented toward delivering higher value to consumers, as shown below:

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx's Subscription business includes two services - GoodRx Gold and Kroger Rx Savings Club (powered by GoodRx). Members pay a monthly or annual subscription fee to get discounts (as large as 90%) on 1,000-plus prescriptions.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx Manufacturer Solutions deliver value to pharmaceutical manufacturers by offering targeted advertising service. According to GoodRx's estimates, pharmaceutical manufacturers spend $30B every year on medical marketing and advertising spend. Since 20% of GoodRx searches are for Brand Drugs, the GoodRx platform is a great place to target high-intent consumers for these manufacturers.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

In 2019, GoodRx acquired HeyDoctor to add virtual healthcare services to its platform and rebranded it to GoodRx Care. Using GoodRx Care, consumers can see a doctor virtually and receive a prescription if needed. Nearly 20% of consumers do not have a prescription at the time of their GoodRx search. The telehealth offering drives traffic to the prescriptions platform, i.e., it's very synergistic with GoodRx's core prescription business.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

GoodRx also provides consumers access to other medical services like lab tests through its marketplace (built for consumers to reach third-party providers).

Management, Total Addressable Market and Competition

GoodRx is a mission-driven company founded by Doug Hirsch (co-CEO), Trevor Bezdek (co-CEO), and Scott Marlette. Doug and Scott were early Facebook employees, and Trevor founded Tryarc (an IT company acquired by NTT Data). Here's the GoodRx top brass:

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

Doug is GoodRx's face, and the following interview gives us a great insider view:

Source: GoodRX CEO Doug Hirsch: A Fortt Knox Conversation

Adversity is the best time to judge a company and its management team, and the coronavirus pandemic created a terrible business environment for GoodRx throughout 2020. It's fair to say that the company came out of 2020 with flying colors (42% y/y revenue growth and a very successful IPO). During these difficult times, GoodRx's management executed tremendously by adding new consumer-centric solutions that helped Americans save money on their healthcare needs.

Source: Disruptor 50: GoodRx co-CEO on the company's growth and telehealth

As you may know, GoodRx operates in a sizable market, addressing a combined total of more than $800 billion of the $4 trillion healthcare market. According to GoodRx's IPO prospectus:

The prescription market in the U.S alone, including prescriptions left at the counter, is estimated at more than $500 billion of annual spending. The telehealth opportunity is estimated at $250 billion, and our manufacturer solutions offering has a potential annual market value of over $30 billion.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

A massive addressable market (such as the US healthcare industry) is sure to attract competition, and GoodRx is no different. GoodRx's rivals include other drug discount platforms such as WellRx, SingleCare, etc. However, GoodRx's biggest competitor is the status quo. Consumers are habituated to using insurance for their medications even though most insurance plans now pass 30-80% of drug costs on to consumers. GoodRx's biggest challenge is to educate consumers about its offerings.

Amazon (AMZN) is probably the most innovative and disruptive company on this planet, and so the launch of Amazon Care (telehealth) and PrimeRx (online pharmacy) threatens existing telehealth players such as GoodRx. However, investor fears about Amazon are overblown. Doug Hirsch (GoodRx's co-CEO) makes some very good points to allay those fears:

Source: GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch on Amazon launching online pharmacy

Now, let's turn our attention to GoodRx's financials.

Numbers Speak Louder Than Words

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

In 2020, GoodRx registered record revenues of $551M (up +42% y/y) in a terrible business environment. The prescription business saw a slowdown in growth to 30% y/y. However, it continues to be GoodRx's primary source of revenue, as evidenced by its 88.6% revenue share (Reminder: GoodRx earns money through referrals and advertising). GoodRx's "other" revenue streams - Subscriptions (GoodRx Gold and KrogerRx), Telehealth (GoodRx Care), Manufacturer Solutions, and Telehealth Marketplace - are still nascent and contributed only $62.4M in revenue in 2020. However, these new initiatives (business lines) are growing rapidly, 164% y/y to be precise.

Overall, one can say that GoodRx is still growing rapidly. Vaccination and economic reopening will benefit GoodRx as it's an online marketplace that helps consumers compare and shop prescription drugs from local pharmacy stores at discounts. Therefore, I expect an acceleration in the growth of GoodRx's prescription business in 2021.

The beautiful thing about GoodRx is it’s highly profitable while growing at scale. The company commands gross margins of 95%, which serves as proof of the value proposition offered by GoodRx. Furthermore, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37% is very impressive and showcases the future potential free cash flow margin GoodRx can deliver.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

Underneath this rapid growth lies massive customer adoption. GoodRx now has more than 5.6M Monthly active consumers (MACs). In 2020, GoodRx Gold and KrogerRx subscriber count doubled to 800K. And GoodRx Care now does more than 1000 telehealth visits every day.

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

Management commentary on GoodRx's latest quarter:

Source: GoodRx co-CEO on President Joe Biden's vaccine goals and Q4 results

In Q4 2020, GoodRx revenues came in at $153.5M (Prescriptions: $133.1M, Other: $22.2M). As the company went public in Q4, it incurred one-time losses related to stock awards. Hence, the net income was highly negative. For 2021, the company is expecting positive EBITDA margins of 30-32%, with revenue of $735M to $755M (growth of 35% y/y). I expect the company to remain free cash flow positive going forward; hence, the likelihood of future shareholder dilution is low.

Source: GoodRx Q4 Shareholder Letter

Over the next three years, GoodRx is expected to grow at more than 30%, with 2023 expected revenue pegged at $1.4B (~2x of 2021E revenue). Hence, GoodRx is trading at less than 10x 2023 sales, which is very reasonable for a company that's growing profitably like a weed and has a virtually limitless addressable market.

Source: YCharts

Now, let's determine fair value and expected returns for GoodRx.

Fair Value and Expected Returns

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $750 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 40% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 400 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.75 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 25% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to my estimation, GoodRx's fair value is ~$47, i.e., it's trading at a discount of ~20%. Hence, this dip in stock looks like a good buying opportunity from a valuation standpoint.

Now, let's take a look at the expected returns on a 10-year investment in GoodRx. To determine the expected returns, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, GoodRx's share price could grow from ~$37 to ~$195 (~5x) at a CAGR of ~18% over the next decade.

BTM's Crucial Characteristic Check

Crucial Characteristic Notes Visionary Founder/CEO The Bible says that "Two are better than one, for if either of them falls, one can help the other up." For a mission-driven company like GoodRx, having two co-CEOs is better than having one CEO. Since its inception, GoodRx is led by co-founders Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek as its co-CEOs. Before GoodRx, Doug Hirsch served at Facebook and Yahoo in senior product management roles, and Trevor Bezdek - a Stanford alum - founded Tryarc. Over the last decade, Doug and Trevor have executed brilliantly to make GoodRx as successful as it is today. The real moat of GoodRx lies in its data science capabilities, but without the partnerships that Doug and Trevor struck with several industry players, there would be no GoodRx. This dynamic duo is the guiding force for the mission and vision of GoodRx. With the company entering its next phase of growth, Doug and Trevor are the right people to lead the expansion of GoodRx's platform. Proprietary Tech Over the years, GoodRx has built hundreds and thousands of partnerships to stitch together a database of 200B+ pricing data points that are analyzed by GoodRx's algorithms in real-time to help American consumers save money on their prescriptions. GoodRx is powered by highly proprietary technology, which makes it difficult to replicate. Network Effects GoodRx is powered by data and analytics. With each transaction, GoodRx's network gets stronger. The better prices (savings) GoodRx offers, the more consumers it gains, the better partnerships it can form, and the better prices it can offer to consumers. Therefore, GoodRx has a great virtuous cycle going for itself. Powerful Secular Growth Trend Technology has disrupted several industries making them more efficient. By creating price transparency, GoodRx is reducing the inefficiencies of our healthcare system and saving American consumers billions of dollars every year in the process. Technological disruption will continue in the future, and it is an unstoppable trend. Sounds Financials GoodRx is a rapidly-growing company that commands ultra-high gross margins. On an adjusted EBITDA basis, the company is highly profitable. In the future, GoodRx has the potential to generate tons of free cash flow due to its high margins. The company has very little debt, and its IPO added ~$890M cash to its balance sheet, which is ample fuel to drive future growth. Branding GoodRx boasts NPS scores of 90 and 86 among consumers and healthcare professionals, respectively. These scores tell us that GoodRx has a very strong brand name amongst its users. By saving consumers money on their prescriptions and delivering Americans healthcare at a price they can afford, GoodRx is building a consumer-friendly brand that resonates with each and every individual that uses GoodRx. International Expansion GoodRx is solely focused on solving the issues in the American healthcare system at the moment. However, the company's technology is highly scalable, so if it wishes to expand to other geographies, then the sky is the limit.

Concluding Thoughts

Though GoodRx's pharmacy, telehealth, and lab test marketplace solutions are helping American consumers save billions of dollars for free, they're still delivering profitable revenue growth at scale. Prescriptions continue to remain the primary source of revenue for GoodRx, but other business lines such as subscriptions, telehealth, manufacturer solutions, and the GoodRx marketplace are proliferating in the marketplace.

A quick investment pitch for GoodRx:

Source: GoodRx Investor Presentation

Since its IPO, GoodRx's stock has been choppy in trading. After hitting new highs in mid February, the stock has declined nearly 40% and is now trading close to its IPO price of $33.

Key Takeaway: I rate GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) a buy at ~$40.