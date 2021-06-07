Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference June 7, 2021 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Sullivan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Jayant - Evercore ISI

James Ratcliffe - Evercore ISI

Vijay Jayant

Good morning. I'm Vijay Jayant, the media communications analyst at Evercore ISI. Thanks for joining us for a session with Sean Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer of SiriusXM Radio. I have my colleague James, who will tag team with me on some questions. With that Sean welcome. Thanks for doing this with us, which is really our inaugural TMT conference, hopefully, live one day and in person.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vijay Jayant

So I thought I would start off with a broader question. You've been, the CFO for a little over six months, which makes you a grizzled veteran I guess. What's been your biggest surprise both positive and negative? What's your expectation going in?

Sean Sullivan

Yeah. No, first of all, thanks for having me. Good morning, everybody. I appreciate it. So grizzled veteran six months, seven months into the job. So I guess on-boarding to a company of 5,000 employees during a global pandemic has certainly been a bit of a surprise for me. I certainly was excited about the challenge. I was excited about the opportunity at SiriusXM and probably on-boarding virtually has been probably more difficult than anticipated.

The good news is life is returning to normal. I have met some of my colleagues in person. I have been to the office a few times. So it's all good. But in all seriousness it's – I've been a long-time consumer of the product and the company's products. It's been very positive. I think the brands the collection of assets, the free cash flow generation it's really a fabulous company. It's a fabulous team. I inherited a great finance organization. So I'm pleased with the team and where we're at.

So I think on the positive side, it's been everything I expected it to be other than what – the aforementioned challenges in terms of on-boarding and transition integration. Again, through the pandemic I think we've all been surprised by how resilient the business model and the business has been. So that's been incredibly positive for the company. This company has had a long track record of great financial results, great free cash flow generation, and I certainly have no intention of altering that trajectory.

But when I think about surprises and I don't want to say negative, but really opportunities. I think the real opportunities are a few. Like I said, we've got a great collection of assets. I think that a recent example, where we've rebranded SiriusXM Media on the ad sales side, I think that has been a great way to bring together and really accelerate the integration and the monetization of this platform. I think the things that we need to do outside of the vehicle for digital I think those are all opportunities that I think require a more accelerated approach to execution.

We've looked at adjacent spaces. I'm sure we'll talk about M&A and things like that. But nothing negative. I think that the Pandora trajectory of MAUs is something we continue to work hard at. That's a bit of a surprise. And we need to sort through, and I think we have a plan to do that. But all in all, it's been what I expected it to be. Supporting Jennifer in this transition to CEO has been great, great partnership. So, all-in-all, certainly more positives than negatives at this stage.

Vijay Jayant

Got it. So let's start on some of the role of SiriusXM in the car and some of the auto market play. One of the key advantages that Sirius has is in the audio marketplace the company's integration into the dashboard and sort of the infotainment system. With the increasing use of CarPlay and Android Auto, does that advantage erode?

Sean Sullivan

Yeah. I don't know, if it erodes. And again, I don't know that CarPlay and Android Auto in and of themselves are competitors, right? And you've heard Jennifer and others talk about this. We've been I guess competing for premium in-car entertainment for 20 years. As that system has evolved, we've done that with various forms of competition, formats, et cetera. But again, we're very – obviously very focused on maintaining our leadership position in the vehicle.

The 360L is obviously the next generation of both satellite and IP connectivity that really can allow us to really improve the interface and really deliver to the consumers a great value proposition. We've got long-standing relationships with the OEMs. We've worked with partners like Google. So all-in-all, I think with 130 million enabled vehicles on the road with the deals we have with our OEM partners, I don't know that the advantage erode. I think, we feel very good about our position in the vehicle. And, I think, we're making the appropriate content, product and consumer user interface investments that are necessary to maintain that position.

Vijay Jayant

So talking about the OEM partners, you've done a bunch of deals of late. And that, sort of, shifted some of your mix of sub from trial from casa -- from paid to unpaid. But that's just, sort of, accounting. Fundamentally, can you just talk about the economics of these deals in terms of the upfront subsidy, OEM contribution to paid trials, revenue share? So how the economics of the business on the OEM side, sort of, shifted over the years?

Sean Sullivan

I think, each OEM takes their own unique approach. We look at each of the deals with the OEMs holistically. There are certainly several levers in that conversation and whether that's paid or unpaid trials what the trial lengths are the SAC, what the rev share subsidies are, et cetera. So, I think, we take a holistic approach to find what obviously is a mutually beneficial relationship for the OEMs for SiriusXM and ultimately our consumers.

So you see the effects of that, right? The pen rates in the first quarter, I think, we're up 500 basis points from the prior year. A pen rate over 80%, I think, speaks volumes to the commitments that the OEMs have made to the SiriusXM product in the vehicle. I think -- and we talked about it on the Q1 call, we'll see some headwinds on paid trials as we alter some of the landscape.

And as you say it's just accounting. At the end of the day, we think we've come up with OEM deals holistically that makes sense for our economic requirements and what's good for the OEM. So all-in-all, I don't know Vijay that a lot has changed really over time. Certainly changes have been made to trial lengths and what's paid what's unpaid and the like. But all-in-all, I think, we -- again the financial results and the relationships with the OEMs, I think speak for themselves.

Vijay Jayant

So talking about penetration levels over 80%. Can -- should that go higher? If there's an OEM set we'll put in every car is that a good economic prospect for SiriusXM?

Sean Sullivan

I think, again, we're above 80%, right? Thrilled to achieve that milestone and that threshold. The expectation is we'll continue to go higher. I don't know that we've guided or will guide to how high that can go. There's clearly certain trim levels and certain packages within a fleet or an offering that it's going to be probably uneconomical to offer a premium product like SiriusXM.

But we've considered going 100%. I think standardization for some OEMs makes sense. For example, Toyota I think we have 100% deal with Toyota. So there are instances where it can make sense for the OEM, for SiriusXM, but as you know in some levels and some trim packages it probably doesn't. So I think all-in-all -- the positives I think, we'll continue to accrete higher on the penetration rate. There'll be exceptions where we would do 100% deal. But I'm not sure that's the norm.

Vijay Jayant

Got it. So the 360L platform clearly has an advantage over the current sort of satellite one-way product. But the fact that the auto product cycle is a lot slower than the consumer electronics product cycle how much flexibility do you have to upgrade 360L over time? I know you've talked about some penetration targets through 2024-2025. Just sort of given those two very different cycles, is that a hard thing to do?

Sean Sullivan

I don't know if it's a hard thing. I mean, certainly the beauty of the IP connectivity has the ability to do over-the-air updates, right? So the – again, we have a small number of cars that are currently enabled. It's growing as you said. We're excited about the deployment and what it will become.

Consumers and customers that are using it on these large screens and these large interfaces have been very pleased with the features and the offerings that 360L brings. I have no doubt that it's going to improve retention. Hopefully, there's upsell opportunities in terms of packages hopefully gives us a tremendous amount of flexibility over time that we wouldn't have on the satellite service.

But all-in-all, I think that was the strategic initiative that is 360L and the ability to iterate. Certainly, we won't be able to do it as quickly as you would do a mobile app or a SiriusXM digital app, but no question about it. It does provide enhanced flexibility relative to the non-360L offering.

Vijay Jayant

Got it. So, as penetration of the used car base increases so does the average age of satellite radio equipped used cars. What trends are you seeing in used car trial conversion rates, as cars age and go from say, the second or third or even fourth owner of that car?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. I mean, I think Vijay, no surprise that conversion rates I guess, the more subsequent owners there are probably the conversion rates certainly do decline. I guess that's the bad news. The good news is that the SAC is already spent. We have very good conversion programs and win backs to the extent we recapture those subsequent owners. It comes at obviously at a low cost, and it's a great subscriber pickup.

I think our conversion marketing team is aggressive and does a great job reclaiming that. I don't know that we've historically broken out conversion rates on used cars by subsequent owner. I don't know that we will. I guess the good news is there is what over 130 million enabled vehicles, probably 100 of them -- 100 million of them roughly are inactive enabled vehicles.

So -- and you've heard us talk about other product offerings maybe there's a free SiriusXM offering that we can have. So I guess, to your point about where conversion rates may decline on a subsequent owner basis, we certainly are looking at delivering offerings that can recapture them at what is an economical opportunity for SiriusXM.

James Ratcliffe

I'd like to talk about content for a bit if we could. I think your predecessor at one point said that music is a commodity product. Do you agree with that assessment? And how do you differentiate the SiriusXM product in what's a pretty crowded audio entertainment marketplace?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. No, having come from the video space in the content world from AMC Networks, I certainly think and talk a lot about it. Clearly everyone has the same music on their platform for the most part. So, if that's the definition of a commodity, then I guess I agree with my predecessor. I guess my real -- James, my real focus in energy is around how do we curate the content, how do we create discovery, how do we -- engagement, right? How do we create engagement?

Engagement can come in many different forms. There's radio personalities that accompany a lot of the music offerings and think about your own personal audio listening experiences, and whether that's a lean back or a lean in. I think that's how we do it. Certainly with the marketplace and the competitive landscape, it becomes harder and harder to differentiate. But, I think it's hard to argue with the breadth and depth of the offering that we have not just in music, but obviously in news and sports and talk and other entertainment offerings.

So again, I think differentiation does require some level of exclusive content. I do think that curation matters a whole lot. And the ability to make sure that your listeners have the ability to discover recommend, I think that's important. So, I think we do certainly a very good job of that on the SiriusXM platform. I think Pandora with Modes, and some of the other features that we've been introducing to our listener base, allows us to differentiate as well.

James Ratcliffe

There's been a lot of discussion in the industry about podcast as a source of audio entertainment and the relevance of that content. How important is it to have podcasts that are effectively exclusive to SiriusXM? And then, on the flip side, how important is it to have a few podcasts as possible to not be available via the SiriusXM platform?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. Great question. There's obviously a lot of conversation in the marketplace. There's a feverish appetite, it would appear for podcast at the moment. I guess, as I look at it, it's a $1 billion market in terms of the advertising marketplace. There's a lot of obviously positive views of what the growth can be. So, I think you got to -- it's primarily an ad-based business right, for most of us in the podcast and for many of the creators and publishers. So, I think we offer an incredible platform for creators and publishers to monetize. So -- and we want to maximize that for them. So I think that requires wide distribution.

I do think there are exclusives that are required. I think exclusive podcasts -- I think most of the top podcasts are available pretty widely. I think there's only a handful that probably are exclusive to specific platforms. So I think that we have exclusive personalities, exclusive content that I think we'll look at windowing. And whether that's on the SiriusXM app whether it's within Pandora or whether that's wide distribution, I think, we have the ability to window across multiple platforms.

Again, Stitcher has a subscription model today. So we're in the subscription business in terms of podcast. So I don't think it's a binary answer. I think you obviously have the content some of which is exclusive. Otherwise in order to work well with these creators and publishers, I think, you -- we have an obligation to help them maximize the monetization and distribution of their offering.

James Ratcliffe

And for satellite radio streaming and for 360L, you're kind of paying for music content twice both through the -- for the -- as a percentage of revenue from the satellite radio side and then through Web V and the like. How do you think about the impact as in-home use and streaming grows on incremental margins for the business, which have traditionally been extremely high?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I mean, as I think about your question, if we just think about in the vehicle, James, I don't know if you're thinking more in-home or more in the vehicle, at least in the vehicle I think the majority of listening for music will probably be delivered through the satellite. Certainly, a lot of non-music content that people will consume probably on an on-demand basis through the 360L IP interface. So we're not necessarily double paying there on the music side of the thing.

Again, it's a consideration, but at the end of the day, we start with the consumer. We start with the offering. There will be revenue royalty impacts to a certain degree. But I think the good news is that the people that are using 360L the consumers that are subscribing to these packages are mostly in All Access. We've got strong ARPU there. And there will probably be some incremental cost, but I don't believe material to the overall financial report of the company.

Again, we got to start with the consumer. We've got to start with delivering a great audio entertainment experience both in and out of the car. And those are considerations, but certainly something that we thought a lot about and continue to think about a lot when we think about the digital in-home and in-car as it relates to our forward outlook.

Vijay Jayant

Sort of moving to Pandora, obviously, you guys have done a very good job in improving Pandora's monetization in terms of boosting RPM. What's sort of driven that increase? How does this sort of breakdown between pricing and ad loads? Any color on that monetization that's been so fantastic?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. Again, a real credit to the Pandora team SXM Media. The demand has been strong. It really as you see in our financial results, the RPMs have been very, very strong and accelerating. I don't believe we've affected ad loads at all, right? Again, we've got to think about the consumer experience. So really ad loads haven't really changed. We're managing the consumer experience, where the ability to monetize with the content we have, and the demand has been great just really great execution.

So it's -- we're clearly trying to increase ad hours through more just the number of hours that are active listeners. So even with MAUs moderating declining, if we can get our users to listen to more without an increased ad load it really has been able to deliver, and again that's just on platform. So we're not even talking about the off-platform opportunity.

But again, I'm very pleased, and as I said, I think in the first quarter call, we feel good about where the market is in April and May. So, really pleased with the monetization, but really at the end of the day it's all -- it's been great not ad load.

Vijay Jayant

Got it. So you mentioned MAUs and listening hours being sort of a focus. What are you guys doing to sort of improve that and reverse that trend? Because that's really at some point the key driver of ad growth. There's only so much you can do on monetization I would assume.

Sean Sullivan

No, I agree. We're trying to improve the digital product. As you see, we're investing significantly in the product development. We're trying to improve discovery and curation on the Pandora platform, and really just the ease of use for it, right? At the same time, we've got great content in the company, and we're trying to really monetize it across platforms. So, when you think about bringing Kevin Hart to the Pandora platform or maybe a better example is the TikTok partnership that we announced that we'll be launching, so we're really trying to use the benefit of our content investment and spend to really enhance the user experience and bring better offerings, better experiences to sustain the client.

But again, it's something that we're working on and we're trying to address. And again that's just the -- on platform. At the same time, the digital capability, the digital platform scale and audience and reach that Pandora brings even with the portrait of the MAUs that you've seen over the last year or so, brings great benefits to the organization across the board, right? We have an unmatched audience and reach in North America, in the US for Pandora specifically. So, there's really a lot of, probably unquantifiable benefits to it even with the portrait that you've seen. So again, we're pleased with it. We've got a lot of work to do. We're focused on it. So, I'll leave it at that.

James Ratcliffe

If we could talk about capital returns and capital structure for a bit. Right now, you're returning a little more than all of your free cash flow and capital returns and had been aggressive buyers of your stock and buybacks make up 85-plus percent of your total capital returns. Is that the right mix longer term going forward? And particularly, any thoughts on whether there's a difference between increasing dividends versus potentially having the largest shareholders selling your buyback, both of which had the net effect of reducing the amount you're buying back in the public markets?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. So, the fear of reiterating what I've said a couple of times already here, I mean our capital allocation philosophy is pretty straightforward, right? We want to invest in the business. We've done what we think is a disciplined and selective M&A. But again, all around our strategic priorities of maintaining our leadership position in North America, driving our digital and offering an enhanced content lineup to our consumers.

So, I think that once we get through those two things, the free cash flow conversion again is highly generative. We've got a long track record of returning cash to shareholders. I think our dividend today probably approximates what 15% roughly of our annual free cash flow generation. So, as I look at it, we've talked about leverage at whatever four times. We operate in the mid to low 3s historical. So, the capital allocation again, the beauty of it is, it's flexible, and we've got a ton of optionality in terms of what we want to do.

So, as I fast forward and think about it, again, these are decisions that our Board will make that also includes our controlling shareholder on the Board. But again, we will do what's right for the business. We'll invest for long-term growth and we'll continue our track record. So, in terms of the mix James, I think it's probably too early to say whether there's -- once we cross the 80% threshold and they've become indifferent to participating in our share buyback program or dividends now that we're part of a consolidated tax group, I think we'll just have to see, whether it's increasing the dividend, whether it's a special dividend, whether it's having them participate in the share buyback program. And I think that, I'll be guided by what the requirements are for the business, will be guided by the leverage and the visibility we have and make sure that we've got a program that's commensurate with that.

So that's -- I don't think that's new news. I think everybody is anticipating something later this year in terms of crossing the 80%. But at this point in time, I think our capital allocation program is pretty straightforward. I think, we've been very direct about it and we'll leave it at that.

Vijay Jayant

So just to follow up on that. So does it mean effectively that Liberty's ownership will have to be sort of toggled between 80%,because they want tax consolidation and 90% where you could do a short-term squeeze out potentially and then Sirius becomes wholly-owned with Liberty Sirius? So is that sort of the range that we have to think about?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. Vijay, I take this not one day at a time, but one threshold for the time so to speak. But again, I don't know that anything changes necessarily in terms of the operation investment and portrait landscape of SiriusXM when we cross 80%, right? I think, we're having a capital allocation conversation at that point. But otherwise, we're all -- our interests are aligned. We're all in this for long-term growth and driving shareholder value right to state the obvious.

So in terms of where we end up between 80% and 90%, again, these are probably -- these are board level discussions. And at that point in time depending on what the needs are for the business and our shareholders, we'll evaluate it at that stage.

Vijay Jayant

Got it. So, moving to M&A a little. Obviously, you've done some -- Pandora being sort of the largest and then Stitcher, 99% Invisible. So is SiriusXM strategically complete for what its sort of portfolio and product launches out over the next five to 10 years? Is there anything…

Sean Sullivan

I’m sorry. Strategically complete? Yes. I mean, we bought Simplecast, right? That's another one that -- from a hosting and analytics platform, it's been a great addition to the -- to it as well as we offer a solution to the marketplace. So I think we're complete, but again we're evolving. I think the consumer is evolving, the landscape is evolving.

We've made what we think are disciplined investments in podcasting, right? I think the 99% Invisible is a good example where we want to be in the content development space for podcasts and we want to use the other relationships we have to really drive the podcast.

So we'll for -- we’ll look at things between ourselves and our controlling shareholder. We probably have good visibility to the M&A marketplace and what opportunities exist. We'll always look for ways to accelerate our strategic goals to the extent there is an asset in the market that allows us to do that.

Again, we're content centric. We want to obviously deliver the best audio experience to our consumers, and obviously, publishers, content creators, et cetera. So, I think, we're complete, but that's not to say that we aren't going to evolve and there aren't going to be things that we think are smart adjacent spaces that we can include in our audio entertainment experience. So -- but again, we'll do it in a disciplined approach.

And as we said, we've got -- at the beginning is where we started, I think we still have work to do to integrate and really capitalize on the vision of some of the assets that we've already acquired. Again, you see it in our ad sales go-to-market strategy. You'll see it in some of our product offerings where I think there's an opportunity to really accelerate the integration of the portfolio of assets we have today. So I think there's a lot of work to do with the portfolio we have today, but that doesn't mean we won't keep looking. We'll certainly be aware and capitalize where appropriate.

James Ratcliffe

So your controlling shareholder also owns substantial positions in other audio entertainment companies arguably Live Nation stake in iHeartRadio. So, are there any opportunities with these cousins of yours to collaborate to create more value?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. I mean, I guess, I don't know what ownership percentage qualifies as a cousin. But in terms of Live Nation, obviously, Michael is on our board. There's always opportunities to collaborate. I've been -- I'm certainly personally looking forward to live entertainment returning. I think live in our platform is something that we think and do a lot of -- talk a lot about. I think there's opportunities to collaborate with Live Nation. No question about it.

I think the proximity certainly matters. We have arrangements with people like iHeart, where we carry some of their stations on our satellite platform. I think KISS FM, if I'm not mistaken is one of theirs. So all-in-all, I think that proximity is great. We're always looking for ways to collaborate. And I think being in this complex together at varying ownership levels certainly facilitates that where maybe ordinarily it wouldn't happen as organically.

Vijay Jayant

Got it. So we've gotten a couple of questions from investors, one obviously more topical. How does CapEx free cash flow trend in the wake of SiriusXM-8 launch? Will they need to rebuild SiriusXM-7 or do they have insurance coverage?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, great. So SiriusXM-8 launched, I think, on early Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral. In terms of SiriusXM-7, I think, we've said we have insurance of $225 million related to that. And I'll stick to the comments we've made publicly. So at the moment the fleet is very healthy. We've just launched eight. We have to evaluate -- given that seven is a total loss, we have to evaluate a replacement for seven and that's something we'll look at over the coming months and have more to say in the future.

But, I think, the CapEx profile we're spending roughly what $350 million a year in CapEx. And I guess to the extent that there's updates to that we'll let you know. But I think that it's all -- at least for 2021 is all included in the guidance. And to the extent the insurance proceeds or any of the other activities impact that we'll certainly update on our call. I think our second quarter call is July 27. So we'll have more to say then. I don't know Vijay if I answered the whole question there, but was it specific to the satellite?

Vijay Jayant

Yes, that's right.

Sean Sullivan

It was. Okay.

James Ratcliffe

Just one more on the, sort of, the operating side of the business. I think one of the surprises over the last 1.5 years is how robust churn numbers have stayed and how low it's been. And so part of that is clearly fewer car sales so less like as we called move churn from that.

If you look at straight up disconnects though just people who decide, I no longer want the SiriusXM service. How have those trends been running? And how is, sort of, the retention cost, I guess, really sort of in terms of how much of a discount in terms of ARPU for retention? How has that been trending?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, it's -- I guess, I should have said this at the beginning I think I did a bit on the resiliency. I think we've all been really surprised by the health of the consumer, right? And clearly the stimulus has helped that. We have seen incredibly low non-pay and voluntary churn happening. So -- and much of that offsetting as you say the vehicle-related churn.

So it's been trending very well. I think we hit historic lows in the first quarter in terms of overall churn. I think that as we return to normalcy over the period of time, I guess, there's an expectation that non-pay and some of the voluntary churn may return and tick-up a bit. But we've been incredibly pleased and surprised by the strength of the consumer and the retention of our product.

Again, even in the example as you mentioned in terms of retention efforts and how the retention cost has gone I think what the team has done a great job is offering new packages that have varying levels of content lower levels of content at different price points.

So we've done all of that and we still have a slightly rising ARPU. So I think the retention efforts have been great. I think some of that is on pricing. Some of that is on packaging. And some of that is just the -- really the strength and resiliency of the consumer. So all-in-all again they've been really trending well, James.

Vijay Jayant

I think we are pretty much coming to our allotted time, Sean. Appreciate your being with us this morning. Thanks so much and hopefully see you soon in person.

Sean Sullivan

Look forward to it. Thank you both. Take care.

James Ratcliffe

Thanks. Cheers.