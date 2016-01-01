Photo by IPGGutenbergUKLtd/iStock via Getty Images

At first glance, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) appears relatively undervalued, which has caught my attention. Once you dig deeper you will see some red flags that explain how the stock has been trading. The stellar results in 2020, were mostly driven by the pandemic, and estimates point to lower earnings in 2021 going into 2022. Computer software costs of ~$213M seem to be overestimated. There seems to be far too much inventory given the lower expected demand going forward. Big Lots could be faced with inventory impairments going forward. Stock-based compensation over the years also appears to be fairly high when we compare with its net income.

For those reasons, the stock is not yet a buy. The price could decrease in the next quarters, and it might offer a better buying opportunity.

Overview

Big Lots has been a great performer over the past year, with shares jumping over 400% since the lows in March 2020, around the $12 level. The main reason is that the pandemic-driven demand has helped Big Lots achieve great results. Net sales grew 16.4%, and net income increased by 159%. It even added 4 new stores to its portfolio.

Several short sellers have targeted the stock, with ~13% of the float short. This is mainly attributed to the lower estimates for 2021 and 2022.

Estimates for the Q2 results appear to be very bearish for Big Lots. Revenues are expected to decline by 9.9% YoY. This will affect the bottom line, with EPS estimated between $1 and $1.15, a decline of 89.9% YoY. The Q3 estimates also seem uninspiring, with revenues projected to fall 5% YoY, and EPS around $0.23, a decline of 69.7% YoY.

For the FY21, estimates point to a marginal decrease in revenues, around 1.4%. The bottom line is expected to take the biggest hit. With EPS for the year expected around $7.1, a contraction of 55.9% YoY. Taking into consideration the current price of the stock around $64, the price-to-earnings would be ~9.

For 2022, the outlook is in line with 2021, with EPS expected to decrease slightly to $7.09.

Computer software costs

Big Lots has been booking increasing computer software costs on its balance sheet for several years now. With this method, companies defer booking those software costs as an expense and instead increases the overall equity value. Computer software costs were ~$132M in 2016 and have since grown to $213M in 2020.

Source: 10-K

Certainly, Big Lots has some software that could be valued as an asset. Some of which might even be proprietary, and that has value and should be viewed as an asset. Nonetheless, the amount of computer software costs the company deems as an asset seems fairly large. In the future, we might see a write-off of these assets as they lose value.

Possible inventory impairments

Although the results show $901M in inventory, this also seems to be another red flag. Big Lots clearly states that it usually carries more inventory than its peers. One of the reasons is that their average store is larger than most of its peers.

Average Retail Store Square Footage, in US as of 2018

Source: Statista

Only Leon's Furniture (OTCPK:LEFUF) seems to have a far higher average square footage on its stores.

Source: Big Lots

While carrying more inventory on its own it's not entirely a red flag, the fact that some of the products depreciate over time makes that inventory a ticking time bomb. This puts additional pressure on Big Lots to turnover that portion of the inventory that might depreciate over time. Namely the food and consumables, electronics, and apparel categories.

The pandemic-driven demand gave Big Lots the perfect chance to become more efficient in managing inventories. Given the lower projected demand in the coming quarters, some of the inventory might be impaired, and end up in losses for the company and its shareholders. Something that has already happened not too long ago. In 2019 Big Lots had an impairment of $6M in the greeting card segment.

Source: 2019 10-K

Big Lots makes a reference to this under its operational risks in the 10-K.

Source: 2020 10-K

High stock-based compensation

Over the years, management has awarded a considerable amount of stock-based compensation. Sometimes as high as 21.6% of net income. In a company where revenues and earnings have been pretty much flat over the course of the last decade - it seems outlandish for shareholders to be paying stock-based compensation of over 10% of net income.

Source: TIKR

With the expected net income to be substantially lower in 2021 and 2022, stock-based compensation is an issue that needs to be addressed going forward. Shareholders should not have to pay one-fifth of the company's profits, compensating management when they already have attractive salaries.

Conclusion

With all these red flags, no wonder that the short float is at ~13%. Big Lots appears to be undervalued if we take into consideration the results in 2020, which were driven by the pandemic. Considering the estimates for the next two years, it does not seem so undervalued. Although that does not mean that it will not reach an attractive price, for now, the price does not justify the investment.

Over the years, it has maintained a sluggish stock performance reflecting the flat financial results. At this level, I would not short the stock for two reasons. For one, even considering earnings estimates for 2021 and 2022 the price and multiples are not high enough. On the other hand there seem to be far too many short sellers targeting the stock already, which drives the cost to short higher. At the same time, the stock has a low price-to-earnings under 10, assuming the estimates for 2021 and 2022 materialize.

Although there seem to be some discrepancies in the balance sheet, the company still has a considerable amount of cash. Although it has some debt, the interest expense yearly has been modest in 2020, at ~$11M. It should also remain around ~$10M per year until the end of 2022.