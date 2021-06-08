peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Right now, the market is very expensive:

That doesn't mean you shouldn't get into the market, however, as explained in this excellent article from Charlie Bilello:

Timing the market based on valuation is not an easy task, and you have to be prepared to sit in cash for many years or even decades depending on your methodology. Had such a strategy been applied historically, it would have lagged buy-and-hold because equities with high valuations can still have positive (and cash-beating) returns over time.

Remember that expensive markets mean returns will be lower, not negative. And, consider that current valuations are occurring at the beginning of an economic expansion when financial stress is low, which means the possibility of a recession (and, hence, a market sell-off) is low. Food for thought.

In a recent economic letter, the SF Fed was interested in determining whether or not there was an excess of labor market slack. After looking at the data, they determined (emphasis added):

We have helped sort through these divergences by digging deeper into labor market conditions specifically related to COVID-19. Our examination of these unique features of the pandemic labor market suggests that negative signals such as the low labor force participation rate provide a better read than do the positive signals. In the current circumstances, sustained low labor force participation helps pin down the underutilization of labor that is hidden behind the headline unemployment rate.

According to the research, this data is key:

The labor force participation rate (left) -- which has only recovered about half its pandemic losses -- and the employment/population ratio (right) -- which has retraced about 65% of its losses -- still show a fair amount of labor market slack.

This data is also key:

The seasonally-adjusted number of people not in the labor force (above) is still elevated.

Are arcane banking rules keeping interest rates low? The Fed Guy Blog argues they are (emphasis added):

“GSIBs are mandated to hold a sizable HQLA portfolio, but there is some degree of freedom in its composition. The highest quality Level I HQLA include reserves, Treasuries, and Treasury reverse repo. When reverse repo rates rose above IOR [interest on reserves] in 2018, GSIBs began reshuffling their HQLA portfolio out of reserves and into reverse repo. Now that IOR is at 0.1% and reverse repo is at 0%, GSIBs are shuffling their HQLA holdings towards Treasuries. Some are also significantly increasing their holding of Agency MBS, which is a slightly lower quality HQLA (Level 2a).”

Only time will tell.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts:

Micro and small-caps are in the number one and two positions, respectively, each gaining over 1%. Mid-caps rallied just shy of 1%. These gains were followed by the long end of the treasury market. Larger caps fluctuated around 0%. The three defensive sectors are at the bottom with modest losses. Communication services were off modestly while tech was right at 0%. Consumer discretionary and energy were at the top.

Here are today's trading charts from the author's Quotetracker: The main story is the strength in small caps, which started a rally slightly after 10AM and kept going until about an hour before the close when there was a modest sell-off. That's one good-looking rally.

Yesterday, I noted that small caps were starting to make a move. Today, they followed through: IWM 6-Month

Prices printed another solid day higher on slightly higher volume.

IWC 6-Month

The IWC edged higher. Today, volume was higher.

Now, however, both indexes are at or near price levels where they've run into trouble during the last six months. Let's see if they can make through those levels with this attempt.