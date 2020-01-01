JacobH/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I want to start off by saying that I’m bullish on uranium prices. Back in November, I took a detailed look at the uranium market in my article on Uranium Participation Corp. (OTCPK:URPTF).

However, you might’ve noticed that every article on a uranium company that I’ve written in 2021 has been bearish. The reason for this is that I believe there is a disconnect between uranium prices and the share prices of uranium companies. Today, I’m taking a look at Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:UROY) and I’m bearish again.

Overview of the operations

The company has a strategic partnership with Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), which I’ve covered here. The latter was an initial shareholder of Uranium Royalty and the company is still being run by its management.

(Source: Uranium Royalty Corp)

Uranium Royalty has royalty interests across several uranium projects in the USA, Canada, and Africa as well as a 5.5% stake in British firm Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF). The latter owns physical uranium and aims to provide direct exposure to uranium prices. I’ve already written on SA about Yellow Cake twice. As of the time of writing, Uranium Royalty’s interest in the latter is valued at $27.7 million.

Looking at the royalty portfolio, the two most notable assets are McArthur River, and Cigar Lake in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

(Source: Uranium Royalty Corp)

The McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines are two of the main projects of uranium major Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), which I’ve covered several times on SA over the past year.

In May, Uranium Royalty paid $11.5 million for a 1% gross overriding royalty on a 9% share of production from McArthur as well as a 20% net profits interest on 3.75% of production from Cigar Lake. Overall, I think Uranium Royalty paid too much for these royalties.

In my view, Cigar Lake is a decent mine that can deliver around nine million pounds per year and its production costs stand at around C$30 ($24.80) per pound.

(Source: Cameco)

Production from this project has been suspended twice due to Covid-19 and the mine was restarted in April.

Uranium Royalty should receive around 0.75% of Cigar Lake's net profit and the latter has a mine life of around eight years. The issue is that the project is barely profitable. Uranium prices have been depressed for several years and spot uranium prices stood at $31.40/lb as of the time of writing.

(Source: Cameco)

Even if uranium prices skyrocketed and Cigar Lake started booking net profits of let’s say $20 per pound, the sum Uranium Royalty would get is still inconsequential (20% x 3.75% x 9 million pounds of uranium x $20/lb of profit is just $1.35 million per year).

Let’s turn our attention to McArthur River. A gross overriding royalty is a type of royalty that had its origins in the oil sector where it’s known more simply as an overriding royalty. Generally, a gross overriding royalty allows the owner to receive percentage ownership in production or production revenues before the costs of production are deducted. However, there is no production here as McArthur River has been shut down since July 2018.

McArthur River is widely considered to be one of the best uranium projects in the world thanks to its high grade and large size. It can deliver around 25 million pounds per year and the estimated life of mine operating costs are between C$15 ($12.40) and C$16 ($13.20) per pound.

(Source: Cameco)

However, I fear this project might never reopen, which makes it pretty much worthless. It's a very technically challenging operation due to high-pressure water inflow and freezewalling and there's speculation that the mine may be done for good.

I view the remaining royalties in Uranium Royalty’s portfolio as lottery tickets that rely on very high uranium prices. I think it’s doubtful that any of the projects can make it to the production phase even at $50 per pound.

(Source: Uranium Royalty Corp, in Canadian dollars)

Valuation

The royalties on McArthur River and Cigar Lake were acquired recently and I think it would be fair to take their valuation as $11.5 million, the price Uranium Royalty paid for them. I don’t think there’s much value in the other royalties of the company.

On May 20, Uranium Royalty completed a C$25 million ($20.7 million) bought deal offering and said that it had around C$70 million ($58 million) in cash, equity, and inventory holdings. The sum includes its stake in Yellow Cake.

We thus get around $69.5 million ($11.5 million plus $58 million). However, you also have to take into account that Uranium Royalty should have drawn C$6 million ($5 million) under a margin loan facility and that operating expenses are currently running at around C$1 million ($0.8 million) on an annualized basis.

(Source: Uranium Royalty Corp)

Considering that Uranium Royalty has a market capitalization of over $240 million as of the time of writing, I think the company would be significantly overvalued even if uranium prices rose to $50 per pound.

The most significant risk for the bear thesis is the ongoing disconnect between uranium prices and the share prices of uranium companies. As I mentioned, both spot and long-term uranium prices remain at depressed levels, yet the share prices of almost all uranium companies have been soaring on high volume since the end of 2020. Uranium Royalty is no exception.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This phenomenon doesn’t seem to be limited to companies listed in the west, as the price of the shares of Kazatomprom has also been soaring on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

(Source: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange)

Investor takeaway

Uranium Royalty has some interesting assets as well as $58 million in cash, equity, and inventory holdings. However, I don’t think that the company should be worth anywhere near $240 million and I’m bearish. Investors can take advantage of this by shorting the shares.

However, there are no put options available and the short borrow fee rate stands at 25.34% as of the time of writing according to data from Fintel. So, unless you have a very high-risk tolerance, I think the best course of action would be to avoid Uranium Royalty for now.

The major risk for the bear case is the disconnect I mentioned between uranium prices and the share prices of uranium mining companies. It’s hard to predict when the situation is likely to return to normal.