Kevin Mandia - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Verdecanna - Executive Vice President, CFO & CAO

Tal Liani - Managing Director, BofA Global Research

Tal Liani

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining us. This is Tal Liani here. I'm hosting FireEye executives, Kevin Mandia, the CEO; and Frank -- Frank, I never remember. I never know how to pronounce your last name.

Frank Verdecanna

Verdecanna.

Tal Liani

Alright. EVP, CFO and CAO. And I should be very sensitive to how people pronounce names, but it is one of my weaknesses. So Kevin and Frank, thank you so much for coming here, especially after you made an announcement end of last week that created some stock volatility.

Q - Tal Liani

I want to start with a question about the rationale. What drove -- you and I, Kevin, had discussion for many quarters about the value of the products business and the value of the services, the value of the software. So what's the rationale for splitting the company this way and keeping what you're keeping versus selling what you're selling?

Kevin Mandia

Well, Tal, it's a great question, and thanks for having us on and having the opportunity to explain it. First and foremost, about 2 years ago, we started signaling that we had related but different businesses. At FireEye, we had a strategic complexity because we had a Managed Defense. We had professional services. We had software you could only subscribe to; on-prem appliances; and we were in every space, network, endpoint, e-mail, cloud SIM, services, Managed Defense. And these businesses had different business profiles, different growth profiles, different R&D investments, different comp plans. If you wanted to go to market, the go-to markets were different. And we recognized over time -- and it was really Q2 of 2019 where I first said, we have a FireEye Products organization and a Mandiant Solutions organization. We recognized then that we wanted Mandiant to be independent and decoupled from FireEye Products, that we'd still want the goodness of Mandiant frontline intelligence and indicators in the FireEye Products. And we still wanted FireEye telemetry into Mandiant's intelligence apparatus, but we needed to take the Mandiant capability and overlay that with not just FireEye Products but with other endpoint technology, other network technology and start leveraging organization's prior spend with Mandiant talent and expertise.

So part of it was business model, part of it was resource constraints, and part of it was ideological that FireEye controls business would go this way and a Mandiant controls independent technology would go another way.

We want to be seen, Tal, as an unbiased unvarnished truth. Is your network secure, yes or no? And we felt Mandiant brand would had to be vendor-agnostic to be seen as being unbiased when determining that truth. So that's very quickly the rationale -- most of the rationale behind why we did the separation, why now.

Tal Liani

Right. Your remaining business has 2 parts. It has the cloud and it has the professional services. Do you have enough scale right now? After you let go a big part of your revenues, do you have enough scale to actually grow profitability and margins?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, absolutely. I can tell you, every time I meet with a customer, you know what they want to buy? Security. They want shields up right now, and they don't really care if you're bringing tech, bringing people, subscribing, paying for it outright. We have a service called Managed Defense. It runs on a platform called Mandiant Advantage. Our customers can buy Mandiant Advantage and secure themselves, or buy Mandiant Advantage and say, "Hey, you provide that as a service for us and you secure it."

I call that -- and there's -- everybody's coming up Tal with new ways to call it, but it's like us doing XDR on whatever technology you've already invested in. And that is the Mandiant promise in the future. And we're automating our human experts on Mandiant Advantage. That's why we bought Respond Software.

So when you think about scale, what we are doing is building the next-gen XDR capability, which I think replaces the old generation of managed security services. Don't think that as people, think of it as 70-plus percent gross margin, tech-enabled, and we are automating Mandiant experts. Every company I meet would love to have Mandiant experts looking at every single alert they're getting on their networks. And have Mandiant experts carving their endpoints, looking to see if their products missed anything. We're going to productize that capability, put it in Mandiant Advantage and make everybody operate like a Fortune 50 stock.

Tal Liani

So what are the parts that you're keeping? For those who do not know the company well, what are the parts you're keeping? And I know there is a perception there that this is just about professional services. Actually, there are cloud solutions as well.

Kevin Mandia

Yes. So right away, we're keeping the Threat Intelligence component, which is primarily populated by over 500 consultants that are responding to nearly 180 security breaches right now. That is a market pull for us. The phone rings, we deliver. We're kind of the doctors on-call in cyberspace. So there's that component, Threat Intelligence with a global threat intelligence capability.

After that, what goes really well with knowing more about the threat actors than anybody by responding to breaches and having 250 threat analysts that speak 34 languages in 20 countries, we add to that the validation capability. When you hear validation, think of this as it's really testing your network and providing unvarnished truth to, "Could you be compromised?" And everybody saw Colonial Pipeline was compromised a couple of weeks ago.

We're the only company that can say, “Are you secure from the dark side ransomware and the TTPs or tools, tactics and procedures that were launched against that pipeline?” And everybody wants to know the answer. So with our Intel, you can pivot very quickly right into what we call Mandiant Validation. And for lack of a better word, I'm prior military tactical, it's a live fire drill. Shoot real bullets at your security program, but do it in a manner that's safe and simple. So even though they're real bullets, think of them as they emulate threat actors and you get a binary answer. Did you detect the attack, yes or no? If yes, you feel pretty good. Did you stop the attack, yes or no? If you stopped it, you're feeling better. But what if you didn't detect it or stop it, then you have to make refinements.

One of the number one reasons why we are always responding to breaches isn't because people aren't well intentioned. It's because everybody is trying to secure their networks, but they have what I call environmental drift. IT and applications proliferate and our provisioned faster than our means to secure them. So we're going to automate that Validation component. So we have Intel, Validation.

And then we bought a company called Respond Software last November. Respond is exactly where the future is going. We have to automate security expertise. So we have our smartest Mandiant consultants who find the needle in the haystack every day at over 180 breaches right now. We know how to find that needle in the haystack. For god's sakes, let's automate that and modernize it so that the shortage of security expertise, we can overcome it. So we bought Respond Software for their AI and the machine learning models, and we have our best consultants working with that right now.

When you combine -- Respond Software is now called Mandiant Automated Defense. It's the ability to buy into the future of artificial intelligence doing security operations for you. Threat Intelligence, then Validation; and then last, we have Managed Defense, which is us running those things for you. Managed Defense is our people actively hunting on your network and actively looking at all your security events to tell you, A, are you compromised, yes or no? And if you're not compromised, feel good about it. But let's also check to see could you be compromised by the threats we're responding to today.

So those are the 4 components of Mandiant that you subscribe to. Intel, Automated Defense, Validation, Managed Defense. And then the fifth component of Mandiant is the Mandiant consultants who do red teaming, strategic consulting and incident response.

Tal Liani

Got it. You spoke about Validation, for example. And in your chart, when you presented this -- the new business, you presented it both on a SaaS basis and on a managed service basis. What's the difference between the two?

Kevin Mandia

There isn't. We consider -- our Managed Defense is, in fact, you subscribe to it and it's part of our SaaS-based platform.

Tal Liani

Got it.

Frank Verdecanna

And then with the Validation -- just to add to that. So within the Validation, you can run that as a subscription internally or you can also subscribe to our Managed Validation Services, which is basically some support personnel from our side on the services side to help you run that and help you remediate the -- whatever the report is.

Tal Liani

Got it. Okay. Before I go, I have 1 question that I was asked many, many times in the last few days. But before I go there, I want to ask something. When you presented the deal, you said that it's going to help you unlock growth business. It is going to give you independence for Mandiant Solutions. Can you elaborate on these 2 points? What does it mean independence for Mandiant? And what does it mean unlock growth opportunities?

Kevin Mandia

So here's a great example. First, with focus comes far better acceleration. There's no question, Tal. A lot of people underestimate the value of focus. When we were doing 8 different ways to make money, it created strategic complexity. The businesses that comprise Mandiant on a go-forward basis are naturally related, naturally tied together, and you pivot from one to another. And so that makes sense.

The reason independence matters is a lot of times folks want Mandiant expertise to help them all the time. And we can't lead people behind all the time. So as we automate those expertise, we need to decouple it from just FireEye Products, which is where it's at today. We just added Windows Defender. So we're going to work with Microsoft's Endpoint as well. And we need to add other endpoints. We need to add firewall companies. We need to be able to put Mandiant expertise. You should be able to buy Mandiant Advantage and know regardless of the products you're using, we're applying our capability to those products and protecting you. So we're decoupling Mandiant from solely FireEye Products.

Every time we get a phone call Tal and we respond to a breach, the customer doesn't want us to lead. They recognize, "Hey, you found things nobody's found before. Can you continue to look?" And in the past, we said, "Yes, we can, but you need FireEye Endpoint, FireEye network and you need to buy all these products for us to lead this service and provide that outcome." We want to expand beyond FireEye.

And then the second reason that matters is the go-to-market for FireEye control products and Mandiant control agnostic products is just very different. FireEye Products would be better suited actively pursuing MSSPs as partners and professional service firms as partners. But tied to Mandiant, Mandiant inhibited that and created a little bit of friction there. We were kind of surrounded on all fronts as a combined entity when it came to partnerships. We competed with every partner in some way by just giving each organization independence. FireEye can get meaningful partnerships as part of STG and Mandiant can get more meaningful partnerships removing some of that channel friction.

Tal Liani

Got it. When I look at FireEye, the product business is being sold. You have great progress. But at the end of the day, you didn't control -- you didn't dominate any domain. You were an improving player, but you are not a market leader. How do you make sure that you don't have the same issue with Mandiant parts, the products that you have or the services you have with Mandiant parts? What do you need to do -- maybe the question is different. What do you need to do in order to lead something and in order to be -- and just another player in the space?

Kevin Mandia

Well, I can tell you, when you look at our Threat Intelligence, we are in the top right of any quadrant that exists for that. When you look at incident response, we're in the top right of any quadrant that exists for that. Even on security consultant, we're in the top right. Validation that method of simulating attacks and verifying your security posture with unvarnished truth, we're pioneers of that market. And when you look at response software and automating security, I can tell you this. If all you make is software and you don't have the experts around, you're not going to make the right system. You have to have a company that has both frontline expertise and security expertise combined with your data scientists to create thinking, learning software that can power your SOC.

Just like we have autopilot for planes, but we like seeing the pilot, that's what Mandiant is going to be. We're going to find a way to automate security, but we believe you still need some human involvement there, both from our customers and from us when you need us. And so I'm a believer in that. And we're doing the right things there.

Tal Liani

Where else -- so now you're getting $1.2 billion from the deal. Where do you need to invest in the existing business in Mandiant?

Kevin Mandia

Frank, I'll let you jump on that one.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. When we look at the Mandiant Advantage platform, we don't feel like there's any holes, any areas that we specifically need to add into it. With that said, if there's any complementary modules that we can add to that, that would make sense. We're obviously open to looking at that.

I mean the real unique thing with Mandiant Advantage is that customers are going to be able to consume different modules. They're going to be able to demo a module, consume it within hours instead of the traditional longer sales cycle. So we're really excited about launching Mandiant Advantage.

Right now, it's got 3 modules in there. We'll be adding Managed Defense to them. So by the end of the year, it will have 4 modules. And I think we'll continue to look for opportunities, but we've got a lot of opportunities just with the assets we have today. And so we'll absolutely remain focused on continuing to accelerate that innovation.

Tal Liani

Got it. I want to ask a question that I asked you, Kevin, before. So is it just the full circle, meaning FireEye bought Mandiant, now Mandiant is selling FireEye. Are we back to square one where...?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, yes. And Tal, on your last question, yes, how do we maintain number one position? We already are number one, but I recognize when you're #1 at something, you actually have to work harder. We'll keep our eye on the prize. It is always our top gold, be the best in order at responding to breaches, not because that is our primary business, because it's strategically important in better safeguarding our customers. We believe there's always a security gap and the only way to close it is you got to be right on the front lines, responding to a breach today to make sure if there's a victim to a certain technique or tactic used by hackers, we know it first, and our customers are protected from it first.

So going back to your question Tal on full circle, it is not. When Mandiant was purchased, we had Endpoint, cloud SIM, Managed Defense and Services. The cloud SIM became Helix and Endpoint, and that is going with FireEye Products. So FireEye Products is e-mail security, network security, endpoint security and the cloud SIM and Cloudvisory. So it is a controls based, it is -- the FireEye Products stop or prevent or detect problems in cybersecurity. They stop attacks. That's what they do.

Mandiant is going to be -- let's work out -- so think of FireEye as best of suite XDR. Mandiant is going to be best-of-breed agnostic XDR. And where I get best-of-breed, it's on the intel side and the AI side. So with FireEye, you get the whole suite, endpoint network, e-mail, tied together and integrated through Helix. And on Mandiant is going to be -- we're going to have the brain and you're going to take that brain, attach it to your SIM, could be Splunk, could be ArcSight, could be your own data store. It could be FireEye's Helix. And when you attach Mandiant Advantage to your SIM, it's like adding 1,000 experts to your security program.

We are going to automate what we do every day. We're going to update that software every day. And not only will we update it, because the software can learn and think, our customers can update it. Thumbs up for alerts we got right as being bad. Thumbs down when we miss something, and we're all going to fine-tune and automate our human expertise over time.

Tal Liani

Got it. I want to also talk about the financial targets, Frank, for this business. Where do you see the business for Mandiant? Where do you see the business kind of next year and a few years down the road? What are your targets?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. I think from a growth perspective, we'd expect that the services side of Mandiant Solutions would grow in the 15% to 20% a range. We'd expect the SaaS solutions of Validation, Intel, Managed Defense and Automated Defense to be growing in the 20% to 25% range, both from a revenue and ARR perspective. And then from a profitability perspective, we're looking -- we have a target of greater than 20% in 2025, which would get us to Rule of 40 comfortably in 2025, and obviously, we'd like to bring that forward and accelerate the growth.

And we think we have a real opportunity to do so. Being able -- we've been historically able to grow that side, the solution side, greater than 20% in suboptimal conditions. Now with 100% focus for the entire company, Remainco company focused on Mandiant Solutions, we think we can accelerate that.

Tal Liani

Why now? Why did you do it now? That's one of the questions we got. We -- the last 2 quarters were great for the product side. The numbers went up. Last quarter specifically was actually pretty good. Why now and not before and not maybe 2 years down the road when the numbers are much better?

Kevin Mandia

I have an answer to this, and I'd like to hear Frank's as well. But first, it was -- we got the Respond acquisition in, so we knew we had the data scientists to start automating Mandiant expertise. This is not something we started yesterday. We ran a full process. We started dividing the assets internally well over a year ago so that we had R&D separated into 2 different pools. We had a Mandiant Solutions kind of business line inside. We had a FireEye Products business line well over 1.5 years ago. So we started the separation ideologically quite a long time ago, Tal, but it does take time, get your ducks in a row, you want to get mass to Remainco Mandiant. So it's at a $400 million business. I think in suboptimal, non-optimized situation, it still grew well over 20% compound annual growth rate, and we think it can only go up from that when we get the focus that we need.

There's never a good time to do it either. It's always disruptive. And if somebody asked me -- I think, Tal, whenever we would have done it, you would have asked that question, why now? Let's do it. We've done it. And we're going to move forward from it. And I think it's going to return value, and it's going to allow us to have everything we're uniquely differentiated at, packaged together to go forward.

And on the FireEye Products side, it'll allow it to get more resourcing, better partnerships, some synergies with STG assets, and they're going to move that forward independently. So I think it's actually -- I always hate saying the cliché, it's a win-win. But on this one, it really is. Underneath one hood, we had too much strategic complexity and friction. Independently, both organizations can be more successful.

Tal Liani

Got it. Another question that we're getting -- we got a lot was why such low valuation? Meaning you sold it for about 2.2x revenue. Why -- what was -- what were the factors in the valuation? Take us through the process of determining the valuation, et cetera.

Kevin Mandia

Frank?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I'll take that. And so Tal, I think when you look at a business that was a lot more mature. So on the product side, there's areas of the product business that was declining, there was areas that were growing. But in total, without further investment, it was probably going to be a low to single-digit declining business. And ultimately, business like that are going to be valued on EBITDA versus revenue. And so from a valuation perspective on a multiple of EBITDA, we are right in line with recent transactions, and we feel really good about the ultimate price. But more importantly, we felt really good about the process we went through. Being able to look at all potential buyers, we obviously hired a bank to help us through that process. And we got to an answer that, one, I think it's a great home for our FireEye Product customers and employees, but also it gives us the ability to really now focus on the high above-market growth potential and current above-market grower of Mandiant Solutions.

So ultimately, you're always going to have some people that always think something's too high or too low. But when you run a great process, at the end of the day, you can feel really good about the fact that you took the highest bidder and you landed at a fair price.

Tal Liani

Okay. How much -- I'll give you the background for my question and then the question. The background to my question is that because you traded at a certain valuation and you sold the product business at a certain valuation, again, which some people think it's low, what's left with Mandiant is the opposite, the mirror image, which is 9x revenue on a historical basis. So that's perceived to be fair or even on the high side. However, it's expected to grow, as you said. So 2 years out, 3 years out, it looks a lot cheaper, right? So that's kind of the whole notion for the valuation.

The question I had for you is how much confidence do you have in your growth targets? Meaning what gives you the confidence in your growth targets? What are the -- what kind of visibility you have? What -- can you discuss the length of the contract and the kind of relationship you have with customers that give you this kind of visibility or trust in your numbers?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. I'll start and Kevin can add on to it. But from a growth perspective and a valuation perspective, I think 9x is kind of the low point. I think there's a lot of opportunity for there. I mean at the end of the day, just the pure services side, a best-in-class services multiple right now is closer to 9, and that's with 35% gross margin, and we have 55-plus percent gross margin. Plus the additional thing is the SaaS component of our business with the growth rate should be clearly above 10x revenue. So I feel really good about kind of the multiple expansion potential there. But also, that business, if you look on the services, one, every single service engagement for the most part results in an expansion of additional solutions or services thereafter. And so for our historical tracking, every dollar of initial services engagement results in an additional 4x that amount.

So I think we do have a lot of repeat business. Even customers that come to us from incident response typically are buying something within the next 2 to 3 quarters. So those are long-term customer relationships. We're the trusted business advisor. And just to meet the long-term targets that we gave out, we don't need a lot of things to happen outside of what's already happening on that side of the business. And now with the additional focus, we feel really good about those targets.

Tal Liani

Got it. I want to touch on 2 more points on the business. One is, you spoke -- and again, you spoke at the beginning here, but also when you discussed the sale, you spoke about the freedom that this sale is giving Mandiant Solutions. And I want to address the question of the impact to go-to-market. The fact that you're separating Mandiant and now you're not involved in products anymore, what kind of freedom does it give you on go-to-market? What kind of an advantage or things you couldn't do before and you can do today with go-to-market?

Kevin Mandia

Yes. I think the biggest difference is in our Managed Defense, where we have a platform that will work with our Carbon Black, will work with the CrowdStrike, will work with Splunk, will work with all this other technology. And if somebody's made the choice to embrace those technologies, they still want Mandiant expertise to automate all the decision making that has to happen, or even just to have a big red button, "Hey, we need unbiased third-party investigation into something." And we can send our expertise immediately. Similar to the sprinkler systems in every building; firewalls are a fire alarm, but you kind of need to sprinkler to come on, and that's what Mandiant can be. And we need to be able to do that with more technology than just FireEye technology. So I think that's the big difference is we can kind of make sure now, even though our intel will get into FireEye Products, and we are going to make sure FireEye products have great detection efficacy with our frontline knowledge, we want to take that and apply it to other technology as well.

Tal Liani

Got it. So I got -- in your answer, I got 2 for 1. It means that you also think that the strategic partnerships can expand beyond kind of the level you had before.

Kevin Mandia

Absolutely.

Tal Liani

Got it. Okay. So last question for me is obstacles. What are the obstacles, the way you see that? What are the challenges for the new company? What are you focusing on when it comes to managing the challenge going forward?

Kevin Mandia

Well, for me -- and I'll turn it over to Frank, a couple of things. One, we have all the components, and we've integrated the components to make Mandiant Advantage. It's really one of perception. We've got to get the market to understand what we're doing, why it matters and get -- we're already growing at over 20%, but we know we need more acceleration. And the best way to get that is adoption and recommendations from your buyers. So we just need to market it. We need to communicate it and we need to stay consistent in that, Tal. I can tell you over the last year, as we shaped up FireEye Products for sale was an EBITDA-driven business. So we did have to look at optimizing some cost. And now we've got to look towards the future. And that's a gear change. You go from making sure we can get the separation to now, okay, we've got that done. And in football analogies, we have another 90-yard drive to go for. We got one thing done, it's off to the next thing. We're a growth company now. We need to accelerate into it and get the people on board to do it, get the message out and deliver the results that people expect or more.

Tal Liani

Got it. Frank, on your end, what are the challenges?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. It's really just focusing on the actual transaction and getting through. There's always -- obviously when you're splitting a company, there's some level of disruption. And so it's just really just managing through that and staying focused on growing Mandiant Solutions and showing that leverage in the model. So I think everything we're looking at, we feel very good about our ability to execute there. It's just something that we just got to continue to stay focused on because obviously, the next couple of quarters as we go through the pre and post -close, there's just some level of disruption that you have to manage through. But again, we feel very confident in our ability to do so.

Tal Liani

What are the details of the closing? When is closing expected? And are there any milestones to the closing?

Frank Verdecanna

It's really just kind of the normal kind of transactional kind of hurdles, but we'd expect to close in early Q4, and there's nothing out there that we're really concerned about. It's really just the kind of the timing of setting up entities and things like that.

Tal Liani

And from separating the businesses point of view, separating sales, separating finances, et cetera, R&D, how prepared are you? Where are you on the curve of preparing the company for a split?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. I mean, today, we've got all the employees designated that are going to the Products sale and then all the employees designated that are staying with the Remainco public company. So that all work has been done. Like Kevin mentioned earlier, we had already kind of gone down that path on the cost of goods sold and R&D side. And so over the last couple of months, we've been very focused on the go-to-market and splitting that accordingly.

On the GA side, really all the resources are actually going to stay with Remainco, and we are providing a 12 to 18-month TSA back to the buyer for those services. So we've got everything already mapped out and now it's just kind of executing through it.

Tal Liani

Got it. Great. So we have no questions from the audience, and we covered everything I wanted to ask you. Thank you very much, both Frank and Kevin. And Frank, I promise you that next time we do this, I will memorize your last name a 100 times the night before. I'd be ready 100%.

Frank Verdecanna

Got it. That was good, Tal.

Kevin Mandia

Alright. Take care.

Frank Verdecanna

Take care.

Kevin Mandia

Thank you very much. Bye.