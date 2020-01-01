Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: NYSE:CADE) has managed to weather the storm of 2020, even as it started 2021 with a lower net income compared to the figures for 2020 Q4. After a net loss for 2020 and a high amount allocated to the loan loss provision, it has decreased the figure in 2021 Q1 and maintained its condition creating a net income.

There is nothing too stellar about its balance sheet, aside from the fact that it has shown some flexibility in income creation with its increased investment holdings. In addition, dividends have been paid out to shareholders, which spells consistency. Nonetheless, the disconnect between the valuation of the bank’s listed shares in the financial markets and the value based on its latest financial report is an indicator that investors should consider other investment options.

The company, a United States-based bank, operates in the financial sector and offers a wide offering of services, including commercial and retail banking. It also offers asset management services, including investments. This sector had been battered in 2020 as the financial markets endured a massive sell-off and an economic downturn took hold. The clients of the bank were negatively affected as their businesses suffered. It definitely hurt their ability to pay their liabilities to financial institutions and decreased their propensity to take out loans. Nonetheless, it has closed out 2020 with two net income quarters to lessen the annual net loss is recorded. The current year has seen a better prospect as the United States economy continues to reopen, with the company looking to capitalize as businesses gradually recover and restore their appetite for credit and market risk.

Income Statement

The bank’s opening quarter for the current year was far better than that of 2020, with a non-cash goodwill impairment dragging it to a net loss in 2020 Q1. However, it has fared worse than its performance compared to 2020 Q4. Net interest income was down to $142.75mn from the previous quarter’s $156.74mn. This figure was the lowest in at least five quarters and was even lower than 2020 Q1’s net interest income. Non-interest income, meanwhile, was massively lower at $43.7mn, from 2020 Q4’s $209.25mn, a large amount which the company attributed to a successful hedging strategy.

Nonetheless, 2021’s Q1 numbers in this aspect are higher than all the other quarters of 2020, which means the ability of the bank to eke out recurring returns from its non-banking functions has improved compared to its situation in 2020. Also, while net interest income has declined, the bank has decreased its loan loss provision by $48.26mn. Hence, fewer funds are allocated to cover clients who could default on their loans and businesses that could close out operations through bankruptcy. This move by the bank is significant as it signals to investors and clients that its exposure to bad loans is reduced and that it believes it has made sufficient measures to protect itself from the credit risk it is exposed to. It also shows the confidence of the bank that the improving economic conditions in the country will sufficiently aid its clients and ensure that they will recover enough to settle their liabilities with them. Net income has suffered as it declined to $105.83mn, from 2020 Q4’s $200.58. EPS has been inflated as net income increased due to a non-recurring factor in 2020 Q4. 2021 Q1 EPS numbers are at 0.84, which is higher than 2020 Q3’s 0.39. While it fell largely from 1.57 recorded in the previous quarter, the fact to remember is that it has improved on a year-on-year basis.

All in all, the income statement has some areas of concern, such as a lower quarter-on-quarter interest income, which has not maintained the consistent level it has done for the three quarters prior at around $170mn. This factor needs to be observed for the next quarter. It reflects that a core business area of the company is not performing. It was also given that the prevailing economic climate is of recovery. The counterbalance in the income statement is the decreased amount of money allocated to cover for bad loans, which improves the quality of loan holdings the bank has. As previously discussed, it reduces the credit risk it is exposed to. Net income was halved on a quarter-on-quarter basis, but it was two times higher than 2020 Q3 reporting.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet had a muted 2021 Q1 reporting on a macro level, with total assets only slightly increasing to $18.8bn, from the previous quarter’s $18.71bn. Net loan holdings were worth $12.06bn, down from $12.35bn in 2020 Q4. This movement already accounts for the decrease in loan loss reserves the company has kept aside if clients default on their liabilities. Cadence Bancorporation’s total cash and receivables from other banks declined by 27.5 percent, from $283.26mn to 205.43mn. These decreases were offset by a rise in the bank's investments, which increased to $5.82bn from the $5.35bn held in the previous quarter.

Net liabilities also slightly gained to $16.71bn in the first quarter of the year, up from $16.59bn in the previous quarter. There was also a dynamic of offsets in play for the bank’s liabilities. The deposits were up to $16.13bn, from $16.05bn for 2020 Q4, while it decreased its total debt to $332.98mn from $428.91mn.

The areas to look out for in 2021 are the loans held by the bank. It reflects on the demand for their core service of credit availability and appetite by the market. The good point for 2021 Q1 is that the declines are not massive in scale. Nonetheless, further developments need to be monitored in the financial report for 2021 Q2, as further reductions may see downside signals in its credit business. The balance sheet for the current reporting period also shows the versatile business model of the bank. It has managed to offset the decrease in the loans side of the business by increasing its investment holdings. Another point to consider is that the bank’s deposits were higher than in the last reporting period. How it uses this to its advantage in the coming quarters would help further safeguard its profitability and sustainability.

Cash Flows

Cadence Bancorporation reported a net outflow of cash in 2021 Q1, driven mostly by its large investment expenditure in this period. The net cash outflow for investing purposes was $231.5mn due to a net purchase balance related to investments worth $596.59mn. It accounts for an increase in the investments the bank holds in the balance sheet. It also reported an outflow in its financing cash flow worth $11.95mn. Higher deposits into the bank worth $76.95mn were counterbalanced by its stock repurchase activities amounting to $30mn, the pay-out of dividends to investors totaling to $18.9mn, and its servicing of debt totaling to $40mn. All in all, cash decreased by $165.43mn for 2021 Q1. Checking the balance sheet reporting for cash levels and what is receivable from other banks, the $205.43mn under this section shows the bank has a considerable amount of money to maneuver a potential future requirement for expenditure.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation has given out dividends on a consistent frequency since at least 2018. It has managed to pay out a dividend worth $0.15 per share in May 2021, the second straight quarter it paid out the same amount to investors. With the most recent payment, the company maintained the highest amount of dividends it had since 2018. It signifies the consistency in rewarding its investors, with payments made even in the quarters when the company recorded net losses in 2020. The increased amounts of dividends for 2021 also point to a bigger room for the bank to breathe in and more financial resources that it can allocate to reward its investors.

Stock Price

The last close of CADE in the NYSE as of 4th June trading was at $22.37. It has undergone two phases of price appreciation based on the year-on-year stock price chart. First, it had a massive rise over four months, from Sept to Dec 2020, in which it gained $10.0 per share. What followed in 2021 was that the gains were slimmer, and the curve is less steep compared to the previous uptrend. It may signal that the stock is close to its peak as perceived by the financial market players. Its book value of $16.64 per share indicates that the current market price is 33 percent overvalued. It is consistent with the signal given by the P/E ratio of the stock at 26.63, which indicates a disconnect with the market and book value of the bank’s stock. The upward returns have consolidated around April 2021, where every push above the resistance price above $22 has led to retracement.

Source: Bloomberg

Verdict :

Considering the overvalued price in the NYSE and weighing it against the numbers from the bank’s books, the prospective investor should listen to both the charts and the quarterly reporting. Cadence Bancorporation’s reporting looks attractive, and the potential increase in profit from an improved economic environment could see a windfall in the bank and the investor. However, the difference in the value as perceived by the stock market and the financial reports are as broad as daylight. The charts indicate that the potential maximum returns have tapered off compared to a few months earlier. Hence, the profits the investor can get from buying the stock now are limited. Dividends are consistent but are still below $1 per share, which will not add considerable value to one’s portfolio.