Vivek Arya

Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Vivek Arya. I cover Semiconductor Semicap Equipment at Bank of America Securities. And we just have an extra special session for you this afternoon. Delighted to have the management team from Qorvo join us, Bob Bruggeworth, CEO; James Klein, Head of the Infrastructure and Defense Division; and Eric Creviston, who heads the Mobile Products Business. And what we will do is I'll turn it over to Bob for some opening remarks, just kind of a state of the union. But if you have any questions, please feel free to send me separately on the Vericast console that you have.

But with that, a very warm welcome to Bob and Eric and James, and Bob, let me turn it over to you.

Bob Bruggeworth

Thank you, Vivek, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate everyone joining us today, and we're looking forward to some great questions from you all as well as Vivek.

Before we begin, I want to remind our audience that our safe harbor language that applies to our press releases also applies to today's presentation.

Qorvo reported a very strong March quarter about a month ago, and we're very happy with how our June quarter is progressing. At a conference two weeks ago, we said the design activity has been robust. I can now say that, that continues to be the case. For the year, Qorvo is forecasting smartphone volume growth of 5% to 10% and a doubling of 5G smartphone units to around $550 million. The RF content in these phones is expected to increase $5 to $7 per phone compared to 4G phones.

In the markets served by IDP, our growth expectations are supported by a range of multiyear trends that include 5G networks deploying around the globe, the migration to WiFi 6 and 6E, added connectivity in cars, upgrades to the DOCSIS 3.1 and the transition of rushes DC electric motors and the transition to solid-state drives.

Combined with the content drivers we enjoy in mobile as well as the investments we have made in technologies like Ultra Livia, RF-based biotechnology testing and MEMS-based solutions, Qorvo has assembled a diverse set of opportunities that we see expanding over many years.

Now speaking of our IDP business, you'll notice James Klein is here with us. James has announced his intention to retire, and I've asked him to join us today. James built an outstanding business here at Qorvo, and I'm thrilled he has the position to retire.

James will remain on board until a successor is named. So many of you will have the opportunity to spend time with him, we will remain focused on IDP and Qorvo until we have completed our succession plan.

So with that, Vivek, we're ready to move on to your questions as well as our investors. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Excellent. Thank you, Bob, and thank you for the update. And of course, our best wishes to James, and I'm really happy that he'll be there at least till the end of the year. So you have a very smooth kind of succession plan. Maybe Bob, if you've started off with a question on the supply side and then we will go to different aspects of demand and growth for your business, so on the supply side, we heard about these shortages, just very broad-based supply shortages across the industry. Could you -- and maybe James and Eric as well talk about Bob overall for the business, where are you seeing the most shortages? What are you doing to kind of alleviate them? And when do you think that -- or from a supply side, you get back to getting what you absolutely require for your customers?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Let's start with -- we're going to provide no update to what we said on our earnings call, and really nothing has changed with our plans. So let me just start with that as an opening comment. There has been tightness, as you know, for quite some time in silicon, and we've mentioned capacitors and even some laminates in the past.

But I think what I find interesting is, and I'm going to let James and Eric also comment on this, is a lot of the headlines you hear about are in automotive. And we look at the automotive volumes, and there's nothing like a lot of the consumer businesses that both James and Eric run. So they tend to get some a lot of headlines.

But we have said all along that we believe we will be and it's tightness in some of the silicon areas in particular, but we've been working with our customers very well and adjusting to what their problems are and challenges are getting silicon from some of the very people that are at this conference and adjusting our production plans.

And that's why we've also talked about that we now have in place non-cancelable orders, long-term agreements across both our business units and getting very good visibility on how things are going. And we expect this to persist for some time, much like the others. There are certain areas within the silicon supply chain that are tighter than others.

I think we're also very fortunate as you know a lot of our products contain our gas and our filter technologies and our GaN-based technologies that we produce ourselves. So we're in pretty good shape. But I'll allow my colleagues to add any color, you can take away from what I've said if I would like. James, anything you want to add?

James Klein

Well, first, Bob, I want to thank our internal ops team, and Paul and the team have done a fantastic job, and I think we've done better than a lot at keeping our customers up and running. And we've got very tight relationships with our customers. So, we're making sure that we're able to keep up with their demand and balance what we supply to what their demand is. So I think our team has done a great job.

We're also cognizant of where some of our customers have constraints in other areas. And so we're really engaged with customers to make sure we're shipping product to customers who actually need it. And other customers, we may be delaying a bit, if they don't need the product. So I think overall, between the sales team and the manufacturing teams, we're doing a really good job balancing through constraints where they exist in the industry.

Bob Bruggeworth

Thanks, James. Eric?

Eric Creviston

Yes. Similar on the mobile side, of course, it's a multidimensional problem. It's our own supply chain lining up customer supply chains, probably one sort of overarching theme has been limited capacity is driving supply towards the higher-value nodes, right? If you have limited wafers, you're going to huddle on where the most profit is. And today, in my business, that's 5G. So given that we're primarily supplying into 5G handsets today, we might have a bit of a muted effect from that compared to others, but it's still something we're certainly dealing with every day.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Now maybe let's stepping through the demand drivers, and if it's okay, maybe I'll start with the IDP side and then we will go to the mobile side. And James or Bob, maybe for people who might not be as familiar with the IDP segment, help us dissect the segment. And I know that even though parts of the business, for example, in China, it might not be where you thought they would have been, you're still expecting the business to grow at least towards the lower end of, I think, the kind of 10% to 15% kind of longer-term growth objective. So help us dissect the business. What parts are growing this year? What parts are not able to grow? And then what is the right way to think about the longer-term growth prospects for this business?

James Klein

Yes. Thanks Vivek. Of course, over all these years, and we've been continuing to grow, diversification has been our friend. And so when we've seen certain markets up, other markets are down and the balance has been very positive. And of course, as you mentioned today, I consider base station and the deployments in China a bit of a headwind and we've talked about that in the last call. I think that remains still the case today.

The deployment in China is much more muted than what we've seen in the past. But that said, the trends in that business, I think, are still very, very positive. We still see GaN adoption going at an aggressive rate. We still see massive MIMO antenna adoption going at an aggressive rate. So all those things, I think, are very, very positive. If we -- so base station is a big part, I also have to mention that it's not just the PA. There is a conception that we're a GaN power amplifier supplier.

And for years and years, we've supplied into this market, and we are a leading supplier, really across the RF chain. I think we've got some of the best low-noise amplifiers in the business. We've got a great portfolio switches and other amplifiers in that market space. If you move into our WiFi space, the rollout of 6E and WiFi 6 has been a nice driver for us. And we've experienced good growth really across all the underlying segments of WiFi. And I think that trend will continue. Certainly work from home has helped accelerate that, but we're in the early stages of 6 and 6E adoption.

And again, going well and actually, an area that Eric and I share quite a bit, I know Eric is going to talk about WiFi as well when it comes up. If we keep going through the business, we acquired Active Semiconductor about 1.5 years ago, and our power management group has really taken advantage of a couple of trends. One, the conversion to solid state drives and just the deployment of laptops and things like that have been very strong. And then we have world-class motor control capability for linear motors, so breast less motors getting adopted at a record pace is also driving significant amount of growth to that business.

I would say it keeps going. Defense has been a very strong part of the business for years and continues. It can be a bit lumpy at times, but when you look year-over-year, it's a bit boring. We just keep growing, we just keep adding to the portfolio and so defense is -- has been a good solid base for the Company, including bringing in a lot of technology. And then there are some smaller markets in there that are doing well.

Automotive is relatively new for us, but we're seeing the connectivity in the car continue to increase. And so we're doing well. Even the cable networks are starting to upgrade to what Bob talked about earlier, DOCSIS 3.1, and we play a role there. So I think in general, the trends are very good for the business. I think we're on the early stages of a good run for the kind of markets we're in and the kind of technologies that we have, but definitely a bit of a headwind this year with the muted deployments in China on 5G.

Now that said, 5G is deploying. I mean we see U.S. deployments go in. We see other deployments in Asia, deployments in Europe. So I don't want investors to think 5G deployment has stopped. It's just muted a bit from what it was the prior year in China.

Vivek Arya

Got it. We had a fireside chat with Analog Devices earlier today. And they mentioned that their non-China exposure is now almost 3x their China exposure. Do you have some similar kind of quantification of how dependent is your business on China 5G recovery to grow double digit or so this year?

James Klein

Yes. I think it's going to vary, Vivek, as we go through the years because for us, at least, their offset China deployed a couple of years earlier than what we saw in the other regions. If we look into what we saw last year, China was about half of the market. But the rest of the market is now starting to grow substantially faster than what we saw in China. So I think it will vary over time. But generally, the way I think about China content is about half last year, and that will continue to decrease, as we go over time through the five-year cycle.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And one final one on China, 5G is that we know that the configurations they are putting in this year perhaps are not as content-rich what they had, right? There is less use of MIMO, there's a lot more macro base stations as they go out in some of the more suburban or rural areas. Do they come back to densification later on so you get back on the MIMO track? Like how -- because you have been through many of these cycles, right? This is not the first time it's parting, stopping and then going. What is the progression from here?

James Klein

Yes. I think two things have happened in China this year. One, there's just been almost a pause in deployments in general from what we saw last year, whether it be macro or mass and MIMO. And then as you mentioned, we've seen more macros start to be deployed this year and more 32 element arrays versus 64 element arrays be deployed as they start to make some of the initial rural deployments.

I think that mix is going to continue to change. But one thing that I think is important to understand is that our content gains compared to 4G, it's 10x on a 64 element ray. 10x, not 10%, but 10x. On a 32 element, it's more than 5x. So 5G deployment is a big content gain for IDP. The mix is going to change a bit. The regions are going to change a bit. I'm taking a much longer-term view at this market is -- we're early on.

We've got all the technology to play, and we're able to play in all the regions. So I think we'll just continue to move forward into the business. And maybe I overuse the word lumpy a bit, but we're going to have our ups and downs. We're not going to win every slide, but I'll always fall back on diversification. It's been my friend for five years, and I think it will continue to be that friend going forward.

So, yes, Vivek, I think that mix is going to change a bit towards lower content. But again, we've got the rest of the world coming on and all that. So I think the business itself will continue to be able to grow as we go through these next five years.

Bob Bruggeworth

James, do you want to remind the group the timing of releasing your macro base station GaN amplifiers?

James Klein

Yes. I mean, we're -- and -- yes, thanks, Bob. We've got, as I said before, a broad portfolio of products. And certainly, we focused early on, on the products that would work inside a 64 element because we knew they were going to deploy first. We then started to develop 32 element type deployments. And now we're in the process of doing those as well as giving macro products as well.

So, we're developing those macro products now that will allow us to also address deployment with macro base stations. So the intent, Vivek, is when we -- as we go through this journey, our intention is to address a very, very broad section of the base station market. We may not address some of the very, very lowest frequencies with our GaN, but the vast majority of the deployments we plan to have products to be able to address.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And then finally, James, when you look at deployments in the U.S., right, in terms of 5G, to use kind of a sports analogy, what innings are we in, in the U.S. deployments? Because now the hope is that, okay, China has stopped. U.S. should take over, but are we early innings? Are we middle innings? Where are we in terms of the 5G deployments in the U.S.?

James Klein

Yes. Yes. I would say -- one thing I would say China hasn't stopped. I don't even think we're the seventh inning stretch. I think we're in the -- we've taken a TV timeout in the second or third inning in China. The U.S. is clearly in the early stages. I mean, we have just started to make our early deliveries as we go through this year. So it's very, very early.

And then, of course, I would say that's the same thing for India. Same thing for Europe, and some Asia, there was early deployments in places like Korea and Japan, but we're seeing those continue as well. So yes, we're -- if you think about what happened in 4G, which was about a five-year deployment. And it was staggered as well. We're maybe in the -- we're in the second year in China, and we're in the first year in the U.S.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Very clear. Maybe on the mobile side, the one, I think, very interesting and somewhat unique aspect, I think of your mobile business is just the diversity of customers. I know in RF, it is hard to be too diverse just given one large customer, right, has a big influence on the market. But even given that, right, you have a lot more diversification versus your other peers. So that is a positive. I understand, but does it also create challenges in forecasting the business, right because instead of one or two large customers? Now you have to look at the forecast from three or four or five customers? And then trying to say, well, how much of this demand is real, right? How much -- because some of those customers in China in the past have, right, perhaps overestimated what their demand would be. So how are you managing the business given this element of diversity in it?

Eric Creviston

Yes. It's a good question, Vivek. Yes, I would say it's never easy to forecast, of course. But having the diversification maybe does give us a bit of an advantage in two ways. And the first way is regarding demand. We don't just take customer forecast and factor them or anything. We have a market model for the industry, right? And so we've had a pretty good track record of predicting overall high-level total units in each region, mix between standards and feature set introduction. We've done a fairly good job of modeling all that. And that's really what we based our forecast on.

Customer forecast, of course, have to support that, and we rationalize those, too. But -- and then on the supply side, our team has done a really good job of really finding ways to make common elements, in many cases, the exact same part number of ships across the majority of our customers. That helps tremendously, of course, as demand moves around, one customer wins a slot, another one doesn't -- you're worse still able to supply it right from our supply chain. So when we put those two things together, it gives us some amount at least of stability and predictability against our forecast.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Great. When you look at 5G adoption Eric, we saw as China was the first one on the infrastructure side. We also saw a very fast ramp of 5G, right? Like we look at MIIT data, right? It's like 70%, 80% adoption of 5G in the mix right now. What do you think is U.S. adoption or your right or say, non-China adoption of 5G, where are say, non-China adoption of 5G, where are we in that cycle? Because every time this question of 5G comes up, people always say, what is the killer app for 5G? Why would I ever go and buy a 5G phone if I'm not able to have, right, any more in terms of benefits. So from your perspective, what is the benefit of 5G in a smartphone? And where are we in the adoption cycle from a non-China perspective?

Eric Creviston

Yes. Yes, a lot of ground to cover there. So starting with a kind of a killer app, I think it's not necessarily about the consumer in 5G. It's about the network itself. So the operators are very, very keen to roll out 5G because it helps with driving on the cost per bit for data. It's much more efficient in the use of the network.

Now in doing that, they brought a lot of multiple channels of operation at the same time being able to talk on multiple base stations to increase the efficiency during handoffs. So a lot of things the consumer doesn't see, but it makes a big difference in network efficiency also happens to drive RF content up. I mean, these are really big RF challenges.

Now when you look at consumer benefit, I still believe that low latency is going to drive a killer app of something, and it could be online gaming, for example, which will benefit from better bandwidth too. But really that latency that's not really a little but controlled, that's really going to be a breakthrough. But of course, you have to have a majority of people using it for it to work, right, effectively.

So to the beginning part of your question about where are we, we're still really in the very early innings. The percentage of shipments is growing, 5G or 4G, but if you look at the installed its 4 billion to 5 billion smartphones out there, maybe 500 million 5G today. So, we're really still in the very early innings of actually getting the handsets rolled out into everyone's hands.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And within your shipments, Eric, what is the proportion of selling into 4G phones versus 5G phones? First of all, are you able -- do you have that mix with a great deal of certainty? Because I imagine there are a lot of common components outside. So how do you come up with the exact mix? And what is that saying in terms of your proportion of 4G versus 5G shipments right now?

Eric Creviston

Yes. Yes. So first of all, yes, we don't try to ascertain that necessarily. We have many components. So if you look at our portfolio, of course, Qorvo was really built for 5G with all the technologies we need. So, we literally have every bit of SAW, gas power management packaging, everything we need switching to do the very highly integrated 5G RF modules, right? And those 5G modules are unique to 4G modules with much tougher filter specs and a lot more content generally.

But in addition to that, we've got all the high-performance discrete components that you need, and in particular, around antenna management, which is a big, big problem. Even in 4G LTE Advanced Pro, it's getting bigger in 5G as you start using more frequencies, higher frequencies is becoming a bigger problem. And a lot of that portfolio very high-performance discrete tuners and switches and antennaplexers, a lot of those do support both 4G and 5G. We have antennas that work for both standards. So, you can't separate which one of those go into. So, we haven't and don't typically try to say 5G versus 4G revenue specifically.

Vivek Arya

Got it. What's your sense of 5G handset inventory right now? Because we often hear about, oh, there's a lot of inventory in China, although it's never specified, whether it is 4G or 5G inventory, people freak out for one or two days, right? And then we start to see the picture. So from your vantage point, are there any pools of 5G handsets just sitting there, gathering dust? Or right, most of the weakness and maybe perhaps weaker sell-through that we are seeing is really on the 4G side where you are perhaps less exposed?

Eric Creviston

Right. Yes, that's the way it looks to us. And we -- the discussions were with our customers, as Bob talked about, long-term agreements being put in place. It's a very constructive environment for visibility right now and making sure that everybody is really on the same page. And you do get data points from time to time, but slow sell-through in any given period in any given region.

But we're not seeing anything right now that changes our outlook for the year and 5G to double year-over-year. Our customers are still very intent in pulling more products from us and making sure we're lined up. So we're not seeing any drop-off in the pressure from customers so. That's for sure for 5G components.

Vivek Arya

Got it. What we have seen in other parts of the semiconductor business is it more on the microcontroller or the analog or even some computing SoCs is they have like preferred supplier program. They are lining up 6 or 12 months of cancelable orders, I mean, non-cancelable, I should say. Are you putting any such programs in place to -- because you sound very confident about the visibility, right? And obviously, but the demand is there. But are you putting in place programs that assure you that the demand is going to be real, that they are not double ordering? How do you ensure the quality of this demand?

Eric Creviston

Yes. Yes, absolutely. And I think one of the other things dealing with China as we do right now, it's a very different set of customers in a level of complexity, sophistication and scale versus when you think of the China handset supply chain from 10, 15, 20 years ago, it was very different, right?

So, you have a few very large and sophisticated customers, and they know how to manage global supply chains very well. So, it's a two-way street here, where we're getting former demand than we've ever seen, frankly, in the past in terms of agreements and real commitments. And in exchange, they're getting committed supply from us as well, right? We're lining up our supply chains with their demand very, very well.

Vivek Arya

Got it. I remember last year, Qorvo was sort of ahead of the pack when it came to making a prediction of 250 million of 5G phones. And I remember pushing back on that number several times and right, because you all thought it would be 175 million to 200 million then it was indeed 250 million. So this year, I think you are expecting that number to potentially double. What is the level of confidence? Like how would you contrast the confidence that you had last year in getting to the 250 million versus the level of confidence you have this year and getting to the 500 million?

Eric Creviston

Yes, that's really hard to say is because you're predicting the future. It's hard to say a way what your confidence is. I mean, I don't think there's any question that the basic demand is there for the volume. The question is more about what at throw course COVID further supply constraints. It's still a long way to go or very early in the year, especially our fiscal year, of course. So it's really just more about lack of visibility as you look further out in time.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And I think the $4 to $6, the content gain that I think Bob also alluded to. Now that you have had some time to ship 5G phones, right, this $4 to $6 number we heard almost two years ago, right, before the industry even started. Now that you have had experience, right, is that $4 to $6 still the right range? Is it more skewed to the higher end, more to the lower end? What have we actually seen in reality in terms of the content bump from 4G to 5G?

Eric Creviston

Yes. I think we're generally saying kind of $5 to $7 even the. And It's not like $5 is the minimum, $7 of max that's kind of a two segment of the distribution maybe we have some -- obviously, some parts further, some that are a bit less than that, but there's also some that are much more than that, right? And so the divest majority fall within that range. We haven't really seen a change in that yet.

The C-band auctions and now that's a global ban gave us more and more of the multi-mode operation against things that you don't see on the spec box of the phone necessarily, but the carriers are that you don't see on the spec box of the phone driving us to implement these very complex filter and switching networks that allow them to use multiple bands, not just to receive, but also transmit.

So this whole idea of the diversity path that connects to all the antennas being able to transmit on that, which is a much harder problem we just receive on that. That's going to continue from just the upper end phones on maybe a few bands and over time, more bands of that sort of operation than down into the portfolio. Just as 4G advanced over and over, it's hard to predict each generation exactly, which feature sets, but you continue to see that our complexity really drive a lot of value.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And I think you bring up an interesting point in that the perception that, okay, once every -- once we have 5G, that is it, right, that there is no more content expansion opportunity, right? And exactly as you pointed out, that even within 4G, there was advanced 4G, there were a lot more bands. But what we have seen in 5G now is that the leading kind of U.S. vendor now has it seems every band possible, right, in the phone. So that makes it harder, I think, from an investment side to envision what more possible content growth could be there. So from your perspective, what are the additional areas of content opportunity for you?

Eric Creviston

Yes. Yes. There again, that's what's hard to kind of see as what the functionality is, but it's a multiple operation across those bands. So even if you have all the same bands, we have to start talking on more of them at the same time or ones that are more close together, so they're more challenging. That has a lot of advanced filtering capability.

And of course, looking Qorvo specifically, beyond the 5G growth within a couple of years, our UWB business is going to become very meaningful. And that's an exciting completely new radio technology in the phone that we're very uniquely positioned to take advantage of. So we also see that coming.

And then, of course, our recent acquisition in the sensor business as well, we see a lot of potential upside for opportunities without new technology. So, the handset proper is one thing, the R proper 5G, but there's additional radios coming and additional opportunities for us, we believe.

Vivek Arya

Got it. On the competition side, we have seen one competitor with very large share on the modem side, right. Go very hard after the RF business. We have seen another one of your U. S. competitors saying that they are tripling their BAW filter capacity. How -- from your perspective, how is the competitive landscape changing, right, when you look at these two competitors who are coming at it from different sides?

Eric Creviston

Yes. There's no question from our perspective. The competitive situation has improved year-over-year for many years now. Since we formed Qorvo, I think we can say we continue to build a bigger and stronger franchise with more -- a broader portfolio not just key technology in one or two places, but in each area we play now extremely competitive technology that the ops and technology teams have done a great job with the road maps. It takes a year to get these things going. We're really, really a very broad portfolio now. So regardless of where the opportunities or pockets are, we have the ability to address them. We're not just focused on one or two strategic initiatives.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And how is your visibility in adding ultra-wideband content? Because I think you made a very interesting acquisition, right? Yesterday, we saw Apple announced more features on the ultra wideband side. And I think five seconds after their event was done, I saw an announcement from you guys where we saw one from NXP talking about. How much of a big deal is ultra wideband? Because so far, we have only really seen Apple kind of adopted, but slowly, what are you seeing in terms of the broader ecosystem adoption? And how does Qorvo intend to play in that?

Eric Creviston

Yes. It's quite broad. If you look at the handset itself, you're right, so far, it's kind of been concentrated on Apple. And thanks for supporting the third-party ecosystem around Apple, and we expected this to come, of course, and its part of our plan to build parts for that. And then in the other handset manufacturers, it will be in everyone's handsets over time, rate and pace across the portfolio. There's no question.

So when we think of it a lot like BLE, although in many ways, it's much harder than BLE and differentiated in many ways. But when you look at the way Bluetooth began and then eventually, it's everywhere. And then before you know it, there's more BLE accessories to the phones than there are even phones, right? So it really is billions of units that will be here.

And then when you add automotive, as well, which will actually be one of the leading applications for it to lock and unlock your car and so forth and then all the industrial IoT applications as well. It's a ubiquitous technology. And once you start getting used to the fact that your devices know where they are relative to each other, it's hard to imagine now.

We talk to a lot of customers that are working with all of very interesting applications for this. And we mentioned last quarter that we had design win across the portfolio of a very large consumer IoT company. And we've got IoT being going into all kinds of home goods sorts of products.

And the whole point is your phone will become the infrastructure for controlling your home, and it will be a context sensitive, right? I don't know who is where relative to each of the appliances and things in your home. And I think people are just beginning to imagine what will happen with UWB. It's going to be a very pervasive technology.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And maybe in the few minutes that we have left, maybe Bob to kind of throw it back to you. Qorvo's gross margins have been outstanding at the last few quarters, and it's interesting they are now exceeding Skyworks, right, at this point, which I thought would perhaps take more time. And so, it's remarkable that you have -- what has helped you drive that strength in gross margins? Is it sustainable? Or do you think as the mix changes back and forth between mobile and IDP? What is your longer-term objective with the gross margins?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Let me start with -- thanks for your acknowledgment of that. It's been a goal since we formed Qorvo, and the team between the operations team, the technology team and the business units, they've done a great job. And you've heard a lot of us -- heard us talk a lot about our portfolio management and really playing where we can win and leveraging those technologies that we've developed and Eric and James will both talk about those.

We've also done a fantastic job on productivity within our operations groups. So hats off to them. We've been migrating our diameters, as you know in our BAW filters from six to eight as well as introducing our Micro-BAW reducing the size or getting more die per wafer or think of it this way, more revenue that same fixed cost. Same thing is going on in GaN, migrating from four-to six-inch.

And we still have room to grow there, both of those areas, I would use that. And we've got road maps to continue to shrink our GaN so that we can continue to produce more with the same capital cost. So you've also noticed our capital intensity has come down. We still see that continuing.

So, I think we commented this year holding flat at about 52 offsetting some other things that we've got going on in the business today. But we've got room to grow, we think. So, I think team has done a great job, and we'll keep you posted as we continue to make progress in our gross margins. Appreciate that.

Vivek Arya

Excellent. Of course, no. And on that bright note, let's wrap up the call there. Thank you so much, Bob. James, Eric and of course, Doug joining us this afternoon, and again, James, best wishes to you. And Bob, look forward to hearing about the succession plan when you are ready, but wish you all the best, and thanks, everyone, for joining the call.

Bob Bruggeworth

Thanks for having us. Thank you. Thanks.

Eric Creviston

Thank you.

James Klein

Thanks very much.