Bret Taylor - President and COO

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Kirk Materne

Great. Afternoon. Thanks for joining us. This is Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI. I run the software team at ISI. So we're very pleased to have the President and COO of Salesforce with us this afternoon, Bret Taylor. Bret, thanks for joining us. Always a pleasure to talk to you and a lot to talk about. So we're going to talk for about 35, 40 minutes, do a fireside chat and then we're going to -- I'll take some Q&A. There's a Q&A prompt at the bottom of your screen. If you want to ask or if you want me to ask Bret a question on your behalf, please feel free to send it along. And I'll try to weave those questions in throughout the conversation. So Bret, again, thanks for doing this. I know you're busy. So appreciate you taking some time.

I guess, just to start, you guys had a really nice earnings call a couple of weeks ago. One of the things that was interesting was, I think, Mark, probably used the word re-imagine maybe five or six times on the call. And one of the things I sort of talked with people about, I was like, well, how do you re-imagine the $20 billion business, right? It's not like you can just stop everything and rebuild it from scratch. But yeah, I think there's some things that happened over the last year that you all have taken advantage of COVID to reposition yourself for the next decade, five, 10 years for Salesforce. So can you just talk about what that means in your mind, and maybe an example or two where you've been able to use COVID as a way to rethink business processes, whether in R&D or sales that you think puts you in a better position maybe today than where you were 12 month ago.

Bret Taylor

Kirk, it's a great question. Because I don't think any of our customers imagine that they would stop everything, start working from home, re-imagine how they operate their company last year, but literally every white collar workforce in the world did that last year. And so it's interesting, I can't say without a pandemic would we and would have all of our customers gone through this transformation? Almost certainly not. But we did transform ourselves and we've been using this phrase, the all digital work anywhere world, and that's kind of our vision for what emerges on the other side of this pandemic. And it's pretty simple. It's just because the habits that we've learned in this pandemic aren't just going to go away. Consumer habits, like all of us who have used DoorDash or grocery delivery or I, for example, first got to use telemedicine and I got a Zoom doctor appointment for the first time like many of us in this pandemic. Those are all going to remain.

But then if you look inside our companies and just how we operate, our sales people aren't going to all get on airplane and go meet with customers in every customer meeting. Why is that? It's not just because we're trying to lower our travel and entertainment expenses, and that's a great side benefit, it's because you can get on Zoom much faster, much more conveniently. You don't need to schedule to all be in the same place at the same time. We actually observed that you can also call hire, it's much easier to get a CEO on a Zoom than it is to figure out when you're both in the same city at the same time. Gavin talked about something on the earnings call I thought was notable. We did a digital sales kickoff this time. We didn't all go to Vegas like sales teams have done for apparently decades. And as a consequence, we got everyone enabled on our new value proposition for Customer 360 faster, and we got a couple more weeks of selling time.

On our engineering as you mentioned sort of R&D, we actually have materially more check-ins per engineer, and it's because people are spending less time in meetings. And it kind of reflect, hey, why didn't we have so many meetings before? And I think in many ways when you're thinking about the disruption of the pandemic it’s, how do we use this as an opportunity to transform our culture for the positive? How do we make sure we don't snap back on the other side of this? And as Mark mentioned on the earnings call, Amy Weaver, our new CFO, has really tried to re-imagine our operating model and said, hey, what is our future about real estate? What is our future about travel and entertainment? What is the future of our culture? And making sure that we don't end up with permanent Zoom fatigue like we all feel now, let’s say, we can be a stronger company on the other side of this.

And before passing it back to you, I think one of the most exciting parts for me is this is also what we're selling to our customers. We have a digital sales solution, digital customer service, digital marketing, visual commerce. And so we're trying to live the future and then sell that vision to our customers who are all going through the same somewhat awkwardly fast digital transformation, I think a good decades worth of digital transformation in one year. So it's a great opportunity for us. But I think in a broader way, a great opportunity for us to demonstrate to our customers how to transform themselves.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kirk Materne

Yes, let's keep on maybe that thread in terms of the discussions with customers. How have they changed? I mean digital transformation wasn't exactly new before COVID. We've been talking about this pre COVID. It was clearly put on steroids or accelerated, or however you want to frame it. How have the conversations changed, I guess, in terms of maybe urgency and/or depth? Meaning, people are trying to move faster, but are they taking on more products at the same time? Are they taking on bigger projects? Because I mean, as you know, transforming an enterprise is a little bit -- more of an evolution than a revolution, technologically. So maybe how has that changed, maybe if you look back a year and a half ago if you were talking to the CEO of a company, his willingness to take on maybe more products at a time, or sort of a bigger shot at goal upfront on the land versus sort of doing a more normal land and expand. I asked a few things in there, but…

Bret Taylor

No, its good. They're all related as you implied. But I'll give a couple of examples that I think are representative and then get to some of your questions about kind of big deals and multi cloud deals, which was a topic on the call. I think a great example of this was Honeywell. This has been a long standing customer of Salesforce. And they've been manufacturing product for 100 years. They sifted 7,000 sales reps to virtual customer meetings, big sales cloud transformation. And it's a really great example of a company that's been a customer of products for a long time, really using this digitization of the economy as an opportunity to re-imagine their own sales force implementation and expand with us, really do more with it. Similarly, 3M, this is a great example of speed, which is one of the themes you brought up. They make a lot of the personal protective equipment that first responders and others use all around the world. They had a huge problem of counterfeiting early on. So they used our service cloud to spin up a fraud reporting center, found thousands of scammers and they did it in less than 48 hours.

And what's really interesting about those stories, that's a moment in time, the fraud around personal protective equipment. But that is a testament to sort of the speed and agility and time to value of the Salesforce platform that’s now really shifting the conversation with our customers about the importance of investing in Salesforce as a platform, the agility that you get. And as you mentioned, digital transformation is no longer the job of the CIO or the Chief Digital Officer, it’s a CEO and board level discussion. Whether it's a bank who saw the PPP loans process and how quickly you had to stand up those portals or a retailer that needed to implement curbside pickup overnight, I think now, I think every board and every C-suite is looking at their technology platforms and say, I want the agility for the next disruption to our business. So I think it really accelerated investment in digital and you really saw it in our Q1 numbers.

And I think probably the most prominent example of this is seven figure transactions grew over 120% year-over-year in Q1. And as you sort of alluded to those seven figure transactions included more than four of our clouds on average. So this isn't a transformation of one department, it's really a full Customer 360. And I think Mark made a statement in the earnings call that I firmly believe is true. This isn't about digital transformation, it's about digital customer transformation. Because when you're thinking about coming out of a pandemics, that's challenge, economically, individually and for a lot of companies around the world, everyone's thinking about growth right now. And that's really about changing your customer’s experience, digitize it and our Customer 360 platforms is really at the center of that conversation.

Kirk Materne

And when you think about Customer 360, for a long time, it's been more of a point product world where people might be solving marketing with the technology, customer service and technology. But clearly the lines are blurring. And do you think you're -- you talk about sort of the integration on the back end and maybe Hyperforce as it relates to sort of bringing to bear a platform that's more integrated and the ability to have those sort of more suite discussions or frankly, solution based discussions with your customers versus approaching it more on a, hey, marketing is doing its own thing, services doing its own thing, really, that doesn't seem to be a practical solution anymore and where we're going?

Bret Taylor

Yes, I think what's interesting about this is it's a technology problem, as you describe, and I'll answer your question. But it's really driven by our customers, they don't want point solutions anymore. Because if you have a customer service interaction because you called someone up and then get a promotional e-mail from a marketing department that's toned off. At this day and age, your expectations have been raised so high by all the consumer companies that do this so well, that's no longer acceptable anymore, and you no longer get a pass for that. And when you look at the transformations we've done with companies like AT&T, it's really around that idea of a Customer 360, really the end to end customer experience every touch point, whether you're calling a call centre, chatting with a chatbot, getting an email, digitally transacting and talking to a salesperson, we're the one platform that can do it all and that's really our value proposition.

As you alluded to though, we've grown organically and we've done acquisitions. So we really spent a lot of time investing in the integration of our platform. Dreamforce last year, we announced Hyperforce, which is a really big, I think, technology achievement for us. We [ported] our platform to the public cloud and we kind of re-imagined both the scalability and trust of our platform. So we can now deploy in more regions. We're deploying in over 12 regions around the world this year to handle things like data residency requirements. We've built a lot of our compliance and trust built in, which means even the most compliance forward industries can actually use this technology, and many of them haven't had access to it because of the rigid requirements of industries like financial services, public sector, I think we're really proud of that.

And more than anything, it also is B2C scale, you know. So I joke with Parker back when he first rode Salesforce. So as you know, sales people manually entering data into a form in a webpage. That's not the way that CRM works anymore. It's big data. It's streaming data. It's Internet of Things. And so we really tried to re-imagine our platform around data and extremely large hyper scale data, because we really think that's the future of Customer 360 and CRM. So really proud of our engineering team to really work on this integration problem, and also really excited about this next generation of our platform that I think really represents where the puck is going in CRM.

Kirk Materne

Yes. Slack as part of that. Obviously, you're having a collaboration platform that pulls some of this together there. I think there's a data element to it on the back end that I think it's important maybe in the - over the longer term as well. So just talk about how Slack fits into that? Because I think there still is some misunderstanding about it relative just as a collaboration platform onto itself, which is a very good one. But you know I think Slack plus Customer 360 is obviously one and one equals three scenario pretty well…

Bret Taylor

[Multiple Speakers] that just doesn't say one plus one equals seven…

Kirk Materne

There you go…

Bret Taylor

Yes, I'm really excited about Slack. I mean, I can't, in my mind, this pandemic was defined by really two technology brands, Zoom and Slack. Our lives are just running through these digital technologies right now. It's just more relevant to our customer base than ever before. It goes back to our first question, which is, what is the future of the way you engage with your fellow employees, with your partners and with your customers. And I can't predict the future perfectly right now in this kind of unprecedented period coming out of a global pandemic. But I can tell you it's going to be much more digital than ever before and it comes up in every single customer conversation just about the future of work. This all digital work [anymore] world. And when I think about what does it mean to be able to grow on the other side of this pandemic, its Customer 360 as the digital collaboration tool and Slack, and it’s particularly those two things together.

So think about B2B sales team running on Sales Cloud, they have a mandate, maybe even the head of sales, maybe from their CFO saying, you're not going to get us on as many airplanes anymore. And you're going to use these tools to collaborate digitally with your customer. When you look at tools like Slack Connect, which is their capability to create a channel, not just for internal use but actually for use with your customers and partners, you can create a deal room to close your deals, connect Salesforce, connect DocuSign, get those deals closed, quarters close on Slack, and it's an amazing capability when you're thinking about the future of digital sales. Similarly, I've talked to -- so many has the customer service have through the pandemic, their call center is no longer a building, it’s just in the cloud, and they're not going to go back from that either.

So how do you swarm on cases, get fast time to resolution to drive all those key metrics, so customer satisfaction. Slack plus Service Cloud is an amazing ability to do that. And if you go to any digital agency, I can tell you they run Cyber Week on Slack. And go see how they do it. They've connected every single [Martech] tool and there's like a trillion of them, because at [Martech], they've all connected Slack and it's their digital command center for Cyber Week. So when I look at the two together, I really say that Slack with Customer 360 is an amazing capability for our customers to help them succeed and grow on the other side of this pandemic. And for Slack, what's been so remarkable about Stewart and Cowl and team have built is just how beloved it is. And so I view when I say one plus one equals seven, I think we through the vision I just described to introduce Slack to a large number of customers, and they'll fall in love with it and both sides have so many departments around those companies.

And so I think it's a really remarkable combination of our strengths and our strengths serving our lines of business, and really serving that front office growth for our customers. They will introduce Slack in a really, I think, really interesting and complementary way to our customers. And then I think it really makes our value proposition more relevant than ever before but more importantly, helps our customers. And the last thing I'll mention, I think you mentioned sort of misunderstanding, I think, it's just much more of a platform than people realize. They have millions of developers using this thing, so many amazing apps. And we're really excited to be the most open ecosystem in this space. I love the idea of bringing together our ecosystem in Slack’s. And I think it'd be amazing capability for every company and every developer in the world as well.

Kirk Materne

Yes. And there's a lot of really valuable data captured in those Slack channels. And can you talk about how that plus maybe the data captured in Salesforce just go already, being able to apply algorithms to that data to make better decisions on customer outcomes, things like that. I really think that might be more of a two years down the road kind of thing. But it seems like there's a big opportunity on that front to keep -- we're really moving the goalposts, frankly, in terms of what does a Customer 360 platform allow you to do, meaning being more predictive and analytical rather than sort of responsive and reactive. I mean, is that a fair, I guess, way of putting kind of where you’re seeing the -- going on those two things together?

Bret Taylor

A 100%, I almost couldn't put it better than you just put it. But I’ll back it up with some stats, actually. So in April, we saw Einstein eclipsing over 100 billion predictions per day, which is incredible. And if you -- we’re even sort of releasing that metric periodically just to sort of demonstrate how much momentum we're seeing in our AI platform and the reason why it's accelerated so much this year is because of the move to digital. So when your conversation goes from around a conference room table to in class or in Zoom, and your partners start working through a portal rather than calling you up on the phone, the artifact of all those interactions is data. And as you said, really important the opportunity for systems like Customer 360 to be more predictive and more intelligent, help customer service agent find the next best action and help you in your return from the office to summarize what went on, so you can actually catch up from this or drowning in all that digital data.

But more than anything and it’s important why we were so excited about Tableau and why we're so excited about investing in Einstein is you can actually help you see and understand all that data. I've talked to so many CEOs who have a really good data strategy and really understand that, especially with all the changes technology platforms and browsers of the future is really in first party data, they have all this data but they're not getting the value from it. And I think that's the hard part. And that's why we're so invested in Einstein and Tableau, we really think that we can come with a solution that not only helps you automate and build digital customer experiences, but help every person at your company see and understand the data to really become a data first culture. That's really the future of companies that will succeed in this digital economy. So that's a huge area of focus for us. We're really excited about the multi-year technology investments we made in Einstein that are really bearing fruit right now. And I do think that with the whole economy going digital, I don't see that slowing down anytime soon.

Kirk Materne

Yes. You guys obviously put up really strong results in Tableau last quarter. Do you think that's just an outcome of what you're talking about, which is that executives now, they might have the data but they're finally at the point where they want to see it, and they will visualize it more clearly? It's funny because we've been talking about it for awhile. But maybe this is another one of those outcomes of COVID where people are like, look, I got to make faster, better decisions. I need to understand it and see it more clearly than getting it through a spreadsheet. So I mean, it seems like those two things are actually creating an output into Tableau growth, that was obviously really strong last quarter.

Bret Taylor

Yes, I mean -- so every digital transformation is a data transformation, that's the simplest way to put it, because every input and output of a digital interaction of data. And so it really means that you can do more with it. And in fact, I think the value proposition of Tableau, which I've always loved is really about creating a data culture at company. So people aren't acting from intuition or acting, because that's the way we always do it. They're actually looking at data visualization amd making informed decisions. And I think Tableau really enables companies to operationalize that to really connect all their data, not just the data from Salesforce but all their enterprise data. And I think that's a really powerful concept. I also think it speaks to our ability to integrate acquisitions, which I think is unparalleled in the software industry. And we have been acquisitive but we have realized the synergies. And I think you saw in the MuleSoft numbers, you see in the Tableau numbers, eight of our top 10 deals included Tableau and five of our top 10 deals included MuleSoft. And I think that as you look at opportunities like Slack, when that eventually closes, I think we do -- we are really competent at bringing these technology platforms together in a way that really benefits our customers and I think you see it in the momentum in the numbers.

Kirk Materne

You obviously built out a very broad platform of technologies. One of the things that was going on at the same time is that you’re absolutely sort of verticalizing some of these solutions you have to go after so that last mile business process on an industry-by-industry basis. So can you just talk about -- you obviously, came over with the Velocity deal. You’re obviously in charge of products now, kind of how do you think about that? Because it's an interesting -- you're building out more of a horizontal platform. But to really create business change, you have to understand the industry to a certain degree and be able to address the industry's challenges or understand -- speak the language of the industry. So can you just talk about what we should be expecting from on sort of the vertical front and how's that going thus far, because it seems to be going pretty well.

Bret Taylor

Yes, it's such an important part of our product strategy. We now have over 10 industry verticals built on our platform, and the value proposition for customers is so simple. It’s rather than you doing this yourself we build it up the box. So industry specific business processes, industry best practices, whether it's things like best-in-class things around trade promotion management for consumer goods, or, helping really realize for banks around the world the vision for unified banking so you can bring together your consumer, your commercial, your investment banks and really provide that single view of your customer as you're trying to grow across different, what used to be silos in your business. And I think what's really great about David Schmaier, you mentioned he was the CEO of Velocity, sort of I joked, I think he's forgotten more about CRM than I now. He's been in this industry for a long time. He's head of product at Siebel. He is really bringing that industry first mindset. And I think it's going to grow in importance over time. I think it means faster time to value for our customers and it's also what our customers want from us. Because when they're thinking about their customer experience, it's not a general purpose. They don't want a bunch of wood from home depot and say, build a house. They want us to start them on third base so they can get going quickly.

And I think that we've really architected this in the right way. We have a really wonderful, robust platform that's I think the best in class [liquid] platform in the industry. We've built best in class line of business applications in sales and service, and marketing and commerce on top of that. And then our industry solutions are built on top of that. So our industry customers get all the value of all the layers of the platform underneath. And then similarly, as our customers are sort of customizing this themselves, they get so much depth because of that sort of layered investment. So I think it's really unique in the marketplace. I'm very grateful for David's leadership as well. And I think we'll continue to really expand that industry footprint and respond to our customers’ needs.

Kirk Materne

Understood. Talk to us about where sort of the international markets are maybe relative to the US in terms of just maturation. Are you seeing different patterns of adoption internationally versus what you see in the US? I realize every country perhaps is a little bit different. You have industry champions in certain markets in Europe, for example. But obviously when we look at Salesforce, we look at the size of you, international still in the thirties as percentage of revenue, which was unheard of for scaled software companies five years ago, if you were at $20 billion, your 50% had to be coming from international, because you just had to get the revenue somewhere. So it still seems like there's huge opportunities for you internationally. And how should we think about the opportunities for you all over the next couple of years?

Bret Taylor

Yes. So the key to our growth have been international expansion, industry verticals. And I think that really continues and we really see a lot of opportunity for growth in both of those kind of areas of strategic investment. And we're seeing in just incredible momentum internationally. And we're also seeing incredible momentum in the public sector as well that have really, I think been fueling our growth. And I think we were really focused international effort, focusing on the countries where we have really large enterprise software markets. And Gavin Patterson who's our -- I guess I shouldn't call him new anymore, but new as of this past year, Chief Revenue Officer. He’s just done a great job of bringing in great leadership to lead internationally, and just how those executive engagements were the most important companies in Europe and in APAC and all around the world. So I feel really good about our international strategy. As you said, we're still -- majority of us, so I think it reflects the momentum we see across the marketplace, not in any way diminishing the momentum we see internationally, I still think that will be a huge driver of our growth in future years.

Kirk Materne

I assume all the trends that you see around digital transformation, they're global in nature, right? [Multiple Speakers] I mean, there's no change in the challenge. It's just how fast they can to it or how fast they can embrace the technologies. But I guess is there any governors on growth internationally or is it just sort of maybe 10 years ago it was sort of data residency and things like that used to be something that would pop up, but those seem to be solved essentially a lot of your partnerships now. So I mean, it doesn't seem like there's any governors on international growth, it's just a matter of…

Bret Taylor

No, I think the trends towards the digital imperative is universal across industries, across countries all around the world. The one interesting thing is this pandemic is uneven around the world. So as the US reopens and case loads are just plummeting, which is, I'm so grateful for all the scientists who invented these vaccines, our colleagues in India, and Brazil and Asia are going through a really, really hard time right now. So I do think -- but your broader question, the broader digital transformation of the economy has happened globally. And as you mentioned, I think we are best-in-class as it relates to things like data residency and compliance around the world. So I don't believe there's any limit to our potential growth internationally.

Kirk Materne

I think it was and in public talking about sort of 50%, 60% maybe your employees being more remote as you come out of this. How do you see that as an opportunity? And obviously challenge I think is for everybody here how do you keep maintaining what is really unique culture as you go through that. But as you think about it from an operational perspective, are there opportunities for you to go get talent and geographies where you weren't able to, because then you -- and it never made sense to have a regional office in a certain state or location? I guess one of the opportunities on that front, I realized, hopefully, real estate savings is one of them around downstream. And I think Amy would agree with that. But maybe I was thinking more from an operational perspective, and you given that much thought I realized this is still sort of in real time?

Bret Taylor

We've given it so much timing, I think it's all we want to talk about, because it's such an exciting transformation. First I’ll start with what you started with sort of, I’ll call it, boring but really important. I do think because we're re-imagining the way the company operates, we're trying to get more disciplined and really recognize that we can get the kind of top line revenue growth that we're known for, continue to do that but get more profitable over time and really put more discipline in the business. And Amy has been just an amazing leader on that front. And I do think this is an opportunity to get more disciplined and we're excited for it, because we think we can get stronger and more disciplined at the same time. But the second thing is that the second way of, I think we can get stronger and we're so excited about it.

I'll just give some examples. Dreamforce last year was digital only. We had over 140 million people watched online, a 140 million. I mean, it's crazy. I don't think there's been a software to achieve that level before, maybe I’m wrong. And so we're talking about we're really excited to have Dreamforce in person this year with 5,000 Trailblazers in San Francisco, in London and in Paris and New York, that's going to be really exciting for that small number of people who can make it. But I don't want to go backwards. I want to make sure that we continue to have this amazing digital experience where we can reach that kind of audience with our value proposition to inspire people with stories about how to become a Trailblazer and benefit from the sort of investment in technology. Similarly, I mentioned that our first sort of question we were talking about all the things that I think we've really invested in sort of a cultural change around digital customer engagement, the digital experience. I do think we can find more talent from more places, it's not just engineers in San Francisco and sales people in New York, I think it really enabled us to find success from anywhere. And I think that's an incredible opportunity.

So we really believe we could come up a stronger company in this pandemic. And as I said, I think we're really trying to think of it in a broader way, which is how can we learn ourselves and become a stronger company but also with Customer 360, and once the transaction closes with slack and Customer 360 help our customers find success from anywhere. Because when this -- I couldn't imagine a moment like this where every company in the world is saying, what is our office strategy going to be for the next decade? I mean, literally every company in the world is doing this at the same time and it's a crazy moment in history that I'm grateful to be a part of. And I think we really have a unique opportunity to be kind of a trusted digital adviser to companies going through that transformation.

Kirk Materne

You're always thinking ahead on a number of fronts. And one of the questions that's becoming more often is when you're rethinking things, rethinking traditional pricing models, in terms of per user versus consumptive based pricing models are starting to just blur. How do you think about that with you all? I mean, historically, in the CRM side there’s always been more of a per user pricing model, but you had now have more consumptive type of models like Mulesoft or something like that. So at the end of the day, the customer wants to buy a product that delivers value. So how are you thinking about sort of meeting the customer where they are on that or helping them along? I mean, I'd imagine for data and this creates a lot more nuanced conversations perhaps with your biggest partners. How should we think about -- I’d imagine that at the end of the day, you all will be flexible to do what's best for the customer, because you always have? But can you just add maybe some color around that or some context around that? Because I think it's an interesting question for software companies being able to understand both ends of that and be able to address both ends of it, I think is an advantage for the companies that can do that.

Bret Taylor

Yes. I mean, the word you used that really resonates is value. At the end of the day, our customers when they're investing in a technology platform, how it's packaged is meaningful but what really matters is that they get the value out of it, that they expect it when they made the investment and across the portfolio of a variety of different pricing models. So as you said, our core CRM is fee based or the engagement platform in our marketing cloud is volume based for the e-mails and text messages you send. Our commerce cloud is actually based on a percentage of GMV or gross merchandising volume that goes through the system. So when you think about a Customer 360 engagement, it's really a variety of different pricing and packaging models. But at the end of the day, what we're really trying to deliver to our customers is a return on their investment, and we want a return on their investment fast.

And I think that when we -- you've heard I think us on our earnings call really talk about sort of this accountability towards our customers, delivering these outcomes as fast as possible. I love the AT&T story Marc has recounted a number of times. Because it's not just the transformation but we did it quickly. And in a time when I think there's so much urgency around these business model shifts, I mean think about it being a consumer goods company going direct to consumer like you used the transformation yesterday. And so I think that I don't want to diminish the pricing impacting discussions, I think the way we think about it though is when I go call up the CEO or CIO of one of our customers, and I say, did you get the value expected from this investment faster than you expected it? I want them to say yes. And if we achieve that, I'll be happy. And I think our pricing impacts always reflect that outcome but no pricing impact because we will fix just our relentless focus on customer success. And I think that's fundamentally what our customers are buying from us and the billed materials is sort of secondary to that.

Kirk Materne

That makes tons of sense. One other industry I actually just want to touch upon, because it's a big opportunity and one you've been growing pretty quickly. It's just federal and state local government, obviously, probably the areas that are maybe moving the slowest to digital but need to speed it up or have been most pressured to move. How has it been going in those areas for you all? I realize for a long time service cloud was kind of the first natural landing point in terms of sort of reaching out to citizens obviously, COVID's brought in some other opportunity or -- will you help them solve some problems frankly more is probably the better way of putting it. Where do you think state and local and maybe look, federal across the globe are from a digital transformation perspective? And do you feel like you had that same sort of trusted advisor status in those verticals that you do in a lot of the commercial verticals?

Bret Taylor

Yes, it's been an incredible transformative year for public sector. In my mind, we just had a phenomenal quarter. Five of our top 10 industry deals were in the public sector. We had an amazing engagement with the Department of Veterans Affairs, North Carolina's Department of Transportation. And it's interesting -- it's our platform, it's service cloud but it's also new capabilities like contact tracing, vaccine management. And in my mind, these engagements have been driven by the urgency of the pandemic, obviously, in the public health imperative in the public sector. But it's also driving this broad digitization of the public sector, and really thinking about constituent engagement in a more strategic [enduring] way. So I think it's resulted in our ability to expand our relationships with so many state and local governments and federal governments all around the world. But I think it will also be, I think, a real starting point for these broad digital transformation, constituent engagement efforts, I think every single municipality around the world really wants to kick off right now. So it’s just been incredibly rewarding with that I think it is more impressive than any of our financial numbers. 60 million vaccines have been delivered through the Salesforce platform, which is really amazing.

And I obviously, was not an expert in vaccine management or contact tracing a year ago, and we feel really proud of the agility with which we've delivered these solutions to our public sector customers this year. And I think what's really standing out, I brought up kind of the speed theme a lot in this conversation, it's true in the public sector as well. They see that we were able to stand up vaccine management in a matter of weeks, not months. They see the contact tracing they can see it's all powered by the Salesforce platform. And so other public sector partners are looking forward and saying, what are the platforms we want to align ourselves with to remain digital and agile on the other side of this. I really think and I really hope that we're really gaining trust and sort of the scalability and agility of our platform through these engagements, which are obviously a moment in time into themselves.

Kirk Materne

That's really helpful. And one question came in through e-mail was just around when you think about M&A, what are sort of the decisions on the buy versus build? Obviously, you've had some incredible buys and we saw Tableau and now Slack is obviously about to close. When you look at that from a product build perspective, what are some criteria you get that goes through your mind, I guess, is sort of the gist of the question?

Bret Taylor

Yes, I'd say there's probably two major categories as we think about inorganic additions to our portfolio. One would be within our clouds adding functionality, particularly from a partner that's already been built on our app exchange. So a great example of this would be Steelbrick from a number of years ago, which became our [quote] to cash platform. It’s one of those things where we don't want to compete with our partners, so we have an amazing partner that’s built on our app exchange. And strategically, we feel like we can actually integrate the product in a more complete way for our customers if it weren't a third party company. We'll always try to acquire rather than compete with a partner that’s invested their time and effort in our AppExchange. The second way is sort of a new cloud, the MuleSoft, the Tableaus, and the Slacks. And that's really where we're listening to our customers and realizing that there's an adjacency to our current product portfolio that as you put it, one plus one equals three, or in Slack case, maybe seven.

And where we really feel like that we can provide a more complete value proposition to our customers that we couldn't as a standalone company. I'll use MuleSoft as an example. We talked about Tableau for a little bit already. MuleSoft is an API first integration platform. And it really enables you to connect all your enterprise systems, all your legacy systems, so you can actually move faster for all of your digital transformation efforts. That was typically type of technology that's chosen after a project like Salesforce. Okay, so you want to deploy Sales Cloud, you want to connect it to your ERP system, let's figure out a solution to do it. We can now go into customer engagements, and say we actually have built in integration as a value proposition in our platform. And for the CIOs and CEOs in the room, that's a much more complete, much more robust value proposition than they were independently, because we're solving a lot of problems for them out of the box. And so I think there's an incredible opportunity to do that with Slack. We're excited about that opportunity. And I think we've really proven our ability to do it with Tableau and MuleSoft as well.

Kirk Materne

There's actually a follow-up that just came in across the web and it’s sort of follow up. Does the regulatory environment change your calculus at all in terms of M&A and hasn't necessarily as much of a focus in the enterprise world as I think it has been in the consumer tech world? And obviously I know you might have heard that side of the world. Does that factor in -- I wanted to be a leading question, but I was just kind of curious, is that something that you all have to think about it all or do you feel like most of the things you would look at would kind of garner attention from the regulators and so on those launch?

Bret Taylor

I'll start with sort of there is -- not to the question sort of M&A focused and more broadly, I'll answer both. We really think about value to our customers as our number one driving force. So that's really that all that drives our M&A strategy. And then obviously tactically can we execute on those transaction and deliver on the returns that we talked to all of our stakeholders about. And I do think there's a -- outside of M&A, there is a lot of shifts in privacy regulation, data residency requirements. And it's really impacting sort of our technology investments, technologies like Hyperforce, technologies like our customer data platform and our Marketing Cloud, which is really emphasizing first party data with all the changes to privacy regulations. So I'd say broadly, there's just a proliferation of regulation around technology related to privacy, data residency compliance.

And I think that that's one of our assets right now is that we are really investing in our platform to meet those needs internationally. And for especially multinationals that have to meet those requirements and sort of combinatorial explosion, we can really solve that complexity for them. So I do think outside of the M&A angle of this question, I think, it is something that's impacting our roadmap and something I think we're really delivering on for our customers who have to deal with this complexity themselves.

Kirk Materne

And just one I guess on the marketing angle of privacy. Do you find more customers are coming back to you as an advisor and saying, help us deal with this, because it's too confusing for us to kind of manage on our own? Is that helping is the Marketing Cloud unto itself in terms of you all taking on some of the complexity of being thrown at, frankly, your customers by regulatory agencies?

Bret Taylor

Absolutely. I think that, you know, starting with GDPR and then CCPA in California, and then I think just kind of sort of a balkanization of privacy regulations around the globe, it is just a huge issue for our customers. You saw the recent changes to iOS that changed a lot of usage of things like third party cookies. I think it's really -- we're really trying to build privacy into our platform as a core capabilities that our customers can not be on their heels when responding to these changes. I think it's really important. It's also just that our connections conference, which happened last week, we announced our customer data platform for our Marketing Cloud and really oriented around marketers getting more value from their first party data. So it's a very privacy forward product and one of the fastest growing parts of our Marketing Cloud portfolio for that reason.

Kirk Materne

That's great. Well, we're about out of time at time, so I'll probably leave it there. Bret, thanks very much for joining us. I know you have a ton going on, so I appreciate you taking some time out of your day. For those of you that joined us out please follow up with Evan or anybody at the team of Salesforce for any follow-up questions. And everyone take care and see you all soon. Thanks Bret.

Bret Taylor

Thanks Kirk.