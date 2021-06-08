Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 8, 2021 1:20 PM ET

John McCool - Chief Platform Officer, SVP of Engineering and Operations

John Marchetti - Stifel

John Marchetti

Good afternoon everybody and thank you again for joining us here at day one of the Stifel Cross Sector Industry Conference. We are all very fortunate. With us today is Arista Networks and we have got John McCool, who is the Chief Platform Officer as well as the SVP of Engineering and Operations.

And John, the place I would really like to start first off, if you will, is a little bit on the cloud side of the business. Obviously, last year was a challenge across a lot of different areas but certainly the titans felt that I think maybe even a little bit more than some others. Can you talk a little bit about what you are seeing now from that customer set? I mean you have had a couple good quarters here over the last two. Is it a case of just things opening up in general? A, is it some pent-up demand combined with a better operating environment? Just help frame, I guess, some of the return to growth that we have seen in that segment here over the last several months?

John McCool

Sure. Yes. I mean if you look at 2016 to 2019, right, it's just a phenomenal streak of growth and buildout of those cloud platforms. And I think we are seeing kind of, first of all, they are seeing a ton of demand based on COVID. We are all home doing this and there's a lot of focus on the cloud and a buildout of their businesses and just the relative strength of what they need to keep those networks running. And then obviously, I think we are at the early stages but the beginning of a buildout on 400 gig, which is in front of us, but that's also exciting piece of the cloud story.

John Marchetti

So maybe on 400, I guess what's the right way to bring that sort of opportunity? Obviously, at 100, particularly with those titans, you had really this greenfield market that was largely left to you. Should we think of 400 as really an upgrade cycle know where those existing customers will be replacing some of their older 100 gig systems at certain points of their networks? And is there anything, I guess, to make some of the competition being a little bit more prepared this time, if you will, relative to where they were when 100 gig was first coming out?

John McCool

You packed a lot into that question. I have to disaggregate that a little bit. Let me start with the competition point and sort of this framing that we had it to ourselves last time. It was highly competitive. I mean the same competitors that we went up against in the 100 gig cycle are coming at us again. And if you step back and look at the strategy, very similar strategy, right. I think we are focused on merchant silicon exclusively and our competition either solely homegrown silicon, vertical integration or some hybrid mix. So in terms of the strategic point, I think, still pretty much the same. We are the incumbent now which we weren't the last time round. So from a competitive framing, I think that's where we are.

In terms of the buildout, there's a couple differences. With 100 gig, customers were forced from the legacy 40 gig to really use a 100 gig port, either for the new 100 gig optics or they could backfill it with 40 gig optics. But from a market reporting, you saw a lot of 100 gig ports go to the market that were actually operating at 40 gigs. We saw a big transition from a market standpoint. I think at the time, the customers themselves were kind of wasting 60% of the bandwidth. With this new cycle with 400 gig is more elegant, if you will, from a technology point of view. They made the technology so you can have one 400 gig port. You could break it down to two 200 gig ports or four 100 gig ports but still use the high density chipsets. So you are going to see customer choice being more spread out against those different speed grades. So we look at the opportunity as the 400, 200, 100 gig cycle and then upgrading them to our new products to take advantage of that density. Does that make sense?

John Marchetti

It does. And I think that's an interesting sort of clarification. One of the things that I think is somewhat I guess unique about that market as we think about it is, there is all this obviously focused on the early adoption, if you will, of the cloud providers because they are the ones that clearly are, I think, of most need of this bandwidth upgrade. But when we think about the life cycle of that product, to your point having the ability to then move 200 gig links or 100 gig links, even with that faster chipset, is that enough of a reason for an enterprise data center to make that upgrade? Is that type of flexibility, does that give them advantages? Or do they wait until they are absolutely, say, tapped out at 100 and then that's just sort of the natural then evolution to move forward?

John McCool

Yes. I think even with the cloud folks, right, it starts at the aggregation point. So the server is up to the top tier and that's where the pinch point is where 400 gig will enter and the interconnection of data centers or regional data centers into kind of a single virtual data center using high performance interconnect. And that's why the ZR optics is so interesting because it helped driving those connection as the regional points of presence back into the data center. There are 400 gig applications in the enterprise. They tend to be smaller, just given the size of the enterprise and more maybe mission critical, machine learning kind of environments, high density routing environments and those type applications.

John Marchetti

Got it. And you mentioned ZR. Is that a precursor to 400 gig switching? Or did we need to be available to start to drive some more of a demand of it? Or is it more complementary, I guess, in terms of, to your point, it allows for better aggregation, it allows you to use to truly utilize the capacity of the switch to its full, if you will?

John McCool

Yes. I think it was an important ingredient into the mix because it enables more of a holistic view of whether your regional data center, your data center is close by or not doesn't matter with the ZR optics. You can interconnect just fantastic distances with that technology and then integrate the optics right into the switch.

John Marchetti

Got it. And as technology roadmap continues to evolve, are there things that you have to do as you are working on the next generation? So does that incorporate, say, what may be coming with ZR+ and 800 and things like that. Does the switch itself have to change a little bit to be able to power those types of pluggables to be able to or really you can do the work you need to do from a development perspective independent of that ZR sort of roadmap and community?

John McCool

I think we did a lot of that work over the last three years. We did have to anticipate the higher power consumption of the ZR optics, like 20 watts per port. So we had to design these products so they could contain the ZR optics. On another thread, you talked about 800 gig. There is going to be a transition in the future from this signaling technology that's deployed now, 50 gig PAM4 to 100 gig PAM4 native. And especially in our modular designs, we have anticipated that and planned for those type of upgrade cycles, absolutely. Our 7500, that had over a decade run. It was at 10 gig modular switch. We took through 40, 100 gig and now 400 gig. We started the 7800 product line to begin with a 400 gig cycle and have an ambition to take that forward in time as well.

John Marchetti

With a lot of the things that you just talked about there, two questions sort of come to mind. The first is on the incumbency side. You mentioned as your starting this 400 gig cycle, you are now the incumbent. And I think particularly with cloud titans, there's this bias to sort of think they are quick to sort of rip and replace and always looking for either the best cost or the highest performance that are very quick to sort of swap out. So I guess, is that the right behavior to think of with the cloud titans? Or having that incumbency now at 100, does that give you somewhat of an advantage as you start to look at 400?

John McCool

I wouldn't say the incumbency gives us a natural advantage that, hey, you are here and people are just happy to have you around. I mean you have got to earn it. But there is a learning, especially in the operating system and software. The 100 gig cycle was also met by Arista with an EOS, an operating system that had the stability and quality level to scale out to millions of servers interconnected and going from two to four way to weight way up to 128 way parallel devices that are operating at the highest tier of the network. That scale is not simple. And we have been able to achieve it with our current platform and then migrating to 400 gig using similar merchant technology is just an easier path for us to meet the needs of the cloud titans. So I think that's where the incumbency help us. We have done it and can build on top rather than starting back with new silicon, building a new operating system and trying to meet their requirements for the first time.

John Marchetti

Right. Okay. And then the other topic that I think comes up quite a bit obviously is on the white box side. And I would think as we continue to move forward, to your point, what you have done in the switch now to incorporate what's going on in the ZR world, to do a lot of those things I would think would help mitigate some of that concern around the white box thread and that that is still much more of a commodity side of the network. Is that sort of the correct line of thinking? Are there other issues that investors should be focused on when it comes to that competitive white box thread, if you will?

John McCool

I think that's a fair characterization. I would go a little bit further too. If you look at sort of where white box has got their share is largely with two of the largest cloud titans who started before Arista even existed on that thread with white box and homegrown. And they continue to dominate the share of white box. If you look at where we have played with white box, an example could be Facebook. We announced hat the 7368. They had a white box variant of that technology. It could run their operating system on Arista's hardware platform or EOS. And they were very complimentary. And that was part of their sourcing strategy to begin with. As you go down to customers that have less servers, les interconnect, last network need, it gets harder because there's a fixed cost for engaging in the white box direction, independent of how big your network is. And it's just more just difficult to justify that make buy decision as you get down into smaller networks.

John Marchetti

Okay. And then maybe just a last question here on the cloud market for you. When you are thinking about, say, the next 12, 18 months or so, is the bigger driver of that business new footprint now getting being installed again after what was largely put on hold because of COVID it last year? Or is it this move towards 400 gig in that switching environment for them? I guess when you think about that, the demand environment for that cloud market, which of those two, I guess, is the bigger driver of more near term demand for the cloud market?

John McCool

It's tough to break it out. I think specific to 400 gig, there's just a growth driver in terms of that bandwidth that people are looking forward to as it hits a maturity in price point that's acceptable for the transition. And then I think there is still more regional buildouts of cloud and cloud capacity that's going on as well.

John Marchetti

Got it. Okay. Maybe shifting gears a little bit then. I would love to touch on the enterprise and on the campus. Obviously, a big push for Arista that you are looking forward in terms of where you see a lot of opportunity. When I think about more the historic version, if you will, of your enterprise segmentation which was very sort of enterprise data center focused, if you will, that market, can you just talk a little bit coming out of COVID now? Obviously, to your point, you have got more shifting to the cloud. We have seen the cloud benefit from that. How does that, I guess, impact that enterprise data center market as you are looking out over the next 18 or 24 months?

John McCool

Yes. Certainly, I think enterprises have rationalized what they run in the cloud and what they run on-prem over a long period of time, right. And the people that we talk to are still committed to workload that's in the data center. And during COVID, much like the cloud providers, they had to think about, am I delivering the services to my employees and partners, not just on-prem but off-prem and in different locations? So I think there was some rationalization of the interconnect points on those data center networks and maybe a little more focus on the routing and security aspects that were required to deal with people working from home. So that's a component of it.

I think one thing that's important for people to recognize about our campus strategy is, it's part of our enterprise strategy. So we take that data center core which tended to always be focused on kind of Fortune 2000 customers and verticals that really valued the network, financial vertical, media, entertainment. We have expanded that now by having a campus offering but still focused on those type of accounts that are really focused on their network as a revenue generating component and something that's mission-critical to their operation.

John Marchetti

Got it. Okay. And then when you start to, I guess, move closer to that campus edge, is it tying back to the data center that helps you really differentiate? Or as you come into that market, I guess where are the points of differentiation with the product portfolio or with the solution set that allow you to really compete against an incumbent like Cisco who has largely been dominating that market now for three decades?

John McCool

Right. Ironically, tying it in is maybe not the exact word. It's the consistency. So your data center customer, we entered routing. You can interconnect your data centers with our products on multiple data centers. And we have cloud CloudVision. And by the way, you can connect your users and your edge through CloudVision and the same operating system, same EOS binary. So in some ways it's easier to extend your data center Arista footprint to campus than it would be to buy another architecture from an incumbent that uses the different operating system, different management stack, different set of protocols they may use in their routers or their data center. So it's really about the simplification of your operations as the value proposition from Arista.

John Marchetti

So I guess to that and then, is it a data center led sale that leads to campus or is their opportunities, I guess, to go right to the campus type of customer who may not be and if they do, then work it the other way and try to sell up in that data center, I guess?

John McCool

Yes. We have done that. And it becomes an Arista enterprise sale. And our sales teams look for points of entry. And it might not even be those two. It could be a management network. As we are selling the value of simplicity of operation and quality, anybody can say that. You don't know really believe it viscerally until you use it. So we look for an insertion point in any piece of our portfolio. And then after the network's been running for a while, wasn't that easy, wasn't it easy to upgrade? And we were ready for the next opportunity that could be a campus opportunity or data center. That's how we are operating.

John Marchetti

Okay. And you know along those lines with the campus, Arista historically was always the performance leader, the price, things of that nature. When you start to get into the campus environment, I guess how do you protect against sort of applications for all, if you will, for lack of a -- that you have to provide all these other services or needs? And one that I think often comes up is on the security side, right, where security obviously particularly at those edge of the network is always such a focus point. Should we expect that you can address through M&A these different needs? Or is it more partnership driven? I am just curious how you sort of go about addressing maybe that sprawl of needs, if you will, other than just the straight networking aspect of things?

John McCool

No, that's a great question. I mean, first, we were very deliberate about entering at a point where we felt like we had done enough in the data center and we are able to look at the edge more holistically. In the data center, we have also partnered. So partnerships is extremely important. We partnered, like with Palo Alto Networks development of our macro segmentation technology that ties in with the firewall that prevents movement at East West traffic. So we decided not to be a firewall vendor but to partner and partner with our API. Similar thing we have done in campus. If you look at what we have done with group segmentation, we have a similar concept where a security partner can put policy on top of this and create groups effectively that are enforced through the network. We have done acquisitions also where we felt that we didn't have the technology organically. On the campus, we have radio technology. So we made an acquisition of Mojo for the Wi-Fi component. And the other piece, the visibility across the enterprise network is critical. So not just data center, it's data center routing campus. What we have done to take EOS and our native visibility format and combine that with the acquisition of Big Switch not only to pull the data out, but be able to log and categorize it and then put Awake on top plus a data security stack along the network focused on the network and what you can observe in the network itself.

John Marchetti

Is there a way to, I guess, attack the market with what you just described more on the software side of things, whether it is creating a layer where you can almost drop EOS and connect disparate elements so that you get that visit and offer that as a way into the enterprise as well?

John McCool

Absolutely. I mean if you look at these three elements I mentioned, they are very much a software appliance kind of approach. Our Wi-Fi stack is not an on-premise offering. It's running in the cloud. So it's a cloud-based service. If you look at what we have done with Big Switch that's effectively running on servers. It is on-prem but it's a software based approach in licensing as well as what we are doing with Awake, absolutely.

John Marchetti

Got it. Okay. And I guess as we are looking out over the next, again let's call it 18, 24 months, Jayshree has talked a few times about the company is shifting more of a focus on to that enterprise and campus market as it's sort of long term growth driver. How do we think about, I guess, that market opportunity relative to cloud? Does cloud kind of come in and out and provide a little upside to revenue numbers? And really it is this enterprise piece change that investors should focus more on for the sustained sort of more forward looking growth for the company over the next several years?

John McCool

Yes. I mean it's no doubt we are focused on diversification and we are counting all these segments to grow and pushing hard to make them all grow. Cloud buildouts tend to be lumpy. With any cloud provider, they tend to go fast and want to buildout their networks. And enterprise, there's lots of them. So it's more puts and takes in different places. So it all depends. I think on the enterprise, the piece that's exciting is we are still under penetrated today, both in data center and even within some of the large accounts we are in and you view it as mission-critical, there's still upside in a lot of those places given the incumbency of our competitor.

John Marchetti

And given the incumbency that you have in a number of those Fortune 2000 accounts that you mentioned on the data center side, is still more of a direct sales for you in the enterprise? Or as you are, I guess, targeting more and more of that edge, do you need to rely a little bit more on the channel and building out that capability in those relationships?

John McCool

If we were focused on mid-market or SMB, it would probably be different with the channel. It's definitely a direct value proposition led from Arista and often a channel fulfilled buildout. And as we have done more of those, I think the channel has become more comfortable and familiar with our technology and prepared to deliver effectively to those enterprises. But we still need to go in and provide the value proposition and why should you have another supplier, what can we bring that is out need and really do some of the heavy lifting on the value proposition side.

John Marchetti

Got it. And then, John, as we think about the service provider market and what that might be over time for Arista, I guess where do you guys really focus on where the opportunity set lies within service provider? Is it in this evolving mobile edge? Or is it more on some of the more core routing elements, I guess, that traditionally have been an of focus for network equipment manufacturers within that environment?

John McCool

Yes. We are counting on some transformation of the service provider networks. They made no sense for us to buildout kind of the legacy protocols and stuff around it. And early out of the chute, we actually found some opportunities that were really well aligned to that kind of an approach. Unfortunately, it wasn't as the same as we would like because providers are moving, albeit a little bit slower than we would. And we also needed some more technology features that would tie into their existing legacy networks. So Ken and our software team, I think, have done a good job over the last 24 months building out a significant set of functionality to allow us the tie in better. And some of that actually is a per provider based features that tie into specific operators. So that's good. I think there's opportunities. Transformation of their cores when they are ready to go from their legacy core to next generation, I think we are well prepared and we have seen that in a couple of situations. The telco data center, if you will, as we call it, we are putting functionality in servers, we are extremely well positioned for that trend and do well when things move in that direction. And that often fits well with the 5G opportunity because they are doing transformation of functions back into the data center. And the content delivery networks, the other one where our footprint and routing capability and the switches has been proven to do well.

John Marchetti

Right. And I guess in that sense as well, does EOS have a role to play in the service provider network in the way that it does particularly with enterprise and even in cloud? So I am just curious if EOS has or CloudVision even have that same sort of advantage there or that same sort of value prop there that we see when we look at a couple of your other markets?

John McCool

Yes. I mean in the enterprise is where CloudVision has really taken off because of the simplification of the operating methodology, probably less so with the service providers. But the quality and capability in uptime definitely plays well with the service provider market, just the pure stability of the operating system, easier to upgrade, et cetera.

John Marchetti

Right. Yes. Okay. And I just knew we have only got a couple of minutes left, so I do want to be mindful of the time here. When you think about that cloud marketing and you mentioned that it's actually a fairly limited number of customers and there's a few of the larger ones obviously even very white box focused. As those customers, I guess the growth with those customers, is it more dependent on them growing geographically? So as those cloud customers continue to expand into other markets? Or is it still just the amount of traffic on the network, regardless of where geographically it might reside?

John McCool

It's both. There's certainly the traffic in sort of the core networks is growing but there's also not just geographically but just regional buildouts of the edge that are interesting in terms of their expansion of footprint.

John Marchetti

Got it. And I would assume obviously as 5G starts to ramp up a little bit, that edge, both on the service provider side and on the cloud side just gets to be ultimately a larger source of demand as well?

John McCool

Sure. Yes.

John Marchetti

Last question for you, just a little bit on kind of what's going on the supply chain side a little bit, really two questions there. You have managed always obviously to mitigate some of the near term challenges here. I guess where you see it now? Do you see it impacting your customers' demand? Meaning, are they struggling to get everything they need to do pull deployments and that's then rippling down to maybe their demand on you? And then the second question that's a little bit different there. Given the reliance, I guess, on merchant silicon, do you worry at all about not only those supply constraints but just making sure that those silicon providers keep pace with what you want to accomplish as you are looking out over a longer term period?

John McCool

Yes. I guess I would start, it's been 15 months we are into this. So this is a continuation of a lot what we have seen and it's shifted certainly with more focus on the semiconductor segment more recently, right. But it's still the same inherent issue, continued good demand for IT and electronic components, not just in the networking segment or IT but automotive being blamed substantially for the current shortages and the demand they are seeing they are. As we look down in our supply chain, we are not just focused on the merchant piece, it's just every piece of silicon that goes on a particular SKU has just been, the lead times have extended. And upstream, demand hasn't decreased and our customers also are shifting their focus to really appreciate that our lead times have extended commensurate with that and planning accordingly, if you will and having planned well in longer durations than they typically would have had to do in the past.

John Marchetti

Right. Okay. Well, perfect. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have. But I really appreciate you taking some time for us, John. And best of luck and I am sure we will catch up soon.

John McCool

Okay. John, thanks a lot. I appreciate the time.

John Marchetti

Thank you.

John McCool

Bye, bye.

