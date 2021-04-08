Many of us tend to associate Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TXN) with the financial calculators we use for CFA exams or the EV market. CFA exams have increased in volume as computer-based testing has entered the fray, while EVs have taken off over the past 18 months and Texas Instruments will undoubtedly benefit from it. Today's article however goes beyond face value and explains the diversity of the company's operations and outlines what we think will continue to drive value over the next 12 months.
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators, and others. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website."- Source
The stock has beaten the index by nearly sevenfold since its inception. We like the fact that the stock has a low Beta, but has still been able to beat the index on a sustainable basis. Investors tend to invest in momentum for as long as the company produces a good reward in its earnings. Texas Instruments provides value to its investors with an EPS of $5.97, which is expected to grow over the next 3-5 years.
A dividend yield of 2.16% with a 5-year growth rate of 21.75% is a nice bonus to investors for a stock that is already providing impressive capital gains.
Source: Gurufocus
Speaking of earnings per share, by studying the diluted EPS, the takeaway can be that Texas Instruments is constantly improving shareholder value whilst the price holds a close correlation. 85.92% of the stock is held by institutions that are usually focused on value investing. We think that if the company continues to improve on diluted EPS, the stock will continue to trade upward and onward.
Having a broad consumer base is one of the keys to earnings sustainability. Texas Instruments serves individual, corporate, industrial, and infrastructure providers. A wide range of products factors out seasonality trend risk. The emergence of 5G is currently serving its analog department well and is turning out to be a key revenue stream for the company.
Texas Instruments is serving the automotive space during a transitional period where they're supplying various EVs and traditional automakers. The company has seen significant progress in the ADAS side of the business as electronic vehicles are growing at a steady pace. Many investors might draw a connection between EV stocks and Texas Instruments, which could boost the stock's price.
IoT is a tremendous value driver for semiconductor companies as it connects various electronic components. The IoT space is expected to grow at a rapid pace of 24.9% up to 2027. Furthermore, the company has high caliber contracts with the likes of IBM (NYSE:IBM), Spark, Thingsquare, and ARM, which helps Texas Instruments produce software, hardware, and cloud-based services on its platform.
The rate at which financial exams such as CFA have increased has created a prospect where revenue could be boosted by increasing sales of financial calculators. With a more digital examination world in general, the company might benefit from increasing sales in semiconductors.
Source: Sustainalytics
Sustainalytics rates the company as a low ESG risk. This is important due to a few reasons.
Sustainalytics rates the company's E, S, and G from medium to strong. What stands out to us is the company's M-score of -2.40. Any M-score below the -1.78 threshold means that the company is very unlikely to manipulate its earnings.
Source: Gurufocus
Texas Instruments released its Q-1 earnings on the 27th of April where it beat its revenue expectation by $299.32 million as well as its EPS expectation by $0.31.
Texas Instruments has beaten each of its last 12 earnings estimates based on EPS. Analysts expect the company's EPS to increase by 20.87% over the next 6 months whilst its revenue is expected to increase by 21.27%. After analyzing the financials as well as market conditions we derived our own consensus.
The earnings outlook looks positive for Texas Instruments. The company is growing whilst market conditions are providing a boost. Accounting adjustments are looking positive.
In addition to a bullish earnings report, the company has a strong dividend growth rate. We expect the yield to improve as well. Texas Instruments recently paid its second dividend of $1.02 per share on the 17th of May.
Our quantitative price target suggests that the stock could experience an upside of around 21%. We think that the target is fair due to the high EPS.
Seeking Alpha provides the stock with a B rating for momentum and we think that an RSI in the low 50s is indicative that the stock still has plenty of room left to run into.
The world is experiencing recovering consumer demand. Texas Instruments has a quantitative target that if reached provides a lucrative upside. Both factors considered with the RSI still being low, we think that a 21% upside is achievable. A strategy could be to buy the stock or go long with a leveraged product up to the quantitative target where some re-assessment will need to be done.
We like the stock because it's a low beta stock, which has outperformed the S&P 500 time and time again. We see further upside in the stock price as the industries the company's serving are recovering. A strong earnings outlook indicates that a good EPS will persist, which plays well into momentum. Texas Instruments is a good buy, leveraged products can be bought on the stock if you're looking to take on excess risk.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.