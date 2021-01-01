Regardless of the inflationary rhetoric we hear, the 10-year note is down to 1.53. Pundits and experts are pontificating about interest rates, but if you look at the 10-year note, we are down 4 ticks. Interest rates are not going up on the short end of the market, which is bullish for gold. That is what the gold market is beginning to react to.
At least for the time being, the pressure on interest rates appears to be easing. It appears that inflation fears are a short-term aberration. We are seeing shortages in almost every sector of the economy. Food prices are also rising, globally. The key is how long it takes to replenish the supply chain and meet the pent-up demand as people move back into the economy.
The gold and silver prices continue to be below their mean. Almost everything else across the board are rising in value, yet gold and silver continue to languish. This anomaly is not going to last. The markets will adjust. They do not go when you want them to go, but they will go. Take advantage of the fact that we haven’t seen the major moves yet, which are on the horizon. This is an excellent opportunity to add to your gold and silver positions. Stay long and use this short-term volatility to trade the market and add to your long position. We are very close to a major move up in precious metals.
Gold is in a fast market. We came down to $1892 and then reverted back up almost to $1909, which is the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) Sell 1 level. Then it reverted back down to a harmonic buy trigger. This is a very strong signal. $1890 match on the daily and weekly, so expect reversion to occur from here. Buyers should come in at this level. If gold hits $1896, it will change the bearishness to an uptrend. Maintain your net long position. We have covered our short positions. It appears that the counter-swing correction has been completed. The correction did not last long, which is a very bullish sign.
It appears that the market has formed a flag. If the market breaks through that, then we are looking at $1953, which is the weekly target. The daily signal is up to $1915. $1924 is the first weekly target, which has been activated. The daily is activating targets of $1899 to $1915.
$1864 is the monthly VC PMI average. We are trading right at a 50% Fibonacci retracement from the recent high of $1675. The 61.8% retracement from this correction is $1952.90. Right above it, we are looking at $1961, which is the VC PMI monthly target. The AI is telling us that $1950/$1960 is going to be tested. I would lock in profits in that area. We have had two previous tests of the low and we may not go down again.
Silver is doing pretty much the same move as gold. We are also in a fast market in silver. We are seeing a reversion from $27.74, which is the average price. If we run up to $27.91, we will be looking at a bullish price momentum with targets of $28.16 to $28.41. We are net long.
There has been a great deal of talk about virtual currencies. The market has entered into a very volatile period, in response to comments by Elon Musk and other crypto gurus. There are a lot of people in these markets who should not be in such highly volatile markets. If you can’t handle the volatility, do not be in virtual currency markets. However, they are very exciting markets. We are trading these markets, but be careful. Do not over-leverage yourself. It seems that the volatility is going to increase even more.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) is entering into the VC PMI Buy 2 level. 2737 is the Buy 2 weekly level, which means there is a high probability that the market will activate a bullish weekly signal.
To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.
This article was written by
The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.
As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.
Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.
Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Scot Macdonald, PhD, who is the Director of Research for the Equity Management Academy. He has a doctorate from the University of Southern California with a focus on international political economy. He was a broker and analyst at the largest independent brokerage firm in the western United States for five years. He has researched, written and edited financial articles for more than a decade. He is the author of nine books, including research on decision making and the use of lessons from the past to make current decisions. For information on his books, please visit www.KerreraHousePress.com.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.