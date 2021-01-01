janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

As we pointed out in our recent piece Pfizer Or Bristol-Myers Squibb: Which Is A Better Buy? Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is one of the best dividend growth healthcare stocks you can find today.

That said, while the 3% dividend yield and solid growth prospects look pretty attractive for income investors in the low-rate environment, what are BMY shares worth today? In the following sections, we will attempt to give an estimate.

Qualitative Analysis

In order to provide the proper context for our quantitative assumptions and analysis, we will briefly outline our qualitative appraisal of the company here.

Large, Moated, and Diversified

BMY enjoys significant economies of scale as well as a large intellectual property portfolio that gives it major competitive advantages. These include:

High returns on invested capital and equity (2020 was an outlier):

Data by YCharts

Massive free cash flow generation:

Data by YCharts

Consistently strong operating margins (2020 was an outlier):

Data by YCharts

BMY also enjoys significant diversification as it sells 15 major drugs that treat hematology, oncology, and immunology-related conditions. In fact, it sells 3 of the world's top 5 selling drugs. The company is particularly well-positioned for growth in its blood cancer treatments due to its recently acquired Celgene pipeline.

They are also seeing strong growth momentum from existing drugs like Eliquis, Orencia, Pomalyst, Yervoy, and Abraxane:

source

Meanwhile, their blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo - which is their 3rd largest current drug at $1.7 billion in net Q1 sales after declining 3% year-over-year - is now expected to return to growth this year. Their CEO declared that the company would be launching a "new phase of growth" for the drug that he is "very confident" will bolster its sales.

Beyond Opdivo, Eliquis - accounting for more than 26% of its Q1 sales - is their number 1 growth driver with a 9% year-over-year growth rate and should enjoy significant staying power as its overseas growth was a whopping 11% during Q1, thanks to its best-in-market status in a growth category.

Fortress Balance Sheet

BMY also has a strong balance sheet that enables it to make opportunistic investments and acquisitions (such as the Celgene one) to create shareholder value.

Its stellar A+ credit rating from S&P is well justified given its massive $13.1B cash and short-term investments stockpile, 13.6x EBITDA/interest coverage ratio, and modest 1.8x net debt to EBITDA ratio.

Add to that their massive free cash flow and 26% expected 2021 dividend payout ratio and BMY has very little to worry about when it comes to financial distress or simultaneously supporting their dividend and R&D investments.

Alpha-Generating Business Model

As a result of their well-diversified, competitively advantaged, and well-capitalized business model, it should be little surprise that they have significantly outperformed the broader market (SPY) over the long term:

Data by YCharts

Quantitative Analysis

Given its numerous strengths, let us now turn to the numbers to try to estimate a fair value for the stock.

Yield + Growth Model

BMY's dividend growth rate has picked up in recent years as its TTM growth rate is 9.3%, its five-year dividend CAGR is 4.62% and its 10-year dividend CAGR is 3.76%.

Data by YCharts

That said, one of the challenges with investing in pharmaceutical companies is that they rely heavily on R&D and regulatory approvals to drive growth, both of which are highly unpredictable. As a result, it is tough to project their long-term revenue growth. As a result, we assume a conservative 4% along with earnings-per-share growth of 5% as expanding margins and share buybacks should help boost earnings-per-share growth at a faster pace than revenue growth.

Given that the payout ratio is quite conservative at a mere 26% on a forward 2021 basis, we expect dividend growth to come in at 6% per year for the foreseeable future. As a result, their 3% yield plus 6% expected annualized dividend growth combines to provide expected annualized total returns of ~9% moving forward, making the stock appear roughly fairly valued at present.

Valuation Multiple Models

BMY's average Price to Earnings ratio over the past five years has been 14.7x and it currently trades at a major discount to that level at just 8.3x:

Meanwhile, its EV/EBITDA of 6.6x also indicates that it is trading at a steep discount to its five-year average of 11.6x:

The dividend yield is well within its five-year range, not particularly high or low:

Data by YCharts

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Last, but not least, based on a simple discounted cash flow model that uses our aforementioned assumption of 6% EPS growth for the foreseeable future followed by a terminal growth rate of 3%, the stock is trading at a clear discount to fair value:

source

Investor Takeaway

BMY boasts a well-diversified and competitively advantaged pharmaceutical business model. They also own 3 of the 5 largest drugs in the world and one of their blockbusters is set to return to growth this year after floundering recently. Furthermore, they have a fortress balance sheet and a dividend growth and total return track record that speaks for itself.

Best of all, based on reasonable assumptions about future growth and comparisons to their historic valuation levels, BMY looks like an attractive buy right now. That said, we are not long the stock as we believe there are better dividend growth opportunities elsewhere in the healthcare sector and we run a concentrated portfolio. Additionally, we lack any deep technical expertise in the pharmaceutical sector, so we are unable to gain an edge over other investors in gauging their odds for generating growth through their pipeline. Instead, the best we can do is look at their history and make reasonable assumptions about the future.