Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

In pursuit of maximizing total returns, two segments of the stock universe are of exceptional importance, which we simply refer to as "EVA Monsters" and "Fallen Angels", as illustrated below. Simply put, EVA (Economic Value Added) is an estimate of a firm's true economic profit, which is computed as net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) less a charge for tying up balance sheet capital. Although the characteristics of the aforementioned two baskets are largely different, both types of holdings can lead to exceptional, 12-15%+ annualized returns as part of a diversified portfolio.

Image Source: Author's Illustration

"Fallen Angels" are mature businesses that have stable EVA generation capability but lackluster growth, trading at rock-bottom valuation levels in historical terms. Most have a sizable dividend payout, potentially enhanced by share repurchases, where the anticipated sentiment change is the primary source of the total return. Since reversion to the mean is a one-trick pony, the sooner it happens, the higher our annualized return.

"EVA Monsters" are high EVA-growth, quality compounder companies, where the majority of our total return stems from future growth in EVA. Some of these companies are major repurchasers of their shares and most pay no dividends since they have wonderful reinvestment opportunities.

Since The FALCON Method monthly newsletter service has a primary focus on dividend-paying companies (demanding a pristine payout history going back to 20+ years without a cut), many EVA Monsters are not able to qualify for our FALCON universe. To address this gap, we decided to extend our coverage with these stocks (which possess quality and growth metrics head and shoulders above market average, but do not qualify due to a lack of sufficient dividend history), and present regular updates exclusively for our valued Seeking Alpha readers. That being said, let's find out whether one of the most compelling EVA Monsters of this basket, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) trades at an attractive valuation today.

So what's the story with Alibaba?

Alibaba is the world's largest e-commerce company, with a total GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of $1.2 trillion during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, which trumps the ~$600 billion GMV that Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) generated in 2020, combined. Alibaba operates Taobao (China's largest online consumer-to-consumer shopping site, generating its revenues mainly via advertising) and Tmall (China's biggest business-to-consumer platform for branded goods, charging commission fees on transactions). The company's Core Commerce businesses account for ~87% of its revenue and the vast majority of its EBITDA, which mainly comprise its China retail marketplaces, international platforms (e.g., Aliexpress and Lazada) as well as its Cainiao logistics services. From Alibaba's staggering >1 billion annual active customers globally, ~900 million are based in China, thus its international platforms only make up about 5% of its revenue stream.

Alibaba's second-biggest segment is Cloud Computing (~8% of sales, posting stellar annual growth rates surpassing 50%), with its namesake Alibaba Cloud ranking third in the world (lagging only behind Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure), and first in the Asia-Pacific region, thanks to a significant early mover advantage in the cloud sector. Lastly, Alibaba owns a 33% equity interest in Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse behind AliPay, which dominates the Chinese mobile payment market in an essential duopoly with WeChat Pay.

While this all looks flawless at first glimpse, the elephant in the room in case of Alibaba is the business and political environment it operates in. Jack Ma's critique towards the Chinese government last year resulted in the suspension of the anticipated Ant Group IPO and a series of antitrust investigations against Alibaba, followed by a $2.8 billion anti-monopoly fine this April. These regulatory overhangs have caused the stock to drop ~30% from its October highs, luring legendary value investors Charlie Munger (marking the first significant change in the Daily Journal's stock portfolio since 2014, giving it a 19% weight) and Mohnish Pabrai to the stock. As the magnitude of these purchases signals high conviction (especially in light of Charlie Munger's strong ties to the renowned Chinese fund manager Li Lu), we decided to assess the potential investment case in this prosperous EVA Monster.

Quality Snapshot

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will serve as our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas the persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Although prone to cyclicality, Alibaba's EVA Margin has been hovering consistently above the 5% mark since it went public in 2014. The moving average EVA Margin has gradually declined over the years, as the company needed to support its massive user growth rates via investments in technology infrastructure and building out its global logistics network (with especially the 2017 consolidation of its Cainiao logistics unit weighing on its margins). Looking ahead, as Alibaba Cloud and the core business continue to scale, we expect the company's EVA Margins to stabilize around the 15% mark, thus the existence of a wide moat has bulletproof evidence by the numbers.

Judging from a qualitative angle, Alibaba's primary moat source is an unparalleled network effect as the leading e-commerce player in China. With a massive, over 90% penetration rate of the country's ~1 billion internet users, the company is able to leverage the vast amount of consumer data generated to provide personalized marketing opportunities for its merchants, who increasingly depend on the platform to bolster their online sales (which is reflected in Alibaba's positive GMV monetization trend). We believe a wide-moat rating seems fully warranted from a qualitative standpoint as well, serving as downside protection for the company's outstanding EVA Margin levels.

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

In the last 5 years, Alibaba's average annual EVA Momentum came in at an outstanding ~19%, ranking miles ahead of the 3-3.5% long-run average for the 90th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000). The EVA growth over the past decade was driven by a massive top-line expansion, which has plenty of growth runway ahead, given the rising trend of China's consumer disposable income (~$5,000/yr. per capita vs. ~$50,000/yr. in the U.S.). While China's expanding middle-class population is the single most important driver behind Alibaba's future growth, the e-commerce disruption of the highly fragmented retail space and a possible penetration into less developed areas of rural China all bode well for the company as secular growth tailwinds. As a result, we expect that the continued revenue growth will remain the major EVA driver of the future (coupled with stabilizing EVA Margins). Overall, Alibaba provides a prime example of a genuine EVA Monster, still being at a stage where every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders.

Capital Allocation Snapshot

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, the incremental return on invested capital (measured by the EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Alibaba over the past decade.

Source: OldSchoolValue.com

Alibaba has historically operated as an asset-light third-party platform, without taking control of inventories (also known as "delivery data model"), reflected in the minuscule CapEx figures in the early years around its IPO. The 2017 decision to consolidate its logistics affiliate (Cainiao) brought an increase in capital spending to bolster its transportation footprint, indicating a gradual shift towards Amazon's "fulfillment model". Besides that, Alibaba's emerging cloud platform will likely remain a key use of CapEx for years to come. Since inception, the company has not paid any dividends on its ordinary shares, while share repurchases also show a hectic profile. Notably, in fiscal 2020, the vast majority of the share issuance reflects Alibaba's secondary listing in Hong Kong, raising ~$13 billion in fresh capital from the Asian market.

Going forward, we expect the company to retain its available funds to expand the business, thus dividends and share repurchases will likely remain off the table for the foreseeable future. As for acquisitions: Alibaba has a history of smaller-scale, bolt-on acquisitions, in an attempt to access adjacent markets or revenue streams. In particular, its aggregate ~$4 billion investment in the Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada stands out from the crowd, as the ownership gives Alibaba's merchants access to a potential ~200 million customers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Valuation

Discounted EVA Model

Although a far cry from a precise tool, a discounted EVA model can be useful as a "vaguely right" (rather than a "precisely wrong") indicator of the fair value of a company. It is especially effective in extreme cases when the share price and the fundamental performance of the underlying business are largely disconnected from each other. The reason why we use EVA instead of free cash flow in our valuation model is because EVA better matches costs and benefits, making it a superior measure of corporate performance. It spreads the charge for using capital over the periods when the investments are expected to contribute to profit and add to the value, instead of concentrating the charge for capital in the one period that the investment is made, as cash flow does. In other words, free cash flow can be negative (caused by large CapEx figures) even if a firm is creating shareholder value, but EVA shows the underlying truth. That being said, the present value of a forecast for EVA is always mathematically identical to the net present value of discounted cash flow.

For every company we analyze, we compute a "conservative" and an "enterprising" scenario and use those as proxies for our fair value range. To reflect a margin of safety in the 5-year consensus EVA CAGR estimate of 32%, our conservative scenario assumes an explicit EVA growth of 15% in the period of 2021-2025, tapering off to 10% in 2026-2030. This EVA expansion stems entirely from sales growth, as we believe Alibaba's EVA Margin levels will likely stabilize around the 15% mark. We assume a terminal growth rate of 0% since no company can forever increase its EVA, as opposed to free cash flow, EBITDA, earnings, or any other conventional accounting measure. That is because the number of additional projects where a firm can outearn its true cost of capital (hence increase EVA) is always finite. As a discount rate, we use Alibaba's 5-year average WACC of 8.25%. The resulting conservative fair value estimate arrives at $260.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

Turning to our enterprising scenario, we project a more aggressive explicit EVA growth of 20% in the period of 2021-2025 (which still seems conservative in light of the ~32% EVA CAGR forecast), while assuming that the company can maintain a 10% EVA growth rate in 2026-2030. The resulting enterprising fair value estimate arrives at $306.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

As a conclusion, our discounted EVA-based fair value estimate for Alibaba falls in the range of $260-$306, implying that its shares look unambiguously undervalued at today's levels. At the current price of $217 (as of June 7), the 10-year baked-in EVA growth rate (from 2021 to 2030) stands at ~10%, which looks overly conservative in light of the company's recent performance and growth runway ahead.

Total Return Forecast

When calculating a total return potential for a stock from any given price, we employ the 5-year explicit EVA forecast, our assumptions regarding the dividend and share buybacks, as well as a reasonable premium reflecting the growth characteristics of the underlying business. For the latter, our prime indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. For example, an FGR ratio of 20% says that the firm's market value would tumble 20% if investors became convinced that it would never be able to increase EVA above its current level. A negative FGR ratio signals that the market is pricing in a decline from the current level of EVA generation, indicating an expectation for future headwinds. To sum up, a higher FGR ratio indicates higher expectations for future growth.

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

Alibaba's FGR currently stands at ~25% as of today, which we believe gives a misleading picture due to the massive decrease in the company's cost of capital over the past few years (resting on an unprecedented low-interest-rate environment). To remain on the conservative side, we use Alibaba's 5-year-average WACC of 8.25% when calculating a more realistic FGR (arriving at ~42% as of today), and assume an FGR range of 20-40% for the 2021-2025 period. Instead of using the consensus EVA estimates (as presented above) as a measure of fundamental performance, we are factoring in a sales CAGR of 20%, coupled with an EVA Margin of 15% for the period. Based on these assumptions, our annual total return forecast from today's $217 level is the following (with the shaded band representing the FGR range of 20-40% around the midpoint value):

Source: Author's illustration based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

As you can see on the graph, a realistic 5-year annualized total return falls in the ballpark of an attractive 15% from the current price, as Alibaba's fundamental performance should remain outstanding in the foreseeable future by pounding on lucrative reinvestment opportunities. Truth be told, we are not laying a huge emphasis on 5-year total return calculations in the case of EVA Monsters, since the value of the 'reinvestment moat' status tends to reveal itself on a much longer timeframe (notice the upward-trending slope of the annualized returns on the chart as the years go by). With that being said, we can comfortably conclude that we are certainly not making the mistake of overpaying for growth, which we consider to be the true risk of investing in a quality compounder.

Summary of the Investment Thesis

Source: Author's calculation based on data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

We have seen that Alibaba showcases a unique combination of outstanding and sustainable EVA Margin levels and stellar, double-digit top-line growth rates: the two telltale signs of a true EVA Monster. The good news is, although the quality and growth characteristics are head and shoulders above the market average, the valuation looks favorable in comparison. From a pure quantitative standpoint, Alibaba seems like a no-brainer buy at today's levels, with its stellar growth trajectory likely to continue due to a plethora of tailwinds fueling its top line for years to come.

It is important to note though, that the risk level of investing in Alibaba is not comparable to its U.S. peers like Amazon, due to its unique VIE (Variable Interest Entity) structure. Like many other Chinese Internet companies listed in overseas markets, Alibaba's VIE structure is designed to bypass Chinese legal restrictions on foreign ownership in certain sectors. Consequently, Alibaba's foreign investors buying the BABA ticker will hold shares of Alibaba's shell corporation domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Given that Chinese firms have raised hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. markets through VIE structures (which have been around since 2000), government officials are clearly aware of the existence and motivation for VIEs. However, the Chinese government has not, in general, acted to either invalidate or confirm the legality of these structures.

While it is up to each and every individual investor to make their own judgement, our assumption aligns with this 2017 study, which finds that a possible interpretation of this ambiguity is to kill two birds with one stone: the Chinese government permits domestic firms in restricted industries to raise foreign capital to fuel growth, but at the same time keeps the implicit threat of potential government intervention alive, which likely disciplines management to undertake actions that support (and avoid actions that run counter to) government priorities. Moreover, these companies have been a source of serious wealth creation in the nation, and undermining international trust by terminating the VIE structures would likely send the affected stocks plummeting, and the government most probably won't risk infuriating domestic investors as a result. With that being said, this inherent risk related to the VIE structure would leave overseas investors with limited legal rights in case of a potential intervention against the structure, although the sizable positions of legendary investors like Charlie Munger give us confidence that this risk remains rather theoretical in nature.

As a final verdict, China's rising middle class coupled with powerful e-commerce, cloud computing and online payment tailwinds make Alibaba a worthy EVA Monster to consider for any diversified investment portfolio. The icing on the cake is its compelling valuation, which fares favorably both in market-relative and historical terms, providing an attractive entry opportunity for enterprising investors. In our opinion, the risk/reward ratio is skewed in our favor when it comes to initiating a position in Alibaba at current levels.