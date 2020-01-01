Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

With awareness about climate change and demand for zero-emission vehicles growing, NIO (NYSE:NIO) is exactly in the right place at the right time. NIO is a leader in the largest EV market in the world and is using China as a springboard for its European expansion. NIO has faster vehicle delivery growth than Tesla (TSLA) which makes the stock a buy.

Why NIO is a long-term buy

China-based carmaker NIO is one of the early leaders in electric vehicles, which is one of the fastest growing and continually evolving industries in the world. China is by far the largest market for the electric vehicle industry because of the country's large population of 1.4 billion people. Sales of battery-powered/plug-in passenger vehicles have exploded in the last five years with China leading EV adoption in absolute and relative terms, although Europe is catching up fast. More than 3.2m electric vehicles were sold in 2020 globally and EVs took a market share of 4.2% last year… up from 2.5% in 2019.

What stands out is that electric vehicles expanded their global market share at a time when total vehicle sales fell because of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, in part because climate change concerns have gone mainstream, and it shows in sales statistics!

Electric vehicle sales outperformed total auto sales by a big margin in 2020 - global electric vehicle sales were up 43% in a down market last year - and Europe's EV sales also boomed last year with Y/Y sales growth of 137%… which is also the reason why NIO is looking to expand into this market as it seeks to leverage its next stage of growth.

NIO is looking to get a foothold in Europe, the second most promising EV market after China. NIO has decided to enter the Norwegian electric vehicles market in 2021 and the ES8 SUV is slated to be the first EV vehicle available for pre-order, with sales expected to start in July. NIO is ultimately set to enter Germany, the largest EV market in Europe and, possibly, the UK market.

EV sales are set to grow at a high rate over the next decade because more governments are incentivizing the purchase of zero-emission passenger vehicles through tax subsidies. While China will take the lead in electric vehicle sales with an expected annual growth rate of 24% until 2030, the US is lagging far behind. China is expected to sell more than 9 million electric vehicles by 2030, up from 1.3 million EVs sold in 2020. US sales of plug-in light duty electric vehicles were just short of 300,000 in 2020 and McKinsey's projection calls for less than 4 million EVs sold in 2030. China and Europe will see faster EV sales growth than the US, which speaks to the growth potential for NIO.

Electric vehicles are poised to take a growing share out of the global auto sales pie by 2030 as EV prices come down and battery technology improves travel ranges.

The global EV revolution can't be stopped which is also why Ford (F) is betting its entire existence on going all in on electric vehicles. Ford targets 40% of global sales to come from electric vehicles by 2030 and is set to release the highly reserved F-150 Lightning Pro, the first-ever all-electric F-Series truck, next year. Ford's EV transition is the best reason to buy shares of Ford.

Combine a huge global market opportunity, fueled by changing attitudes about climate change and evolving tax policies that support a transition to zero-emission vehicles, with a leading position in the world's largest EV market, China, and NIO's explosive share price growth explains itself.

NIO has delivered a 650% return since last year, but shareholders are poised for more upside as the EV revolution rolls on...

NIO is still in the early stages of its growth and the market opportunity, as the graphs above have shown, is not nearly exhausted. Consumers are going to continue to demand more environmentally-friendly cars with better travel ranges. As the density of EV charging station networks improves, adoption and sales of electric vehicles might even accelerate in the next decade and beat expectations.

The European Union is doing its part in making sure more electric vehicles are driving on its roads by requiring carmakers to increase the production share of EVs. The EU's climate change goals demand climate neutrality by 2050, which requires 30 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030, a near 17-fold increase compared to today.

To support this, Europe is investing heavily into the expansion of its charging station network, spanning the entire continent, which explains NIO's interest in entering this evolving market. Europe has more than 200,000 charge points today, but the Union plans to increase the number of EV charge points ten-fold to 2.9 million by 2030.

NIO's market entry into Europe creates an incredible growth opportunity for the Chinese EV carmaker long term and NIO is set to become a competitor that Tesla should take very seriously.

NIO is no Tesla yet, but comparisons to the US electric vehicle champion are not entirely misplaced.

Tesla is about eight times larger than NIO regarding market value and thirteen times larger regarding sales.

Tesla also delivered a little more than ten times the amount of vehicles NIO delivered in 2020. Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in FY 2020, which showed 36% Y/Y growth, and the US electric vehicle carmaker came very close to the half a million annual vehicle delivery goal. NIO delivered 43,728 vehicles in FY 2020, but the Y/Y growth rate was much larger than Tesla's: 113%. And that was during a pandemic year!

NIO delivered 20,060 EVs in the 1st quarter 2021, which was a massive 423% increase Y/Y… a growth rate even Tesla can only dream of. NIO is set to double its delivery capacity this year and the May delivery update showed 95% Y/Y growth in deliveries.

What differentiates NIO from Tesla besides a delivery growth rate that is three times larger is that the Chinese EV maker operates or is set to operate in the two fastest growing markets for electric vehicles, China and the European Union, which have more EV-friendly government policies compared to the US and populations that are more willing to buy zero-emission cars. Additionally, adoption of electric vehicles happens faster in both China and the EU than in America.

Tesla and NIO are both leaders in the EV industries in the US and China, but NIO's growth runway, international expansion and lower P-S valuation make an investment in NIO potentially more attractive than an investment in Tesla.

Tesla trades at a P-S ratio of 18.5, while NIO has a P-S ratio of 16.1… but NIO operates from a much smaller revenue base.

The P-S ratios for both EV companies drop to 8-9 based on FY 2022 sales... and that's despite NIO growing sales a lot faster than Tesla.

Market Cap FY 2022 Est. Revenues P-S Ratio FY 2022 Est. EPS P-E Ratio NIO $68.7 billion $8.75 billion 7.85 -0.09 - Tesla $577.1 billion $65.69 billion 8.78 6.23 96.2

Risks

The race to the EV markets around the world is heating up. NIO's attempt to launch in Europe will be interesting to watch as carmakers try to get a slice from the fast growing European EV market. The opportunity is big enough for more firms to enter the market, but conditions will eventually become more competitive, requiring differentiation based on performance (battery power, driving ranges and price). NIO is up to this challenge.

Another challenge for NIO is the chip shortage that is limiting production because of competing demand for semiconductors from the consumer electronics industry. The shortage is expected to last at least until the end of 2022. Should the shortage persist for longer, NIO's EV production may be affected.

Watch the $45 price level…

The $45 price level has acted both as a "support" and a "resistance" for shares of NIO in its history. This price level should be carefully watched: If NIO can break through $45 without getting rejected, NIO should be able to challenge its last high of $66.99.

Closing thoughts

The electric vehicle opportunity is immense and NIO is taking strategic steps to enter the fast growing European EV market… a market that sees accelerating EV adoption and is a "place-to-be" for NIO.

NIO operates in faster growing markets than Tesla and NIO's delivery growth rates are three times larger than Tesla's. This makes for an incredible opportunity to ramp up revenues for NIO and the stock should soon start to reflect this potential, so watch out for that $45 price level!

NIO is also not profitable yet, but the firm could turn a profit in FY 2022 or FY 2023… until then delivery growth rates will determine how high NIO can fly.