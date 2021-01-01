B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Xunlei (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:XNET) back in March when we stated that we were long the stock and were also writing covered calls against our long-stock position. We initially began writing calls in here because of the rich option premium on offer from Xunlei's high implied volatility. Despite being woefully wrong on direction with respect to where we believed XNET shares were headed, we have managed to significantly reduce our cost-basis (now just over the $6 mark) from our initial $9.25 entry point.

Despite being able to defend aggressively by rolling down our calls, it is hard to believe that Xunlei has lost close to half of its market cap in just over two months. Eventually the day will come when our cost-basis is back to breakeven on this position. This will give us the option to liquidate our holdings for a scratch if needs be. However, as long as volatility stays pretty high in here, we continue to see upside in Xunlei so our preference at present is to remain long this name. Here are some reasons which explain our bullish stance.

• First of all, if we delve into the recent first quarter earnings report, we see that sales hit $53.3 million which was almost a 6% sequential increase over the fourth quarter of 2020 and almost a 10% gain over the same period of 12 months prior. This bullish trend in sales along with a hike also in gross margins drove net profit to almost $7 million for the quarter. This means that the company has two consecutive quarters of positive net profit under its belt, which is key. Followers of our work will be aware of the fact that we prefer our value plays to be profitable either from an income standpoint or a cash-flow one. The reason being is that positive profitability always buys the company time with respect to tuning around its fortunes. Although management only gave top-line guidance for Q2 (5.1% increase), we expect the bottom-line to grow handsomely also. What does this mean? Well then, the company will have three quarters of positive earnings under its belt so the trailing 12-month average will automatically turn positive. This will give investors a positive P/E ratio which is by far the most followed valuation multiple used by investors when valuing a firm.

• There is an element to predictability to Xunlei's forward-looking sales when we look at where the growth is coming from. Subscription revenues grew by almost 7% in the first quarter to hit $22.1 million as subscribers grew sequentially by approximately 220,000. The cloud computing segment grew even faster (almost 11%) to reach $21 million in the quarter. Given that these two high-margin segments make up the vast amount of Xunlei's top-line sales and that customers for the most part can be repeat customers, this means we should continue to see a sustained trend of top-line growth. On the subscription side, it is all about getting as many eyeballs as possible in front of quality value-adding products and services. Although we witnessed a solid increase in the number of subscribers in the first quarter, management needs to continue to double down with respect to improving the user experience, etc. More added value over time will ensure that the retention rate remains at high levels. On the cloud computing side, sustained growth looks a tad easier due to how hosted video remains a hot trend across many sectors. Investment will continue in this segment on the technological side in order to expand the reach of Xunlei's cloud business to more areas.

• With shares presently trading at just 1.36 times cash and 1.1 times equity, Xunlei's balance sheet is heavily discounted when compared to the average in this sector. This means we get $0.90 of assets for every $1 we invest in the company. Remember assets essentially enable sales and profits to take place. The cheaper we can buy them, the smaller our downside risk in our position. With respect to the average firm which operates in this sector for example, we only receive $0.19 of assets for every $1 we invest. Again, once investors see positive ROA and ROE metrics, for example, in the next quarter, this company should become more interesting to value players especially.

Therefore, to sum up, we fully intend to remain long our XNET position as we believe there are plenty of tailwinds in its favor. Subscription and Cloud computing top-line growth have finally resulted in the company turning a profit. Furthermore, gross margins are increasing alongside growing sales which is key. With shares trading just above book value, we expect some type of reversion to the mean event concerning the company's valuation in due time. We look forward to continued coverage.