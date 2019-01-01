SSSCCC/iStock via Getty Images

When we added Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) as the largest position in our real-money equity portfolio at High Yield Investor back in early December 2020, it offered the best combination of yield and coverage in the entire stock market at the time, boasting a near 9% yield at present that was covered over 3x by distributable cash flow ("DCF").

Since then, it has been a big success for us, crushing the broader midstream sector (AMLP) as well as the stock market (SPY):

That said, we remain bullish on the stock and believe that it could potentially double from here to over $20 per unit within the next few years. Here is why:

#1. High-Quality Diversified Asset Base Supports Stable Cash Flows

ET - to borrow Moody's own language - owns an:

extremely large and diversified midstream asset base, generating largely fee-based cash flows.

While it may not quite measure up to the impressive asset base of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), it still generates pretty stable cash flows. Roughly 95% of the MLP's cash flow is under fixed-fee contracts. This proved vital during past steep oil price declines where the company's cash flows continued to flow steadily. Furthermore, most of its contracts are volume-committed, helping to shield it from declining usage during a recession.

It has divided its business into five core segments that are well-diversified by the adjusted EBITDA that they generate. This not only gives them more stable cash flows (and therefore a safer distribution), but also provides them with opportunities to leverage their footprint to drive operational efficiencies, optimize assets, and pursue organic growth projects.

Furthermore, ET has very geographically and economically diverse assets, with locations across the country as well as considerable exposure across the energy value chain (including a fully-integrated platform spanning the entire midstream value chain). ET is one of only three operators servicing all 15 major US oil & gas producing regions of the country.

Additionally, their integrated assets facilitate solid commercial synergies including gas, crude, and NGLs, and their interstate pipelines and Texas network are exceptionally well-positioned in the most active basins, with high, stable returns and efficient-scale competitive advantages. In particular, the Texas intrastate pipeline system is impressive because it is the largest intrastate pipeline network in the U.S. and is capable of serving the entire state's gas demand all year.

As the only game in town for Texans, ET has strong pricing power, combined with minimal incremental capital investment requirements to drive strong returns on invested capital. Given its immense scale and impressive network, this pipeline has significant barriers to entry that should protect its pricing power for years to come.

#2. Discounted Valuation

Given the portfolio's numerous strengths and our low interest rate environment, one would expect ET to have a fairly low yield.

However, a recent look at valuation shows that its Enterprise Value (Common Shares + Preferred Shares + Market Value of Debt + Minority Interests Held - Cash and Equivalents) to forward EBITDA ratio is 8.15x, implying a 12.3% EBITDA yield on cost if the entire business were purchased and all debt paid off with cash.

To get a better idea if ET is a good bargain within the midstream space, let's compare it to peer large-sized midstream businesses:

Midstream Business EV/EBITDA ET 8.15 MPLX (MPLX) 9.88 EPD 10.30 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 11.32 Magellan Midstream (MMP) 11.93 Enbridge (ENB) 12.23

As we can see from the chart above, ET is still clearly discounted relative to peers despite significantly outperforming them in recent months.

#3. Interest Rates Remain Historically Low

While midstream has made a strong comeback from 2020 lows, it is important to remember that interest rates still remain near historical lows. As a result, midstream still remains one of the cheapest sources of income by a long shot.

ET in particular fits this description. At the same time as interest rates are down by 46% over the past decade, ET's EBITDA yield on its EV has doubled:

This provides a major tailwind to ET's valuation. Even if macroeconomic and sectoral headwinds return after the momentum from re-opening fades, ET's ability to generate attractive and stable income in an era of record low interest rates should provide a strong floor to its valuation.

#4. Growth Projects Coming Online

This year management expects tailwinds to cash flow from numerous organic projects coming online:

Mariner East System

LPG Expansions

Orbit Ethane Export Terminal

Cushing to Nederland

Permian Bridge

with several more to come in the years following as management expects to spend $1.6B on growth CapEx this year and then between $500M-$700M in 2022 and 2023:

These new projects should help grow ET's EBITDA over time, thereby improving its overall enterprise value and driving its unit price higher.

#5. Massive Retained Cash Flow

ET is generating massive amounts of EBITDA and will be retaining a high percentage of this due to them halving their distribution last year, slashing CapEx and OpEx, and now reducing interest expense through their focus on paying down debt.

Assuming no unit repurchases or changes to the distribution over the next three years, we expect them to generate a combined ~$12B in free cash flow net of distributions as CapEx and OpEx continue to decline, new projects come online, and interest expense declines due to debt repayments.

With all of this cash flow improving their net debt balance, the equity portion of their enterprise value should increase substantially and thereby increase their unit price.

Investor Takeaway

Putting it all together, we expect the following to take place if energy market fundamentals and interest rates remain in a close range to where they are now:

1. ET puts the DAPL legal challenges behind it and deleverages sufficiently to achieve an upgrade to a BBB credit rating, putting it on par with MPLX and thereby commanding a similar EV/EBITDA of 9.88x. At their current forward EBITDA, this would put their EV at $110.6B, or a ~$39B market cap ($14.41 unit price).

2. However, 2022 EBITDA is expected to be $11.4B and continued projects coming online should increase that to $12B by mid-2024 (~3.5% CAGR). A 9.88x EV/EBITDA multiple would equate to a $118.5B EV.

3. ET will be paying down massive amounts of debt between now and mid-2024. This means that the EV will allow for a much greater equity component. Their debt, preferred equity, and minority interests equal ~$61.8B right now. Applying the $12B in post-distribution free cash flow to paying down debt and/or as cash on the balance sheet, the market cap would then be $68.7B by mid-2024. Their unit price would then be $25.4, equating to a 2.3x from the current $10.87. Unit repurchases could increase this price target even further.

As a result, we have sufficient margin of safety on this plausible scenario that makes us think it is quite possible that ET will double from here within 3 years. On top of that, their very attractive and well-covered distribution provides a valuable and safe income stream in an era of ultra-low interest rates. If Mr. Market's perception of midstream infrastructure were to improve back towards where it was 5-7 years ago, ET could likely triple or even quadruple from here over the next several years.