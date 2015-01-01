Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Back in April, a pair of prototype sneakers developed by Kanye West were sold at a Sotheby’s auction for a record-breaking $1.8m. The shoes were produced through a collaboration between the rapper and NIKE, Inc (NYSE:NKE). The fee no doubt had something to do with West's fame and artistry, but it demonstrated Nike's place in America's culture. The Oregon-based company has come a long way since its founding in 1964.

Nike's track record these days isn't just about the elite athletic performances its stars produces every week but from a business perspective, the company's business and financial track times put the company in a league of its own. The company now has such a strong brand, huge scale and has grown through intelligent diversification. Many investors might think Nike has reached its peak. For example, one earlier Seeking Alpha article I enjoyed reading but disagree with was titled Sell Nike, Just Do It. While the retail market for sports gear and fashion is highly competitive, I believe Nike can still achieve growth and higher margins through its growing direct to consumer approach. Nike's ESG credentials are also improving.

The business and new strategy

Today Nike manages a portfolio of very popular brands across the athletic footwear, clothing, equipment and accessories categories. Its market cap stands at over $200bn once you include its ‘Class A’ shares which are privately held.

Product is sold through owned stores, e-commerce and through third-party retailers. In fact, the company is the world's largest seller of sports shoes and apparel. Funnily enough, I'm wearing a pair of Nikes right now. About 40% of sales come from the US and the company employees about 75,000 people around the world.

The group's scale can be shown by the fact it achieved $30bn in revenue for the first time in 2015 and more than $39bn in 2019. Obviously, 2020's sales were lower than 2019's as many shops around the world closed for months thanks to Covid-19.

However, the crisis has treated some brands kindlier than others. Nike's extensive online presence meant it performed much better than other brands during the year.

In fact, one thing I admire about Nike is the company didn't use the pandemic as an excuse to sit back and take it easy. Management took the opportunity while shops were closed to focus more intensely on its e-commerce business and to speed up its strategy of ‘direct to consumer’ or "DTC".

By excluding the middlemen, Nike can secure higher margins and also in theory by being closer to the customer, Nike can get deeper insights into trends and tastes. This further gives Nike the ability to grow sales as its design and marketing teams can be more in tune to demand. CEO John Donahoe, who joined Nike early last year and is an experienced Silicon Valley executive has clearly brought in refreshed digital insight, which the company intends to make the most of.

Other opportunities for growth include women’s clothing and continued overseas expansion. The stock has so far backed this story with strong performance in the last 12 months.

Consumer Direct Offense

The company started this strategy back in the summer of 2017, when it introduced "the Consumer Direct Offense, a new company alignment that allows Nike to better serve the consumer personally, at scale".

This strategy is driven by Nike’s membership model. For example, consumers can sign up to the company’s training and run club apps, gaining early access to new products and attain other loyalty perks and rewards.

So far so good. Last summer, Nike launched a new “digitally-empowered” vertical of the DTC journey named the "Consumer Direct Acceleration".

COVID-19 offered a stress-test of our Consumer Direct Offense strategy. We know the CDO is working.

Source: John Donahoe, 2020 Nike Shareholder Letter

Nike's management in 2018 set a target for digital sales to account for 30% of its total business by 2023. Since it reached this goal two years early, expectations have now been reset: 50% digital penetration by 2023.

DTC plan is on track

On Nike's Q3 conference call back in March, we see the progress the company is making; sales were up 3% to $10.4bn, with virus-induced supply-chain challenges (port congestion) being offset by 20% growth in ‘Nike Direct’ sales to $4bn in the US. Nike Direct is the merchandise sold directly to consumers by Nike-owned stores and e-commerce offerings. Digital sales were up 50% and monthly users were up by 60%.

NIKE's ability to sustainably grow digital for the long-term is rooted in our member connections and compelling experiences that only NIKE can offer. And our members are more engaged than ever with an over 60% increase in monthly engaged users for the quarter led by our SNKRS App, where we're seeing four times the engagement in monthly active users versus last year.

Source: FY 2021 Q3 Earnings Release Conference Call Transcript

So what does this mean? The higher margin that comes with digital sales contributed to overall gross margin widening of 1.3 percentage points to 45.6%.

Bricks and mortar

On the Q3 call, and despite Nike's increasingly digital narrative, management still believe in the future of bricks and mortar stores. "We do see a need and a really important role for a strategic physical presence, both ours and our partners,” said CEO Donahoe on the call. Nike will cut the number of third-party retailers it will work and share membership data with in order to deliver a “seamless” and personalised experience for customers across all sales channels.

Risks: Competitive market, increased investment needs, social justice

This multi-channel approach is essential for Nike to keep its scale and dominance in an increasingly competitive market. There is obviously the long running rivalry with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) but also threats come from newer labels like Lululemon (LULU). Both of these companies are also utilising the DTC model.

Also, Nike’s direct business requires regular investment. Stores eat up capital and those that are integrated with Nike’s digital platforms need even larger investment than standalone stores.

It would come as no surprise that Nike also spends big on advertising for what it calls "demand creation" and this came in at 9.6% of revenue in 2020. Recent quarters have seen costs falling here as fewer events and store restrictions needed less spend. Nike is also being more careful with endorsements. A very interesting WSJ article recently explains why the company split with soccer star Neymar, which looked like a PR victory. However, an earlier article by the Financial Times noted that the firm's progressive marketing campaigns which centre on social justice might not be reflected in its own internal culture.

Class A shares

The majority of the group's non-public ‘class A’ shares are held by co-founder Phil Knight’s through his company ‘Swoosh LLC’ and these shares come with a strong level of control. Class A shareholders can, for example, elect 75% of Nike’s board directors. Such provisions could prevent or at least discourage any possible takeover, and thus this might be against the best interests of shareholders.

Shareholder returns

It could be possible, however, that this structure has allowed Nike's management to focus on its operations which have then resulted in strong cash flows enabling the firm to increase its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Nike targets a resumption of its share repurchase programme in Q4 of this year after a cash conserving suspension. Nike's strong brand enabled it to score 36% return on invested capital in 2019 (but this fell to about 26% in 2020).

Valuation and conclusion

A forward P/E multiple of 42x is in line with Adidas at 41x but cheaper than Lululemon at 48x and Under Armour (UAA) at 68x. Considering Nike’s market dominance, brand power and DTC growth opportunity the company looks well positioned to continue with strong growth and high returns on investment.

Just buy it.