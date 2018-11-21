Master Class In Cannabis Investing, Part 3 (Podcast)

Summary

  • Our first two Master Classes in cannabis investing with SA authors James Baker and Julian Lin were so successful we're coming back for #3!
  • We discuss why retail cannabis investors are focused too much on near term catalysts and missing the long term picture.
  • Why US MSOs are still very cheap.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Seeking Alpha authors James V. Baker and Julian Lin return for our Master Class 3 after bringing so many cannabis investors so much insight and profit in episodes one and two. We catch up about their investing styles, where they think we are in the valuation cycle, what the developing legalization picture means for multi-state operators and investors and what stocks look strong.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
