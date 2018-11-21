Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Seeking Alpha authors James V. Baker and Julian Lin return for our Master Class 3 after bringing so many cannabis investors so much insight and profit in episodes one and two. We catch up about their investing styles, where they think we are in the valuation cycle, what the developing legalization picture means for multi-state operators and investors and what stocks look strong.