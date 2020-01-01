Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

The COVID-19 lockdowns were possibly the best scenario for mass retailers such as DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). The company was forced to implement new delivery and distribution strategies to become more competitive in a retail space quickly moving online while the business benefitted from consumers preferring outdoor activities. My investment thesis remains more Neutral on the stock here after the massive rally and unquestioned pulled forward demand.

Sustainability Questions

DICK'S Sporting Goods has soared to $100 after the company reported an insanely strong FQ1. Not only did the sporting goods retailer report that revenue for the period ending May 1 grew 119% compared to last year, but also the company reported that revenues grew by 52% compared to FQ1'19.

As highlighted prior, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a new business these days with a focus on using their stores as a distribution hub in order to beat online retailers reliant on distribution centers at their own game. Maybe even more important for the sporting goods concept, the company has started moving forward with multi-sport experiences inside and outside the store including the new outdoor turf field at their House of Sport store concept.

Source: Dick's House of Sport concept

While DICK'S Sporting Goods is an improved retail concept no longer donating market share, the company has greatly benefited from the COVID-19 restrictions and virus related fears pushing people outside. The big question is whether these strong results are sustainable.

As an example, FQ1 EPS surged to $3.79, up substantially from the $0.61 earned back in the same quarter in FY19. The amazing part is that analysts were only targeting a quarterly EPS of $1.39 and the company beat analyst revenue estimates by a whopping $700 million for a retailer targeting quarterly sales of just $2.2 billion.

Now, the May 1 quarter included the months of February and March, when most of the country was still on lockdown, and April, where some parts of the country were more normal. The company is guiding to ongoing strong results for the current quarter with earnings reported on May 26, but one has to wonder if consumers don't hit a wall of no longer needing new sporting goods gear.

Remember, the market once told us that passengers wouldn't return to flying and New York businesses wouldn't return to offices. Just recently, daily TSA passenger traffic returned to nearly 2 million passengers and large banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are pushing for all employees to return to offices by the fall.

On the FQ1 earnings call, CFO Lee Belitsky was clear that 2H results were still expected to be weak in comparison to the big FY20 numbers:

Given this within our updated outlook, we have maintained our Q3 and Q4 performance expectations in line with that original guidance, which assumes comps will decline in the range of high single to low double-digits.

DICK'S hiked the FY21 comp sales forecast to 8%-11%, up from prior guidance of approximately flat comps. The yearly numbers are impressive based on what the sporting goods retailer achieved in FY20, but the company forecasts a substantial deceleration in comps after anniversarying the weak period last year.

The original thesis of DICK'S facing a tough period this year was delayed roughly one quarter as COVID-19 still rampaged the country in FQ1. Analysts now forecast revenue declines starting in the October quarter while the current quarter sales are flat.

Source: SA earnings estimates

The next 12 months EPS target is $6.92 per share, which suggests some steam comes out of the $8+ target for FY21. The biggest question is how much deleveraging DICK'S faces in the next year as sales dip and expenses ramp up to meet the higher revenue levels. The retailer benefited substantially from lower costs in the last year due in a large part to a fixed cost base.

The biggest fear is that the FQ2'21 revenue target of $2.76 billion is a nearly 2% gain from last year, but the amount is still 22% above the $2.26 billion reported back in FQ3'19. The retailer faces the real risk of demand pulled forward into 2020 not showing up later this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DICK'S is a substantially better sporting goods retailer as the company moves to a more experiential concept. The stock trades at ~14x more normalized earnings of $7, which isn't overly expensive, but the market will ultimately struggle when the retailer goes through quarters of negative comps. The market will extrapolate too much on the weakness and will eventually provide a better entry point for investors.