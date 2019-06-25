CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally ended, and one of the first companies to report this year was Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND). Overall, the company had a solid start to the year, reporting record attributable gold-equivalent ounce [GEOs] sales, record revenue of $31.0 million, and continued margin expansion. This has set the company up for a beat on its FY2021 guidance. With the potential to double production over the next four years, Sandstorm continues to have an unmatched organic growth profile in the sector. So, if we do see any pullbacks below $7.10, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Sandstorm Gold released its Q1 results in late April and reported attributable sales of ~17,400 GEOs at cash costs of $307/oz. This translated to a 30% increase in attributable GEO sales year-over-year and a 2% improvement in cash costs (Q1 2020: $314/oz). Given the increased sales and margins, quarterly earnings per share [EPS] improved from (-) $0.06 to $0.03, setting the company up for a solid earnings recovery in FY2021 after seeing little progress since FY2016. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown above, Sandstorm has seen impressive growth in its royalty portfolio over the past decade. However, it hasn't really translated to much growth in GEO sales, which has been a disappointment for investors. Since Q1 2017, Sandstorm has reported only a ~2.8% compound annual growth rate in GEO sales (~17,400 vs. ~15,600), which pales compared to Franco-Nevada's (FNV) ~3.3% compound annual growth rate in the same period. While this is only 500 basis points higher, Franco-Nevada is a much larger company, and generally, it's easier for the smaller names to grow relative to their juggernaut-sized peers. So, while the record figure in Q1 is a welcome sign, the growth remains a little underwhelming.

If we dig into Sandstorm's portfolio, we can see that the strength in Q1 was broad-based, with several assets seeing strong growth year-over-year. The stand-out performers were Chapada, the Yamana (AUY) Silver Stream, Arizona, Bracemac-McLeod, and Fruta del Norte. In the case of Lundin Gold's (OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta Del Norte mine, it has now fully ramped up, so it should continue to deliver more than 800 GEOs per quarter going forward. At Chapada, Sandstorm saw a 56% increase in attributable GEOs sold, translating to $4.6 million in revenue when factoring in much higher copper prices.

In terms of weakness in the portfolio, it was mostly related to Africa, with attributable GEO sales down more than 50% at Hounde, and production set to drop sharply at Karma. The lower attributable GEO sales at Hounde is because mining is now focused on the higher-grade Kari Pump area at the mine, while Sandstorm's 2% net smelter return applies to Kari North & South. At Karma, the royalty is switching to ~1.625% beginning this year, which will translate to less than ~1,600 GEOs per year based on current guidance. Finally, while Relief Canyon did offer a large contributor as it finally reached commercial production, operations have been a headache since, and it's clear how much of a help this asset will be to Sandstorm long-term.

Given the sharp increase in attributable GEO sales, Sandstorm's revenue increased by 45% to $31.0 million and could come in above ~$120 million this year if metals prices remain strong. This should translate to an improved earnings trend going forward, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.15, translating to triple-digit growth year-over-year. However, while this is an impressive growth figure, the compound annual growth rate is much less impressive, at (-) 2.5% since FY2016 ($0.15 vs. $0.17). So, while this is an improvement, it's important to note that this is inferior to most of the company's peers in the royalty/streaming space.

So, why bother with a royalty company with inferior compound annual GEO sales growth and a much less attractive (albeit rebounding) earnings trend relative to peers?

As shown above, the current royalty portfolio is not telling the whole story, with Sandstorm's 30% interest in the bonanza-grade Hod Maden Project being a game-changer for the company. If it can finally meet a timeline and head into production, annual attributable sales would increase to more than ~120,000 GEOs in FY2024 and come closer to ~115,000 GEOs in FY2025. This would translate to more than 100% growth from current levels, based on FY2021 annual sales guidance of ~58,500 GEOs. The issue is that production was initially expected in Q4 2022, and it's now looking like the asset will be lucky to be in commercial production by Q4 2024. So, while the organic growth profile is enviable, it's hard to assign full value for the project until it's actually in production. The view of the timeline is based on the most recent update:

"Hod Maden is an anchor asset that is expected to increase the Company’s Attributable Gold Equivalent ounces to approximately 125,000 in 2024."

- Q1 2021 MD&A

"It's still our expectation that both the feasibility study and the granting of the EIA should occur in the second quarter. However, this week due to COVID, the Government of Turkey has implemented a countrywide lockdown to contain the virus, and we're still assessing what impact if any, this will have on the expected timelines. I think it's safe to say we're all tired of COVID. We certainly want our partners and therefore stay safe and we understand that this means a slight delay in timelines."

- Nolan Watson, President and CEO

Q1 2021 Conference Call

Some investors might be worried about Hod Maden's reliance on the Turkish government, especially after Alamos Gold's (AGI) Kirazli Mine headed into construction but was halted and is still not producing gold almost two years later. The difference for Sandstorm is that it has partnered with Turkish operator Lidya Madencilik, which should give the project a little more clout. However, with goalposts continuing to be moved, a Feasibility Study that looks like it could be late (Q2 2021 released expected), and the project not being in the world's most attractive jurisdiction, the organic growth that Hod Maden offers has to be discounted a little.

The good news is that the valuation gap between peers should become quite significant by FY2024 on an EV/EBITDA basis once Hod Maden heads into production. Even if we assume that this valuation gap doesn't arise until FY2025, Sandstorm would still trade at a massive discount to peers, suggesting that even a discounted valuation for Hod Maden makes the stock attractive relative to peers. The issue that can't be understated is execution, with Sandstorm essentially being a bet on Hod Maden. This is because ex-Hod Maden, the company doesn't trade at a discount at all currently, trading at more than 50x FY2021 annual EPS estimates.

So, is the stock a Buy?

As discussed in a prior article, I saw Sandstorm as attractive below $7.50, given that this price built in somewhat of a margin of safety while investors waited for growth from Hod Maden. With Hod Maden looking like it could be delayed again to an H2 FY2024 start, I have revised my low-risk buy zone to $7.10 or lower since investors might have to wait three years for this meaningful growth to show up. This doesn't mean the stock can't perform well in the meantime, but this is a difficult story to bet on since much is riding on the Turkish government.

Sandstorm had a solid start to the year and is set up for a strong earnings recovery, which could lead to a new multi-year high in annual EPS in FY2022 if metals prices remain strong. Armed with the most attractive organic growth profile in the sector as we approach the Feasibility Study release for Hod Maden, Sandstorm is in a great position. However, investors will have to be very patient to see the delayed growth that's already nearly 18 months behind schedule. With other growth stories in the sector that are less reliant on governments, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere. However, if Sandstorm does dip below $7.10 later this year, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.