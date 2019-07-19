VITAL MIZHYHURSKI/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

The EV space has seen a massive increase in investor interest in 2020 and 2021, on the back of strong market growth rates. This year, the market also started to appreciate legacy automakers such as Toyota (NYSE:TM), on the back of electrification efforts and due to strong profitability that was seen in Q1 and that is expected to remain in place throughout this year. Toyota has recently also made moves to increase its market presence in the EV space, which is why it could make sense to compare Toyota, the legacy auto king, to Tesla (TSLA), the EV pureplay king. Which one you may prefer depends on your investment approach and investment goals. I personally think that Toyota has a better outlook due to a better value proposition at current valuation levels.

Tesla's Market Cap Versus Toyota's Market Cap

When comparing the stocks of Tesla, Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp, one of the things that spring out is the large difference in the market capitalizations of these two companies:

At today's share prices, TSLA is valued at $580 billion, while TM is valued at $250 billion -- a $330 billion difference. In other words, Tesla is currently valued like 2.3 Toyota Motor Corporations. The massively higher market capitalization of Tesla exists despite the fact that Toyota is the significantly larger company by every metric one could think of:

Whether we look at the top line numbers of these two companies, at their profits, or at their book value, Toyota easily dwarfs Tesla in all of these metrics. This also holds true when we look at vehicle sales. In 2020 Tesla sold around 500,000 cars, while Toyota sold 9.5 million cars -- 19 times as many as Tesla. And yet, Tesla is the company that trades at a much higher market capitalization right now. To some degree, this is justified by Tesla's higher growth, but to me it seems that Tesla's equity is too expensive, even considering that Tesla has grown quicker in recent years.

Toyota is expected to grow its revenue by 7% this year, by 4% in 2022, and by 3% in 2023. Tesla, meanwhile, is expected to grow its revenue by 54% this year, by 37% in 2022, and by 25% in 2023. Growth has been quicker at Tesla in the recent past, and analysts expect growth to remain higher than Toyota's growth rate in coming years as well. At the same time, however, Tesla's growth is clearly coming down (assuming analyst estimates are correct), dropping from 50%+ this year to half of that in 2023. Does this growth rate justify a price to sales multiple of 18x (FY 2020), while Toyota trades with a price to sales multiple of 1.0x (FY 2020)? It is up to investors to decide whether that makes a lot of sense, but most will agree that Tesla is aggressively valued relative to its legacy auto peer.

How Do Fundamentals Stack Up, And What About The EV Portfolios?

We believe that, when making investment decisions, taking a look at fundamentals is important. Toyota is well-regarded as a legacy auto company with above-average margins thanks to an operating model that is highly efficient. Tesla, at the same time, is also well-regarded for its margins by Tesla bulls, although that may not make too much sense when one takes a closer look:

Toyota has higher operating margins, higher EBITDA margins, and higher returns on equity/assets/investment compared to Tesla. These metrics are, to some extent, depressed due to 2020's pandemic, but that holds true for both companies. The pandemic does thus not explain why Tesla's margins and returns on capital are weaker than those of Toyota, as Toyota had been negatively impacted by the pandemic as well. From a fundamental standpoint, Toyota's very efficient operations win out over those of Tesla, at least for now. It should be mentioned, however, that Tesla's higher expected growth in the next couple of years could see the company benefit from operating leverage, which may allow Tesla to improve its margins and returns on capital relative to those of Toyota. Not all hope is lost for Tesla bulls, but at least for now, Tesla's margins and capital efficiency are far from industry-leading.

When one asks Tesla bulls why they believe in TSLA stock, many will state that a large portion of the company's value rests in the growth that the company will experience throughout the coming years. Future technologies such as AV tech, Tesla's energy business, etc. are also seen as potentially highly valuable parts of Tesla, Inc. I do not necessarily agree on all of these projections -- the energy storage business, for example, isn't too attractive, I believe -- but it still could be said that the future upside potential from new technologies and developments for Tesla is larger than that of Toyota, which would justify some valuation premium.

Tesla is also, as a fully EV-focused company, seen as a stronger play on growth in that market segment compared to Toyota, which sells ICE-powered vehicles primarily. Toyota has, in recent months, gotten more interest from investors due to announcing more detailed plans about its EV strategy, however. The same also holds true for other legacy auto companies that are moving towards the EV space, including Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). All three of these legacy auto companies have seen their shares outperform those of Tesla over the last couple of months, which aligns with increased investor interest stemming from their more detailed EV plans:

Over the last three months, TSLA's price is essentially flat, while TM, F, and VWAGY are up by a highly impressive 20%-40%, respectively. Toyota, like some of its legacy auto peers, has been increasingly vocal about plans to grow the company's presence in the EV space dramatically in coming years, which gets us to the next point.

Can Toyota Surpass Tesla?

We can look at this question in two ways, in terms of market capitalization, and in terms of EV vehicle sales. The answer to the first question is, I believe, yes, but it is unlikely. Toyota's market cap will likely not grow too much from the current level in the foreseeable future, even when the company is successful with its EV plans. Legacy auto makers' valuations seem to be tied to their underlying profits and sales to a large degree, unlike those of EV pureplays such as Tesla. For Toyota to surpass Tesla's market cap, Tesla's market cap would thus have to come down drastically. Even though we have already seen Tesla's market cap decline by $280 billion since February, and even though shares are expensive, it is far from a given that Tesla's market cap will drop by another $300+ billion in the foreseeable future. The stock has its fans, and those seem to be willing to pay up for Tesla's high-profile plans, so I don't think that Tesla's market cap will necessarily decline a lot.

When looking at EV sales, I believe that it is quite possible that Toyota will eventually surpass Tesla, but again, this is not certain at all. And even if it were to happen, it will take Toyota a couple of years. In 2020, Toyota sold around 50,000 EVs (PHEVs & BEVs), about one-tenth of Tesla's EV sales. Toyota does, however, plan to increase its footprint in this segment massively.

The company announced that it would expand its portfolio to 70 electrified models by 2025, i.e. over the next four years, which easily dwarfs Tesla's plans for new EV models. 15 of those models will be BEVs, 7 among those will belong to Toyota's new bZ brand, which saw a new introduction, the bZ4X SUV, being introduced just a couple of days ago.

When one looks at these plans and Toyota's future growth potential in the EV space, several things should be considered. First, Toyota has a proven, highly-efficient operating model that will allow the company to produce new models at attractive costs and with strong built quality -- things Toyota is already famous for. Second, Toyota has a massive global network of fabrication plants, dealer networks, service centers, and so on. This will allow the company to grow production quickly across several geographic markets, and its massive dealer network should allow the company to push its new EV models into many markets at the same time. This was not a given for a company like Tesla that started from a very small scale and had to build out one factory after the other to increase its scale. Last but not least, Toyota has massive financial resources, which will be helpful in pushing into the highly competitive EV market. For fiscal 2022, Toyota is forecasting net profits of $22 billion, which showcases the massive financial firepower that this automobile company possesses. These factors do not guarantee success in the EV space, of course, as vehicles also have to be attractive for consumers. But since Toyota manages to sell many millions of vehicles every year, the company seemingly knows consumers' tastes and their needs relatively well, which is why it seems reasonable to assume that they will also be able to design EV models that will sell well.

To sum this section up, I thus believe that Toyota could ultimately overtake Tesla in EV sales, but this is not a given, and it would take several years -- for now, Tesla is still the king in the space, even though the market has gotten more crowded.

Does Toyota Own Shares In Tesla?

This is a question that is brought up from time to time, and there is a basis for that. Toyota did, in fact, buy a stake in Tesla in 2010, and the two companies worked together on some projects. This has, however, ended, with some analysts stating that culture clashes between the two companies were the reason for the cooperation not working out well.

Toyota did thus indeed own shares in Tesla, but that is not the case any longer. In 2016, Toyota sold all shares in Tesla, following the end of their cooperation agreement. In retrospect, Toyota execs may wish they had hold onto shares -- Tesla's share price rose by ~1,500% since the end of 2016.

Since Toyota does not own shares in Tesla any longer, there is no way for investors to get indirect exposure to TSLA through a TM investment.

Tesla Versus Toyota Stock: The Better Buy

Before investing in any car company, investors should consider that this is a relatively low-margin industry that is capital-intense and cyclical on top of that. Generally, those are seen as negatives, which is why some investors may want to avoid the industry altogether.

For those that want exposure to the automobile industry, there is still no uniform answer. Toyota is well-established, globally diversified, has a leadership team that seems to be focused on every day business and that is not in the eye of the public. On top of that, Toyota's shares are not really expensive, trading for about 12 times forward earnings. Toyota also has a solid dividend history, although it should be mentioned that exchange rate movements between the Yen and the USD to impact dividend income for US-based investors. Toyota could be the right choice for those seeking a solid, proven value play in the industry, with reasonable EV plans, and a chance for meaningful dividend payments.

Tesla, on the other hand, is very different from that, but it could still be the right choice for some types of investors. Its CEO is much more aggressive, but one may also call his behavior erratic to some extent, e.g. when it comes to his crypto statements. Tesla is less profitable, less diversified, significantly smaller, and much more expensive than Toyota. On the other hand, Tesla is growing faster, and if Elon Musk's plans for autonomous vehicles come to fruition, TSLA may have more upside -- even though it is already expensive. I, personally, see Toyota as the more favorable choice right here, as Tesla is too much of a bet on unproven AV tech for my taste, but depending on your goals, investment approach, and risk tolerance, you may decide that Tesla is the superior choice for your portfolio.