Investment Thesis

Russian oil companies have always attracted investors with high net profit margins, low debt burden and solid dividends. We do not like state-owned companies, but despite being indirectly controlled by the government, Gazprom Neft is one of the most efficient oil companies in the world, and its return on equity is several times higher than the industry average. We expect to see significant growth in financial performance due to improved market conditions. However, these improvements are already priced in. We are neutral on the company at the current price.

Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCPK:GZPFY) is a Russian state-owned integrated oil company headquartered in St. Petersburg. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Gazprom Neft operates in the upstream and downstream segments and has a network of 1,870 filling stations. The company's total oil reserves are 3.9 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. Although the main activity is concentrated in Russia, Gazprom Neft also has assets in Angola, Iraq, Bulgaria, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia. The geography of the company's activities is presented below:

The company's management consists exclusively of people with a corporate background (which is not often seen in companies controlled by the state):

Vadim Yakovlev (Deputy CEO for Upstream)

Anatoly Cherner (Deputy CEO for Logistics, Processing and Sales (Downstream)

Kirill Kravchenko (Deputy CEO for Administration)

Alexei Yankevich (Deputy CEO for Economics and Finance)

95.68% of the company's shares are owned by Gazprom PJSC.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue has uneven dynamics. This is due to the volatility of the oil market. Revenues are closely correlated with the dynamics of oil prices.

The company's net profit margin is significantly higher than that of peers in the industry. This is due to the lower cost of oil production due to the quality of the fields and a high level of control over administrative costs.

Net profit margin is closely correlated with the company's revenue. This fact is due to the high gross margin of the company. We expect that by the end of 2021, due to a significant increase in oil prices, we will see a positive trend in the net profit margin.

It is noteworthy that even during the period of revenue growth, the company's asset turnover had a downward trend. This fact is due to the steady growth of non-current assets due to a significant increase in proven oil reserves. Due to the nature of accounting for oil companies, this is not a bad thing. Oil reserves are recorded on the balance sheet as non-current assets. Thus, companies essentially sell their assets (because of this we can see high DD&A expenses).

Probably due to improved market conditions and sales growth, by the end of 2021 the turnover will return to the level of 2018.

Gazprom Neft's financial leverage remains relatively stable. Even in 2020, the amount of liabilities in the balance sheet structure remained practically unchanged.

The debt level remains insignificant, the coverage ratio is 9.3. Nothing threatens the company's solvency.

Valuation

We made several assumptions within the discounted cash flow model. Firstly, given the degree of influence of oil prices on the company's revenue dynamics in the past, we assumed that by the end of 2021 revenue will grow by 50% (projected revenue is comparable to the data for 2019). Further, we expect growth rates equal to the inflation target of the Fed - 2%. This forecast is very conservative, but the oil market is very volatile, so we prefer to estimate with a margin of safety.

Relative indicators such as gross margin, EBIT as a percentage of gross profit, EBT as a percentage of EBIT were determined based on their historical dynamics. The share of capital expenditures in revenue is based on the company's investment plans. Our assumptions are presented below:

We have determined that the weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) for the company is 6.5%. Such a high rate is mainly due to country risks.

Thus, we have determined that the fair capitalization of the company is $24.06 billion, or $25 per common share. Thus, in our estimate, the company is currently trading at a 12% premium to the fair price ($28).

Conclusion

Compared to the world's largest supermajors, Gazprom Neft is a great investment, since the company is very efficient and trades at low multiples. However, in our opinion, these companies cannot be compared in terms of multiples, since Gazprom Neft carries higher country risks.

The value of any company is determined by the present value of its future cash flows - this is almost an axiom of investment. We estimate that at a discount rate of 6.5%, the fair value of one common share is $ 25 per share. Thus, the company is trading at a 12% premium to its fair value. We are neutral.