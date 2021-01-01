blackCAT/E+ via Getty Images

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock's IPO, powered by millennial delusions and robin hooders among many savvy investors, went on a rocket ride from day one. This was a stock that transformed into a religious cult with adherents refusing to accept the possibilities of its overvaluation. Then we saw the inevitable decline when the rubber of reality hit the bumpy road of real-world assumptions as the mad proliferations of platforms produced a massively crowded sector for all peers.

The Diamond Eagle-Spac which was the IPO vehicle for DraftKings began life at $10 a share. At the IPO transition "merger" it spiked to $19 and then went into orbit, arriving at a recent high of $71.75 on March 21st. Since then it has fallen back to $53.33 at writing. Now that to a degree, the hard edge of reality has set in and we have a real-world setting into which we put our latest call:

We have tended bearish and now move to neutral

What's changed: We're now in the doldrums of the sports betting calendar with no single event ahead capable of generating anywhere near the bettor interest of the NFL. A robust NFL season in 4Q21 could break revenue records. The 2020 pandemic year produced $2.5b in total sports betting revenue, led by NFL regular season and playoffs.

The 2021 NBA and NHL Playoffs do have a bit of propulsion, but that may not be seen until we reach the finals. And even then, neither commands enough bettor interest to compare with the NFL. MLB has never been a spark to bettors even back in the day when the only place for a legal laydown was Nevada.

To worsen the outlook for the long MLB regular season we have had a bearish mix of issues in the sport that continues to drag fan interest down to ever lower levels. The game has fallen hostage to analytics, poor player performance, and the ever-rising threat of shrinking attention spans of younger fans. Watching an MLB regular season game "has become the most boring exercise in all sports," said a sports researcher we spoke to on the issue. Golf majors ahead peak some interest, plus the prospect of the 2020 Olympics-assuming it does come off despite widespread opposition in Japan.

All this directly hits betting volume and, by extension, the Q2 revenue growth of the sports betting sector stocks. At the same time, we are experiencing something of a slowdown in the pace of new legalizations in states where legislation either sits on the cusp of passage, or is receding away into failure during the current sessions. And new states coming on line is where companies like DKNG have quaffed the mother's milk of beating sequential revenue targets quarter after quarter. There are presently 10 states where legislation has either passed or is close, or even mired in political infighting. We think it's better than a 50/50 chance that most of them might be in action before the end of this year. Right now though, 80% of US states are already in the sports betting business.

Between the ho-hum sports calendar ahead and slowly dripping news on the legalization front, DKNG and the sector are treading water at least until the NFL comes roaring back by 4Q21. So we look at the stock in this interregnum as it were to see what investors can make of a decision to old, buy or sell.

Why we've turned from bearish to neutral of DKNG because the stock has fallen closer to a sensible valuation now

First let me take the if you woke me up in the middle of the night and asked me test asking are you a buyer, seller or holder? I normally hate it depends replies, but in this case it clearly warrants that answer. It does depend where your entry point was and how much up or down you are at this juncture.

My quick test would be this: If you were in the stock anywhere between $24 and $33-and rode it to the seventies but did not sell, that's a bad choice you made. If you bought into the rocket ride anywhere between $60 and above, my sense is hold, the 4Q NFL cavalry is on the way. And if the stock does manage to reach the current analyst consensus PT of $70, take the money and run. If you do not own yet, I think the stock is getting close to where I'm beginning to feel comfortable with a buy.

Because I can't feel entirely bullish or bearish on DKNG at this moment, I'm guiding neutral believing the following factors for both scenarios are sitting just around the corner:

The two most potent catalysts in the gaming sector now are: sports and gaming and the imminent end of the pandemic disaster on brick-and-mortar casino revenue. Both factors will play into what we believe will be a hearty upside coming for the entire sector this fall. This assumes Mr. Market in general doesn't fall out of bed because of bubbling inflationary pressures. But longer term there is little question now that sports betting has dynamic future in the leisure preferences of the US public, especially among aging millennials.

Our long-term call and DKNG's real-world ceiling

We have reviewed our long-term market size forecasts for US sports betting beginning with our consistent call at $25b to $30b annually by 2025/6. After tracking current states and what we believe will be new states coming online by 2025, we are moving closer to $30b from ~43 states.

We continue to believe that the big states that would surely bring dramatic spikes to the sector still remain problematical at this point. New York, which has approved mobile state-wide, has done so amid a thicket of idiotic tax and RFP protocols that do not auger well for bidders. Between the tax rate at an effective 50% of revenue and the cost of customer acquisitions which average 35% of the take, New York is hardly going to be the bonanza that operators wished for.

The fact that the sector stocks went nowhere per se when the legislation passed is proof positive of a New York legislative lead balloon-common to lots of gaming legislation in that state over many decades. Texas and California are stuck in a hazy limbo. What's left are okay states coming into view which will add incremental revenue potential as they go live - all to the good for DKNG. But putting the best possible outcome of revenue potential in most of them keeps us in the $30b market range. This is the good news.

The bad news is that as of now, there could be 25 platforms engaged in hand-to-hand combat for market share in that $30b with none of them achieving a really dominant leadership. Instead we will see the sector revenue tiered this way: First tier: The top third will be perhaps four or five platforms sharing around 50% of the market, or $15b.

The second tier operators will have around 10 platforms sharing 25% of the market or $10b. And the third tier of 10 platforms will bring up the rear sharing 25% of the market or $7.5b. That assumes of course that between now and then there is no meaningful consolidation in the space.

That will not happen. Consolidation is virtually certain. It's too early to name names but unquestionably, the endgame will see the business dominated by five majors, among whom will be DKNG. But for our purposes now, we look at its prospects as if it will prevail into 2025 as an independent operator.

Our call assuming that DKNG remains among the first tier going forward is that it could achieve a 12% share of market by 2025/6 or $3.6b. For purposes of scale, DKNG has said it expects to pass the $1b revenue mark by the end of this year.

We think it's doable. But that's not the problem.

Right now, DKNG, even at a far more realistic valuation than its recent high, is sitting on a $21b market cap. Projecting through the next three years, it's hard to see it turning profitable before 2027. TTM the company showed a customer acquisition cost of $486m on total revenue of $838m or more than a 50% spend. Not very pretty, but going against a massive field of over 20 platforms, it's a hand-to-hand marketing combat sector. The question is begged: Does anyone have a better idea? Thus far it appears that nobody does. Think of the Klondike Gold Rush of 1896-1899 that drew an estimated 100,000 dreamy prospectors to Alaska. At its end, you could practically count on your fingers the number who became rich.

So it now becomes a game of who and what will emerge after consolidation among the handful of market share leaders

The good news for DKNG is that for the most recent quarter (mrq) it is sitting on $2.8b in cash or $7.03 per share. Against that is to mrq $1.33b in long-term debt with an operating cash flow deficit of ($364.8). So put as plain as I can is this:

Will DKNG run out of cash, or even access to more debt, before it turns comfortably into the black? To quote our friend Hamlet, Aye, there's the rub.

The company will need to continue as it has tried to shrink its marketing outlay as it gains market share. Not easy for any operator in this kind of market. The true believers say yes. The stock hit a brief 52-week high of $74, just a bit over two months ago. Yet as it then proceeded to fall, on May 10, a month ago, it dropped to $42.20 on a day when it traded a recent record 42.2m shares, clearly lots of perceived bottom-fishing sentiment.

Compare this to sector leader Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) trading at writing at $97.80 showing a market cap of $33b. Its cash position is low compared to DKNG at $603m and debt at $3.4b. Now to be fair, Flutter is a global giant, containing among other major brands, Fan Duel, which leads the US market and constitutes DKNG's leading competitor.

The Flutter catalyst here is the inevitable, but currently delayed, spin off of Fan Duel as a separate entity. When that happens, we'll have a better apples-to-apples comparison between the two very similar companies. Both grew out of daily fantasy sports. Both proved very adept at migrating their massive DFS database customers into sports betting. Both have high brand visibility among the top platforms in the space. Both are well managed by skilled operators.

For DKNG to re-ramp up to or near its recent high, we would be looking at a market cap in or around Flutter's $33b. Yet the UK based market leader's TTM revenue stream hit $4.4b or more than 4X DKNG. Of that amount, Flutter's US revenue is now just over $1b and moving at the fastest rate of growth the company has experienced since it acquired its US brands, clocking 40% of the US market in 4Q20. Flutter is a no-brainer stay long stock.

DKNG is keeping step for step with Flutter US in revenue and, as with its key competitor, benefit from any new state legalizations that may arrive before the end of the year. But Flutter has its global giant footprint behind it producing a strong EBITDA result and not a continuing floodtide of losses as has DKNG. So in summary we think DKNG will be competitive in the long ramp up to the brick wall moment when we see the 40 to 43 most probable states legalized and in action and not much new legalizations beyond that.

We think their staying power will hinge on four things:

The NFL season betting spike is just months away. We think DKNG is well positioned to get its fair share of that revenue.

Steady ratio of improving revenue per less dollar spent on marketing and promotion in mature markets.

Strong cash position and manageable debt profile.

Ability to gain reasonable market share against the bombardment of the competitive grid of 20+ states.

Highly probable prospect that DKNG will either buy second or third tier competitors, or be acquired by a larger company and merged to produce a long-term market leadership position.

With the above strengths offsetting the continuing weaknesses noted, we come down now as neutral on the stock believing some of the bearish implications we have seen have been mitigated during the current trading pattern of the stock. While we still don't see a strong buy signal until the stock falls below $45, we think its current valuation-while still on the rich side is far more realistic and a reason to stay long.

If you own, stay long. If you don't, wait for the next dip possible in the lower 40's which begins to look like an interesting entry point to us. As to our PT, we are thinking in the range of $62 if the early action on the NFL season reflects pent-up demand.