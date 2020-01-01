South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ruger (NYSE:RGR) has had a great year in 2020, strong first quarter of 2021, and the company pays a consistent dividend (40% of net income), so shareholders benefited greatly from this increase in demand recently as well. While we believe these are all points that would warrant a buy, and we feel Ruger will continue to generate strong shareholder value, we believe there are likely better options in the gun manufacturer space for future growth and greater chances of higher dividend payouts, indicated by current and projected operating performance compared to peers.

To see our assumptions and rationale, please see our financial model here and feel free to enter your own assumptions: RGR_Financial_Model.xlsx

Ruger’s Story So Far

Ruger has had not only a great year for gun sales, but also a very busy year all the way around. Like they do most every year, they introduced new gun models; these models in 2020 were the Wrangler revolver, the Ruger-57 pistol, the LCP II in .22 LR pistol, the PC Charger, and the AR-556 pistol. These represented 22% of the company’s total sales in 2020, down slightly from the percentage new gun sales made up of the total in 2019. The PC Charger is easily the most unique looking and also our favorite of the bunch.

Source: Ruger

In addition, Ruger purchased Marlin in November of 2020 and, while we are excited to see the relaunch of their classic guns, we won’t discuss this much as the company is projecting that we won’t see shipments until later this year.

Results of a Great Quarter: Sales Growth and Exploding Demand

It’s no secret that 2020 was a great year for the gun industry; massive sales growth rates and retailers unable to keep up with demand were standard fare. After the reports of the first quarter of 2021 were released for most gun manufacturers, we can see that not only has demand remained strong, it’s actually picked up even more from the comparable quarter of 2020 as well as Q4 2020. Revenue in Q1 2021 grew 49% from Q1 2020 and grew 9% from Q4 2020 revenue. Management states in the most recent 10-Q that they believe the increases in demand primarily stem from concerns about public safety due to protests, civil unrest, and public figures calling for the ban on firearms, which we would agree with.

In 2020, Ruger’s sales growth rates lagged that of the NICS (FBI background checks used as proxy for gun demand) numbers increases, and the first quarter of 2021 tells us two different stories; unit sell-through to retailers increased only 9% from the comparable quarter the year before while total revenue increased 49%, as mentioned earlier. During this time period, the NICS backgrounds increased 13%, higher than unit sell-through but much lower than total revenue growth. From this we can guess this is simply a timing issue and the revenue growth rate is more relevant. Also, we can infer there is a potential backlog in the distributor channel, however Ruger has already recognized the revenue when the product is shipped to the distributor.

We hope to continue seeing revenue growth rates grow at comparable numbers in future periods, however the much, much lower distributor sell-through numbers are concerning and telling us we may see a period of slowdown in revenue growth rates as they try to get these backlogged units into retailers’ hands.

Sales Correlation to Selling Expenses are a Slight Concern

We’re going to try something new here with Ruger to see if we can glimpse additional insights into performance and see if we can use this metric for forecasting. Ruger’s sales held strong at roughly 6-7% on an annual basis, and this would appear to mean that management has a targeted goal of keeping selling expenses in this range as a percentage of revenues from year to year given its consistency.

Taking a look at a breakdown of this by quarter reveals a slightly different version of this story. Even though management appears to keep this number consistent on an annual basis, they appear to vary it fairly far on a quarterly basis, with selling expenses as a percentage of revenues varying from a low of 4% to a high of 11% over the past four years in any given quarter. Using correlation analysis gives us slightly more insight to tell how aligned selling expenses are to sales and how well selling expenses are drumming up additional sales as well as how good management is doing to keep selling expenses rising or falling at the same tempo as the rise or fall of sales growth rates.

Source: Author’s Financial Model

As we can see, overall correlation is modest at nearly .6, signaling that management is doing a solid job of keeping selling expenses in line with sales growth. However, breaking it down by year shows a wildly varying degree of correlation based on demand for Ruger’s products. In years that revenues mostly decline from quarter to quarter, selling expenses do not match this decline and instead generally increase giving this a weak correlation and telling us forecasting demand may be a weak point in the organization. In years where sales increase quarter over quarter, like in 2020, correlation is stronger. This could tell us more that management is good at ramping up expenses to match obvious demand increases than it tells us about the efficiency of those selling expenses themselves and whether the selling expenses are actually helping to increase sales.

Potential Inventory Strains or Product Obsolescence in 2021

Ruger’s management has mentioned in recent reports that inventory constraints have been an issue and that distribution capabilities are a big reason why Ruger’s sales growth have lagged competitors’, including Smith & Wesson (SWBI). For example:

In 2020, sales increased 39% from 2019 and the estimated unit sell-through of the Company’s products from the independent distributors to retailers increased 44% from 2019. For the same period, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (“NICS”) background checks (as adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation) increased 60%. These substantial increases are attributable to increased consumer demand for firearms in 2020, and have likely been constrained due to limited available inventory in the distribution channel.

From this we glimpse that management believes inventory is getting bottlenecked in its distribution channels, and they have noted that they recently lost one of their bigger distributors and this could be a reason for lagging sales, however their 2020 10-K states the “Company believes that the loss of any distributor would not have a material” effect on the business. Because of this, we believe we should dig a little deeper and see why Ruger’s sales have lagged both competitors’ and the FBI NICS numbers.

If operational efficiencies were to be an issue and the company couldn’t maintain output of product at the rate demand warranted, we would expect inventory days to fall drastically as the company sells what it is able to make. After looking at the last three years, however, we see it staying stable (adjusting it to FIFO for accurate competitor comparison).

Source: Author’s Financial Model

Looking at these numbers, it would appear Ruger’s operational efficiencies have not been the issue and because inventory days have not ballooned at any point, we believe the distributor issue brought up by management has not had the impact on sales that management implied. Instead, we can reason that Ruger has created sufficient inventory and sales growth has not had as much to do with demand for the broader gun market as much as it has had to do with demand for Ruger’s products.

Valuation Analysis

To start our valuation, we forecasted growth rates for revenues, and based on historical trends, we should see a decline in sales growth rates in coming quarters so despite the increase in the first quarter’s revenue growth rates, we forecasted a downtrend for the rest of the year. From there, we forecasted varying levels of revenue growth and declines within historical parameters to showcase the cyclicality of Ruger’s business.

Gross margin varied heavily based on whether sales were growing or shrinking in that year based on historical trends. We had our gross margin numbers reflect this into the forecast period. Most other metrics we put close to historical trends as a percentage of revenue. These results gave us a net present value of $97 for Ruger’s stock and an IRR of 8%, accounting for both dividends and capital appreciation of stock. These numbers support a P/E ratio of ~18x.

Source: Author’s Financial Model

Key Takeaways

Like most other gun stocks we’ve looked at or analyzed, Ruger is likely undervalued and could lead to significant shareholder gains in coming years. However, based on recent events and a deeper look at operational efficiencies and capabilities, we believe there are currently better prospects for growth in the gun industry for those looking. For another option we believe could lead to greater capital appreciation, see here.